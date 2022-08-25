GamingInvesting News

A 21st Anniversary Celebration unlike no other is arguably saving its best for last. US-facing online poker site, Americas Cardroom just announced that they're sending at least 21 players to Uruguay to play in a big Main Event.

"Our 21 st Anniversary has so far been about huge online events like the $10 Million Venom and $25 Million OSS Cub3d," said Chris Moneymaker , Team Pro at Americas Cardroom. "Now, we're taking things offline with these dream poker trips, which include a VIP Party with the ACR Pros."

The Punta del Este Satellites are guaranteeing 21 packages via four Main Satellites at 5pm ET on Sunday, August 28 th and September 4 th , 11 th and 18th. The buy-in is $55 each, but players can qualify for less (or even free) via this path: Freeroll > Super Sat > Daily Feeder Sat > Main Satellite.

Each package is valued at $5,000 and includes airfare, $500 in spending money, 9-night hotel accommodations, and one ticket in the $1,000+$100 buy-in Main Event of the Enjoy Poker Series from October 11 th -14th.

Players will also have time for relaxation with their stay at the luxurious Enjoy Punta del Este Resort and Casino. Located on Uruguay's Atlantic Coast, the resort features 294 rooms with breathtaking ocean views, 9 restaurants and bars, a spa, convention center, and much more.

For full info on the Punta del Este Satellites, visit the promo page at AmericasCardroom.eu.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, Americas Cardroom offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Media contact:
Katherine Morera
343282@email4pr.com
1-877-314-4195

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/americas-cardroom-sending-21-players-to-uruguay-as-part-of-21st-anniversary-celebration-301612219.html

SOURCE Americas Cardroom

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

A quest on SKYPlay, the easiest P2E and NFT platform - Part 1

- The global game market expanded 10.41% in 2021, according to Technavio's "Gaming Market - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" research. It also predicted that the global game market will grow by 12 % yearly between 2021 and 2025, and that this growth is being fueled by its integration with blockchain technology. As the number of mobile game users expands, casual games - that can be played easily anytime and anywhere - will become one of the main pillars for growth.

During an episode of the podcast "Where It Happens" last December, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian claimed that P2E games would account for 90% of the market in five years.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

A Reimagined Neopian World To Explore: Announcing the Neopets Metaverse Alpha Release

( link to download )

 The classic virtual pet game, Neopets, arrives in an exciting new web3 format as Neopets Metaverse ( www.neopetsmeta.io ) with the launch of its Alpha version on August 26th . Neopets Metaverse combines classic elements of the original Neopets with a robust variety of new features and activities to create a nostalgia-invoking experience designed to appeal to both seasoned Neopians and new players all over the world.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Promethean continues to be the No.1 education brand for Interactive Displays in USA and EMEA in Q2 2022

- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777 ), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that its flagship classroom technology subsidiary Promethean continues to be a global leader for Interactive Flat Panel Display (IFPD) technology, according to Futuresource Consulting's Q2 2022 report on the World IFPD market. As schools closed out the 2021-2022 school year, administrators set their sights on a successful upcoming year by purchasing the right edtech for their classrooms. Significant demand and investment in education technology increased market share for Promethean's ActivPanel.

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited Logo (PRNewsfoto/NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limi)

Promethean maintains its global K-12 education sector IFPD market leader position from 2018 to 2022 collectively, excluding sales in China . From July 2021 to June 2022 , Promethean achieved a 24.2% volume share of the total IFPD market. In that same 12-month period, Promethean remained the number one brand in the United States , United Kingdom & Ireland , and Germany . Most recently, in Q2 2022, the company continued strong growth in the United States , achieving a 30.2% volume share of the IFPD market.

Promethean rounded out Q2 2022 with the launch of the all-new ActivPanel 9 with ActivSync , which delivers the most robust, seamless, and secure user experience to teachers, students, and IT administrators. After listening to more than 1,300 customers across the globe, Promethean designed the interactive panel to navigate a changing learning environment. The ActivPanel 9 is the only interactive panel with ActivSync, Promethean's patented technology which eliminates digital barriers between devices and enables increased connectivity, customizable settings, and enhanced mobility so teachers can move around freely. In addition, teachers can record lessons, including classroom voices and panel content, to be shared with remote and absent students and parents through any platform. Promethean also announced a strategic alliance with artificial intelligence (AI) technology company Merlyn Mind , where Promethean will distribute Symphony Classroom™, the AI solution that brings the Merlyn digital assistant to teachers powered by voice-activated AI, in the US market.

"As we lead the way to Q3 2022 and beyond, it is clear that Promethean continues to accelerate our commitment to bringing innovative, market-leading technology to teachers, students, and IT administrators," said Chris Hand , Chief Revenue Officer at Promethean. "With the all-new ActivPanel in use, classrooms are now outfitted with interactive panels that are more secure, user-friendly, and interoperable with other technologies."

– End –

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users, including previous establishments of China's first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online , Heroes Evolved , Conquer Online and Under Oath . In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring true integrated blended learning solutions to every school around the world.

About Promethean

Promethean is a leading education technology company working to transform the way the world learns and collaborates. From our founding in Blackburn, England , more than 25 years ago to our global operations in 22 countries today, we've continued to explore, innovate, and inspire—designing learning and collaboration tools that are built for breakthroughs. Our award-winning interactive display, ActivPanel, and lesson delivery software, ActivInspire and ClassFlow, were designed to engage students, connect colleagues, and bring out the brilliance in everyone. With headquarters in Seattle, Washington , and offices worldwide, Promethean is a subsidiary of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/promethean-continues-to-be-the-no1-education-brand-for-interactive-displays-in-usa-and-emea-in-q2-2022-301612334.html

SOURCE NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GOATED.gg launches: Flipping the script in favor of Gamers

The boom in Crypto, Blockchain and NFTs have become the subject of healthy skepticism. Scammers, flooded markets and dodgy, insecure blockchains have resulted in more than reduced market confidence: it has jeopardized whole newly developed ecosystems. But now a team of gamers, technologists and experienced entrepreneurs have 'flipped the script'.

GOATED, BUILT FOR GAMERS

GOATED's goal is to create a simple, safe, trusted, transparent and reliable platform for competitive gamers and content creators and their millions of fans and followers. GOATED rewards and supports the worldwide gamer community by developing innovative, valuable, yet affordable, digital collectable products, incentives and engagement opportunities. Fans can sell, trade and share their collectables on the goated.gg platform. Launching on the Solana Blockchain (one of the least-expensive and least energy consuming blockchains), GOATED combines gamer know-how and experience with the passion of their fans and followers.

What makes GOATED different from all the other projects that we have seen thus far? The GOATED developer team has analyzed the mistakes of previous NFT startups and has developed innovative ways for competitive gamers, content creators, along with their fans, to earn rewards by engaging with and supporting their favorite gamers and each other while easily collecting and trading unique, exclusive GamerClips, GamerCards and GamerCoins created by their favorite competitive gamers and content creators. Bruce Edward Spector , founder of GOATED, calls the GOATED methods Engage to Earn™.

The goated.gg roadmap will enable gamers to connect with their millions of fans and followers via Engage to Earn, a breakthrough model that allows gamers to earn rewards for what gamers already love doing. Engage to Earn will include: Watch to Earn, Comment to Earn, Collect to Earn, Trade to Earn, Stake to Earn, Subscribe to Earn, Follow to Earn, Nominate to Earn, Vote to Earn, and Share to Earn.

GOATED gamers and content creators also receive the highest percentage of primary sales of their NFTs of any marketplace operating today. GOATED Gamers and Content Creators are also paid continuing, perpetual royalties on all secondary market sales of their GOATED NFTs on the GOATED Marketplace (and other compatible marketplaces). GOATED members will also receive future rewards from their favorite GOATED creators in the form of GOATED CreatorCoins and royalties attached to their NFT collections.

GOATED hopes to finally bring some long-awaited trust, transparency, fairer and more equitable rewards, real value and confidence to the worldwide gamer community and the developing blockchain and NFT market.

https://goated.gg/
Media Contact: bruce@goated.gg or monika@goated.gg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goatedgg-launches-flipping-the-script-in-favor-of-gamers-301611670.html

SOURCE GOATED, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ASUS Republic of Gamers teams up with Seth Curry to celebrate the release of ROG x Spalding Basketball

ASUS, a global technology leader renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies for tomorrow, has collaborated with the world's first basketball developer, Spalding, to unveil the limited-edition ROG x Spalding basketball .

ASUS Republic of Gamers teams up with Seth Curry to celebrate the release of ROG x Spalding Basketball

ROG and Spalding have a long history of providing athletes with high-performance equipment that allows them to perform and compete at their best, both on and off the court. Constructed of a hand-bonded synthetic composite, the ROG x Spalding basketball is built from the ground up with materials that meet exacting ROG standards. With its snakeskin-embossed surface, black finish, and pixelated markings, it makes an unforgettable style statement. An included ROG drawstring bag protects the ball as it is taken to and from the court, and its custom stand holds it securely when it is on display.

To celebrate the release of the ROG x Spalding basketball, ASUS will be teaming up with basketball superstar Seth Curry with a special livestream event.

Livestream with Seth Curry

Seth is passionate about bridging the gap between gaming and sports culture, so he's excited to see ROG and Spalding team up for our new basketball. "Gaming and sports culture has always been connected, with so many players gaming and bringing their setups on the road," Seth explained. "The competitiveness of sports culture also translates to gaming, especially in the online community." Learn more about Seth's passion for gaming and PC building here .

On August 27th , online fans can tune into a Call of Duty livestream with Seth Curry starting at 4PM PT / 6PM CT / 7PM ET on the ROG Twitch Channel . Watch the livestream closely to learn how to enter for a chance to win some major prizes in chat. Prizes include an ROG x Spalding basketball, a Seth Curry Brooklyn Nets Jersey, an ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboard, several ROG branded swag kits, and finally a premium gaming peripherals kit that includes an ROG Chakram Core mouse, an ROG Strix Flare II Animate keyboard and an ROG Delta S Animate headset.

ROG x Spalding basketball at PAX West 2022
The ROG x Spalding basketball will be displayed at the Seattle Convention Center, in Seattle, WA starting on September 2-5th . Stop by the ROG booth (#817) booth for a close look at the basketball, play on the latest ROG products and enter the daily raffle to win amazing prizes. Three lucky winners will have an opportunity to win a Seth Curry Brooklyn Nets jersey. Make sure to visit the booth to learn how to enter the giveaways.

To learn more about upcoming events with Seth Curry , visit www.asus.com/event/pcdiy/us/ .

For more information about ASUS, visit www.asus.com/us.

About ASUS
ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, ASUS is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies for tomorrow, garners more than 11 awards every day for quality, innovation, and design, and is ranked among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies.

ASUS Republic of Gamers (PRNewsfoto/ASUS Republic of Gamers)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asus-republic-of-gamers-teams-up-with-seth-curry-to-celebrate-the-release-of-rog-x-spalding-basketball-301611412.html

SOURCE ASUS Republic of Gamers

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Valhallan Acquires United Federation of Esports Athletes , Becomes Largest Youth Esports Franchise

Valhallan Continues Aggressive Growth, Providing Capabilities to a Broader Audience and Never-Before-Seen Esports Opportunities to Students

Growing esports franchise Valhallan announced today its acquisition of the United Federation of Esports Athletes (UFEA) league - solidifying Valhallan as the largest youth esports franchise in the country. The UFEA is a youth esports league designed for high school students that encourages camaraderie among players and further opportunities in the esports industry.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×