American Resources' Electrified Materials Announces Closing of its Previously Announced Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $9.5 Million

American Resources' Electrified Materials Announces Closing of its Previously Announced Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $9.5 Million

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / American Resources Corporation ("American Resources") (NASDAQ:AREC) today announced that its majority-owned subsidiary, Electrified Materials Corporation ("EMCO"), has closed its previously announced private placement offering of 378,200 shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock at an offering price of $25.00 per share (the "Offering"). The initial tranche funding occurred on May 22, 2026 with total gross proceeds to EMCO from the Offering were approximately $9.5 million before deducting placement agent's fees and other offering expenses.

Each preferred share is convertible into the number of shares of Common Stock equal to $25 divided by the lesser of (i) 85% of the Initial Go-Public Listing Price (when and if such transaction occurs); or (ii) $125.0 million divided by the fully diluted capitalization as of the time consummation of the Go-Public Transaction.

Maxim Group LLC acted as the sole placement agent in connection with the Offering.

The offer and sale of the foregoing securities described in the Offering are being made in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and/or Regulation D promulgated thereunder, and the securities have not been registered under the Securities Act or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be reoffered or resold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state.

About Electrified Materials Corporation

Electrified Materials Corporation ("EMCO") is a majority-owned subsidiary of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC). EMCO is an innovative recycler of metals and minerals serving advanced technology, commercial, and defense markets. The company specializes in preprocessing end-of-life magnets, batteries, and ferrous metals to help ensure a secure domestic supply of copper, aluminum, steel, rare earth elements, and battery materials. Through its partnership with ReElement Technologies Corporation, EMCO delivers a fully integrated solution that supports a resilient U.S. supply chain.

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation is a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process. The company and its affiliates focus on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon and iron ore, essential ingredients in steelmaking, as well as critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market and recycled metals.

Leveraging its affiliation and former parent status of ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements, American Resources is investing in and developing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations. These operations include mining interests in conventional and unconventional sources, recycling, and manufacturing.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta
317-855-9926 ext. 0
investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation



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