Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) will host a webcast call for the investment community in conjunction with the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) at 12:00 p.m. ET on Monday Aug. 8, 2022. David M. Reese M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen, along with members of Amgen's clinical development team, will discuss the data being presented on LUMAKRAS ® (sotorasib) in combination with immunotherapy and in combination with a SHP2 inhibitor in non-small cell lung cancer, as well as tarlatamab data in small cell lung cancer.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Amgen
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average and is also part of the Nasdaq-100 index.  In 2021, Amgen was named one of the 25 World's Best Workplaces™ by Fortune and Great Place to Work™ and one of the 100 most sustainable companies in the world by Barron's.

For more information, visit www.amgen.com and follow us on www.twitter.com/amgen .

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Jessica Akopyan , 805-447-0974 (media)
Megan Fox , 805-447-1423 (media)
Arvind Sood , 805-447-1060 (investors)

bctx stock

BriaCell Appoints Renowned Pharmaceutical Veteran Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, is pleased to welcome the appointment of Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Jane Gross is a highly experienced biotech executive with over 30 years in leading research and development teams from discovery through preclinical evaluation and clinical development of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Dr. Gross currently serves as an Independent Director for aTyr Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for respiratory diseases and multiple cancer indications.

Esperion Stock Increases After Investors Learn of Short FDA Approval Process

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares increased by more than 10% after investors learned that the FDA will not require a long-term outcomes study prior to its potential approval of the company’s cholesterol-lowering drug.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Investors and analysts have been fretting over exactly what the FDA will do with ETC-1002, an LDL-lowering pill that is angling for a share of a blockbuster market many believe lies in wait for a new class of PCSK9 drugs. While the oral ETC-1002 may not be as effective as the PCSK9 drugs, including the newly-approved Praluent from Regeneron ($REGN) and Sanofi ($SNY) as well as a rival Amgen ($AMGN) drug, it also has a shot at grabbing a significant share of the market with a less expensive and more easily managed drug that could do everything many patients in this huge market require.
Overhanging all of these drugs has been a persistent fear that regulators would require a long-running cardiovascular outcomes trial to prove the therapy works as expected in improving patients’ health. But according to Esperion, the agency says it’s ready to give it a green light for a relatively narrow market–which still amounts to a patient pool of 9 million people–and then hold back on a broader approval until after the CVOT data comes in later.

Keep reading...Show less

Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Biktarvy Sales Increased 28% Year-Over-Year to $2.6 billion

Oncology Sales Increased 71% Year-Over-Year to $527 million

Sosei Heptares and AbbVie Enter New Multi-target Collaboration to Discover, Develop and Commercialize Novel Medicines Targeting Neurological Diseases

  • New strategic collaboration leverages Sosei Heptares' StaR ® technology and SBDD platform and AbbVie's extensive neuroscience expertise
  • Second collaboration with AbbVie follows 2020 agreement focused on inflammatory and autoimmune diseases
  • Sosei Heptares eligible to receive up to $80 million in upfront and near-term milestone payments and has potential to receive further downstream payments totalling up to US$1.2 billion, plus tiered royalties

Sosei Group Corporation ("the Company"; TSE: 4565) and ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV), a research-based global biopharmaceutical company, announce they have entered a new drug discovery collaboration and option-to-license agreement to discover, develop and commercialize small molecules that modulate novel G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) targets associated with neurological disease.

The new agreement will leverage Sosei Heptares' StaR ® technology and structure-based drug design (SBDD) platform and AbbVie's extensive neuroscience and disease area expertise. The agreement expands the breadth of the ongoing collaboration between Sosei Heptares and AbbVie, building on the first multi-target discovery agreement signed between the companies in June 2020, which is focused on the inflammatory and autoimmune disease areas.

AMGEN ANNOUNCES WEBCAST OF 2022 SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that it will report its second quarter financial results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The announcement will be followed by a conference call with the investment community at 2:00 p.m. PT . Participating in the call from Amgen will be Robert A. Bradway chairman and chief executive officer, and other members of Amgen's senior management team.

Live audio of the conference call will be simultaneously broadcast over the internet and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

AbbVie Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  • Reports Second-Quarter Diluted EPS of $0.51 on a GAAP Basis, an Increase of 21.4 Percent; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $3.37 , an Increase of 11.2 Percent; These Results Include an Unfavorable Impact of $0.14 Per Share related to Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expense 1
  • Delivers Second-Quarter Net Revenues of $14.583 Billion , an Increase of 4.5 Percent on a Reported Basis and 6.1 Percent Operationally
  • Second-Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Immunology Portfolio Were $7.207 Billion , an Increase of 17.8 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 19.2 Percent on an Operational Basis; U.S. Humira Net Revenues Were $4.664 Billion , an Increase of 9.6 Percent; Internationally, Humira Net Revenues Were $699 Million , a Decrease of 13.8 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 7.3 Percent on an Operational Basis, Due to Biosimilar Competition; Global Skyrizi Net Revenues Were $1.252 Billion ; Global Rinvoq Net Revenues Were $592 Million ; Combined Global Skyrizi and Rinvoq Net Revenues Were $1.844 Billion
  • Second-Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Hematologic Oncology Portfolio Were $1.650 Billion , a Decrease of 9.1 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 7.9 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Imbruvica Net Revenues Were $1.145 Billion , a Decrease of 17.1 Percent , with U.S. Net Revenues of $862 Million and International Profit Sharing of $283 Million ; Global Venclexta Net Revenues Were $505 Million
  • Second-Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Neuroscience Portfolio Were $1.658 Billion , an Increase of 13.7 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 15.2 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Botox Therapeutic Net Revenues Were $678 Million ; Vraylar Net Revenues Were $492 Million
  • Second-Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Aesthetics Portfolio Were $1.371 Billion , a Decrease of 4.4 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 2.1 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Botox Cosmetic Net Revenues Were $695 Million ; Global Juvederm Net Revenues Were $344 Million , Unfavorably Impacted by COVID-19 Restrictions in China and Suspension of Aesthetics Operations in Russia
  • Confirms 2022 Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance Range of $13.78 - $13.98 , which Includes an Unfavorable Impact of $0.23 Per Share Related to Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expense Incurred Year-To-Date Through the Second Quarter 2022

ABBVie (NYSE:ABBV) announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 .

"We delivered another strong quarter with substantial progress for our new products and indications. Importantly, Skyrizi and Rinvoq continued their impressive ramps and are on pace to deliver approximately $7.5 billion in combined annual sales, underscoring their significant potential," said Richard A. Gonzalez , chairman and chief executive officer, AbbVie. "The momentum of our business, combined with advances across our pipeline continue to support AbbVie's promising long-term outlook."

Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on CheckMate -914 Trial Evaluating Opdivo Plus Yervoy as Adjuvant Treatment of Localized Renal Cell Carcinoma

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that Part A of the Phase 3 CheckMate -914 trial, evaluating Opdivo (nivolumab) plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) as an adjuvant treatment for patients with localized renal cell carcinoma (RCC) who have undergone full or partial removal of the kidney and who are at moderate or high risk of relapse, did not meet the primary endpoint of disease-free survival (DFS) as assessed by Blinded Independent Central Review (BICR). The safety profile was consistent with previously reported studies of the Opdivo plus Yervoy combination in solid tumors.

"Even with notable progress in the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma, there are still limited treatment options available for patients with localized disease," said Dana Walker, M.D., M.S.C.E., vice president, development program lead, genitourinary cancers, Bristol Myers Squibb. " Opdivo and Opdivo -based combinations have shown survival benefits in several earlier-stage and advanced cancers, including genitourinary tumors, and we are disappointed that the final analysis of CheckMate -914 Part A did not show this same benefit for the post-surgical treatment of patients with localized RCC. Nonetheless, we are dedicated to continuing research and advancing cancer care for all patients with RCC."

RINVOQ® Approved by European Commission as an Oral Treatment for Adults with Active Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis

  • With this approval, RINVOQ ® (upadacitinib 15 mg, once daily) is the first and only Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved to treat patients across the spectrum of axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA and ankylosing spondylitis) in the European Union (EU) 1
  • Approval is supported by data from the Phase 3 SELECT-AXIS 2 pivotal clinical trial in which RINVOQ delivered meaningful disease control with nearly half of nr-axSpA patients achieving ASAS40 at week 14 (45 percent versus 23 percent; p 2

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved RINVOQ ® (upadacitinib 15 mg, once daily), an oral therapy, for the treatment of active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) in adult patients with objective signs of inflammation, as indicated by elevated C-reactive protein (CRP) andor magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), who have responded inadequately to nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). *1

"For years, healthcare providers and patients have had limited treatment options to manage axial spondyloarthritis, which can cause back pain, stiffness, and irreversible damage to the spine," said Thomas Hudson , M.D., senior vice president of research and development, chief scientific officer, AbbVie. "AbbVie is proud to offer RINVOQ as a first-in-class treatment option now approved in the European Union for adults living with nr-axSpA with objective signs of inflammation and inadequate response to NSAIDs. RINVOQ is the first and only JAK inhibitor approved to treat patients across the spectrum of axial spondyloarthritis, which includes nr-axSpA and ankylosing spondylitis."

