Amgen today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2022. Key results include: Total revenues increased 6% to $6.2 billion in comparison to the first quarter of 2021, resulting from 2% growth in global product sales and increased Other Revenue from our COVID-19 manufacturing collaboration. Volumes grew double-digits for a number of products including Repatha ® Prolia ® and EVENITY ® . GAAP earnings ...

