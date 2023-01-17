Apple unveils MacBook Pro featuring M2 Pro and M2 Max, with more game-changing performance and the longest battery life ever in a Mac

Romios Gold Discovers High-Grade Gold Veins Assaying up to 72.6 g/t Au on the North West Claims Project, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Apple® today announced the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro® featuring M2 Pro and M2 Max, Apple's next-generation pro silicon that brings even more power-efficient performance and battery life to pro users. With M2 Pro and M2 Max — the world's most powerful and efficient chip for a pro laptop — MacBook Pro tackles demanding tasks, like effects rendering, which is up to 6x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro, and color grading, which is up to 2x faster. 1 Building on the unprecedented power efficiency of Apple silicon, battery life on MacBook Pro is now up to 22 hours — the longest battery life ever in a Mac. 2 For enhanced connectivity, the new MacBook Pro supports Wi-Fi 6E, 3 which is up to twice as fast as the previous generation, as well as advanced HDMI, which supports 8K displays for the first time. With up to 96GB of unified memory in the M2 Max model, creators can work on scenes so large that PC laptops can't even run them. 4 Rounding out the unrivaled features of MacBook Pro are its renowned Liquid Retina® XDR display, extensive array of connectivity, 1080p FaceTime® HD camera, six-speaker sound system, and studio-quality mics. When combined with macOS® Ventura, the MacBook Pro user experience is unrivaled. Customers can order the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro today, with availability beginning Tuesday, January 24.

"MacBook Pro with Apple silicon has been a game changer, empowering pros to push the limits of their workflows while on the go and do things they never thought possible on a laptop," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "Today the MacBook Pro gets even better. With faster performance, enhanced connectivity, and the longest battery life ever in a Mac, along with the best display in a laptop, there's simply nothing else like it."

Unrivaled Power-Efficient Performance with M2 Pro and M2 Max

With M2 Pro and M2 Max, MacBook Pro is capable of transforming pro workflows across a wide range of disciplines, from art to science to app development. Users looking to upgrade from Intel-based Mac® models will experience even more dramatic improvements in performance, battery life, connectivity, and overall productivity. MacBook Pro also maintains its incredible level of performance whether users are plugged in or on battery.

MacBook Pro with M2 Pro features a 10- or 12-core CPU with up to eight high-performance and four high-efficiency cores for up to 20 percent greater performance over M1 Pro. With 200GB/s of unified memory bandwidth — double the amount in M2 — and up to 32GB of unified memory, users can tackle large projects and run multiple pro apps with blazing speed. A next-generation GPU with up to 19 cores delivers up to 30 percent more graphics performance, and the Neural Engine is 40 percent faster, speeding up machine learning tasks like video analysis and image processing. The powerful media engine in M2 Pro also tears through the most popular video codecs, dramatically accelerating video playback and encoding while using very little power.

With M2 Pro on MacBook Pro:

  • Rendering titles and animations in Motion® is up to 80 percent faster 1 than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro and up to 20 percent faster 5 than the previous generation.
  • Compiling in Xcode® is up to 2.5x faster 1 than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro and nearly 25 percent faster 5 than the previous generation.
  • Image processing in Adobe Photoshop is up to 80 percent faster 1 than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro and up to 40 percent faster 5 than the previous generation.

MacBook Pro with M2 Max pushes workflows to the extreme with a much larger GPU featuring up to 38 cores and delivering up to 30 percent greater graphics performance over M1 Max, and also includes 400GB/s of unified memory bandwidth — twice that of M2 Pro. With up to 96GB of unified memory, MacBook Pro once again pushes the limits of graphics memory in a laptop to enable intensive graphics workloads, such as creating scenes with extreme 3D geometry and textures, or merging massive photographic panoramas. M2 Max has a next-gen 12-core CPU with up to eight high-performance and four high-efficiency cores that delivers up to 20 percent greater performance over M1 Max, and a more powerful media engine than M2 Pro, with twice the ProRes® acceleration to dramatically speed up media playback and transcoding.

With M2 Max on MacBook Pro:

  • Effects rendering in Cinema 4D is up to 6x faster 1 than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro and up to 30 percent faster 6 than the previous generation.
  • Color grading in DaVinci Resolve is up to 2x faster 1 than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro and up to 30 percent faster 6 than the previous generation.

Enhanced Connectivity

MacBook Pro now features Wi-Fi 6E 3 for faster wireless connectivity, as well as more advanced HDMI, to support 8K displays up to 60Hz and 4K displays up to 240Hz. These new capabilities build on the versatile connectivity options already in MacBook Pro, including three Thunderbolt 4 ports for high-speed connection to peripherals, an SDXC card slot, and MagSafe® 3 charging.

macOS Ventura

With macOS Ventura, MacBook Pro delivers even more performance and productivity. Powerful updates like Continuity Camera bring videoconferencing features to any Mac, including Desk View, Center Stage®, Studio Light, and more. Handoff® in FaceTime allows users to start a FaceTime call on their iPhone® or iPad® and fluidly pass it over to their Mac, or vice versa. And tools like Stage Manager automatically organize apps and windows, so users can concentrate on the task at hand and still see everything in a single glance.

Messages and Mail are better than ever, while Safari® — the world's fastest browser on Mac — ushers in a passwordless future with passkeys. With iCloud® Shared Photo Library, users can now create and share a separate photo library among up to six family members, and the new Freeform app provides a flexible canvas that helps users be more productive and expressive, whether they are planning or brainstorming on their own, or together with others. With the power and popularity of Apple silicon, and new developer tools in Metal® 3, gaming on Mac has never been better.

MacBook Pro and the Environment

MacBook Pro is designed to minimize its impact on the environment, including 100 percent of the following recycled materials: aluminum in the enclosure, rare earth elements in all magnets, tin in the solder of the main logic board, and gold in the plating of multiple printed circuit boards. It also features 35 percent or more recycled plastic in multiple components, and meets Apple's high standards for energy efficiency. MacBook Pro is free of numerous harmful substances, and 97 percent of the packaging is fiber based, bringing Apple closer to its goal of completely removing plastic from its packaging by 2025.

Today, Apple is carbon neutral for global corporate operations, and by 2030, plans to be 100 percent carbon neutral across the entire manufacturing supply chain and all product life cycles. This means that every Apple device sold, from component manufacturing, assembly, transport, customer use, charging, all the way to recycling and material recovery, will have net-zero climate impact.

Pricing and Availability

  • The new MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max are available to order today, January 17, on apple.com/store and in the Apple Store® app in 27 countries and regions, including the US. They will begin arriving to customers and will be in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers starting Tuesday, January 24.
  • MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max will be available in Australia , China , Hong Kong , Japan, Macau , New Zealand , and Singapore beginning Friday, February 3.
  • The new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro starts at $1,999 (US), and $1,849 (US) for education; and the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro starts at $2,499 (US), and $2,299 (US) for education. Additional technical specifications, configure-to-order options, and accessories are available at apple.com/mac .
  • Every customer who buys a Mac from Apple can enjoy a free Online Personal Session with an Apple Specialist, get their product set up in select stores including help with data transfer, and receive guidance on how to make their new Mac work the way they want.
  • With Apple Trade In, customers can trade in their current computer and get credit toward a new Mac. Customers can visit apple.com/shop/trade-in to see what their device is worth.
  • AppleCare+® for Mac provides expert technical support and additional hardware coverage from Apple, including up to two incidents of accidental damage protection every 12 months, each subject to a fee.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple's five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple's more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

1 Results are compared to previous-generation 2.4GHz 8-core Intel Core i9-based 16-inch MacBook Pro systems with Radeon Pro 5600M graphics with 8GB HBM2, 64GB of RAM, and 8TB SSD.
2 Testing conducted by Apple in November and December 2022 using preproduction 16-inch MacBook Pro systems with Apple M2 Pro, 12-core CPU, 19-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. The Apple TV® app movie playback test measures battery life by playing back HD 1080p content with display brightness set to eight clicks from bottom. Battery life varies by use and configuration. See apple.com/batteries for more information.
3 Wi‑Fi 6E is not available in China mainland. It requires macOS 13.2 or later in Japan.
4 Testing was conducted by Apple in November and December 2022 using preproduction 16-inch MacBook Pro systems with Apple M2 Max, 12-core CPU, 38-core GPU, 96GB of RAM, and 8TB SSD, as well as a production Intel Core i9-based PC system with NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 graphics with 24GB GDDR6 and the latest version of Windows 11 Pro available at the time of testing, and a production Intel Core i9-based PC system with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics with 16GB GDDR6 and the latest version of Windows 11 Home available at the time of testing. OTOY Octane X 2022.1 on preproduction 16-inch MacBook Pro systems and OTOY OctaneRender 2022.1 on Windows systems were tested using a scene that requires over 40GB of graphics memory when rendered. Performance tests are conducted using specific computer systems and reflect the approximate performance of MacBook Pro.
5 Results are compared to previous-generation 16-inch MacBook Pro systems with Apple M1 Pro, 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 32GB of RAM, and 8TB SSD.
6 Results are compared to previous-generation 16-inch MacBook Pro systems with Apple M1 Max, 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU, 64GB of RAM, and 8TB SSD.

×