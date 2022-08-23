Another Public Company First: Silo Wellness Opens Jamaican Ecotourism Psilocybin Microdosing Resort for the Psychedelic Curious; Shareholder Discounts for Psychedelic Vacations Available

Life Science NewsInvesting News

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), a leading global psychedelics company, is pleased to announce that it has opened its first ecotourism microdosing psilocybin resort and retreat center at Go Natural Jamaica in Long Bay, Portland, Jamaica. "We have been bombarded by cost-conscious client inquiries wanting to explore nature with the help of psilocybin," explained Mike Arnold, an Oregon attorney and the founder of Silo Wellness. "They are what we consider 'psychedelic curious.' These are not looking to experiment with psychedelics for recreational purposes at a club or party. They are very intentional and mindful individuals looking to better understand themselves and their place in the universe. They aren't looking for mental health therapy or a deep dive ego death. They are wanting to learn about psilocybin while learning about themselves. This is an unmet need in the psychedelic space, and Silo Wellness is well positioned to assist.

One of Silo Wellness's most valuable assets is its data. From what the Company has learned from thousands of client inquiries and consumer comments on retreats is that not everyone is looking for the 'deep dive' or to treat mental illnesses. Many want to self-titrate on to mushrooms through serial microdosing. "Our Silonauts often want to be at a rustic seaside resort looking at shooting stars on a gram of mushrooms," stated Arnold. "Or they want to go for a snorkel on a 0.1 gram microdose. They crave an increased connection to nature."

Jamaica Luxury Psychedelic Retreats vs. Psilocybin Microdosing Retreats

Silo's "luxury" retreats have been featured in Bloomberg, Fodor's Travel, The Evening Standard, Men's Health and The Washington Post, among others. However, Silo Wellness never intended to enter the luxury retreats space. "That wasn't my vision," continued Arnold. "Our mission is to put psychedelic healing into the hands of those suffering as quickly and inexpensively as possible. Nonetheless, the luxury model was necessary during COVID and has been very good to us and for our clients. However, it is not available to everyone due to the price point, which is a shame and also contrary to our mission."

"The vision at our Go Natural Jamaica microdosing resort is to offer a lower price point with a seafront 'luxury view' but with more rustic accommodations," Arnold continued. "We can significantly lower the cost by making air conditioning optional, for example, or provide a dorm room with bunk beds right alongside a luxury villa on the same site. I myself prefer to suffer in nature while primitive camping, rafting, or waterfall exploring with or without psychedelics. I don't want to hear the buzz of the A/C at night. I want to hear the buzz of consciousness to the soundtrack of nature. I want to hear a tropical storm. I want to hear the whistling Jamaican tree frogs. I want to sleep under the stars while microdosing. And I want Silo's clients to enjoy this God-given luxury that experienced psychedelic users can do on their own, but in the safety and comfort of secure accommodations under the cover our of risk mitigation protocols."

Spiritual Ecotourism and Psychedelic Retreats in Oregon and Jamaica

Silo Wellness sees nature immersion as essential for human growth. Human consciousness is the most complicated and impressive thing to evolve out of nature - more complicated and inexplicable than a black hole. Silo sees it as incumbent on individuals to explore consciousness while exploring nature to get that reset along with a new purpose-driven download to be the best version of themselves.

In 2022, Silo's Oregon nature-immersion psychedelic retreat was featured in Outside Magazine's article, "The Future of Nature Therapy is Psychedelic." Its colorful narrative begins with an emotional play-by-play account of a ketamine deep-dive trip report by a brave participant with PTSD from sexual assault and depression: "[She] sees the blue pool, shimmering like a winter oasis. It sparkles below a snowy trail and rocky gray cliffs, the iridescent turquoise water rippling under the rushing downpour of Tamolitch Falls…[Her] otherworldly trip didn't happen in the flesh. It took place in her mind, after she'd taken ketamine…"

Beyond what Silo's cliffside beachfront resort has to offer, participants will have optional microdosing nature excursions that can include a waterfall swim, harvesting supper at a permaculture jungle farm, a bamboo raft river float, Caribbean boat tour and island picnic, etc.

Set, Setting, and Dosing: Perceptible Sub-psychedelic Microdosing in Nature

"This retreat isn't necessarily imperceptible microdoses," stated Arnold, "although clients are welcome to experience psychedelics for the first time in this way. Silo's self-titrating psilocybin protocols allow people to work their way up dosing in a controlled way to experience the sub-psychedelic effects.

"We want people to be able to commune with nature at sub-psychedelic but perceptible doses. We know that most of our clients are uncomfortable taking a 0.3 gram 'social dose' or a 0.7 to one gram 'hiker's dose' or 'museum dose' for the first time. Instead, we will provide the framework for them to slowly walk themselves up over time to these more advanced dosages. This prevents the 'cannabis edibles dilemma' of stacking doses with greater than expected effects."

Jamaica Psilocybin Microdosing Retreat Pricing and Shareholder/Owner Discounts

Silo's Labor Day retreat (September 3-6) has lodging and meals starting at $240/night for dorm lodging to $499.99/night for single occupancy with a three-night minimum. Double occupancy is also available. More information can be found at www.SiloWellness.com/jamaica-microdosing.

Farm-/field-/sea-/bush-to-table traditional natural Jamaican cuisine is included. Locally sourced psilocybin mushroom microdosing capsules are available on site for a nominal cash purchase. Applicants receive a one-on-one meeting with our experienced client journey planning team and an evaluation for appropriateness for retreat, contraindications, etc. by our Ph.D. pharmacologist and co-inventor of the world's first psilocybin nasal spray. Qualified participants will also be provided with recommended reading materials, journaling prompts, videos regarding retreat location, logistics, and how to make the most of the process to help them put in the work to reset and reprogram their minds. Additional services can be found on the website, including transportation to retreat, additional add-on lodging before or after retreat, air conditioning, healthful smoothies and natural snacks, yoga, and food upgrade of menu choices (although this is discouraged as we recommend a full emersion into a new lifestyle closer to the land in an authentic local Jamaican fashion).

For a limited time, Silo's shareholders may receive up to 20% off a retreat or priority booking for a private curated retreat for the owner and his or her guests. Owners may also request a special discount code to share on social media for up to 20% off for anyone in their network. Inquire for details and applicability.

Additional Corporate Updates

Since the May 2022 shareholder meeting, the Silo team has been working diligently to secure additional property partnerships in Jamaica to scale up retreats in order to reduce costs and to provide additional revenue through increased inventory. This strategy would provide the opportunity for the Company to negotiate longer-term staffing contracts at a lower price per retreat. In July, the Company successfully conducted a luxury retreat in Trelawny, Jamaica, with positive feedback from participants. The Company has also been working to best position itself for Oregon psilocybin by visiting rural retreat properties for potential purchase or joint venture and intends to purchase an urban retreat center.

The Company's May 2022 letter of intent with Dyscovry Science is still active and that transaction is still expected to close with documents being finalized by the respective attorneys. Additionally, following the 20-1 share consolidation that occurred at the May shareholders meeting, the Company has seen its total shares issued increase due to debt conversions from the first two funding tranches received from the financing announced in April. The Company is in active discussions with other potential finance groups regarding debt restructuring and a potential private placement which would be contingent on renegotiating the April debt financing terms. The company has retained three f The Company may also spinout retreat assets into a separate wholly-owned subsidiary for an Oregon-specific capital raise. Use of proceeds for that would be include closing on a psilocybin service center property, BM 109 licenses fees and expenses, property improvements necessary for licensing, legal fees, marketing, and other administrative and operations costs.

Additionally, the Company entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network (INN). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007 at www.investingnews.com. Beginning today for a 12-month term of the agreement, INN will provide advertising on its website to increase awareness of the issuer. INN does not provide

Investor Relations or Market Making services. The cost of the campaign is $9,165/month. INN can be reached at 604-688-8231 or info@investingnews.com. One purpose of the campaign is to drive awareness to the Company's psychedelic vacations that are offered at a discount to shareholders/owners. Given the activist nature of plant medicine consumers, the Company's goal is to one day have all participants at retreats being shareholders. More information regarding investor discounts can be found at https://www.silowellness.com/benefits/.

ABOUT Silo Wellness

Silo Wellness is a growth-oriented holding company focused on functional mushroom and psychedelic opportunities that benefit from a unified ecosystem and exceptional leadership. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Toronto, Silo Wellness has a presence in both Jamaica and Oregon. Silo Wellness is a publicly traded company on the Canadian (CSE: SILO) and Frankfurt (FSE: 3K7A) exchanges and trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB: SILFF).

For more information about Silo Wellness or to book a Jamaican psilocybin retreat, please visit www.silowellness.com.

Silo Wellness Company Contact:

Mike Arnold, President

541-900-5871

IR at Silo Wellness dot com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information may relate to anticipated events or results including, but not limited to the Company successfully launching Jamaica microdosing operations, possibly retreat spinout, alternative financing and other statements made in the Corporate Update, and the Company's future business plans. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, regulatory, political and social uncertainties and the potential impact of COVID-19. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk factors included in Silo Wellness's continuous disclosure documents available on www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Silo Wellness assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134375

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Silo WellnessCSE:SILOPsychedelics Investing
SILO:CNX
Silo Wellness

Silo Wellness


Keep reading...Show less
Silo Wellness Organizes Jamaican Psilocybin Retreat Team and Advocates to Speak to Lane County Commissioners Regarding BM109 Optout Vote; Lane County Declines to Refer a Psilocybin Ban to Voters

Silo Wellness Organizes Jamaican Psilocybin Retreat Team and Advocates to Speak to Lane County Commissioners Regarding BM109 Optout Vote; Lane County Declines to Refer a Psilocybin Ban to Voters

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFD) (FSE: 3K70) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), a leading global psychedelics company, is pleased to announce that the Silo Wellness team coordinated the presentations of eight speakers in support of psilocybin use under Ballot Measure 109 in Lane County, Oregon, (Oregon's largest county by population outside the Portland metro area) at Tuesday's public board of commissioners meeting.

"It is important that Silo Wellness help support the education of local governments and law enforcement, as we are the only Oregon-based publicly traded psychedelics company and the only Oregon-based company with experience providing legal psilocybin use [in Jamaica] through our psychedelic wellness retreats," stated Silo Wellness founder, a Lane County, Oregon, resident since 1998. "We want to prevent any misinformation comparing the roll out of this service-based wellness industry to any perceived mishaps from Oregon's experience in the cannabis space, particularly regarding diversion and impact on neighbors." In written testimony provided to the Board, Mr. Arnold explained that currently Silo Wellness is in advanced negotiations with property owners outside of unincorporated Lane County and didn't technically "have a dog in this fight" at this time.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silo Wellness Requests Oregon Property Owner Expressions of Interest for Collaborating on Psilocybin Licensing; Other Corporate Updates

Silo Wellness Requests Oregon Property Owner Expressions of Interest for Collaborating on Psilocybin Licensing; Other Corporate Updates

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K70) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), a leading global psychedelics company, announces a request for expressions of interests from Oregon property owners who may be considering participation in the regulatory regime under Oregon Ballot Measure 109. "With Silo Wellness as the only publicly traded psychedelic company with legal psychedelic retreat experience and a strong connection to Oregon, we believe we are well positioned to collaborate with other Oregonians interested in participating in this burgeoning market," stated Silo Wellness founder and Oregon lawyer Mike Arnold.

"Over the past months we have been touring properties with owners and realtors and have really turned up our search for properties that may be suitable for Oregon psilocybin as we await the final rules from the Oregon Health Authority," Mr. Arnold continued. "However, I also know that there are many property owners who may believe they are sitting on an ideal property for a facility with no interest in selling, but they may not have the legal expertise, network, or capital to make it happen. It is our goal to leverage our platform to help empower Oregonians who may each have a piece of the puzzle - facilitation experience, business experience, property, capital, or a passion for the medicine - and bring them together to help make this industry by Oregonians for Oregonians."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silo Wellness Issues Shareholder Letter and Announces New Chief Executive Officer

Silo Wellness Issues Shareholder Letter and Announces New Chief Executive Officer

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K70) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), a leading global psychedelics company, announced today that Silo Wellness founder and chairman of the board of directors Mike Arnold is assuming the role of the Company's interim chief executive officer to continue to lead the Company through its planned acquisition of Dyscovry Science Ltd. and in its planned Oregon psilocybin business objectives. The Company and former CEO Douglas K. Gordon have agreed to Mr. Gordon stepping down as CEO, but he will remain involved in the business, including pursuit of global distribution opportunities for sales of Marley One. During his tenure at Silo Wellness, Mr. Gordon was responsible for the creation of the Marley One global mushroom brand in collaboration with the family of legendary musician Bob Marley and for launching psychedelic retreats in Oregon and Jamaica, a first for a publicly traded company. He also led the Company through its public listing in March of 2021 and two major financings. The Board would like to thank him for his leadership over the past two years.

CEO Mike Arnold founded Silo Wellness in 2018 and was CEO from inception until August 2020. He is an experienced Oregon trial attorney (complex criminal defense and commercial litigation). As the Company's president and chairman of the board of directors, he has been responsible for the Company's Ontario Securities Commission and Canadian Securities Exchange compliance, investor relations, financing, and corporate development. In the last five years he has successfully raised over $12M for his startups.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silo Wellness to Create a Psychedelic Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Research Portfolio with Proposed Acquisition of Dyscovry Science

Silo Wellness to Create a Psychedelic Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Research Portfolio with Proposed Acquisition of Dyscovry Science

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K70) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), a leading global psychedelics company, is pleased to announce that it has executed a nonbinding letter of intent to acquire 100% of Dyscovry Science Ltd., a Toronto-based biotechnology company. Dyscovry focuses on biosynthetic manufacturing of psilocybin and its derivatives targeting a physiological condition, irritable bowel syndrome. With Dyscovry's research collaboration with Canadian federal government research laboratories, Dyscovry intends to develop a biotechnological process for the production of psilocybin and its potentially novel molecule derivatives.

"We have been working with Brad Dottin and his team at Dyscovry for almost a year now planning this transaction," commented Mike Arnold, Silo Wellness's president and founder. "We have watched the psychedelic market get pummeled as many have been chasing the 'me too' pharma deals, while we stayed focused on preparing for Oregon adult use with a successful Jamaican retreat model while, in the background, working on this unique opportunity. For the first time under one roof, a publicly traded company will provide psychedelic healing right now through Jamaican psychedelic wellness retreats while at the same time innovating the 'what's next' for psychedelic pharmaceutical healing. As an Oregon attorney who founded Silo Wellness in 2018 with the goal of preparing for psilocybin legalization in Oregon, I wanted to ensure that natural psychedelics were never locked up solely behind a pharmacy window controlled by corporations. Our planned acquisition of Dyscovry shows that traditional medicines can coexist alongside modern scientific innovation."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Psychedelics Company Silo Wellness Announces Financing Commitment of CAD$5,950,000 in Convertible Debentures

Psychedelics Company Silo Wellness Announces Financing Commitment of CAD$5,950,000 in Convertible Debentures

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K70) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), a leading global psychedelics company, is pleased to announce that Alpha Blue Ocean ("ABO"), is supporting the Company's growth with this new CAD$5,950,000 financing arrangement. The Company entered into a subscription agreement (the "Subscription Agreement") with Global Tech Opportunities 14 (the "Subscriber"), that provides for the issuance of convertible debentures (each, a "Convertible Debenture"). The Company intends to use the proceeds to finance manufacturing of the Marley One brand for an existing purchase order and general working capital purposes. The Subscriber is an investment fund managed by Alpha Blue Ocean ("ABO").

"As a publicly-traded psychedelics company offering psychedelics to guests in Jamaica and functional mushroom products across the U.S. and U.K., we welcome this transaction and the opportunity to work with Alpha Blue Ocean," commented Douglas K. Gordon, Silo Wellness's CEO. "This new capital will allow us to strengthen our balance sheet and focus on shareholder value creation through the expansion of our business model and, most directly, the growth of our Marley One line of functional mushroom products."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Another Public Company First: Silo Wellness Opens Jamaican Ecotourism Psilocybin Microdosing Resort for the Psychedelic Curious; Shareholder Discounts for Psychedelic Vacations Available

Another Public Company First: Silo Wellness Opens Jamaican Ecotourism Psilocybin Microdosing Resort for the Psychedelic Curious; Shareholder Discounts for Psychedelic Vacations Available

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), a leading global psychedelics company, is pleased to announce that it has opened its first ecotourism microdosing psilocybin resort and retreat center at Go Natural Jamaica in Long Bay, Portland, Jamaica. "We have been bombarded by cost-conscious client inquiries wanting to explore nature with the help of psilocybin," explained Mike Arnold, an Oregon attorney and the founder of Silo Wellness. "They are what we consider 'psychedelic curious.' These are not looking to experiment with psychedelics for recreational purposes at a club or party. They are very intentional and mindful individuals looking to better understand themselves and their place in the universe. They aren't looking for mental health therapy or a deep dive ego death. They are wanting to learn about psilocybin while learning about themselves. This is an unmet need in the psychedelic space, and Silo Wellness is well positioned to assist.

One of Silo Wellness's most valuable assets is its data. From what the Company has learned from thousands of client inquiries and consumer comments on retreats is that not everyone is looking for the 'deep dive' or to treat mental illnesses. Many want to self-titrate on to mushrooms through serial microdosing. "Our Silonauts often want to be at a rustic seaside resort looking at shooting stars on a gram of mushrooms," stated Arnold. "Or they want to go for a snorkel on a 0.1 gram microdose. They crave an increased connection to nature."

Keep reading...Show less
Lobe Sciences Announces Update on Corporate Slide Deck Highlighting its Psilocin Compounds and Development Plans

Lobe Sciences Announces Update on Corporate Slide Deck Highlighting its Psilocin Compounds and Development Plans

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a Canadian Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing psychedelic derived medicines for neurologic and brain disease today announced it has updated its Corporate Slide Deck which among other initiatives, describes its plans for advancing the development of its psilocin analogues L-130 and L-131.

Philip Young, CEO of Lobe Sciences stated, "We have made significant progress toward initiating our first human trials with our proprietary psilocin analog L-130 and pre clinical plans for L-131. These updates can be found at our Company website https://www.lobesciences.com/corporate-profile/company-presentation/. We believe that Lobe is beginning to be recognized as one of the leading companies developing stable psilocin compounds as noted in leading Biotech publications such as Fierce Biotech, https://www.fiercebiotech.com/biotech/canadian-biotech-lobe-sciences-taps-australian-cro-ingenu-psychedelic-drug-trial. This is an exciting time for all stakeholders and I look forward to continuing to update the investment community as we advance our plans for developing novel drugs for patients around the globe."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Signs Second Licensing Partnership Agreement and Expands Commercial Operations Into Canada

Awakn Life Sciences Signs Second Licensing Partnership Agreement and Expands Commercial Operations Into Canada

Licensing Partnership with Wellbeings(R) marks entry into Canadian addiction treatment and relapse prevention market

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announces today it has signed its first licensing partnership agreement in Canada with Wellbeings® Pain Management and Dependency Clinic (Wellbeings). The agreement will enable Ontario based Wellbeings®, who are focused on multi-disciplinary, evidence based, best-practice, patient centred care, to treat their patients with Awakn's proprietary ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of AUD as a co-morbidity for pain.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Psychedelics Stocks to Watch (Updated 2022)

Psychedelics Stocks to Watch (Updated 2022)

The small-cap market has been invaded by a flurry of psychedelics stocks to watch thanks to new company launches. Investors now have a variety of options for taking a run in the shroom stocks space.

In an effort to expand the capabilities of the medical field, companies are starting to investigate the potential of psychedelic medicines and are looking to raise capital in the public market.

While this industry is still in its early stages, the promising potential of psychedelic medicine drug products has attracted the interest of savvy investors eager for an emerging investment opportunity.

Keep reading...Show less
Love Pharma Announces Strategic Acquisition of Doc Hygiene Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Love Pharma Announces Strategic Acquisition of Doc Hygiene Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Love Pharma Inc. ("LOVE" or the "Company") (CSE:LUV)(FSE:G1Q0) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire Doc Hygiene Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Doc Hygiene") for aggregate consideration of US$300,000 (the "Acquisition"). Doc Hygiene has a premium hygiene product line and brand for hygiene and sanitizing needs and a robust e-commerce platform for products and SKU's

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Doc Hygiene," said Zach Stadnyk, CEO of LOVE. "We are extremely excited about Doc Hygiene's growth potential in the years ahead and firmly believe it will provide a parallel revenue stream to our existing business in over-the-counter products. Through this acquisition, the company now has a strong online e-commerce platform that will strengthen its product offering and ease of operational online sales from both a B2C and B2B standpoint."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Health Canada Grants MDMA Production and Distribution Amendment to Optimi Health

Health Canada Grants MDMA Production and Distribution Amendment to Optimi Health

Optimi Health Corp. ( CSE: OPTI ) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based company licensed by Health Canada to produce natural, scalable, and accessible psychedelic and functional mushrooms for transformational human experiences, has received permission from Health Canada to manufacture and distribute additional psychedelic substances, most notably MDMA, under the amended terms outlined in its June 20, 2022 application to Health Canada.

Under the leadership of Chief Science Officer Justin Kirkland, Optimi will now act as wholesale supplier of MDMA and other synthetic psychedelic compounds to approved researchers and drug developers.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×