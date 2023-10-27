Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Appia Completes Lidar and Orthophoto Survey over PCH Ionic Clay Target IV Project Area, Goias, Brazil

Appia Completes Lidar and Orthophoto Survey over PCH Ionic Clay Target IV Project Area, Goias, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that it has completed a high-definition Lidar and Orthophoto survey across an area of 1,702.50 hectares which includes the Company's priority Ionic Clay Target IV project area. Metro Cúbico Engenharia LTDA (Metro) was engaged by Appia to complete the survey.

"Orthophotos are essential for the efficient management of our drill campaign as they provide high-resolution and accurate visual information with maximum detail," stated Fabricio Santos, Appia's Geophysics and Processes Manager. "Furthermore, LiDAR surveying provides a highly accurate contribution to terrain modeling, which is essential to ensure the accuracy of the geological model."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/185462_1.jpg

Map #1 - Digital Terrain Model (DTM) with shaded elief and Target IV Boundary

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/185462_map_1_dtm_map.jpg

Metro Cúbico Engenharia LTDA has been working in Brazil since 2012, and is headquartered in São Paulo. Metro is made up of a multidisciplinary technical team with professionals with more than 20 years of experience in various technological areas (Fixed Laser Scanner, Mobile Laser Scanner, Mapping with Drone or UAV, Georadar – Geo Penetrating Radar – GPR, Conventional Topographic Survey, Specialized Industrial Topography) among others.

Background on the PCH Project

The PCH Project is located within the Tocantins Structural Province in the Brasília Fold Belt, more specifically, the Arenópolis Magmatic Arc. The PCH Project is 17,551.07 ha in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. It is classified as an alkaline intrusive rock occurrence with highly anomalous REE and Niobium mineralization. This mineralization is related to alkaline lithologies of the Fazenda Buriti Plutonic Complex and the hydrothermal and surface alteration products of this complex by supergene enrichment in a tropical climate. The positive results of the recent geochemical exploration work carried out to date indicates the potential for REEs within lateritic ionic adsorption clays and Niobium.

The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Don Hains, P.Geo, Consulting Geologist, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. Lastly, the Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project which is 17,551.07 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release – Click Here)

Appia has 130.5 million common shares outstanding, 143.3 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit www.appiareu.com.

As part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn) please feel free to send direct messages.

To book a one-on-one 30-minute Zoom video call, please click here.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Drivas, CEO and Director: 416-546-2707, (fax) 416-218-9772 or (email) tdrivas@appiareu.com

Stephen Burega, President: (cell) 647-515-3734 or (email) sburega@appiareu.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/185462

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Rare Earths & UraniumAPI:CCCSE:APICritical Metals Investing
API:CC
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium (CSE:API)

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium


Appia Reports Remarkable Drilling Results; Doubles Depth of Mineralized Zones at the PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Appia Reports Remarkable Drilling Results; Doubles Depth of Mineralized Zones at the PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") announce results from the first 17 drill holes out of 147 completed to date from the Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling campaign at its PCH Ionic Clay Project in Goiás State, Brazil. The results from the first 17 RC drill holes represent a significant doubling in average depth of mineralized zones to 13 metres with overall weighted average grades of 1,566 parts per million (ppm) Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) which is comparable to, or surpasses, other well-known international deposits.

Summary:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Update on Appia Rare Earths and Uranium Trading Activity

Update on Appia Rare Earths and Uranium Trading Activity

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") would like to clarify for the market that the Company is unaware of any information relating to the Company that would account for the significant volume of trading and drop in the price of the Company's shares that occurred on September 29, 2023.

Appia continues to focus its exploration activities both in Canada and Brazil, and will continue to deliver updates and results on a timely basis.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Provides Update on its Extensive Drilling Program at its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Appia Provides Update on its Extensive Drilling Program at its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its ongoing drilling program to outline the extent of the mineralized zone at Target IV on its PCH Iconic Clay Project in Brazil. To date, the Company has processed and sent 2,255 samples for analysis, from both the Reverse Circulation (RC) and Auger drill programs, and expects to release results in the near future.

Summary:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Deploys Third Drill at PCH Ionic Clay Project in Brazil

Appia Deploys Third Drill at PCH Ionic Clay Project in Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") Appia is pleased to announce the deployment of a third drill on-site to investigate a significant geophysical anomaly at depth below Target IV at Appia's PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project, Goias State, Brazil.

Summary:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Provides Update on Its 300 Hole RC Drilling Campaign at Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Appia Provides Update on Its 300 Hole RC Drilling Campaign at Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") Appia is pleased to provide an update regarding its comprehensive exploration activities currently underway in Goias State, Brazil. By employing a strategic combination of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling, extensive auger sampling, and cutting-edge LiDAR surveying, the Company has made significant progress in uncovering the potential of this highly promising deposit.

SUMMARY

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Extension and Upsizing of Previously Announced Private Placement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Extension and Upsizing of Previously Announced Private Placement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news releases dated September 13, 2023, September 26, 2023 and October 12, 2023, it has received an extension from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") with respect to the duration and size of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (each, a "Unit").

The outside date for the final closing and filing of all final documentation in respect of the Offering has been extended from October 30, 2023, to November 29, 2023. Furthermore, the Company has increased the size of the Offering from raising gross proceeds of up to CAD$900,000 to gross proceeds of up to CAD$1,080,000.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Terms of Consultancy Mandate Agreement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Terms of Consultancy Mandate Agreement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged ACS Moschner & Co GmbH ("ACS"), a company based out of Vienna, Austria, to provide exclusive consulting services in an effort to explore alternative growth options and realize the full potential for the Company, pursuant to a Consultancy Mandate Agreement (the "Agreement") in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For the provision of service rendered by ACS under the Agreement, the Company will pay ACS a success fee calculated as a percentage of the transaction value of all monies or consideration received by the Company via candidates sourced and introduced to the Company by ACS, who successfully enter into an investment or purchase or other partnership agreement with the Company. The Agreement will be in effect for a period of one (1) year (the "Initial Term"), and both parties shall have the ability to extend the Initial Term by mutual consent for further one (1) year term extensions thereafter, contingent upon ACS's performance. If the parties do not exercise their mutual intention to extend the Agreement after expiration of the Initial Term, the Agreement terminates.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Submits Amended Record Ridge Permit Application

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Submits Amended Record Ridge Permit Application

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. ("West High Yield" or the "Company") (TSXV:WHY) is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its permit application and announces that it has submitted its amended permit application (the "Amended Application") for its Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine ("RRIMM" or the "Project") to the British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation and BC Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy (together, the "Ministries").

The Company held public open house meetings on May 17 and May 18, 2023 in the Rossland, British Columbia community located approximately ten kilometers from the proposed Project site in the Lower Columbia/Old Glory Area B Kootenay Region. Feedback from these meetings was thoughtfully considered by the Company, leading to amendments (the "Amendments") to its permit application, resulting in the Amended Application. These Amendments were presented and discussed at a meeting (the "MDRC Meeting") with the British Columbia Mines Development Review Committee (the "MDRC") that took place in Rossland on June 27, 2023, and were well received by Project stakeholders in attendance. The Company outlined numerous proposed Project mitigation strategies to address concerns and interests that had been expressed through its public engagement efforts, as previously announced by the Company in a press release dated July 4, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

E-Tech Resources Inc. Ramps up Exploration Activities and Engages Gecko Namibia and Flightec Namibia

E-Tech Resources Inc. Ramps up Exploration Activities and Engages Gecko Namibia and Flightec Namibia

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of Gecko Namibia (Pty) Ltd. ("Gecko") and Flightec Namibia ("Flightec") to support ongoing exploration and development activities on its 100% owned Eureka project.

E-Tech has evaluated the results of the current exploration program and is now expanding its activities to include a Phase 1 Ultra-high resolution UAV-borne magnetic survey. This survey is planned to be conducted by Flightec later this year.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces First Tranche Closing of Private Placement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces First Tranche Closing of Private Placement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news releases of September 13, 2023 and September 26, 2023, that it has closed the first tranche (the "Closing") of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units").

The Closing consisted of the issuance of 2,259,152 Units for gross proceeds of $519,605.04. The Units were issued at a price of $0.23 per Unit, and each Unit consists of one (1) Common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant, together with CAD$0.35, entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share until October 12, 2025. The Company did not pay any finder's fee or issue any warrants to finders in connection with the Closing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Aclara Announces the Discovery of a New Heavy Rare Earths Deposit Hosted in Ion-Adsorption Clays in Brazil

Aclara Announces the Discovery of a New Heavy Rare Earths Deposit Hosted in Ion-Adsorption Clays in Brazil

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities in Brazil by announcing its new Heavy Rare Earth Element ("HREE") ionic clays project, "Carina Module" (the "Project") located in the State of Goias, Brazil. The results of its initial auger drilling campaign[1], which was comprised of 1,693 meters of drilling within 236 drill holes, demonstrate the discovery of a new HREE deposit hosted in ionic clays. While the initial auger drilling campaign was shallow, with an average depth of 7.2 meters, it has unveiled a potential for expansion, both laterally and at depth, accompanied by the prospect of enhancing HREE grades

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium
