An Exclusive Invitation and a Global Platform: Almonty's CEO Welcomes Eligible Shareholders on a Journey to South Korea - and Prepares to Speak at BofA Securities and CMI Conferences

Almonty Industries Inc. (" Almonty " or the " Company ") (NASDAQ: ALM) (TSX: AII) (ASX: AII) (Frankfurt: ALI1), the leading global producer of tungsten critical to U.S. defense and advanced technology industries, today announced that Lewis Black, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will take center stage at the prestigious BofA Securities Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference on Wednesday, May 13, delivering Almonty's vision on tungsten's indispensable role in U.S. defense readiness and next-generation technology supply chains.
Conferences & Upcoming Events
Almonty will be represented at two leading industry events this May, as the global conversation around critical mineral supply chains continues to intensify.
On Wednesday, May 13, Lewis Black, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the BofA Securities Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference. Mr. Black will also join the Tungsten Panel Discussion at 3:15 PM ET, where he will share his insights on tungsten's strategic importance in an increasingly competitive global landscape. A webcast link will be shared on Almonty's website and social media channels ahead of the event.
On Thursday, May 14, Mr. Black will participate as a roundtable speaker at the Critical Minerals Forum, engaging with senior industry leaders and policymakers on the security of critical mineral supply chains. Mr. Black is scheduled to deliver a keynote presentation on Thursday, May 14, 2026, from 1:15–1:35 PM, titled "No Team, no Tungsten, no Time: Mining's Human Capital Crisis". He will also join Panel 8: "The Endgame — Who Will Control the Critical Minerals Economy?", running from 4:00–4:50 PM on the same day, where senior industry leaders and policymakers will examine the geopolitical restructuring of global mineral supply chains.
BofA Securities Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference
Date: May 13, 2026
Location: Miami, FL
Format: Presentation + 1x1 Meetings
Presentation Link: Webcast – Almonty Industries
Please visit Almonty's investor relations website here
Critical Minerals Institute Summit 5
Date: May 14, 2026
Location: Toronto, ON
For details, please visit CMI's website here
Registration is mandatory for conference participation. For more information or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact your respective conference representative.
Lewis Black, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Invites Eligible Canadian Shareholders to a Once-In-A-Lifetime Journey to the Heart of the Tungsten World
Nestled in the mountains of Gangwon Province, South Korea, the Sangdong Mine is not just a mining operation, it is a landmark in the history of critical minerals. Once the largest tungsten mine in the world, Sangdong lay dormant for decades before Almonty brought it back to life, transforming it into the centerpiece of a new era of Western supply chain independence. Today, it stands as one of the most strategically significant mining assets on the planet.
Two winning shareholders will be flown to South Korea for an exclusive, fully hosted multi-night experience. From the moment they arrive, they will be immersed in the story of Almonty — touring the Sangdong Mine itself, seeing the scale and scope of an operation that is actively reshaping the global tungsten landscape, and gaining perspective on the mineral that underpins everything from armor-piercing munitions to semiconductors and surgical instruments. Following the Sangdong Mine tour, contest winners will explore the broader Yeongwoel County: the storied region that surrounds the mine and offers a window into the landscape, culture, and community intertwined with Almonty's mission. The prize trip is anticipated to take place on or around late June to early July.
Management Commentary
Lewis Black, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Almonty, said: "The Sangdong Mine represents everything we have worked toward — years of conviction, sacrifice, and an unwavering belief that tungsten would one day be recognized as the critical backbone of Western defense and technology. To be able to invite our shareholders to witness this firsthand, to stand inside the mine that so many said could never be brought back to life, is a moment I do not take lightly. This trip is not simply a prize — it is a thank you. A deeply personal one. To every shareholder who has placed their trust in Almonty, I am profoundly grateful. But there is a special place in my heart for those who were with us from the very beginning — the ones who believed before the world was paying attention, who held on through the hard years, and who never stopped trusting in what we were building. You are as much a part of this story as the mine itself. We built this together, and it is only right that you see it."
Almonty Industries INC. CANADIAN SHAREHOLDER TRIP CONTEST
The contest is open only to eligible Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who are 18 years of age or older and who are current Almonty shareholders who have held shares continuously for the past three (3) years, excluding employees, officers, directors, agents and their immediate family/household members.
Contest begins at 12:00 p.m. ET on May 11, 2026 and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on May 31 st , 2026. One (1) entry per person.
Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received during the contest period. Potential winners will be selected by random draw during the week of June 1 st , 2026 and must correctly answer a skill-testing question and sign and return required declaration/release documents to be confirmed as winners. All decisions are final. For full rules and entry details see the Official Contest Terms and Conditions available at www.almonty.com . Entrants' personal information may be used in accordance with applicable Canadian privacy laws. The contest will be administered in accordance with applicable law.
About Almonty
Almonty (NASDAQ: ALM) (TSX: AII) (ASX: AII) (Frankfurt: ALI1) is a leading supplier of conflict free tungsten – a strategic metal critical to the defense and advanced technology sectors. As geopolitical tensions heighten, tungsten has become essential for armor, munitions, and electronics manufacturing. Almonty's flagship Sangdong Tungsten Mine in South Korea, historically one of the world's largest and highest-grade tungsten deposits, is expected to supply over 80% of global non-China tungsten production upon reaching full capacity, directly addressing critical supply vulnerabilities highlighted by recent U.S. defense procurement bans and export restrictions by China. With established operations in Portugal and additional projects in Spain and the United States, Almonty is strategically aligned to meet rapidly rising demand from Western allies committed to supply-chain security and defense readiness. To learn more, please visit https://almonty.com .
Legal Notice
The release, publication, or distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and therefore persons in such jurisdictions into which this announcement is released, published, or distributed should inform themselves about and observe such restrictions.
Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of present or historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "plan", "development", "growth", "continued", "intentions", "expectations", "emerging", "evolving", "strategy", "opportunities", "anticipated", "trends", "potential", "outlook", "ability", "additional", "on track", "prospects", "viability", "estimated", "reaches", "enhancing", "strengthen", "target", "believes", "next steps" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.
Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the contest for eligible Canadian shareholders offered by Lewis Black, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Forward-looking statements are based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause actual results to be materially different from future results expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate.
Key assumptions upon which the Company's forward-looking information is based include, without limitation, statements concerning the expected timing and anticipated prizes for the contest offered to eligible Canadian shareholders by Lewis Black, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Forward-looking statements are also subject to risks and uncertainties facing the Company's business, including, without limitation, the risks identified in the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2025 dated March 18, 2026. Although Almonty has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause results, level of activity, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and even if events or results described in the forward-looking statements are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Almonty. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are cautioned that actual outcomes may vary.
Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. Almonty cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on Almonty's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Almonty has also assumed that material factors will not cause any forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.
THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF ALMONTY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE ALMONTY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME, WHETHER AS A RESULT OF NEW INFORMATION, FUTURE EVENTS OR OTHERWISE, EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260511000584/en/
Company Contact
Lewis Black
Chairman, President & CEO
(647) 438-9766
info@almonty.com
Investor Relations Contact
Lucas A. Zimmerman
Managing Director MZ Group - MZ North America
(949) 259-4987
ALM@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us