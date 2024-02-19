Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

AMGEN TO HOST CONFERENCE CALL ON RARE DISEASE

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will host a webcasted call at 1:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, February 22, 2024 to discuss Rare Disease, its newly added fourth pillar of growth, and provide insights on its rare disease strategy and opportunities, including marketed products and pipeline. Murdo Gordon executive vice president of Global Commercial Operations at Amgen, Jay Bradner executive vice president of Research and Development and chief scientific officer at Amgen, Vikram Karnani executive vice president of Global Commercial Operations and Medical Affairs (Rare Disease) at Amgen, and Paul Burton senior vice president and chief medical officer at Amgen, will participate in the conference call. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Amgen
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average and is also part of the Nasdaq-100 index. In 2023, Amgen was named one of "America's Greatest Workplaces" by Newsweek, one of "America's Climate Leaders" by USA Today and one of the "World's Best Companies" by TIME.

For more information, visit Amgen.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube and Threads .

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Jessica Akopyan , 805-440-5721 (media)
Justin Claeys , 805-313-9775 (investors)

