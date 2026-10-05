Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. To Present at The John Tumazos Very Independent Research Virtual Conference on October 6, 2026

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. To Present at The John Tumazos Very Independent Research Virtual Conference on October 6, 2026

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API,OTC:APAAF) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia")  is pleased to announce that Kurt Radtke, President of Appia, will present at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research Virtual Conference on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time 12:30 p.m. Central Daylight Time.

The presentation will provide investors with an update on Appia's rare earth element ("REE") and uranium portfolio and the Company's strategy for advancing its assets in Canada and Brazil.

Appia's presentation will focus on the Company's current investment thesis: a diversified portfolio providing exposure to two strategically important mineral sectors, rare earth elements and uranium, with multiple projects and potential catalysts across the portfolio.

Key areas of discussion will include:

  • Otherside Uranium Property, Saskatchewan: Recent magnetotelluric ("MT") work has identified and refined multiple high-priority uranium exploration targets along the property's extensive electromagnetic conductor system. Appia is advancing the project toward additional geophysical refinement, 3D geomodelling and proposed diamond drilling.
  • Alces Lake Rare Earth Elements Property, Saskatchewan: Appia completed its 2026 summer diamond drilling program, with REE-bearing monazite visually identified in three of the six drill holes completed. A total of 274 drill-core samples were submitted to the Saskatchewan Research Council for geochemical analysis, with results to be released following receipt, QA/QC review and interpretation.
  • Ultra Rare Earth Projects, Brazil: Appia holds a 25% interest in Ultra Rare Earth Inc., providing the Company with indirect exposure to the Ultra Hard Rock and Ultra Ionic Adsorption Clay projects in Goiás, Brazil. The projects provide exposure to both hard-rock and ionic-clay rare earth mineralization.
  • Elliot Lake Uranium and Rare Earths Project, Ontario: Appia maintains 100% ownership of approximately 14,483 hectares in the historic Elliot Lake mining camp, providing the Company with uranium and rare earth mineral resources and longer-term exploration and development opportunities.

"Appia today represents more than a single project or exploration thesis," said Kurt Radtke, President of Appia. "We have exposure to rare earths and uranium across multiple assets and jurisdictions, and our focus is on advancing those assets in a disciplined manner as new technical information becomes available. At Otherside, we are moving from geophysical targeting toward the next stage of technical refinement and proposed drilling. At Alces Lake, we have completed our 2026 drilling program and are awaiting analytical results. Brazil gives us exposure to an advancing rare earth opportunity, while Elliot Lake provides an established uranium and rare earth resource base. I look forward to discussing how these pieces fit together and where we see the potential for value creation across the portfolio."

PRESENTATION DETAILS

Conference: John Tumazos Very Independent Research Virtual Conference
Presenter: Kurt Radtke, President, Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.
Presentation Date: Tuesday, October 6, 2026
Presentation Time: 1:30 p.m. EDT / 12:30 p.m. CDT
Registration Link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/493708666791647831

Investors and interested parties are encouraged to register in advance. Information regarding access to a replay of the presentation will be provided when available.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.
Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company holds a 25% interest in Ultra Rare Earth Inc. ("Ultra USA") and Ultra USA indirectly holds a 100% interest in the Ultra Hard Rock/IAC Project, which total 42,932.24 ha in size and are located within the state of Goiás in Brazil (see June 1, 2026 Press Release here).

The Company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property and exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds exploration rights covering 102,450.74 hectares (253,161.29 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 14,483 hectares (35,788 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 194.9 million common shares outstanding, 206.6 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit www.appiareu.com.

As part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (X, Facebook, LinkedIn) please feel free to send direct messages.

Contact:

Tom Drivas
CEO and Director
(416) 876-3957
tdrivas@appiareu.com

Kurt Radtke
President
(907) 791-0213
kradtke@appiareu.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317480

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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