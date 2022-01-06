Life Science News Investing News
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will virtually present at the 40 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 11:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday Jan. 11, 2022. Robert A. Bradway chairman and chief executive officer at Amgen will present at the conference. Live audio of the conference call will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given at certain investor and medical conferences, can be accessed on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Amgen Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average and is also part of the Nasdaq-100 index.  In 2021, Amgen was named one of the 25 World's Best Workplaces™ by Fortune and Great Place to Work™ and one of the 100 most sustainable companies in the world by Barron's.

For more information, visit www.amgen.com and follow us on www.twitter.com/amgen .

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Megan Fox , 805-447-1423 (media)
Michael Strapazon , 805-313-5553 (media)
Arvind Sood , 805-447-1060 (investors)

bctx stock

BriaCell Appoints Renowned Pharmaceutical Veteran Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, is pleased to welcome the appointment of Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Jane Gross is a highly experienced biotech executive with over 30 years in leading research and development teams from discovery through preclinical evaluation and clinical development of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Dr. Gross currently serves as an Independent Director for aTyr Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for respiratory diseases and multiple cancer indications.

Esperion Stock Increases After Investors Learn of Short FDA Approval Process

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares increased by more than 10% after investors learned that the FDA will not require a long-term outcomes study prior to its potential approval of the company’s cholesterol-lowering drug.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Investors and analysts have been fretting over exactly what the FDA will do with ETC-1002, an LDL-lowering pill that is angling for a share of a blockbuster market many believe lies in wait for a new class of PCSK9 drugs. While the oral ETC-1002 may not be as effective as the PCSK9 drugs, including the newly-approved Praluent from Regeneron ($REGN) and Sanofi ($SNY) as well as a rival Amgen ($AMGN) drug, it also has a shot at grabbing a significant share of the market with a less expensive and more easily managed drug that could do everything many patients in this huge market require.
Overhanging all of these drugs has been a persistent fear that regulators would require a long-running cardiovascular outcomes trial to prove the therapy works as expected in improving patients’ health. But according to Esperion, the agency says it’s ready to give it a green light for a relatively narrow market–which still amounts to a patient pool of 9 million people–and then hold back on a broader approval until after the CVOT data comes in later.

AMGEN AND GENERATE BIOMEDICINES ANNOUNCE MULTI-TARGET, MULTI-MODALITY RESEARCH COLLABORATION AGREEMENT

- Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) and Generate Biomedicines today announced a research collaboration agreement to discover and create protein therapeutics for five clinical targets across several therapeutic areas and multiple modalities. As part of the research collaboration, Amgen will pay $50 million in upfront funding for the initial five programs with a potential transaction value of $1.9 billion plus future royalties, and will have the option to nominate up to five additional programs, at additional cost. For each program, Amgen will pay up to $370 million in future milestones and royalties up to low double digits. Amgen will also participate in a future financing round for Generate. Additional terms were not disclosed.

"We are now at a scientific hinge point, where computational approaches can advance our knowledge of biology and further drive our ability to design the right molecule for some of the most challenging targets," said David M. Reese , M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen. "We believe Generate Biomedicine's integrated in silico design and wet lab capabilities combined with Amgen's strength in protein engineering can accelerate our drug discovery efforts, generating novel protein sequences with optimal therapeutic properties."

BioHarvest Sciences Reports Double-Digit Q4 Sales Orders Growth in First Full Year of VINIA Sales

BioHarvest Sciences Reports Double-Digit Q4 Sales Orders Growth in First Full Year of VINIA Sales

  • 17% quarter-over-quarter growth with record VINIA® global sales orders in Q4 of USD 825k
  • 485% year-over-year growth with total sales orders of USD 2.4M in 2021
  • Continued success in VINIA® US pilot with USD 325k in sales orders in Q4, a 27% growth over Q3

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") today announces another strong quarter of sales growth for VINIA®, its nutrient-rich red grape supplement created through the Company's proprietary BioFarming technology, in both Israel and the United States. The USD 825k of sales orders in Q4 from its direct-to-consumer ecommerce business represents a 17% increase over Q3 and are triple the sales orders from the same quarter in 2020. VINIA® sales orders in 2021 amounted to USD 2.4M, a nearly sixfold increase over 2020.

In Israel, where VINIA® is becoming synonymous with cardiovascular health and wellness, BioHarvest reported record sales orders of USD 501k in Q4, representing growth of 11% over Q3 and 84% over Q4 2020 - and total sales orders in 2021 were USD 1.73M, representing a 325% year-on-year growth.

AbbVie to Host Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) will announce its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 before the market opens. ABBVie will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call at 8 a.m. CT . It will be accessible through ABBVie's Investor Relations website investors.ABBVie.com . An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

About AbbVie

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming January Investor Conferences

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (the "Company") today announced that members of the management team will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

  • H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect 2022 Conference. On-demand presentation available Monday, January 10, 2022, beginning at 7:00 a.m. EST thru Thursday, January 13, 2022 ( access here )
  • J.P Morgan 40 th Annual Healthcare Conference. Presentation to be hosted on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 9:45 am EST ( access here )

Interested parties can also register and access these presentations under "News/Events" through the "Investors" section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com .

AbbVie Announces U.S. FDA Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Telisotuzumab Vedotin for Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) to investigational telisotuzumab vedotin (Teliso-V) for the treatment of patients with advancedmetastatic epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) wild type, nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with high levels of c-Met overexpression whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based therapy.

The FDA's BTD program is intended to expedite the development and review of medicines with preliminary clinical evidence that indicate that the investigational treatment may demonstrate substantial improvement over existing therapies on one or more clinically significant endpoints. 1

AbbVie to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) will participate in the 40 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 . Members of ABBVie's executive leadership team will present virtually at 2:45 p.m. CT including Robert A. Michael vice chairman, finance and commercial operations and chief financial officer, Michael E. Severino M.D., vice chairman and president, and Jeffrey R. Stewart executive vice president, chief commercial officer.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through AbbVie's Investor Relations website at investors.abbvie.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

