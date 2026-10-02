AngioDynamics and The PERT Consortium® Name Jacobi Hospital as ALPHA-PE Research Fund Award Recipient to Advance Real-World Pulmonary Embolism Evidence

Investigator-Led Study Will Evaluate Imaging Biomarkers That May Help Predict Thrombectomy Success and Inform Long-Term PE Care
AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body's vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving patient quality of life, today announced that Dr. Jonathan Alis, Dr. Seth I. Sokol and their team at Jacobi Hospital in Bronx, New York have been selected as an ALPHA-PE Research Fund award recipients. The independent, investigator-led study, supported in partnership with The PERT Consortium ® , will evaluate CT pulmonary angiography radiomics as predictors of thrombus biology, thrombectomy success and long-term outcomes in patients with pulmonary embolism (PE).
PE remains a significant clinical challenge, and physicians continue to need real-world evidence that can support more informed treatment decisions. Mechanical thrombectomy is widely used for large vessel occlusions, yet complete recanalization is not always achieved. 1 While prior research suggests that imaging characteristics may provide insight into clot composition, physicians currently have limited ability to use CT pulmonary angiography to assess thrombus biology or predict how a patient's clot will respond to mechanical thrombectomy.
The Jacobi Hospital study will evaluate imaging biomarkers that may reflect thrombus composition and predict thrombectomy success and longer-term disease trajectory. The goal is to generate clinically relevant evidence that may help physicians better understand which patients are most likely to benefit from intervention, support individualized treatment planning and advance the body of evidence in PE care.
"The selection of this proposal from Dr. Alis, Dr. Sokol and the team at Jacobi Hospital reflects the purpose of the ALPHA-PE Research Fund: supporting rigorous, physician-led research that can help close evidence gaps in pulmonary embolism care," said Laura Piccinini, AngioDynamics Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cardiovascular & International. "This program reinforces AngioDynamics' commitment to partnering with the clinical community, investing in evidence generation and supporting research that may help physicians improve care for patients with PE."
The ALPHA-PE Research Fund was launched by AngioDynamics in partnership with The PERT Consortium ® to support independent, physician-led research addressing critical evidence gaps in PE care. The competitive program provides awards ranging from $50,000 to $750,000 over one to three years for studies focused on patient outcomes, workflow optimization and novel therapeutic approaches with the potential to improve real-world PE care.
"The PERT Consortium ® is pleased to support this proposal from Dr. Alis, Dr. Sokol and their team at Jacobi Hospital through the ALPHA-PE Research Fund," said Amir Darki, MD, Co-Chair of the National PERT Research Consortium. "Independent, investigator-driven research is essential to advancing the evidence base in pulmonary embolism. This study addresses an important clinical question and has the potential to provide insights that are meaningful to physicians, patients and the broader PE community."
"CT pulmonary angiography is already central to the diagnosis and assessment of pulmonary embolism, but there is potentially much more information within those images than we are using today," said Dr. Sokol. "Our goal is to determine whether radiomic features can help us better understand the biology of a patient's clot and predict how it will respond to mechanical thrombectomy. If validated, this research could ultimately give physicians another tool to inform treatment decisions and support a more individualized approach to PE care."
The purpose of The PERT Consortium ® is to advance the status of pulmonary embolism care and promote research in the treatment of pulmonary embolism. The Consortium promotes the adoption of the PERT model, supports scientific research, and educates healthcare professionals and the public regarding pulmonary embolism diagnosis, treatment, and care.
For additional information about the ALPHA-PE Research Fund, visit angiodynamics.com/alpha-pe-research-fund/ .
About AngioDynamics, Inc.
AngioDynamics is a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body's vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving patient quality of life.
The Company's innovative technologies and devices are chosen by talented physicians in fast-growing healthcare markets to treat unmet patient needs. For more information, visit www.angiodynamics.com and www.angiodynamics.com/about-us/risk-information/ .
About The PERT Consortium ®
The purpose of The PERT Consortium ® is to serve the general public by undertaking activities to advance the status of PE care and promote research in the treatment of pulmonary embolism. Specifically, the Consortium's purpose is to:
- Promote the adoption of the PERT model in healthcare institutions across the United States to ensure the prompt diagnosis and treatment of pulmonary embolism.
- Expand the current body of scientific literature on the diagnosis and treatment of pulmonary embolism through the funding of scientific endeavors.
- Educate the general public and healthcare professionals regarding pulmonary embolism diagnosis, treatment, and care.
By focusing solely on the entity of pulmonary embolism – its etiology, pathophysiology, prevention, management approach, outcomes of specific treatments, and follow-up pathways – it is the intention of the Consortium to increase awareness of treatment options available to patients with PE, to reduce its incidence worldwide, to improve health outcomes, and to positively influence the impact of this terrible disease. Visit pertconsortium.org to learn about current initiatives, programs, and how to get involved.
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1 Nogueira, R., et al., 2024 – "Clot Composition and Recanalization Outcomes in Mechanical Thrombectomy" ( https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37419694/ )
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