Amgen today announced that it has been named to Newsweek magazine's list of "America's Most Responsible Companies" for the third consecutive year; JUST Capital's list of "America's Most JUST Companies" for the fifth consecutive year; Barron's list of "America's Most Sustainable Companies" for the second consecutive year; and the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's list of "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality" for ...

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that it has been named to Newsweek magazine's list of "America's Most Responsible Companies" for the third consecutive year; JUST Capital's list of "America's Most JUST Companies" for the fifth consecutive year; Barron's list of "America's Most Sustainable Companies" for the second consecutive year; and the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's list of "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality" for the sixth consecutive year. These rankings reflect the company's enduring commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues.

"Amgen's mission is to serve patients and our ESG programs enable us to achieve that mission responsibly," said Judy Brown , senior vice president, Corporate Affairs at Amgen. "We will continue to do our part to build a better, healthier world by addressing the challenges facing society that matter most to our business and to our stakeholders."

Amgen's four ESG pillars – Healthy People, Healthy Society, Healthy Planet, and a Healthy Amgen – include commitments to:

  • Achieve carbon neutrality by 2027, along with a 40% reduction in water used and a 75% reduction in waste disposed. 1
  • Improve the diversity of its workforce as well as the diversity of patients participating in clinical trials of potential new Amgen medicines.
  • Provide employees with enhanced mental health support, including programs focused on communities of color, as well on the pandemic-related challenges facing parents.
  • Double its spend with diverse suppliers in the U.S. and triple its spend with Black-owned businesses by 2023.
  • Inspire the next generation of innovators through science education programs sponsored by the Amgen Foundation 2 that reached over 24 million students worldwide last year.
  • Help those who are unable to afford the medicines they need through the Amgen Safety Net Foundation 3 , which has provided approximately $6 billion 4 of our medicines at no cost over the past five years to qualifying patients in the United States .

In May 2021 , Amgen published a comprehensive Environmental, Social and Governance Report, which is available here .

For more about the Newsweek rankings, click here .

For more about the JUST Capital rankings, click here .

For more about the Barron's rankings, click here .

For more about the Human Rights Campaign Foundation rankings, click here .

About Amgen
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average and is also part of the Nasdaq-100 index.  In 2021, Amgen was named one of the 25 World's Best Workplaces™ by Fortune and Great Place to Work™ and one of the 100 most sustainable companies in the world by Barron's .

For more information, visit www.amgen.com and follow us on www.twitter.com/amgen .

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Michael Strapazon , 805-313-5553 (Media)
Megan Fox , 805-447-1423 (Media)
Arvind Sood , 805-447-1060 (Investors)

  1. Represents reductions against established baselines, taking into account only verified reduction projects, and does not take into account changes associated with contraction or expansion of the company.
  2. Amgen Foundation is a separate legal entity funded solely by Amgen.
  3. Amgen Safety Net Foundation is a separate legal entity entirely funded by Amgen.
  4. Valued at wholesale acquisition cost.

