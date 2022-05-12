Life Science NewsInvesting News

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Otezla ® (apremilast) have partnered with pop icon and entrepreneur Lance Bass for the Double Take campaign to empower people to take action when it comes to psoriatic arthritis. As a singer, dancer and entertainer, Bass understands the importance of staying in tune with your body. Through the campaign, he has created a fun and educational dance to help make it easy for everyone to recognize the early signs and symptoms of psoriatic arthritis, a condition Bass has lived with for over a decade.

When Bass first started experiencing pain in his hands and shoulders he blamed it on other factors, such as his active lifestyle as a dancer and getting older. With support from from his friends and family, he decided to see a doctor and was diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis – a chronic, inflammatory form of arthritis which can cause swelling, stiffness and pain in and around the joints that worsens over time. About one million Americans are affected by psoriatic arthritis, which can develop in up to 30% of patients diagnosed with psoriasis. Like Bass, people often dismiss the signs and symptoms, attributing them to lifestyle factors like overexercising or aging. Now Bass, who does not take Otezla but has been living with the condition for 10 years, is encouraging others to not dismiss the signs and to do a "Double Take" if they are experiencing potential symptoms of psoriatic arthritis.

"I was officially diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis about 5 years ago. When I found out that the symptoms I was experiencing were a result of psoriatic arthritis, I was surprised and scared – I was only in my 30s," said Bass. "I've learned the importance of understanding and recognizing the early symptoms of psoriatic arthritis. You don't have to brush it off or deal with it. I teamed up with Amgen on the Double Take campaign to share my story and empower others to take action."

"Psoriatic arthritis is a form of arthritis that can affect people who have psoriasis and is caused by overactive inflammation of cells inside the body," said Alvin F. Wells , M.D., Ph.D., director of the Rheumatology and Immunotherapy Center in Oak Creek, Wisconsin . "As a rheumatologist, I know all too well how the symptoms of psoriatic arthritis can go beyond pain and the importance of early diagnosis. Symptoms such as scalp psoriasis or pitted nails, in addition to joint pain, could point to psoriatic arthritis. If people see these signs, it's important to speak with your doctor as soon as possible, especially if you have been diagnosed with psoriasis."

Made by Amgen, Otezla is a prescription medicine approved for the treatment of adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis. The most common side effects reported in more than 5% of patients are diarrhea, nausea, and headache.

To learn more about Bass' story, the Double Take dance, and the signs and symptoms of psoriatic arthritis, visit PsADoubleTake.com .

About Psoriatic Arthritis
Psoriatic arthritis is a chronic, inflammatory form of arthritis which can cause swelling, stiffness and pain in and around the joints that worsens over time and can decrease physical function. Two distinct physical symptoms of psoriatic arthritis are dactylitis (inflammation of an entire digit) and enthesitis (inflammation at sites where tendons or ligaments insert into bone). Patients usually also experience red patches of skin topped with silvery scales, or skin lesions.

It is estimated that nearly 38 million people worldwide have psoriatic arthritis. Around a third of people living with psoriasis may go on to develop psoriatic arthritis. If left untreated, psoriatic arthritis can have disabling results. Appropriate diagnosis and treatment can help manage symptoms.

About Otezla ® (apremilast)
OTEZLA ® (apremilast) is an oral small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4) specific for cyclic adenosine monophosphate (cAMP). PDE4 inhibition results in increased intracellular cAMP levels, which is thought to indirectly modulate the production of inflammatory mediators. The specific mechanism(s) by which Otezla exerts its therapeutic action in patients is not well defined.

Otezla ® (apremilast) U.S. INDICATIONS
Otezla ® (apremilast) is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis who are candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy.

Otezla is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis.

Otezla is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with oral ulcers associated with Behçet's Disease.

Otezla ® (apremilast) U.S. IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Contraindications

  • Otezla ® is contraindicated in patients with a known hypersensitivity to apremilast or to any of the excipients in the formulation.

Warnings and Precautions

  • Diarrhea, Nausea, and Vomiting: Cases of severe diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting were associated with the use of Otezla. Most events occurred within the first few weeks of treatment. In some cases patients were hospitalized. Patients 65 years of age or older and patients taking medications that can lead to volume depletion or hypotension may be at a higher risk of complications from severe diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting. Monitor patients who are more susceptible to complications of diarrhea or vomiting; advise patients to contact their healthcare provider. Consider Otezla dose reduction or suspension if patients develop severe diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting.
  • Depression: Carefully weigh the risks and benefits of treatment with Otezla for patients with a history of depression and/or suicidal thoughts/behavior, or in patients who develop such symptoms while on Otezla. Patients, caregivers, and families should be advised of the need to be alert for the emergence or worsening of depression, suicidal thoughts or other mood changes, and they should contact their healthcare provider if such changes occur.
    • Plaque Psoriasis : Treatment with Otezla is associated with an increase in depression. During clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, 1.3% (12/920) of patients reported depression compared to 0.4% (2/506) on placebo. Depression was reported as serious in 0.1% (1/1308) of patients exposed to Otezla, compared to none in placebo-treated patients (0/506). Suicidal behavior was observed in 0.1% (1/1308) of patients on Otezla, compared to 0.2% (1/506) on placebo. One patient treated with Otezla attempted suicide; one patient on placebo committed suicide.
    • Psoriatic Arthritis : Treatment with Otezla is associated with an increase in depression. During clinical trials, 1.0% (10/998) reported depression or depressed mood compared to 0.8% (4/495) treated with placebo. Suicidal ideation and behavior was observed in 0.2% (3/1441) of patients on Otezla, compared to none in placebo-treated patients. Depression was reported as serious in 0.2% (3/1441) of patients exposed to Otezla, compared to none in placebo-treated patients (0/495). Two patients who received placebo committed suicide compared to none on Otezla.
    • Behçet's Disease : Treatment with Otezla is associated with an increase in depression. During the clinical trial, 1% (1/104) reported depression or depressed mood compared to 1% (1/103) treated with placebo. No instances of suicidal ideation or behavior were reported in patients treated with Otezla or treated with placebo.
  • Weight Decrease: Monitor body weight regularly; evaluate unexplained or clinically significant weight loss, and consider discontinuation of Otezla.
    • Plaque Psoriasis : Body weight loss of 5-10% occurred in 12% (96/784) of patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis treated with Otezla and in 5% (19/382) of patients treated with placebo. Body weight loss of ≥10% occurred in 2% (16/784) of patients treated with Otezla compared to 1% (3/382) of patients treated with placebo.
    • Psoriatic Arthritis : Body weight loss of 5-10% was reported in 10% (49/497) of patients taking Otezla and in 3.3% (16/495) of patients taking placebo.
    • Behçet's Disease : Body weight loss of >5% was reported in 4.9% (5/103) of patients taking Otezla and in 3.9% (4/102) of patients taking placebo.
  • Drug Interactions: Apremilast exposure was decreased when Otezla was co-administered with rifampin, a strong CYP450 enzyme inducer; loss of Otezla efficacy may occur. Concomitant use of Otezla with CYP450 enzyme inducers (e.g., rifampin, phenobarbital, carbamazepine, phenytoin) is not recommended.

Adverse Reactions

  • Plaque Psoriasis : The most common adverse reactions (≥ 5%) are diarrhea, nausea, upper respiratory tract infection, and headache, including tension headache. Overall, the safety profile of Otezla in patients with mild to moderate plaque psoriasis was consistent with the safety profile previously established in adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.
  • Psoriatic Arthritis : The most common adverse reactions (≥ 5%) are diarrhea, nausea, and headache.
  • Behçet's Disease : The most common adverse reactions (≥ 10%) are diarrhea, nausea, headache, and upper respiratory tract infection.

Use in Specific Populations

  • Otezla has not been studied in pregnant women. Advise pregnant women of the potential risk of fetal loss.

Please click here for the Full Prescribing Information for Otezla.

About Amgen
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average and is also part of the Nasdaq-100 index. In 2021, Amgen was named one of the 25 World's Best Workplaces™ by Fortune and Great Place to Work™ and one of the 100 most sustainable companies in the world by Barron's .

For more information, visit www.amgen.com and follow us on www.twitter.com/amgen .

Amgen Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations and beliefs of Amgen. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including any statements on the outcome, benefits and synergies of collaborations, or potential collaborations, with any other company (including BeiGene, Ltd., Kyowa-Kirin Co., Ltd.,  or any collaboration to manufacture therapeutic antibodies against COVID-19), the performance of Otezla ® (apremilast) (including anticipated Otezla sales growth and the timing of non-GAAP EPS accretion), the Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. acquisition, or the Teneobio, Inc. acquisition, as well as estimates of revenues, operating margins, capital expenditures, cash, other financial metrics, expected legal, arbitration, political, regulatory or clinical results or practices, customer and prescriber patterns or practices, reimbursement activities and outcomes, effects of pandemics or other widespread health problems such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, and other such estimates and results. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, including those discussed below and more fully described in the Securities and Exchange Commission reports filed by Amgen, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Unless otherwise noted, Amgen is providing this information as of the date of this news release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from those we project. Our results may be affected by our ability to successfully market both new and existing products domestically and internationally, clinical and regulatory developments involving current and future products, sales growth of recently launched products, competition from other products including biosimilars, difficulties or delays in manufacturing our products and global economic conditions. In addition, sales of our products are affected by pricing pressure, political and public scrutiny and reimbursement policies imposed by third-party payers, including governments, private insurance plans and managed care providers and may be affected by regulatory, clinical and guideline developments and domestic and international trends toward managed care and healthcare cost containment. Furthermore, our research, testing, pricing, marketing and other operations are subject to extensive regulation by domestic and foreign government regulatory authorities. We or others could identify safety, side effects or manufacturing problems with our products, including our devices, after they are on the market. Our business may be impacted by government investigations, litigation and product liability claims. In addition, our business may be impacted by the adoption of new tax legislation or exposure to additional tax liabilities. If we fail to meet the compliance obligations in the corporate integrity agreement between us and the U.S. government, we could become subject to significant sanctions. Further, while we routinely obtain patents for our products and technology, the protection offered by our patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by our competitors, or we may fail to prevail in present and future intellectual property litigation. We perform a substantial amount of our commercial manufacturing activities at a few key facilities, including in Puerto Rico , and also depend on third parties for a portion of our manufacturing activities, and limits on supply may constrain sales of certain of our current products and product candidate development. An outbreak of disease or similar public health threat, such as COVID-19, and the public and governmental effort to mitigate against the spread of such disease, could have a significant adverse effect on the supply of materials for our manufacturing activities, the distribution of our products, the commercialization of our product candidates, and our clinical trial operations, and any such events may have a material adverse effect on our product development, product sales, business and results of operations. We rely on collaborations with third parties for the development of some of our product candidates and for the commercialization and sales of some of our commercial products. In addition, we compete with other companies with respect to many of our marketed products as well as for the discovery and development of new products. Discovery or identification of new product candidates or development of new indications for existing products cannot be guaranteed and movement from concept to product is uncertain; consequently, there can be no guarantee that any particular product candidate or development of a new indication for an existing product will be successful and become a commercial product. Further, some raw materials, medical devices and component parts for our products are supplied by sole third-party suppliers. Certain of our distributors, customers and payers have substantial purchasing leverage in their dealings with us. The discovery of significant problems with a product similar to one of our products that implicate an entire class of products could have a material adverse effect on sales of the affected products and on our business and results of operations. Our efforts to collaborate with or acquire other companies, products or technology, and to integrate the operations of companies or to support the products or technology we have acquired, may not be successful. A breakdown, cyberattack or information security breach could compromise the confidentiality, integrity and availability of our systems and our data. Our stock price is volatile and may be affected by a number of events. Our business and operations may be negatively affected by the failure, or perceived failure, of achieving our environmental, social and governance objectives. The effects of global climate change and related natural disasters could negatively affect our business and operations. Global economic conditions may magnify certain risks that affect our business. Our business performance could affect or limit the ability of our Board of Directors to declare a dividend or our ability to pay a dividend or repurchase our common stock. We may not be able to access the capital and credit markets on terms that are favorable to us, or at all.

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Michael Strapazon , 805-313-5553 (media)
Jessica Akopyan , 805-447-0974 (media)
Arvind Sood , 805-447-1060 (investors)

