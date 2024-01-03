Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Report Outlines Auric Mining's ‘Compelling’ Investment Potential

Report Outlines Auric Mining's ‘Compelling’ Investment Potential

Western Australia-based gold exploration company Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ) presents a “compelling investment case with significant upside,” according to a report by Canary Capital, citing its ongoing and upcoming projects, upcoming catalysts, a strong management team, and the fact the company has no debt.

“Despite the significant cash flow potential of the company’s projects, the current market capitalisation is just $8.8m. We view this as presenting investors with an opportunity to invest in AWJ at a fraction of the real intrinsic value of the company.

Auric Mining’s portfolio of high-quality gold assets are located in the gold-rich region of Widgiemooltha-Norseman in Western Australia. The company’s flagship Munda gold deposit hosts a mineral resource of 198,700 ounces of gold at 1.38 grams per ton. It holds a projected cash flow of $76.9 million over a mine life of about three years or 13 quarters based on AU$2,600-per-ounce gold price assumption.

“AWJ is our preferred ASX listed company to participate in the current favourable macro environment for gold,” wrote the analyst report’s co-authors Paul Hart and Arun Sengupta.

The Canary Capital report highlighted Auric’s key achievements:

  • Auric’s notable accomplishments over just under three years, where it has progressed from tenement acquisition and ASX listing to mining and cash generation.
  • With 9,741 ounces of gold mined and sold from stage 1 of its Jeffreys Find gold project, Auric has banked $4.77 million in cash.
  • The Munda gold project’s scoping study has shown strong economic potential and a potential to generate nearly $77 million in profits.


Click here for the full report.

This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].

Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.

asx stocksasx:awjgold explorationgold stocksresource investingResource Investing
AWJ:AU
Auric Mining
×