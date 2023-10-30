Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Apple unveils the new MacBook Pro featuring the M3 family of chips, making the world's best pro laptop even better

14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 now starts at $1,599

14- and 16-inch models with M3 Pro and M3 Max are available in a gorgeous new space black finish

Apple® today announced a new MacBook Pro® lineup featuring the all-new family of M3 chips: M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max. With a next-generation GPU architecture and a faster CPU, the M3 family brings even more performance and remarkable new capabilities to MacBook Pro. The new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 is not only great for everyday tasks, but also delivers phenomenal sustained performance in pro apps and games. Perfect for aspiring creatives, students, and entrepreneurs, it now starts at $1,599. The 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro provides even greater performance and additional unified memory support, enabling more demanding workflows for users like coders, creatives, and researchers. The 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Max delivers performance and capabilities that push the limits of computing. With a monster GPU and a powerful CPU, along with support for up to 128GB of unified memory, MacBook Pro with M3 Max enables extreme workflows and multitasking across pro apps for users like machine learning programmers, 3D artists, and video editors. M3 Pro and M3 Max models also now come in space black, a gorgeous dark aluminum finish.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231030177195/en/

Today Apple unveiled MacBook Pro featuring the next generation of M3 chips. (Photo: Business Wire)

Today Apple unveiled MacBook Pro featuring the next generation of M3 chips. (Photo: Business Wire)

All MacBook Pro models feature a brilliant Liquid Retina XDR® display with 20 percent brighter SDR content, a built-in 1080p camera, an immersive six-speaker sound system, and a wide array of connectivity options. With up to 22 hours of battery life, 1 the lineup offers the ultimate in pro portability, delivering the same performance whether plugged in or on battery, so users can take their workflows anywhere. Customers can order the new MacBook Pro starting today, with availability beginning November 7.

"There is nothing quite like MacBook Pro. With the remarkable power-efficient performance of Apple silicon, up to 22 hours of battery life, a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, and advanced connectivity, MacBook Pro empowers users to do their life's best work," said John Ternus, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. "With the next generation of M3 chips, we're raising the bar yet again for what a pro laptop can do. We're excited to bring MacBook Pro and its best-in-class capabilities to the broadest set of users yet, and for those upgrading from an Intel-based MacBook Pro, it's a game-changing experience in every way."

The M3 Family Arrives

The M3 family of chips continues Apple silicon's tremendous pace of innovation. M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max are the first chips for a personal computer built using the industry-leading 3-nanometer technology. With a faster, more efficient next-generation GPU, these chips deliver the biggest leap forward in graphics architecture ever for Apple silicon. Featuring a breakthrough technology called Dynamic Caching, the GPU allocates the use of local memory in hardware in real time so only the exact amount of memory needed is used for each task. This dramatically increases GPU utilization and performance for the most demanding pro apps and games.

The GPU also brings new rendering features to Apple silicon, including hardware-accelerated mesh shading for greater capability and efficiency with geometry processing, enabling more visually complex scenes. And hardware-accelerated ray tracing comes to the Mac® for the first time, enabling games to render more accurate shadows and reflections to create more realistic environments.

14-inch MacBook Pro with M3

For users pursuing their passions — from students and business owners to aspiring musicians and video editors — MacBook Pro with M3 is the ideal laptop. The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 is up to 60 percent faster than the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1, and with its advanced thermal system, it unleashes the full potential of M3 for sustained performance. 2 Starting at $1,599, it delivers more performance and capabilities than ever at a great value.

With MacBook Pro with M3:

  • Render performance in Final Cut Pro® is up to 7.4x faster than the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Core i7, 3 and up to 60 percent faster than the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1. 2
  • Code compilation in Xcode® is up to 3.7x faster than the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Core i7, 3 and up to 40 percent faster than the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1. 2
  • Spreadsheet performance in Microsoft Excel is up to 3.5x faster than the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Core i7, 3 and up to 40 percent faster than the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1. 2

14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro

For users with more demanding workflows like coders, creatives, and researchers, MacBook Pro with M3 Pro provides even greater performance, supports more unified memory, and is now up to 40 percent faster than the 16-inch model with M1 Pro. 4

With MacBook Pro with M3 Pro:

  • Filter and function performance in Adobe Photoshop is up to 3x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro, 5 and up to 40 percent faster than the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro. 4
  • Basecalling for DNA sequencing in Oxford Nanopore MinKNOW is up to 20x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro, 5 and up to 36 percent faster than the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro. 4
  • Text-based editing in Adobe Premiere Pro is up to 1.7x faster than the 16-inch Intel-based MacBook Pro, 5 and up to 30 percent faster than the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro. 4

14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Max

MacBook Pro with M3 Max provides performance and capabilities for those with extreme workflows like machine learning programmers, 3D artists, and video editors. It is up to 2.5x faster than the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Max, 6 and up to 11x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro model. 5 It also supports up to 128GB of unified memory, enabling creators to easily work on large and complex projects spanning multiple pro apps and plugins, or compose huge film scores where entire orchestral libraries are instantly available from memory.

With MacBook Pro with M3 Max:

  • Simulation of dynamical systems in MathWorks MATLAB is up to 5.5x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro, 5 and up to 2x faster than the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Max. 6
  • Render performance in Maxon Redshift is up to 5.3x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro, 5 and up to 2.5x faster than the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Max. 6
  • Noise reduction in Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve Studio is up to 2.7x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro, 5 and up to 65 percent faster than the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Max. 6

Now Available in Space Black

MacBook Pro models with M3 Pro and M3 Max are available in space black, a stunning new color that's unmistakably pro. The finish features a breakthrough chemistry that forms an anodization seal to greatly reduce fingerprints. M3 Pro and M3 Max models are also available in silver, and the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 is available in silver and space gray.

A Game Changer for Upgraders

The new MacBook Pro is a big upgrade for any user, especially those who have not upgraded from an Intel-based Mac. The M3 Max model is up to 11x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro model. 5 With the power efficiency of Apple silicon, for the vast majority of workloads, users will never hear the fans. Battery life also soars with up to 11 additional hours compared to the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro model, 5 and unlike many PC laptops, MacBook Pro delivers the same incredible performance whether plugged in or on battery. The Liquid Retina XDR display is the world's best laptop display, with an exceptional 1000 nits sustained and 1600 nits of peak brightness for HDR content, impressive contrast ratio, vivid colors, and an outstanding viewing angle. SDR content is now displayed at up to 600 nits, which is 20 percent brighter than before.

macOS Sonoma

macOS® Sonoma brings a rich set of features to the Mac for work and play. Users can now place widgets right on the desktop, interact with them with just a click, and access the extensive ecosystem of iPhone® widgets on their Mac through the magic of Continuity. Video conferencing is even more engaging with features to help users present remotely, including Presenter Overlay, which places the presenter on top of the content being shared; and Reactions, which enable fun gesture-triggered video effects in cinematic quality. In Safari®, Profiles keeps browsing separate between multiple topics or projects, and web apps provide faster access to favorite sites. And a collection of stunning new screen savers features slow-motion videos of locations around the world.

macOS Sonoma also takes full advantage of the capabilities of Apple silicon, offering powerful new features for pros. The new high performance mode in Screen Sharing enables extremely responsive remote access to another Mac so pros can securely work on their highest-quality content from anywhere. Game Mode prioritizes graphics tasks to deliver consistently high frame rates and drastically reduce latency with wireless accessories for even more immersive gameplay with titles like Baldur's Gate 3, Lies of P, and DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT.

Better for the Environment

MacBook Pro is built to last. The enclosure is created from a custom alloy that uses 100 percent recycled aluminum and is incredibly durable. MacBook Pro also uses 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets, and 100 percent recycled tin soldering and gold plating in multiple printed circuit boards. MacBook Pro is also free of numerous harmful substances such as beryllium, brominated flame retardants, and mercury, and 100 percent of the wood fiber in the packaging is recycled or comes from responsibly managed forests.

Today, Apple is carbon neutral for global corporate operations, and by 2030, plans to be carbon neutral across the entire manufacturing supply chain and all product life cycles. This means that every Apple device sold, from component manufacturing, assembly, transport, customer use, all the way to recycling and material recovery, will be carbon neutral.

Pricing and Availability

  • Customers can order the new MacBook Pro starting today, Monday, October 30, on apple.com/store and in the Apple Store® app in 27 countries and regions, including the U.S. It will begin arriving to customers, and will be in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, starting Tuesday, November 7.
  • The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 starts at $1,599 (U.S.) and $1,499 (U.S.) for education; the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro starts at $1,999 (U.S.) and $1,849 (U.S.) for education; and the 16-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,499 (U.S.) and $2,299 (U.S.) for education.
  • Additional technical specifications, configure-to-order options, and accessories are available at apple.com/mac .
  • With Apple Trade In®, customers can trade in their current computer and get credit toward a new Mac. Customers can visit apple.com/shop/trade-in to see what their device is worth.
  • Every customer who buys a Mac from Apple can enjoy a free Online Personal Session with an Apple Specialist, get their product set up in select stores — including help with data transfer — and receive guidance on how to make their new Mac work the way they want.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple's five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple's more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

1. Testing was conducted by Apple in September and October 2023 using preproduction 16-inch MacBook Pro systems with Apple M3 Pro, a 12-core CPU, an 18-core GPU, 36GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. The wireless web test measures battery life by wirelessly browsing 25 popular websites with display brightness set to eight clicks from bottom. The Apple TV® app movie playback test measures battery life by playing back HD 1080p content with display brightness set to eight clicks from bottom. Battery life varies by use and configuration. See apple.com/batteries for more information.
2. Results are compared to the previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple M1, an 8-core CPU, an 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 2TB SSD.
3. Results are compared to previous-generation 1.7GHz quad-core Intel Core i7-based 13-inch MacBook Pro systems with Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645, 16GB of RAM, and 2TB SSD.
4. Results are compared to the previous-generation 16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Pro, a 10-core CPU, a 16-core GPU, 32GB of RAM, and 8TB SSD.
5. Results are compared to previous-generation 2.4GHz 8-core Intel Core i9-based 16-inch MacBook Pro systems with Radeon Pro 5600M graphics with 8GB of HBM2, 64GB of RAM, and 8TB SSD.
6. Results are compared to the previous-generation 16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Max, a 10-core CPU, a 32-core GPU, 64GB of RAM, and 8TB SSD.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom ( www.apple.com/newsroom ), or email Apple's Media Helpline at media.help@apple.com .

© 2023 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, MacBook Pro, Liquid Retina XDR, Mac, Final Cut Pro, Xcode, macOS, iPhone, Safari, Apple Store, Apple Trade In, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Starlayne Meza
Apple
starlayne_meza@apple.com

Michelle Del Rio
Apple
mr_delrio@apple.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

AppleAAPLMobile Investing
AAPL
asia pacific wearable medical device

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Acquires Perpetual License for Digital Sleep Tech IP

  • WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ, OTCQB: WTEQF) increases its investment into sleep solution capabilities, as one of its four behavioural levers of health coaching.
  • Wellteq has signed a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and education content from one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology companies.
  • Wellteq intends to promptly integrate newly licensed sleep assets into the existing corporate health solution and accelerate development of clinical sleep solutions.
  • Initial transaction terms have been adjusted downward from AU$600,000 to CA$70,000 to reflect the unrestricted perpetual license versus an acquisition.
  • This license accelerates Wellteq's sleep assessment and coaching capabilities by an estimated 12 months.
  • Sleep market revenues are accelerating and projected to reach US$137.16 billion by 2026 which would exceed the current market for corporate wellness by 100%.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE:WTEQ) (OTCBB:WTEQF) , (the "Company" or Wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 30 countries is pleased to announce, that further to the Company's News Release of June 8 th 2021, Wellteq has completed the execution of a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and educational content from with one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology providers. Under the perpetual license, Wellteq has unrestricted usage rights in relation to the assets of the license.

Wellteq focuses on coaching its subscribers within the four levers of behavioural health activity, nutrition, mindset, and sleep. The Company recognises the existing importance of sleep within established occupational Health and Safety divisions of industries where fatigue-related accidents can cause serious injury, fatality, and significant direct and liability costs. Industries such as aviation, logistics, mining, construction, and oil and gas have had dedicated divisions to combat this risk for decades. Wearables such as Apple Watch (NASDAQ: AAPL), Fitbit (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) and data driven health providers such as Wellteq are rapidly advancing solution capabilities for these traditional enterprise customers and for a new generation of customers in the insurance and healthcare sectors.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

CSE:NERD

Nerds On Site Featured in CSE Issuer Stories

Nerds On Site (CSE:NERD) Director Eugene Konaryev was featured in an interview with CSE Issuer Stories where he talked about the company and its expansion into the US. Nerds On Site is a mobile IT solutions company that services the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) marketplace. The company has a large team of technology specialists that diagnose problems and offer ongoing managed solutions on-site or over the phone. The company services a large number of Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) locations across Canada and has been named an Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) mobility partner.

“What the company does is mobile IT services to small and medium-sized business,” said Konaryev. “We still have a small portion of residential customers, but what we really do is enable SMEs to enjoy high-quality IT service and support without the need for high-priced contracts.”

Cobalt Investing

Cruz Cobalt Corp. Significantly Increases Landholdings in the Ontario Cobalt Camp

Cruz Cobalt Corp. (TSXV:CUZ) is pleased to announce that the company has strategically increased its landholdings around the town of Cobalt, Ontario. 305 new claim units (cells) were added. Cruz is one of the largest landholders in the expanding Cobalt District of Ontario.

On February 14, 2018 Cruz increased its acreage in the Cobalt District of Ontario. That acreage is contiguous to Cruz’s “Lorraine Cobalt Prospect” which now consists of 10,556 contiguous acres bordering First Cobalt Corp. (FCC-TSX.v) in the direct vicinity of the town of Cobalt, Ontario.

Apple unveils M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max, the most advanced chips for a personal computer

The industry's first 3-nanometer chips for a personal computer debut a next-generation GPU architecture and deliver dramatic performance improvements, a faster CPU and Neural Engine, and support for more unified memory

Apple® today announced M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max, three chips featuring groundbreaking technologies that deliver dramatically increased performance and unleash new capabilities for Mac®. These are the first personal computer chips built using the industry-leading 3-nanometer process technology, allowing more transistors to be packed into a smaller space and improving speed and efficiency. Together, M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max show how far Apple silicon for the Mac has come since the debut of the M1 family of chips.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Apple supercharges 24-inch iMac with new M3 chip

The world's best all-in-one gets even better, featuring the M3 chip and up to 2x faster performance in its strikingly thin design with expansive 4.5K Retina display

Apple® today unveiled the new 24-inch iMac ® featuring the amazing M3 chip, making the world's best all-in-one even more powerful and more capable. Thanks to the efficiency of Apple silicon, the new iMac delivers a huge leap in performance in its remarkably thin design and spectrum of seven vibrant colors that users love. iMac with M3 is up to 2x faster than the prior generation with M1. 1 And for those upgrading from an Intel-based iMac, the new iMac is up to 2.5x faster than the most popular 27-inch models, 2 and 4x faster than the most powerful 21.5-inch model. 3 It also features an expansive 4.5K Retina® display with 11.3 million pixels and over a billion colors, faster wireless connectivity, and a seamless experience with iPhone®. Combined with its best-in-class camera, speakers, and mics, along with macOS® Sonoma, iMac with M3 is better than ever — perfect for everyone, from families to small businesses, aspiring creatives, students, and gamers. Customers can order the new iMac starting today, with availability beginning Tuesday, November 7.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Apple supercharges 24-inch iMac with new M3 chip

The world's best all-in-one gets even better, featuring the M3 chip and up to 2x faster performance in its strikingly thin design with expansive 4.5K Retina display

Apple® today unveiled the new 24-inch iMac ® featuring the amazing M3 chip, making the world's best all-in-one even more powerful and more capable. Thanks to the efficiency of Apple silicon, the new iMac delivers a huge leap in performance in its remarkably thin design and spectrum of seven vibrant colors that users love. iMac with M3 is up to 2x faster than the prior generation with M1. 1 And for those upgrading from an Intel-based iMac, the new iMac is up to 2.5x faster than the most popular 27-inch models, 2 and 4x faster than the most powerful 21.5-inch model. 3 It also features an expansive 4.5K Retina® display with 11.3 million pixels and over a billion colors, faster wireless connectivity, and a seamless experience with iPhone®. Combined with its best-in-class camera, speakers, and mics, along with macOS® Sonoma, iMac with M3 is better than ever — perfect for everyone, from families to small businesses, aspiring creatives, students, and gamers. Customers can order the new iMac starting today, with availability beginning Tuesday, November 7.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Qualcomm and stockchart

Qualcomm Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced that it will publish the Company's financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, after the close of the market on the Company's Investor Relations website, at https://investor.qualcomm.com/financial-information . The earnings release will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K, which will be available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov .

Qualcomm will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 results which will be broadcast live on November 1, 2023, beginning at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/events . An audio replay will be available at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/events and via telephone following the live call for 30 days thereafter. To listen to the replay via telephone, U.S. callers may dial (877) 660-6853 and international callers may dial (201) 612-7415. Callers should use reservation number 13741657.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Qualcomm Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2023

Qualcomm

3BL has named Qualcomm Incorporated to its annual 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking, recognizing outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance among the 1,000 largest U.S. public companies.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

How To Unlock Student Potential With Today's Technology

Virtual reality solutions could produce improved learning outcomes compared to traditional teaching methods

Qualcomm As we now possess pre- and post-COVID academic data, we can see the magnitude of learning loss that has occurred across the globe. Test scores in math and literacy confirm that far fewer children are achieving proficiency levels in core curricula. A recent study states it will take five or more years for many older children to recover from pandemic learning loss.1

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Latest Press Releases

Labyrinth Beginning Exploration Campaign at Comet Vale Operations

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Quarterly Activities Report September 2023

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report for the quarter ended 30 September 2023

