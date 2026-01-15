Amkor Technology to Host 2026 Investor Day

Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, announced today that it will host an Investor Day in New York City on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

The event will include presentations from Kevin Engel, President and CEO, Megan Faust, CFO, and other senior leaders, offering an in-depth review of the company's strategy, key initiatives, and financial outlook.

A live video webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Amkor Investor Relations website at ir.amkor.com .

If you are an institutional investor or financial analyst interested in attending the event in person, please contact ir@amkor.com . A formal invitation with registration details for in-person attendance will be shared in the coming weeks.

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR) is the world's largest U.S. headquartered OSAT and is a global leader in outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. With a strong track record of innovation, a broad and diverse geographic footprint and solid partnerships with lead customers, Amkor delivers high-quality solutions that enable the world's leading semiconductor and electronics companies to bring advanced technologies to market. The company's comprehensive portfolio includes advanced packaging, wafer-level processing, and system-in-package solutions targeting applications for smartphones, data centers, artificial intelligence, automobiles and wearables. For more information, visit amkor.com .

Investor Relations
Jennifer Jue
Vice President, Investor Relations and Finance
480-786-7594
jennifer.jue@amkor.com

