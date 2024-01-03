- AUSTRALIA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Report Outlines Auric Mining's ‘Compelling’ Investment Potential
Western Australia-based gold exploration company Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ) presents a “compelling investment case with significant upside,” according to a report by Canary Capital, citing its ongoing and upcoming projects, upcoming catalysts, a strong management team, and the fact the company has no debt.
“Despite the significant cash flow potential of the company’s projects, the current market capitalisation is just $8.8m. We view this as presenting investors with an opportunity to invest in AWJ at a fraction of the real intrinsic value of the company.
Auric Mining’s portfolio of high-quality gold assets are located in the gold-rich region of Widgiemooltha-Norseman in Western Australia. The company’s flagship Munda gold deposit hosts a mineral resource of 198,700 ounces of gold at 1.38 grams per ton. It holds a projected cash flow of $76.9 million over a mine life of about three years or 13 quarters based on AU$2,600-per-ounce gold price assumption.
“AWJ is our preferred ASX listed company to participate in the current favourable macro environment for gold,” wrote the analyst report’s co-authors Paul Hart and Arun Sengupta.
The Canary Capital report highlighted Auric’s key achievements:
- Auric’s notable accomplishments over just under three years, where it has progressed from tenement acquisition and ASX listing to mining and cash generation.
- With 9,741 ounces of gold mined and sold from stage 1 of its Jeffreys Find gold project, Auric has banked $4.77 million in cash.
- The Munda gold project’s scoping study has shown strong economic potential and a potential to generate nearly $77 million in profits.
Click here for the full report.
This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].
Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.
Auric Mining Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Auric Mining
Overview
Auric Mining Limited (ASX:AWJ) is a gold exploration and mining company based in Western Australia. In less than three years since its ASX listing, Auric has become a gold producer in this premier jurisdiction, commencing production at its Jeffreys Find Project in May 2023.
Since floating, it has moved from zero to 250,000 ounces of gold resources and zero to 640 square kilometers of tenements. Auric Mining is in the company of some of the biggest gold projects in the Goldfields, including the St Ives Gold Mine, Karora Resources’ Higginsville Operations & Beta Hunt Mine, all multi-million-ounce mines.
Besides gold, there are numerous precious metals being mined in the area with world-class deposits of nickel, lithium and rare earths. Auric is gold-focused and has the potential to become the next major gold producer in the region.
First blasting at Jeffreys Find in May 2023. Gold mining is underway.
Over the coming months 100,000 – 150,000 tonnes of ore will be hauled to the Greenfields Mill at Coolgardie, where it will be toll treated. Gold produced will be forwarded to the Perth Mint for final refining and sale.
Partnering with Auric in the venture is BML Ventures of Kalgoorlie (BML), a well-known and adept Kalgoorlie contractor. After completing the initial pit, the partners will subtract all costs before splitting the surplus proceeds on a 50:50 basis. This will provide Auric with a substantial cash boost.
Gold ore on the ROM Pad at Jeffreys Find. Ore is now being hauled to Coolgardie for refining.
Once the first phase is complete, BML will move to a deeper open-pit mine in 2024. The project life is short and final mining will be completed within 12 to 15 months of commencement. The two parties are partially exploiting the gold deposit of nearly 50,000 ounces with an anticipated total free cash flow surplus from the project of between $15,000,000 and $20,000,000. Auric’s share is 50 percent.
Effectively, this means the company will be self-funding for the next 18 to 24 months and able to sustain a substantial exploration program without need for additional capital raising.
Auric’s primary focus, however, remains on the company’s flagship asset - The Widgiemooltha Gold Project, which includes the Munda Gold Deposit.
To date, almost 200,000 ounces of gold resources have been identified. The asset is part of the Widgiemooltha Gold Project, which encompasses 20 tenements.
Munda has the potential to become a major gold project. To that end, the company has just released to the ASX an independent third-party scoping study on the economics and potential of open-pit mining.
The scoping study highlights the mining of up to 120,000 ounces of gold over a three-year mine life. It is envisaged gold ore would be mined at a nearby gold mill. The study projects profits of between $50 million and $100 million, based on various gold prices. Mining could occur as early as 2025.
Auric Mining has been very active on the exploration front, conducting an inaugural drilling program at The Chalice West Project, highly prospective for gold, nickel and rare earths, in the Widgiemooltha-Higginsville area. In all, 227 holes were drilled as the company further defines the gold imprint of the tenement. Final results also indicate widespread, thick clay-hosted mineralization of rare earth elements.
Auric is also progressing with its Spargoville Project, where it has tenements ideally positioned along strike from the Wattle Dam gold mine, which produced 268,000 ounces at 10 g/t gold between 2006 and 2013.
An experienced and savvy management team leads Auric Mining towards its vision of becoming a significant gold producer in Western Australia. With the directors owning 16 percent of the company, they are focused and motivated for success.
Auric Mining’s board of directors: Mark English, Managing Director; Steve Morris, Chair; and John Utley, Technical Director
Steve Morris, non-executive chairman, has more than 25 years of experience in financial and natural resources markets. Mark English, managing director, has a 40-year career as a chartered accountant and is at ease with all facets of running a junior explorer on the ASX including major equity and debt raisings. John Utley, technical director, has 35 years of experience in gold exploration and development. This range of expertise offers a high level of confidence that the company will achieve its goals.
Company Highlights
- Auric Mining is a publicly listed company that has current gold resources of 250,000 ounces – with 200,000 ounces at its flagship asset, The Munda Gold Deposit, near Widgiemooltha, 600 kilometers from Perth.
- Elsewhere, it has commenced mining at its Jeffreys Find Gold Mine, near Norseman, where it is partially exploiting nearly 50,000 ounces of gold resources and hopes to recover around 20,000 ounces over the coming 12 to 18 months.
- The first gold ore will be processed through the mill at Coolgardie in July 2023 and cash flow is expected shortly.
- In the first stage of mining, 120,000 to 150,000 tonnes of ore will be sent for milling where it is expected to yield around 1.7g/t.
- The Company aims to be self-funding through the end of 2024.
- Risk is mitigated at the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine with Auric’s JV partner, BML Ventures of Kalgoorlie bearing all mining and day to day operational costs and working capital expenses.
- As the first phase of mining the initial pit comes to an end in the third quarter of 2023, both Auric and BML have agreed to a cash split of surplus funds, after costs and a retention of working capital for the final pit, on a 50:50 basis.
- As an explorer, Auric has accumulated 640 square kilometers of tenure as it searches for a million ounces of gold between Kalgoorlie and Norseman.
- The area hosts some of the richest mineral deposits and mines in the world. In addition to gold, Auric also has opportunities for discovery of rare earths and nickel.
- Auric has four main projects: The Widgiemooltha Gold Project, which incorporates the Munda Gold Deposit; Jeffreys Find Gold Mine; The Chalice West Project, and The Spargoville Project.
- The company has a board and leadership team with a track record of delivering success for shareholders, particularly in discovering and bringing to production gold projects.
Key Projects
Widgiemooltha Gold Project
Just released scoping study projects the mining of 100,000+ ounces from the Munda Gold Deposit. The study projects profits above $50 million through to $100 million.
Progression to open-pit mining is gathering momentum.
This flagship asset contains 20 tenements of highly prospective gold country near Widgiemooltha and includes the Munda Gold Deposit. Since acquiring the Munda tenement drilling results confirm indicated and inferred gold resources of almost 200,000 ounces (4.48 mt @ 1.38 g/t with 0.5 g cut off).
The tenements have substantial coverage at the north end of the Widgiemooltha Dome.
Even with the extensive mining history in the area, considerable exploration prospectivity remains. Several significant gold projects discovered or developed in the past ten years, including:
- Karora Resources (TSX:KRR); Higginsville Gold Operations (resources of 38.08 Mt @ 1.7 g/t for 2,015,000 ounces gold);
- Karora Resources; Beta Hunt (resources of 29.32Mt at 2.5g/t for 2,403,000 ounces gold); and
- Astral Resources (ASX:AAR); Mandilla Project (resources of 30.0Mt @ 1.1g/t for 1,030,000 ounces gold).
Auric Mining is now fast-tracking development opportunities at Munda and has just released to the ASX an independent scoping study on open pit mining. With a number of gold processing mills in the vicinity, the move to production is a realistic prospect. Further drilling is in the works as the company looks to increase the size of the resource.
According to the scoping study at gold prices from AUD$2,400 to AUD$2,800/oz, the Production Target for the Project ranges from approximately:
• 1.67Mt at 2.2g/t producing 112.0koz gold, to
• 2.18Mt at 1.9g/t producing 129.1koz gold.
The Production Target generates an undiscounted accumulated cash surplus after payment of all working capital costs, but excluding pre-mining capital requirements, of approximately $54.7 million to $101.4 million.
Mining is contemplated over an approximately 3-year period (13 calendar quarters).
Pre-mining capital and start-up costs are estimated to be approximately $0.8 million to $1.7 million.
Working capital requirements of approximately $3.9 million to $8.1 million were estimated based on a Stage 1 starter pit design which would have a mine life of less than 3 months.
Jeffreys Find Gold Mine
Gold mining underway as partners look to recover 6,000 to 8,000 ounces in first-phase pit with maiden gold pour expected towards the end of July 2023.
The Jeffreys Find Gold Mine is located approximately 45 kilometers northeast of the town of Norseman and 12 kilometers off the main Eyre Highway.
Jeffreys Find is a short life mine with a total gold resources estimate of nearly 50,000 ounces.
Work on the project has steadily advanced during the past year and gold mining is now underway making it a world-class progression to production.
The project is a joint venture undertaking between Auric and well-known Kalgoorlie contractor BML Ventures (BML).
BML will initially be mining and hauling 100,000 to 150,000 tonnes of ore from Jeffreys Find to Coolgardie, where it will be toll treated at the Greenfields Mill. Gold produced will be forwarded to the Perth Mint for final refining and sale. Around 6,000 ounces to 8,000 ounces of gold will be produced from the initial pit.
An independent scoping study conducted in the middle of 2022 projected a gold yield of 1.3g/t to 1/7g/t with gold thickest near the surface.
Sizeable cash flow will be generated from the project with estimates ranging from 19,000 to 22,000 ounces of gold to be produced during an 18 to 24 months mine life.
The initial pit takes shape at Jeffreys Find Gold Mine
Magnetic image of the gold resource at Jeffreys Find
As mining progresses at Jeffreys Find, operations remain on plan and on budget. The company expects to have the first 30,000 tons of ore to the Greenfields Mill in Coolgardie for processing by the end of July 2023.
As the first phase of mining the initial pit comes to an end in the third quarter of 2023 both Auric and BML have agreed to a cash split of surplus funds, after costs and a retention of working capital for the final pit, on a 50:50 basis.
Looking forward after the first phase is completed, both Auric and BML will move to a larger and deeper final pit in 2024.
A surging gold price has made the project highly attractive. The independent scoping study originally estimated a gold price of $2,600/oz in July 2022. It now sits around $2,850/oz and this uplift in prices adds further profits and cashflow to the project.
Auric’s Managing Director Mark English on site at Jeffreys Find
Spargoville Project
Drilling program planned as company looks for gold on strike to Wattle Dam
Located approximately 35 kilometers southwest of the mining town Kambalda, the Spargoville Project is an underexplored asset with partially tested or entirely untested nickel and gold anomalies.
The asset sits north of the Wattle Dam gold mine. The Wattle Dam gold mine produced 268,000 oz of gold at an average grade of 10 g/t between 2006 and 2013.
While only partially drilled, initial exploration results from the Fugitive Prospect include an intercept at 14 meters with a grade of 2.51 g/t gold, indicating the asset’s promising potential.
A drilling program will take place at The Spargoville Project in the second half of 2023.
The Chalice West Project
Gold and rare earth elements remain focus of exploration on 540 square kilometers of tenements.
In 2022, Auric Mining executed an option agreement to acquire The Chalice West Project. Since then, the Company has been actively exploring gold and precious minerals including nickel and rare earths.
At the end of 2022, a total of 227 holes were drilled, and another eight holes were drilled early in 2023.
The Chalice West Project is adjacent to The Chalice Mine
The inaugural program saw 145 aircore holes targeting an analogue or analogues to the Chalice Mine only 8 kilometers to the northeast which produced around 700,000 ounces of gold over seven years from 1995 at an average grade of 5.2 g/t.
The company has now expanded the definition of greenstones on the tenement and determined widespread gold anomalism potentially mirroring that of the Chalice Mine.
Nickel anomalies at Chalice West
Significant REE intercepts were returned for both individual 1m samples and BOH composite samples representing 25 holes.
Management Team
Auric Mining’s Management and Board of Directors have a wealth of experience in gold discovery, in mine operations and across the full spectrum of finance and administration. That experience stretches to all parts of the globe.
Board of Directors
Steve Morris – Non-executive Chairman
Steve Morris is a well-known financial markets executive with more than two decades experience at a senior level. He garnered industry respect as head of private clients for Patersons Securities, now Canaccord Genuity, and has also been managing director of Intersuisse. Mr. Morris has served as a senior executive of the Little Group. From 2014 to 2019, Morris was a non-executive director of De Grey Mining (ASX:DEG), a gold company now with a $2.4 billion market capitalization. Mr. Morris is well connected in finance circles and is vice-chairman of the Melbourne Football Club.
Mark English – Managing Director
Mark English is a Chartered Accountant with more than 40 years’ experience in business. English was the founding director of Bullion Minerals Ltd, now DevEX Resources (ASX:DEV) a company he managed for seven years before taking it to an IPO. Mr. English has considerable experience with major equity and debt raisings. He currently sits on the Board of WA integrated agricultural company Moora Citrus Group, one of the nation’s largest citrus producers and processors.
John Utley – Technical DirectorJohn Utley has a 35-year career in mining and exploration with a dominant focus on gold assets. He holds a master’s degree in Earth sciences from the University of Waikato in New Zealand. Utley has worked in Australia, South America, Papua New Guinea and most recently in Canada where he was the Chief Geologist for Atlantic Gold Corporation, a company now owned by St Barbara (ASX:SBM). He spearheaded exploration and development of the Touquoy Gold Mine in Nova Scotia, Canada, prior to being acquired by St Barbara. Utley previously worked with Plutonic Resources (ASX:PLU) and was head of the exploration team at the Darlot Gold Mine during the discovery and development of the 2.3-million-ounce Centenary gold deposit.
New Broad Zones of REE-Niobium Mineralisation Identified within Pomme Project Carbonatite Complex
MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX:MTM) (MTM or the Company) has intercepted further significant TREO mineralisation in diamond drilling from holes POM-23-09, POM-23-11, POM-23-12 and POM- 23-13 at its Pomme REE-Niobium carbonatite project located in Québec, Canada.
Highlights:
- Latest diamond drilling results further confirm rare earth element (REE) and niobium (Nb) mineralisation over broad intervals in previously untested parts of the Pomme carbonatite complex.
- Hole POM-23-13 intersected 330m @ 0.34% TREO & 0.02% Nb2O5 (from 71.7m) including a number of zones greater than 0.6% TREO and locally up to 2.0% TREO.
- Hole POM-23-11 intersected 468.35m @ 0.29% TREO & 0.06% Nb2O5 (from 22.65m), including 74.75m @ 0.47% TREO & 0.06% Nb2O5 (from 252m).
- Assays confirm that a significant proportion of the TREO grade is high value magnet REE mineralisation - neodymium (Nd) and praseodymium (Pr).
- All assays now received for the Pomme diamond drilling program and modelling of results underway to plan follow-up work during the next field season in Quebec.
MTM Managing Director, Mr Lachlan Reynolds said the REE intersections from latest holes confirmed the very large mineralised system at Pomme:
“The most recently reported assay results finalise the wide-spaced drilling coverage of the Pomme carbonatite complex. The results confirm that rare earth and niobium mineralisation extends over almost all of the carbonatite target area, in excess of 2km2.
All of the principal assay results from the Pomme diamond drilling program have now been received. The Company will be using the time over the Canadian winter period to compile and assess these results, in order to identify the highest priority areas for follow-up and plan the field program for 2024.”
Drilling highlights
- POM-23-13:330.3m @ 0.34% TREO & 0.02% Nb2O5 from 71.7m, including:
- 9.0m @ 0.71% TREO & 0.02% Nb2O5 (from 84m) and
- 4.5m @ 0.74% TREO & 0.03% Nb2O5 (from 103.5m) and
- 4.5m @ 0.68% TREO & 0.10% Nb2O5 (from 130.5m)
- 10.5m @ 0.62% TREO & 0.03% Nb2O5 (from 267m)
- 7.4m @ 0.69% TREO & 0.01% Nb2O5 (from 363m)
- POM-23-11:468.35m @ 0.29% TREO & 0.06% Nb2O5 from 22.65m, including:
- 74.75m @ 0.47% TREO & 0.06% Nb2O5 (from 252m)
- POM-23-12:59.9m @ 0.23% TREO & 0.05% Nb2O5 from 19.6m, and:
- 498.5m @ 0.22% TREO & 0.09% Nb2O5 from 19.6m
- POM-23-09:230.55m @ 0.20% TREO & 0.06% Nb2O5 from 174m, and:
- 60m @ 0.23% TREO & 0.04% Nb2O5 from 459m
Figure 1: Drill status map of the Pomme project, showing current and historical drill hole locations overlain on simplified interpreted basement geology diagram.
The Pomme Project is located adjacent to the world-class Montviel REE-Nb deposit (owned by Geomega Resources Inc), that has a defined total indicated and inferred resource of 266 Mt @ 1.45% TREO & 0.14% Nb2O5.
The Pomme project is a carbonatite intrusion with very extensive mineralised drilling intersection results from recent drilling, showing enrichment in REE and niobium mineralisation over a broad area. MTM has entered into a binding option agreement with Geomega Resources to acquire a 100% interest in the Pomme claims.
Assay Results
Drill hole POM-23-13
Drill hole POM-23-13 was collared to test the north-western part of the Pomme carbonatite complex (Figure 1), angled to the west of the first drilling traverse. The hole mostly intersected mixed carbonatite and metasedimentary rocks. Nonetheless, mineralisation was persistently present in the drill core from near surface and broad zones of continuous REE mineralisation around 0.4% TREO were intersected throughout the hole, with local zones of higher-grade mineralisation up to ~2.0% TREO (see details in Table 1 and Appendix II).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from MTM Critical Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Redstone Resources
Overview
The electrification transition is well underway and has spurred a growth in demand for rare metals, such as lithium and base metals, including nickel and copper, which most clean technologies require. The overall sentiment for these battery metals remains healthy and optimistic, even amid global economic turmoil.
Australia is supporting this growth in demand through its mining-friendly, tier-1 jurisdictions. The country is a world leader in producing and exporting a plethora of metals and minerals, including iron, copper, lithium, nickel, bauxite and gold. Australia produces significant amounts of 19 in-demand minerals from more than 350 operating mines. The Musgrave Province contains a Mesoproterozoic crystalline basement terrain that reaches across the shared borders of Western Australia, the Northern Territory and South Australia. The terrain has significant deposits of several essential metals, including nickel, platinum group elements (PGEs), copper, gold, lead, zinc, chromite, and rare earth elements (REEs). Yet, much of Musgrave remains underexplored, especially for the base metals the world now needs.Redstone Resources (ASX:RDS) is a base and precious metals exploration company, exploring its 100-percent-owned, highly prospective West Musgrave Project, which includes the Tollu Copper deposit, located in the West Musgrave Province of Western Australia. The company’s West Musgrave Project is located proximal to BHP’s world-class Nebo-Babel nickel-copper-PGE sulphide deposit and Succoth copper (nickel, palladium) deposit, and Nico Resources’ Wingellina nickel-cobalt project. Redstone also has other pending tenement applications prospective for nickel and copper in the same region. The company is led by a management team with expertise in geology and mineral exploration, business development and corporate law, creating confidence in the team’s ability to capitalize on its assets.
The unique Musgrave terrain has already drawn the interest of notable miners, such as BHP. BHP is progressing with the development of its Nebo-Babel nickel-copper-PGE sulphide deposit, which has been estimated to have a resource of 390 million tonnes grading 0.33 percent copper and 0.30 percent nickel, for 1.2 million tonnes of contained nickel metal and 1.3 million tonnes of contained copper metal (Mea + Ind + Inf – 2012 JORC). Final regulatory approval to begin construction of the Nebo-Babel mine has been granted. Other discoveries and deposits in the area, such as the Wingellina nickel-cobalt deposit, indicate the potential of the West Musgrave region to become a significant base metal jurisdiction.
Redstone’s flagship, 100-percent-owned West Musgrave Project is situated between these two deposits — approximately 40 kilometres east of BHP’s Nebo Babel nickel-copper-PGE deposit and 50 kilometres west-southwest of Nico Resources’ Wingellina nickel-cobalt deposit. Redstone’s West Musgrave Project is highly prospective yet largely underexplored. The asset has the right geological and structural setting for large magmatic nickel-copper sulphide deposits, volcanic-hosted massive sulphide (VHMS) deposits and other large intrusive related hydrothermal systems.
Location of Redstone’s West Musgrave Project, which includes the Tollu copper deposit, in relation to the world-class Nebo-Babel Ni-Cu-PGE deposit.
The 100-percent-owned Tollu Copper Vein deposit, located within the West Musgrave Project, has a JORC-compliant indicated and inferred resource estimate of 3.8 million tonnes grading 1 percent copper, for 38,000 tonnes of contained copper with a cut-off of 0.2 percent. There is also a current estimated conceptual exploration target*, suggesting a potential for up to 627,000 tonnes of copper at Tollu. (*conceptual exploration target ranges from 31 to 47 million tonnes of mineralization at 0.8 to 1.3 percent copper, containing 259,000 to 627,000 tonnes copper.)
Outside Australia, Redstone Resources is an emerging battery metals explorer and has been building its portfolio of lithium and other critical mineral assets in Canada.
In May 2023, the company signed an exclusive option agreement to acquire 100 percent interest in the Attwood Lake Area Lithium Properties in Northwestern Ontario. The properties are considered highly prospective for lithium and/or rare element pegmatites.
Results from the Phase 1 Exploration Program at Attwood Lake showed numerous pegmatite outcrops. The program consisted of a helicopter‐supported geological mapping and sampling program for lithium and rare‐earth-element-bearing pegmatites. Results from the 209 rock grab samples collected indicate elevated Li is present across the project.
In July 2023, Redstone Resources entered into another exclusive option agreement to acquire 100 percent interest in the Radisson East and Sakami Projects located in the prolific James Bay Lithium District in Quebec, host to several advanced lithium projects and new lithium discoveries in Canada including:
- Patriot Metals (ASX: PMT, TSXV:PMET) Corvette Project (~170 kms east)
- Winsome Resources Ltd (ASX: WR1) Cancet Project (~100 kms east); and
- Q2 Metals Corp (TSXV: QTWO) Mia Lithium Project (~40 kms southeast).
These projects have a combined area of 90 square kilometres and cover more than 50 kilometres of highly prospective greenstone belts with coincident lithium‐in‐lake anomalism and are host to several known pegmatite occurrences and outcrops.
Prospectivity analysis and multispectral analysis recently undertaken by Redstone Resources on Radisson East and Sakami has identified a significant number of high priority lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatite target areas requiring follow up exploration.
Redstone Resources also recently entered into a 50/50 joint venture agreement with Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN) to acquire 100 percent of the highly prospective suite of lithium projects that include the Camaro, Taiga and Hellcat Projects in the James Bay Lithium Province in Quebec. Redstone will be the manager of the joint venture which covers 5,187 hectares of tenure. The joint venture also secured an option to acquire 100 percent of the PAK South and PAK Southeast Lithium Projects comprising 1,415 hectares in Ontario's Electric Avenue near Frontier Lithium's PAK Lithium Project.
An experienced management team leads Redstone with decades of experience in the mineral resources sector, with expertise in mineral exploration, mining operations and corporate finance.
Company Highlights
- Redstone Resources is an Australia-based mineral exploration company exploring highly prospective properties for copper and nickel in the West Musgrave region of Western Australia.
- The West Musgrave region has already drawn the interest of miners who have made significant discoveries, including the world-class Nebo-Babel nickel-copper-PGE sulphide deposit and the Wingellina nickel-cobalt deposit.
- Redstone’s flagship West Musgrave Project is located near these existing projects, only 40 km west of BHP’s Nebo-Babel deposit, indicating the potential of the company’s tenure.
- The company owns 100 percent of the West Musgrave Project, which includes the Tollu Copper vein deposit.
- It has the right geological and structural setting for large magmatic nickel-copper sulphide deposits, VHMS deposits and other large intrusive-related hydrothermal systems
- The Tollu Copper vein deposit is proof of a significant hydrothermal system in the project area.
- In May 2023, Redstone entered into an agreement to acquire a 100 percent interest in the Attwood Lake Area Lithium properties, in Northwestern Ontario, Canada, which was closely followed by another option agreement entered into in July 2023, to acquire 100 percent of the Radisson East and Sakami Projects in James Bay, Quebec, Canada. These projects are known to be highly prospective for lithium and/or rare earth element pegmatites, and close to several advanced lithium projects.
- The Attwood and Radisson East and Sakami Project acquisitions complement the company’s West Musgrave copper-nickel project and its strategy to increase exposure to the growing global battery metals and explore for critical minerals in high demand.
- A Phase 1 exploration program conducted on the Attwood project has identified numerous pegmatite outcrops with sample assay results indicating elevated lithium is present across the project.
- Several high priority exploration targets have been confirmed from recent prospectivity analysis and multispectral analysis undertaken over the Radisson East and Sakami Projects.
- Redstone Resources has also entered into a 50/50 joint venture agreement with Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN) to acquire 100 percent of a highly prospective suite of lithium projects in James Bay, Quebec, and option agreement for lithium projects in Northwestern Ontario.
- A strong management team leads the company with decades of experience in the resources sector.
Key Projects
The West Musgrave Project
The West Musgrave Project covers 237 square kilometres of highly prospective yet underexplored terrain. The asset is 40 kilometres east of the world-class Nebo-Babel nickel-copper-PGE sulphide deposit owned by BHP, and contains suitable geological structure and settings for nickel-copper deposits. Redstone plans to continue the exploration of the asset to follow up on recent drilling and exploration results which identified numerous prospective targets.
Significantly, recent drilling at 7.5 km northeast of the Tollu Copper Vein deposit has confirmed for the first time the presence of mafic-ultramafic intrusions on the project, which are potential host and/or source rocks for nickel-copper-PGE ± cobalt mineralisation. This confirmation is significant for Redstone especially considering the western boundary of the project area is only 40 kms east of the BHP-owned world-class Nebo Babel nickel-copper-cobalt-PGE deposit and may also be a potential explanation for a source of the high grade copper at Tollu.
The Tollu Copper Vein Project
Redstone’s Tollu Copper Vein deposit is located within the broader West Musgrave Project and has already produced promising drilling results. Tollu hosts a giant swarm of hydrothermal copper-rich veins in a mineralized system covering an area of at least 5 square kilometres. Copper mineralization is exposed at the surface and forms part of a dilation system within and between two major shears.
Redstone has defined a JORC 2012 resource estimate for Tollu of 3.8 million tonnes grading 1 percent copper, for 38,000 tonnes of contained copper and 0.01 percent cobalt, which equates to 535 tonnes of contained cobalt. However, the company considers that this estimate may be far greater with further drilling.
Drilling results from Redstone Resources’ most recent exploration program continue to deliver outstanding copper results for the Chatsworth and Forio prospects at the Tollu Copper Vein deposit.
At Chatsworth, RC drill hole TLC205 intersected 11 metres at 1.2 percent copper from only 29 metres downhole, extending the previously intersected high‐grade copper lens a further 20 metres towards the surface.
Together with the previous drilling, TLC205 has shown that the targeted high grade copper lens at Chatsworth is up to 26 metres thick (downhole), has a copper grade always over 1 percent copper and extends over 140 metres vertical from TLC205 to its deepest intersection to date in TLC188 at 174 metres-184 metres downhole. No drilling has tested beneath the intersection in TLC188 and so this significant, up to 26 metre thick (downhole) vertically long high-grade copper lens remains open at depth.
Previous intersections of the same high‐grade copper lens intersected in TLC205 include:
- TLC188 ‐ 10 m at 2.51 percent copper from 174 m downhole including 3 m at 4.71 percent copper from 175 m downhole;
- TLC189 ‐ 26 m at 1.46 percent copper from 61 m downhole including 1 m at 5.1 percent copper from 84 m downhole;
- TLC033 ‐ 5 m at 2.21 percent copper from 100 m downhole; and
- TLC034 ‐ 15 m at 1.39 percent copper from 136 m downhole including 3 m at 3.67 percent copper from 122 m downhole.
E-W Cross-section of high grade copper lens at Chatsworth Prospect, Tollu Copper Deposit. Recent intersection in RC drill hole TLC205 is shown along with intersections from 2021 drilling in TLC188 and TLC189 as well as intersections in historical drilling, RC drill holes TLC033 and TLC034
Recent drilling has also delivered further high-grade intersections at Forio, including the highest Cu grade ever intersected with 1 m at 18.5 percent copper from 18 m downhole in RC drill hole TLC203.
Drilling completed at Forio in late 2022 RC drilling campaign at Tollu were aimed at testing the continuity along strike of a zone of high grade copper lenses at Forio identified in previous drilling.
The high grade Cu intersections at Forio include:
- 8 m at 4.1 percent copper from 13 m downhole depth (TLC203) including 1 m at 18.5 percent copper from 18 m downhole.
- 4 m at 1.2 percent copper from 45 m downhole (TLC203)
- 6m at 1.47 percent copper from 80 m downhole (TLC201).
The high grade copper intersections in RC drill holes TLC201 and TLC203 extend the zone of high grade copper lenses at Forio along strike north and south for at least 60 m continuous.
Long-section of RC drill holes TLC201 and TLC203 recently drilled to test for extension of the high grade copper mineralisation intersected in TLC181, TLC153 and TLC173 in previous drilling. Cross-section is drawn along strike N-S of the Forio vein system and looking towards the east
The significant drilling intersections of high‐grade copper mineralisation at both the Chatsworth and Forio Prospects (dating back to 2017) at Tollu are yet to be included in the existing JORC 2012 Tollu resource estimate, which suggests there may be opportunities in the Tollu resource yet to be realised.
Attwood Lake Lithium Project
Geologist exposes pegmatite outcrop beneath lichen.
The Attwood Lake lithium project is located approximately 115 kilometres east‐southeast from the community of Pickle Lake in northwestern Ontario. Geologically, the project forms part of the Neoarchean English River subprovince of the Superior Province. It straddles or is located within a few kilometres of the boundary to the Uchi subprovince, which is located to the north. The English River subprovince is an Archean gneiss belt of mostly metasediments and sedimentary derived‐orthogneisses. Reconnaissance bedrock mapping by the Ontario Geological Survey (OGS) in 2016 identified largely gneissic metasediments in the western part and along the eastern margin of the property, while the central part is dominated by muscovite‐bearing, peraluminous granitic rocks including some metavolcanic and migmatized supracrustal rocks. Mapping identified muscovite‐bearing pegmatites, mostly in metasediments near their contact with the granitic rocks, a setting that is favorable for potential lithium pegmatites.
Results from the Phase 1 Exploration Program at Attwood Lake showed numerous pegmatite outcrops. The program consisted of a helicopter‐supported geological mapping and sampling program for lithium and rare‐earth-element-bearing pegmatites. Results from the 209 rock grab samples collected indicate elevated Li is present across the project.
Radisson East and Sakami Lithium Projects
The Radisson East and Sakami lithium projects in the prolific James Bay Lithium District, Québec are located near:
- Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (ASX:PMT, TSXV:PMET) Corvette Project (~170 kms east)
- Winsome Resources Ltd (ASX:WR1) Cancet Project (100 kms east)
- Q2 Metals Corp (TSXV: QTWO) Mia Lithium Property (~40 kms southwest)
Radisson East and Sakami Lithium Project location map
The Sakami Lithium Project spans 68 square kilometres consisting of three claim blocks within the La Grande sub‐province approximately 14 kilometres north of the boundary between the La Grande and Opinaca sub‐provinces, in a similar geological setting as the Corvette (Patriot Battery Metals), Cancet (Winsome Resources) and Adina Lithium Deposits (Winsome Resources) lithium deposits, which all occur 10 to 20 kilometres north of the boundary.
A prospectivity analysis has generated eighteen target areas that are prospective for LCT
pegmatites across the Sakami Lithium Project. The two easternmost claim blocks follow a north‐south trend of elevated prospectivity scores, and the northwestern‐most claim block is highlighted by an elevated prospectivity score along its northern boundary. The north‐south trend of prospectivity appears to be associated with amphibolite and paragneiss units along north‐northeast‐trending faults. The highest priority targets on the Sakami Lithium Project are targets S01 through S04 to the south end of the project towards the La Grande‐Opinaca sub‐province boundary. These high priority targets occur in an area where a north to south trending amphibolite unit is truncated by east-to-west faulting and an increase in low-level geochemical anomalism that is associated with LCT pegmatites occurs in the direction of the La Grande‐Opinaca regional geological boundary.
Prospectivity analysis of Sakami Lithium Project
The Radisson East Lithium Project spans 22 square kilometres consisting of two claim blocks, both within the La Grande sub‐province and 55 kilometres to the northeast of Q2 Metals’ Mia Lithium project.
The prospectivity analysis has generated six target areas for prospective LCT pegmatites across the Radisson East Lithium Project. The easternmost claim block follows a northwest trend of elevated prospectivity, and includes targets RE01 and RE02, the highest priority targets on this project. The westernmost claim block follows a northeast trend of lower but slightly elevated prospectivity scores and includes targets RE03 through RE06. These trends of elevated prospectivity both follow basalt units that underlay both claim blocks.
Prospectivity analysis of Radisson East Lithium Project
A preliminary field programme will be completed over the Sakami and Radisson East Projects to assess the highest prospectivity target areas identified from a recent prospectivity analysis, in conjunction with the significant number of potential LCT pegmatite outcrop targets identified by multispectral analysis. The first pass programme will include field mapping, outcrop sampling and geochemical sampling to verify the presence of pegmatite outcrops and to test for lithium mineralisation.
Redstone and Galan Joint Venture
James Bay Lithium Projects - Taiga, Camaro and Hellcat
The Redstone and Galan 50/50 JV recently acquired the James Bay Lithium Projects, namely three high quality projects consisting of Taiga, Camaro and Hellcat Projects (TCH). The projects cover 3,850 hectares and are adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals’ (TSXV:PMET) Corvette Lithium discovery in James Bay. PMET’s CV8 pegmatite is one of the finest new hard rock lithium discoveries, with grab samples averaging 4.6 percent lithium oxide Li2O, and is located only 1.4 kilometres north of the Taiga Project. PMET’s newly-discovered CV13 pegmatite cluster is located 1.5 kilometres north of the Camaro Project.
James Bay Project Highlights:
The Taiga and Camaro are situated in the Meso-Archean to Paleoproterozoic La Grande Subprovince of the Superior Province underlain by the Poste Le Moyne and Langelier plutons, respectively. The Camaro project is hosted in the Semonville Pluton with local windows of the Rouget Formation metabasalt. Properties are hosted in hornblende biotite diorite, quartz-rich diorite, biotite hornblende tonalite, granodiorite, granite, conglomerate, wacke, and amphibolite.
The Hellcat Project hosts Vieux Comptoir Granitic suite believed to be the source of the spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes found within the region. The primary greenstone within the project is amphibolites of the rouget greenstone belt, a similar age to the Grupe de Guyer greenstone belt, located within Patriot Battery Metals Corvette discovery.
Previous initial exploration on the James Bay Lithium Projects completed by Axiom Exploration identified 28 prospective pegmatite dykes.
Ontario Lithium Projects - PAK South and PAK Southeast
As part of the joint venture with Galan Lithium, Redstone Resources has secured an option to acquire 100 percent of the PAK South and PAK Southeast claims in Ontario’s “Electric Avenue”, located approximately 170 kilometres north of Red Lake, Ontario, in the Red Lake Mining Division.
The PAK South and PAK Southeast properties cover 1,258 hectares and 157 hectares, respectively, and several pegmatite units have been identified in regional mapping by the Ontario Geological Survey (OGS).
The projects are adjacent to Frontier Lithium’s (TSXV:FL) PAK Lithium Project, which includes two lithium deposits, the Spark Deposit and PAK Deposit, and two other prospects.
Highlighting the prospectivity of the Electric Avenue province, Frontier recently reported an intersection of 108.4 m of continuous pegmatite averaging 2.12 percent lithium oxide from its Spark Pegmatite(Frontier’s TSX-V announcement dated 25 September 2023).
Board and Management
Richard Homsany - Non-executive Chairman
Richard Homsany is executive vice-president of Mega Uranium, a Toronto Stock Exchange listed company and executive chairman of Toro Energy Limited, an ASX-listed uranium company. He is also the non-executive chairman of Galan Lithium and the Health Insurance Fund of Australia Limited.
Prior to this Homsany was a corporate and commercial advisory partner with one of Australia’s leading law firms. He is currently the principal of Cardinals Lawyers and Consultants and has been admitted as a solicitor for over 20 years. Homsany has extensive experience in corporate law, including advising public resources and energy companies on corporate governance, finance, capital raisings, takeovers, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and divestments.
He also has significant board experience with publicly listed resource companies and in the resources industry. He has also worked for an ASX top 50-listed internationally diversified resources company in operations, risk management and corporate.
Homsany is a certified practicing accountant and is a fellow of the Financial Services Institute of Australasia (FINSIA). He has a commerce degree and honors degree in law from the University of Western Australia and a graduate diploma in finance and investment from FINSIA.
Edward van Heemst - Non-executive Director
Edward van Heemst is a prominent Perth businessman with over 40 years of experience in managing a diverse range of activities with large private companies.
He is the managing director of Vanguard Press and was previously the long-time chairman of Perth Racing (1997 to 2016). He was also appointed as non-executive chairman of NTM Gold, an ASX-listed company from July 2019 to March 2021.
Van Heemst holds a bachelor of commerce degree from the University of Melbourne, an MBA from the University of Western Australia and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Australia.
He has extensive knowledge of capital markets and established mining industry networks.
Brett Hodgins - Technical Director
Brett Hodgins has over 20 years of professional experience in the resources sector primarily focused on exploration and mining operations. He began his career as a geologist with Robe River Mining and Rio Tinto Iron Ore. During that time he was involved with the commissioning and development of the West Angelas and Hope Downs operations. Hodgins' recent roles include general manager project development for Iron Ore Holdings and he is president/CEO of Central Iron Ore Ltd, a TSXV-listed company gold and iron ore explorer. He brings a wide range of experience in exploration, feasibility studies, operations, and has a broad knowledge of the resource sector.
Hodgins has completed a bachelor of science degree with honors in geology from Newcastle University, diploma of management and a graduate diploma in finance and investment from FINSIA.
Dr. Greg Shirtliff – Geological Consultant
Dr. Greg Shirtliff has over 20 years of experience in industry-related geology and geochemistry, including a PhD in mine-related geology from the Australian National University. Since his studies, Shirtliff has spent over 17 years in various roles in the mining and exploration industry ranging from environmental, mine geology, resource development, exploration and management roles, exploration and technical projects inclusive of engineering and metallurgical. His roles have included several years at ERA-Rio Tinto’s Ranger Uranium Mine, as the senior geoscientist for Cameco Australasia and more recently as the lead geologist and technical manager for Toro Energy Ltd, an ASX-listed uranium development company in Australia where he is the exploration and technical lead responsible for increasing the viability of the company’s uranium and mineral resources, developing and directing the company’s uranium and non-uranium exploration strategy, aiding the company technically through EPA approval for a uranium, and guiding the engineering and metallurgical through to scoping level economic assessment.
Shirtliff has had recent exploration success at Toro Energy, discovering multiple zones of massive nickel sulphide mineralization along the Dusty Komatiite, arguably the first massive nickel sulphide mineralization discovered in the Yandal Greenstone Belt in Western Australia.
Shirtliff holds directorships on privately owned consultancy and prospecting companies.
Shirtliff is a long-standing member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and the internationally recognized Society of Economic Geologists.
MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX: MTM) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of MTM Critical Metals Limited (‘MTM’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of MTM, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 4 January 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from MTM Critical Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
What are Dividend Stocks? (Updated 2024)
Rising inflation has led central banks around the world, including the US Federal Reserve, to hike interest rates significantly since early 2022. Although a turnaround now seems closer, fears of a recession remain.
Investors may be wondering where they can ride out a recession-induced stock market storm. While many stocks may be a risky gamble, top-performing dividend stocks offer less volatility, higher returns and stable passive income.
But what are dividend stocks? Here the Investing News Network offers investors insight into this type of investment vehicle, including the pros and cons of investing in dividend stocks, which dividend stocks may offer the best value, the safety of dividend aristocrat investments and the most useful metrics for evaluating dividend stocks.
What are dividend stocks?
Dividend stocks reward their shareholders with regular payments out of company earnings. These payouts may come quarterly, semi-annually or annually. The board of directors is responsible for setting the company’s dividend policy and for determining the size of the dividend payout based on the firm's long-term revenue outlook.
The more shares an investor holds in a particular dividend stock, the higher the payment. If you own 100 shares of a stock paying an annual cash dividend of $3, you will receive $300 in annual dividends from that company.
Cash dividend payments are typically sent to shareholders through the investor’s brokerage account. However, companies may also pay out dividends by issuing stock (referred to as a stock dividend), or by offering discounts on stock purchases through dividend reinvestment programs (DRIPs).
Other dividend types include special dividends, which are one-time payments to holders of common stock that are paid out from a company’s accumulated profits; there are also preferred dividends, which are paid to holders of preferred stock on a quarterly basis at a fixed rate.
When declaring a dividend, an ex-dividend date is set based on stock exchange rules. This date determines whether or not shareholders in the company are eligible for the dividend payout.
Those shareholders that purchased stock before the ex-dividend date are entitled to the dividend. Conversely, if you purchased stock on or after the ex-dividend date, the seller will receive the payout and you will have to wait until the next declared dividend to reap the rewards of holding a dividend stock.
Pros and cons of investing in dividend stocks?
There are several advantages to dividend stocks, especially for those who prefer a long-term approach to investing.
As with any stock, dividend stocks have the potential to increase in value overtime. Stock dividends and DRIPs offer investors the opportunity to grow their holdings. Cash dividend stocks provide a steady flow of income that can be used to pay for a mortgage, vacations, healthcare or a child’s university tuition.
Another attractive feature of dividend stocks is the security they offer. Companies that are able to pay dividends are often well-managed firms with the ability to generate consistent revenues, even in the face of a volatile market.
Of course, dividend stocks are not without their downsides. One drawback is that dividend payments are subject to taxation, although the amount depends on factors such as where the company is based and what kind of account you hold the stock in. In the US, for example, you will be taxed less if your dividends are held in an IRA or a 401(k) plan, but if you receive your dividend payments through a brokerage account, that tax rate will be higher. Both the US and Canada have lowered taxes for dividends on American and Canadian companies, respectively, compared to foreign companies.
Another downside to dividend stocks is that when companies are doling out a portion of the profits to shareholders, less capital is being put back into growing the business. This means that dividend stocks have less potential to gain in value. For investors big on growth stocks, these might not be an ideal portfolio addition. There is also the risk that during a downturn in the markets, a company may be forced to pare down its dividend payments or suspend them entirely.
There are a number of important metrics typically available through online financial and brokerage websites that investors can use to evaluate whether or not a particular dividend stock is right for their portfolio. The three most useful metrics are the debt-to-equity ratio, the dividend yield and the dividend payout ratio.
What is debt-to-equity ratio?
The debt-to-equity ratio is used to evaluate a company’s financial health. It calculates the amount of total debt (including financial liabilities) that a company holds compared to total shareholder equity. Basically, it's a measure of the extent to which a company can cover its debt.
In the context of dividend stocks, a high debt-to-equity ratio can threaten a company’s ability to maintain its dividend. Avoiding companies with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than two is a good rule of thumb.
What is dividend yield?
While the debt-to-equity ratio can be used to evaluate any stock, the dividend yield is a metric specific to evaluating dividend stocks. The dividend yield is a ratio in percentage form that represents the income paid out to shareholders compared to a company's share price. This ratio changes in line with share price fluctuations and is calculated by dividing the annual dividend payment per share by the current share price.
Investors can use dividend yields to compare the investment value of a dividend stock with its peers in a given sector. “Dividend yield can help investors evaluate the potential profit for every dollar they invest, and judge the risks of investing in a particular company,” Business Insider states.
For example, let’s say Company A pays an annual dividend of $3 per share and is currently trading at $50, meaning it has a dividend yield of 6 percent. Company B also pays an annual dividend of $3 per share, but its current share price is $100, which is a 3 percent dividend yield. Company C pays a dividend of $4 per share and is trading at $40, giving it a dividend yield of 10 percent. If the average dividend yield for the sector is 5 percent, Company A is the better choice.
While Company C has a much higher yield, it's out of line with the sector average and might be a signal that the company poses a greater investment risk. “While a high dividend yield may be appealing, it doesn't necessarily mean a stock is a smart investment,” Investopedia states. “Overly high dividend yields may indicate that a company is struggling.”
Most financial advisors say investors should look for companies with dividend yields of between 2 and 6 percent.
Dividend yields move in the opposite direction of stock prices. In the example above, Company C was previously trading at $80 per share before a massive recall of its product was forecast to cost it millions of dollars in lost revenue, causing a massive selloff. Therefore, its ultra-high dividend yield is a negative signal to investors.
Conversely, a dividend yield of below 2 percent may be an indication that the company is more focused on growth and investing back into the business rather than sharing profits with stockholders.
The example of Company C is another reason why investors would be wise not to pick stocks based on one metric alone.
What is dividend payout ratio?
Let’s look at another important tool for evaluating dividend stocks: the dividend payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio helps investors measure the risk associated with a particular company’s dividend payment. The ratio is calculated by dividing total dividends by net income. It tells you how much of the company’s net income goes toward paying dividends.
If a company's dividend payout ratio shows it is using all of its income to pay dividends, then its dividend program is likely not sustainable. The closer the ratio is to 100 percent, the more likely a company’s dividend program will be cut once the market cycles into a downturn. Nerd Wallet advises investors to rule out companies with dividend payout ratios of 80 percent or above, while Investopedia reports that companies with dividend payout ratios of less than 50 percent are “considered stable” and have “the potential for sustainable long-term earnings growth.”
Which stocks pay the highest dividends?
Investors looking for the most stable, reliable dividend stocks turn to dividend aristocrats. These are S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) companies known for consistently increasing their dividends for at least 25 years. Dividend aristocrats come out of a broad range of industries, such as energy, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, technology, precious metals mining, financial services and automotive. Some of the best-performing dividend aristocrats in recent years include:
- AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)
- The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)
- ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM)
- IBM (NYSE:IBM)
- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)
- Target (NYSE:TGT)
- T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW)
- VF (NYSE:VFC)
- Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)
For more on top-performing dividend stocks, check out the Investing News Network’s dividend articles:
Are dividend aristocrat stocks good investments?
It should be noted that even dividend aristocrats are not entirely immune from the havoc a recession can wreak on a company’s financial health.
“Of the 60 dividend aristocrats that existed in 2007, 16 of them cut or suspended their dividends during the financial crisis,” notes Simply Safe Dividends, which offers the Dividend Safety Score system alongside a suite of portfolio-tracking tools. “While bank stocks accounted for the majority of those cuts, it's never easy to predict which sector will experience the next shock.”
During the economic shock induced by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, 25 percent of the companies covered by Simply Safe Dividend’s Dividend Safety Score cut their dividends.
Choosing to invest in a dividend stock generally comes down to your risk tolerance. The best way to mitigate your risk of losing money by investing in a dividend stock is to perform adequate due diligence.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2022.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Auric Mining Limited Response to ASX Price and Volume Query
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (the Company)) refers to your letter dated 22 December 2023 with respect to the ASX price and volume query and responds as follows:
- The Company is not aware of any information concerning it that has not been announced which, if known, could be an explanation for recent trading in the securities of the Company.
- The Company is aware of a positive research report released by Canary Capital Pty Ltd (Canary Capital) on 14 December 2023. The Company can confirm that the report contains no new information or information that has not previously been released to the market. The research follows various ASX announcements released by the Company regarding the results of toll milling and processing of gold ore from the Company’s Jeffrey’s Find Gold Mine during the period from August 2023 to December 2023, the scoping study on the Munda Project released on 28 June 2023 and various other matters about the Company and our Projects.
- The Company can confirm that the Canary Capital research report dated 14 December 2023 formed a part of the corporate mandate between the Company and Canary Capital.
- The Company confirms that it is in compliance with the Listing Rules and, in particular, Listing Rule 3.1.
- The Company confirms that the responses contained above are authorised and approved by the Managing Director of the Company in accordance with its Continuous Disclosure Policy.
If you have any questions regarding the above, or if you would like any further information please contact either the Managing Director or me and we will discuss such matters with you.
Yours faithfully
Tamara Barr
Company Secretary
Auric Mining Limited
This announcement has been approved for release by the Managing Director.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Kameelburg Niobium Assays Reveal up to 9.03% Nb2O5
Aldoro Resources Ltd (“Aldoro”, “The Company”) (ASX: ARN) is pleased to confirm latest niobium results with all six (6) dyke sample assays ranging from 5.8% to 9.03% Nb2O5. These latest results highlight the potential of the area around the periphery of the Kameelburg REE- rich carbonatite, known to contain niobium-rich dykes with historical samples reporting up to 4.75% Nb2O5 (Refer to announcement ASX: ARN 20 March 2023).
- Latest niobium assays received with results ranging from 5.77% to 9.03% Nb2O5 for all six (6) selected niobium rock chip samples
- Niobium samples located within a pyrochlore-rich dyke and has limited exposure due to its presence along the colluvium rich shadow of the giant carbonatite (with diameter spanning 1.4km and rising to 275m in height)
- Drilling of niobium-rich dyke planned - discussions advancing with experienced local drilling contractors
- Further investigation to proceed on additional dykes and niobium potential along peripheral zones of the Kameelburg Project
Recent investigation at this peripheral dyke revealed an outcrop striking at 315o over 15m, up to 0.5m wide and dipping to the east at 62o. The dyke is located in a nepheline syenite host of the Kameelburg carbonatite and is obscured by colluvium, soil development and vegetation.
Table 1: Niobium assay data from the 6 samples (including one duplicate) taken along the exposed section of the dyke.
Figure 1: Location of the Nb-rich dyke, sample point 13KMRC0300 located some 400m SW of the interpreted margin of the Carbonatite and striking parallel the margin.
Figure 2: Niobium bearing dyke KMRC0300 showing width and outcrop at two sites. Note the ground slope and thick regolith and vegetation cover obscuring much of the area.
Next steps for Aldoro
The Company plans to undertake drilling as part of further investigation into the extent of niobium enrichment within the peripheral dyke. Discussions are advancing with local experienced drill contractors on this front. Aldoro also continues to investigate additional dykes along peripheral zones of the Kameelburg carbonatite, with the intention of unlocking further niobium potential within the entire project region.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Aldoro Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Auric Mining Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
