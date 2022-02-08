Life Science News Investing News
- In connection with its virtual business review, Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) provided preliminary long-term guidance between 2022 and 2030 in addition to full year 2022 guidance.

In addition, the Company discussed its 2022 share repurchase plans of between $6 billion and $7 billion , including its plans to buy back up to $6 billion of its shares during the first quarter of 2022.

Amgen's business review is taking place February 8, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. to approximately 12:00 p.m. ET  and financial analysts, investors, members of the news media and the general public may access the business review and other webcasts and presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given at investor and medical conferences via www.amgen.com under the Investors tab . Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Amgen will issue a press release reviewing the content of the meeting that provided a comprehensive overview of the Company's strategy, commercial operations, pipeline, research and development capabilities.

About Amgen
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average and is also part of the Nasdaq-100 index.  In 2021, Amgen was named one of the 25 World's Best Workplaces™ by Fortune and Great Place to Work™ and one of the 100 most sustainable companies in the world by Barron's.

For more information, visit www.amgen.com and follow us on www.twitter.com/amgen .

Amgen Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations and beliefs of Amgen. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including any statements on the outcome, benefits and synergies of collaborations, or potential collaborations, with any other company (including BeiGene, Ltd., Kyowa-Kirin Co., Ltd., Generate Biomedicines, Inc., Arrakis Therapeutics, Inc., Plexium, Inc., or any collaboration to manufacture therapeutic antibodies against COVID-19), the performance of Otezla® (apremilast) (including anticipated Otezla sales growth and the timing of non-GAAP EPS accretion), the Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. acquisition, or the Teneobio, Inc. acquisition, as well as estimates of revenues, operating margins, capital expenditures, cash, other financial metrics, expected legal, arbitration, political, regulatory or clinical results or practices, customer and prescriber patterns or practices, reimbursement activities and outcomes, effects of pandemics or other widespread health problems such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, and other such estimates and results. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, including those discussed below and more fully described in the Securities and Exchange Commission reports filed by Amgen, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Unless otherwise noted, Amgen is providing this information as of the date of this presentation and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from those we project. Our results may be affected by our ability to successfully market both new and existing products domestically and internationally, clinical and regulatory developments involving current and future products, sales growth of recently launched products, competition from other products including biosimilars, difficulties or delays in manufacturing our products and global economic conditions. In addition, sales of our products are affected by pricing pressure, political and public scrutiny and reimbursement policies imposed by third-party payers, including governments, private insurance plans and managed care providers and may be affected by regulatory, clinical and guideline developments and domestic and international trends toward managed care and healthcare cost containment. Furthermore, our research, testing, pricing, marketing and other operations are subject to extensive regulation by domestic and foreign government regulatory authorities. We or others could identify safety, side effects or manufacturing problems with our products, including our devices, after they are on the market. Our business may be impacted by government investigations, litigation and product liability claims. In addition, our business may be impacted by the adoption of new tax legislation or exposure to additional tax liabilities. If we fail to meet the compliance obligations in the corporate integrity agreement between us and the U.S. government, we could become subject to significant sanctions. Further, while we routinely obtain patents for our products and technology, the protection offered by our patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by our competitors, or we may fail to prevail in present and future intellectual property litigation. We perform a substantial amount of our commercial manufacturing activities at a few key facilities, including in Puerto Rico , and also depend on third parties for a portion of our manufacturing activities, and limits on supply may constrain sales of certain of our current products and product candidate development. An outbreak of disease or similar public health threat, such as COVID-19, and the public and governmental effort to mitigate against the spread of such disease, could have a significant adverse effect on the supply of materials for our manufacturing activities, the distribution of our products, the commercialization of our product candidates, and our clinical trial operations, and any such events may have a material adverse effect on our product development, product sales, business and results of operations. We rely on collaborations with third parties for the development of some of our product candidates and for the commercialization and sales of some of our commercial products. In addition, we compete with other companies with respect to many of our marketed products as well as for the discovery and development of new products. Discovery or identification of new product candidates or development of new indications for existing products cannot be guaranteed and movement from concept to product is uncertain; consequently, there can be no guarantee that any particular product candidate or development of a new indication for an existing product will be successful and become a commercial product. Further, some raw materials, medical devices and component parts for our products are supplied by sole third-party suppliers. Certain of our distributors, customers and payers have substantial purchasing leverage in their dealings with us. The discovery of significant problems with a product similar to one of our products that implicate an entire class of products could have a material adverse effect on sales of the affected products and on our business and results of operations. Our efforts to collaborate with or acquire other companies, products or technology, and to integrate the operations of companies or to support the products or technology we have acquired, may not be successful. A breakdown, cyberattack or information security breach could compromise the confidentiality, integrity and availability of our systems and our data. Our stock price is volatile and may be affected by a number of events. Global economic conditions may magnify certain risks that affect our business. Our business performance could affect or limit the ability of our Board of Directors to declare a dividend or our ability to pay a dividend or repurchase our common stock. We may not be able to access the capital and credit markets on terms that are favorable to us, or at all.

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Megan Fox , 805-447-1423 (media)
Michael Strapazon , 805-313-5553 (media)
Arvind Sood , 805-447-1060 (investors)

Amgen Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP EPS Guidance to Non-GAAP
EPS Guidance for the Year Ending December 31, 2022
(Unaudited)






GAAP diluted EPS guidance


$ 13.08

$ 14.13

Known adjustments to arrive at non-GAAP*:





Acquisition-related expenses (a)


3.87

3.92

Non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance


$ 17.00

$ 18.00



*

The known adjustments are presented net of their related tax impact, which amount to approximately $1.08 per share.



(a)

The adjustments relate primarily to noncash amortization of intangible assets acquired in business acquisitions.

Our GAAP diluted EPS guidance does not include the effect of GAAP adjustments triggered by events that may occur subsequent to this press release such as acquisitions, asset impairments, litigation, changes in the fair value of our contingent consideration and changes in fair value of our equity investments.

Reconciliation of GAAP Tax Rate Guidance to Non-GAAP
Tax Rate Guidance for the Year Ending December 31, 2022
(Unaudited)


GAAP tax rate guidance


10.0%

11.5%

Tax rate of known adjustments discussed above


2.5%

3.0%

Non-GAAP tax rate guidance


13.0%

14.0%


Amgen Inc.
Reconciliation of Future GAAP to Adjusted Financial Measures

Management has presented herein certain forward-looking statements about the Company's future financial performance that include non-GAAP net income, EPS, operating margin and income tax rate for various years through December 31, 2030 . These non–GAAP financial measures are derived by excluding certain amounts, expenses or income, from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the amounts that are excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures are a matter of management judgment and depend upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income amounts recognized in a given period. We are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of the aforementioned forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure because management cannot reliably predict all of the necessary components of such GAAP measures. Historically, management has excluded the following items from this non-GAAP financial measure, and such items may also be excluded in future periods and could be significant:

  • Expenses related to the acquisition of businesses, including amortization and / or impairment of acquired intangible assets, including in-process research and development, adjustments to contingent consideration, integration costs, severance and retention costs and transaction costs;
  • Charges associated with restructuring or cost saving initiatives above certain thresholds, including but not limited to asset impairments, accelerated depreciation, severance costs and lease abandonment charges;
  • Legal settlements or awards above certain thresholds;
  • The tax effect of the above items; and
  • Non-routine settlements with tax authorities.

