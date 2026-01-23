American Resources' Electrified Materials Commences Initial 2026 Shipments of End-of-Life Lithium-Ion Batteries, Advancing U.S. Circular Critical Minerals Supply Chain

EMCO expands battery aggregation and conditioning activities to support domestic refining and mineral independence

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2026 / American Resources Corporation ("American Resources" or the "Company") today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Electrified Materials Corporation ("EMCO"), an innovative recycler of metals and minerals, has commenced receiving initial 2026 shipments of end-of-life lithium-ion batteries from multiple domestic and international sources at its Noblesville, Indiana disposition site.

EMCO continues to work closely with its supply-chain partners, including Blackion LLC, to source, aggregate, and responsibly manage lithium-ion batteries across a broad range of chemistries. These activities support the growing volume of batteries reaching end-of-life from electric vehicles, energy storage systems, consumer electronics, and manufacturing scrap streams.

Through these partnerships, EMCO is providing efficient, compliant disposition and preprocessing services for a variety of lithium-ion battery chemistries, including lithium iron phosphate (LFP), as well as nickel- and cobalt-bearing systems. EMCO's proprietary preprocessing and conditioning capabilities are designed to recover and prepare high-value battery elements - such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel-for downstream refinement.

Conditioned battery materials produced by EMCO are supplied to its downstream refining partner, ReElement Technologies Corporation, enabling a real-time, closed-loop, full life-cycle solution for critical battery materials. ReElement's multi-mineral, multi-feedstock refining platform converts these conditioned inputs into ultra-high-purity, manufacturing-grade products suitable for reuse across domestic and allied-nation supply chains.Together, EMCO and ReElement form an integrated recycling-to-refining platform that supports U.S. economic competitiveness, national security objectives, and long-term mineral independence. By enabling domestic processing of end-of-life batteries, magnets and manufacturing scrap, the platform reduces reliance on foreign-controlled refining capacity while improving transparency, sustainability, and resilience across the battery materials value chain.As battery volumes continue to grow globally, EMCO expects to expand its aggregation footprint, partnerships, and throughput throughout 2026, reinforcing its role as a critical upstream enabler of economically viable, U.S.-based critical mineral refining.

About Electrified Materials Corporation

Electrified Materials Corporation ("EMCO") is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC). EMCO is an innovative recycler of metals and minerals serving advanced technology, commercial, and defense markets. The company specializes in preprocessing end-of-life magnets, batteries, and ferrous metals to help ensure a secure domestic supply of copper, aluminum, steel, rare earth elements, and battery materials. Through its partnership with ReElement Technologies Corporation, EMCO delivers a fully integrated solution that supports a resilient U.S. supply chain.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a portfolio company of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC)

American Resources Corporation is a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process. The company and its affiliates focus on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon and iron ore, essential ingredients in steelmaking, as well as critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market and recycled metals.

Leveraging its affiliation and former parent status of ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements, American Resources is investing in and developing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations. These operations include mining interests in conventional and unconventional sources, recycling, and manufacturing.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
(908) 824 - 0775
arec@jtcir.com

Media Inquiries:

Marjorie Weisskohl
703-587-1532
mweisskohl@allseasonspr.com

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta
317-855-9926 ext. 0
investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation



