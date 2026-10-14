AngioDynamics Announces Humana Medicare Advantage Coverage Policy Supporting Broader Access to NanoKnife® IRE for Prostate and Liver Cancer

Policy Applies Medical Necessity Criteria Across Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC) Jurisdictions for Eligible Prostate and Liver Cancer Patients
AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body's vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options, and improving quality of life for patients, today announced that Humana has updated its Medicare Advantage coverage policy to apply Local Coverage Determination (LCD) L40205 medical necessity criteria for irreversible electroporation (IRE), the non-thermal ablation technology delivered by AngioDynamics' NanoKnife System, for eligible patients with intermediate-risk prostate cancer and certain liver tumors, effective October 1, 2026. 1
The Humana policy follows several key reimbursement milestones supporting expanded access to NanoKnife IRE, including the issuance of Category I CPT ® codes 55877 for prostate tissue ablation and 47384 for liver tumor ablation, effective January 1, 2026, and Palmetto GBA's final LCD L40205, effective July 5, 2026. 2
LCD L40205 covers IRE for appropriately selected patients with favorable intermediate-risk prostate cancer, Grade Group 2, and for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer to the liver who cannot be safely resected or treated with margin-negative thermal ablation. 2 Coverage remains subject to Humana's prior authorization process and the terms of each member's plan.
Humana is one of the largest Medicare Advantage insurers in the United States, with approximately 7 million members. 2 Under the policy, Humana applies the applicable Medicare Administrative Contractor LCD within that MAC's jurisdiction and uses the LCD L40205 criteria as its medical necessity standard in remaining MAC jurisdictions, supporting a more consistent coverage framework for eligible patients. 1
"Humana's decision is an important step toward more consistent access to NanoKnife IRE for eligible patients," said Juan Carlos Serna, AngioDynamics Senior Vice President of Scientific and Clinical Affairs. "Together with Category I CPT codes and Palmetto GBA's final LCD, this policy represents another meaningful reimbursement milestone for the NanoKnife System and for the patients and physicians we serve."
"For men with favorable intermediate-risk prostate cancer, the choice often comes down to observing their cancer with active surveillance or undergoing radical treatments with potential side effects of therapy," said Xiaosong Meng, MD, PhD, of the Department of Urology at UT Southwestern Medical Center. "Focal therapies such as IRE give us another option for men with intermediate-risk prostate cancer while working to protect the structures that matter to a patient's quality of life. Access depends on coverage, and policies like this one help ensure that the treatment decision rests with the patient and physician, not with where the patient lives or which plan they have." Dr. Meng is a paid consultant to AngioDynamics.
For complete coverage criteria and clinical requirements refer to Policy No. HUM-1268-005 and LCD L40205.
About the NanoKnife System
The NanoKnife System utilizes Irreversible Electroporation (IRE) technology to effectively destroy targeted cells without the use of thermal energy by delivering high-voltage electrical pulses, creating permanent nanopores within the cell membrane. This stimulus induces an apoptotic-like cellular death in the targeted tissue, resulting in a complete ablation of the targeted tissue. 3 Visit nanoknife.com for full product information.
United States: The NanoKnife System with six outputs is indicated for surgical ablation of soft tissue, including prostate tissue.
Canada: The NanoKnife System is a medical device for cell membrane electroporation. Electroporation is a phenomenon that occurs in cell membranes as cells are exposed to an electrical field of sufficiently high intensity. The electric field acts as a physical stimulus, bringing about alterations in cell membranes that result in increased permeability.
European Union: The NanoKnife System is indicated for the ablation of soft tissue and tumors of the pancreas, kidney, liver, or prostate, including intermediate risk prostate cancer.
About AngioDynamics, Inc.
AngioDynamics is a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body's vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options, and improving quality of life for patients.
The Company's innovative technologies and devices are chosen by talented physicians in fast-growing healthcare markets to treat unmet patient needs.
For more information, visit angiodynamics.com .
Safe Harbor
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding AngioDynamics' expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, capital expenditures, products, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include the words such as "expects," "reaffirms," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "optimistic," or variations of such words and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that actual events or results may differ materially from AngioDynamics' expectations, expressed or implied. Factors that may affect the actual results achieved by AngioDynamics Include, without limitation, the scale and scope of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the ability of AngioDynamics to develop its existing and new products, technological advances and patents attained by competitors, infringement of AngioDynamics' technology or assertions that AngioDynamics' technology infringes the technology of third parties, the ability of AngioDynamics to effectively compete against competitors that have substantially greater resources, future actions by the FDA or other regulatory agencies, domestic and foreign healthcare reforms and government regulations, results of pending or future clinical trials, overall economic conditions (including inflation, tariffs, labor shortages and supply chain challenges including the cost and availability of raw materials), the results of on-going litigation, challenges with respect to third-party distributors or joint venture partners or collaborators, the results of sales efforts, the effects of product recalls and product liability claims, changes in key personnel, the ability of AngioDynamics to execute on strategic initiatives, the effects of economic, credit and capital market conditions, general market conditions, market acceptance, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, the effects on pricing from group purchasing organizations and competition, the ability of AngioDynamics to obtain regulatory clearances or approval of its products, or to integrate acquired businesses, as well as the risk factors listed from time to time in AngioDynamics' SEC filings, including but not limited to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended May 31, 2026. AngioDynamics does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.
AngioDynamics, the AngioDynamics logo and NanoKnife are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of AngioDynamics, Inc., an affiliate or subsidiary. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.
|
______________________
|1 Humana. Irreversible Electroporation. Medicare Advantage Medical Coverage Policy. Policy No. HUM-1268-005. Effective October 1, 2026.
|2 KFF. Medicare Advantage in 2026: Enrollment Update and Key Trends. June 5, 2026; updated July 1, 2026. https://www.kff.org/medicare/medicare-advantage-in-2026-enrollment-update-and-key-trends/
|3 Lee EW, Thai S, Kee ST. Irreversible electroporation: a novel image-guided cancer therapy. Gut Liver. 2010;4 Suppl 1(Suppl 1):S99-S104. doi:10.5009/gnl.2010.4.S1.S99
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261014881257/en/
Investors:
AngioDynamics, Inc.
Stephen Trowbridge, Executive Vice President & CFO
(518) 795-1408
strowbridge@angiodynamics.com
Media:
Saleem Cheeks
Vice President, Communications
518-795-1174
scheeks@angiodynamics.com