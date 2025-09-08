American Salars Provides Corporate Update

American Salars Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - SEPTEMBER 8, 2025 American Salars Lithium Inc. ("AMERICAN SALARS" OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE: USLI,OTC:USLIF, OTC: USLIF, FWB: Z3P, WKN: A3E2NY ) announces that it has terminated its agreement with Vanguard Mining formerly Recharge Resources Corp to acquire the 800-hectare Pocitos 1 claim that it announced on June 17, 2024. The Company has decided not to proceed with the acquisition due to significant costs to settle local liabilities as part of the acquisition agreement. The Company is still evaluating numerous opportunities in Argentina that it deems to be better value for the shareholders. The Company has extended its Letter Of Intent with the 13,080 hectares on the Salar De Pocitos project.

ABOUT AMERICAN SALARS

American Salars Lithium is an exploration company focused on exploring and developing high-value battery metals projects to meet the demands of the advancing electric vehicle market.

All Stakeholders are encouraged to follow the Company on its social media profiles on , , TikTok , and Instagram .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

" R. Nick Horsley "

R. Nick Horsley, CEO

For further information, please contact:

American Salars Lithium Inc.
Phone: 604.740.7492
E-Mail: info@americansalars.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding American Salar's intention to continue to identify potential transactions and make certain corporate changes and applications. Forward looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits American Salars will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect managements' current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including American Salars results of exploration or review of properties that American Salars does acquire. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and American Salars assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

American Salars Lithium is building a diversified portfolio of lithium assets across the Americas

