Anika to Issue Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, February 26, 2026

.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=GJn5BmMoUpCgSS1QD7JBQwvTy3UKXKtH04nrNhCLsEKjBAQUxQ7xPKLPRnMGuFI6rIehYBAh_3y4-pOdfUxtWrqXm6EDrAboeXj34D3x-Gs=" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=GJn5BmMoUpCgSS1QD7JBQwvTy3UKXKtH04nrNhCLsELBy_fwZ9_et04qTCVRhRRFNhe2y5AKCMnlUkDpe09bvjFmfGDskFnIWsdiP6j5nIo=" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global joint preservation company in early intervention orthopedics, announced today that it will issue its fourth quarter and year-end 2025 financial results before the opening of the market on Thursday, February 26, 2026, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its results and business highlights.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-717-1738 (toll-free domestic) or 1-646-307-1865 (international) and providing the conference ID number 89327. A live audio webcast and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of Anika's website, www.anika.com. The call will be archived and accessible on the same website shortly after its conclusion.

About Anika

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), is a global joint preservation company that creates and delivers meaningful advancements in early intervention orthopedic care. Leveraging our core expertise in hyaluronic acid and implant solutions, we partner with clinicians to provide minimally invasive products that restore active living for people around the world. Our focus is on high opportunity spaces within orthopedics, including Osteoarthritis Pain Management and Regenerative Solutions, and our products are efficiently delivered in key sites of care, including ambulatory surgery centers. Anika's global operations are headquartered outside of Boston, Massachusetts. For more information about Anika, please visit www.anika.com.

ANIKA, Anika Therapeutics and the Anika logo are trademarks of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. or its subsidiaries or are licensed to Anika Therapeutics, Inc. for its use.

For Investor Inquiries:
Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
Matt Hall, 781-457-9554
Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
investorrelations@anika.com


