Anaergia Announces Results of Voting at Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Anaergia Inc. ("Anaergia" or the "Company") (TSX: ANRG,OTC:ANRGF) (OTCQX: ANRGF) reports the results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting").

Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting as set out below is described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular of Anaergia dated May 13, 2026 (the "Circular").

Election of Directors

Each of the nominee directors listed in the Circular was elected as a director. The voting results for the seven directors nominated for election are set forth in the table below:

Name of Nominee

Votes For ( Aggregate )

%

Votes Withheld ( Aggregate )

%

Ohad Epschtein

128,965,776

97.89%

2,784,183

2.11%

Dr. Andrew Benedek

129,083,931

97.98%

2,666,028

2.02%

Dr. Diana Mourato Benedek

129,083,912

97.98%

2,666,047

2.02%

Peter Gross

131,547,282

99.85%

202,677

0.15%

Ronen Kantor

131,363,112

99.71%

386,847

0.29%

Assaf Onn

128,967,066

97.89%

2,782,893

2.11%

Stan Simmons

131,706,998

99.97%

42,961

0.03%

Appointment of Auditors

RSM Canada LLP was appointed as auditor of Anaergia and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration by a resolution passed by a majority of the shareholders represented by proxy at the Meeting. The following represents the votes received with regard to such matter:

Votes For ( Aggregate )

%

Votes Withheld ( Aggregate )

%

132,385,914

100.00%

711

0.00%

About Anaergia

Anaergia is a pioneering technology company in the RNG sector, with hundreds of patents dedicated to converting organic waste into sustainable solutions such as RNG, fertilizer, and water. It is committed to addressing a significant source of greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions through cost-effective processes. Our proprietary technologies, combined with our engineering expertise and vast experience in facility design, construction, and operation, position Anaergia as a leader in the RNG industry. With a proven track record of delivering hundreds of innovative projects over the past decade, we are well-equipped to tackle today's critical resource recovery challenges through diverse project delivery methods. As one of the few companies worldwide offering an integrated portfolio of end-to-end solutions, we effectively combine solid waste processing, wastewater treatment, organics recovery, high-efficiency anaerobic digestion, and biomethane production. Additionally, we operate RNG facilities owned by us, by third parties, or through joint ventures. This comprehensive approach not only reduces environmental impact but also significantly lowers costs associated with waste and wastewater treatment while mitigating GHG emissions.

For further information please see: www.anaergia.com

For media or investor relations please contact: IR@Anaergia.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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