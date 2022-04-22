Amgen today announced that it will report its first quarter financial results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The announcement will be followed by a conference call with the investment community at 2:00 p.m. PT . Participating in the call from Amgen will be Robert A. Bradway chairman and chief executive officer, and other members of Amgen's senior management team. Live ...

