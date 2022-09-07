Life Science NewsInvesting News

Receives First Significant Order Validating Strategy of Focusing on School Districts Nationwide as the Federal Government Deploys Billions of Dollars for Improving Indoor Air Quality

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI ) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly and automatically, announces that both its Airocide™ and its Scientific Air™ S400 (by SteriLumen ) have been purchased for placement in the St. Joseph, Missouri School District. The school district serves 24 schools and over 10,600 students. The initial deployment of the units will be within the high schools with additional orders expected for the middle and elementary schools.

This initial order totals $625,000 and is expected to be delivered to the customer and recognized as revenue in the second half of 2022.

Mickey Gill, Director of Operation and Warehousing, St. Joseph, Missouri School District, commented, "We are committed to supporting all of our students and staff not only in academics but also with a clean and safe environment for learning. The Scientific Air™ S400 eliminates up to 99.99 percent of airborne viruses in minutes (including bacteria, mold, odors and VOCs). Providing a healthy learning environment is beneficial for everyone."

Ben Rendo, MightyGood's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "MightyGood is proud to partner with Applied UV to provide air purification solutions to the education sector. The Airocide™ technology, which was designed for NASA, helps us provide students with healthcare grade air purification in classrooms across the country."

John F. Andrews, Applied UV's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The St. Joseph order is the first significant order of our products in a K-12 school environment. Additionally, the procurement process, in the State of Washington, where we previously announced that our partner DA International was included in a multi-million-dollar contract which includes our Airocide™ air purification systems has recently commenced, and we have already submitted about $300,000 in quotations which we expect decisions on soon. The total addressable market in Education that our suite of Airocide™ and Scientific Air™ solutions address represents a massive dollar opportunity and is a high priority vertical. We applaud school districts that are taking proactive action to improve learning and working environments and are encouraged by the momentum we are building in this important sector."

About Applied UV

Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries - SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen") and Munn Works, LLC ("Munn Works"). SteriLumen's connected platform for Data Driven Disinfection™ applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections ("HAIs"). Targeted for use in facilities that have high customer turnover such as hospitals, hotels, commercial facilities, and other public spaces, the Company's Lumicide™ platform uses UVC LEDs in several patented designs for infection control in and around high-traffic areas, including sinks and restrooms, killing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces within devices' proximity. The Company's patented in-drain disinfection device, Lumicide Drain, is the only product on the market that addresses this critical pathogen intensive location. SteriLumen's Airocide® air purification devices are research backed, clinically proven and developed for NASA with assistance from the University of Wisconsin. Airocide® is listed as an FDA Class II Medical device, utilizes a proprietary photocatalytic (PCO) bioconversion technology that draws air into a reaction chamber that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, dangerous airborne pathogens, destructive VOCs, allergens, odors and biological gasses into harmless water vapor and green carbon dioxide without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. Airocide® applications include healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wine making facilities, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices, post-harvest, grocery, cannabis facilities and homes. For more information about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit the following website: https://www.applieduvinc.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of Applied UV concerning its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Applied UV Inc.
John F. Andrews
Applied UV CEO, Director
john.andrews@applieduvinc.com

Brett Maas, Managing Principal
Hayden IR
brett@haydenir.com
(646) 536-7331

