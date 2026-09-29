American Express Unveils Its Next Generation of Aeroplan Cards

New benefits give Cardmembers more ways to save on travel, earn rewards and enjoy the journey
For Canadians who want every trip, meal and everyday purchases to bring their next getaway closer, American Express Canada is unveiling the next evolution of its Aeroplan co-brand Card portfolio. Launching January 12, 2027, the significantly enhanced portfolio builds on more than two decades of partnership with Aeroplan. Across consumer, small business and corporate Cards, new and enhanced benefits will deliver greater value, expanded access and rewarding ways to experience Canada's leading airline loyalty program.
The enhancements come as American Express Canada continues to earn recognition for Cardmember experience, recently ranking No. 1 for the second consecutive year among credit card issuers for customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2026 Canada Credit Card Satisfaction Study. The recognition reflects American Express' continued focus on delivering value, benefits and service for Cardmembers.
"For Canadians, travel is about the moments that happen along the way, like enjoying the lounge before takeoff, experiencing a great meal in a new city and the reward flight that makes the next trip possible," said Rey Saeidi, Vice President, Proprietary and Co-Brand Products, Lending and Rewards at American Express Canada. "Together with Air Canada and Aeroplan, we're giving Cardmembers even more reasons to choose American Express, with rewards, premium travel benefits and experiences designed to make every journey feel rewarding from start to finish."
"Aeroplan is built to help Canadians get more from every part of their travel journey, and these improvements are an important step forward in how we deliver on that promise," said Scott O'Leary, Vice President, Loyalty & Product at Air Canada. "Our long-standing partnership with American Express continues to create rewards and travel benefits for Cardmembers, that help connect everyday spending with future travel possibilities."
Beginning January 12, 2027, Cardmembers will have access to the refreshed Aeroplan Card portfolio and its full suite of new and enhanced benefits. Highlights from two of the five Cards include:
The American Express® Aeroplan®* Reserve Card new benefits include:
- Air Canada travel savings: Unlock up to $100 annually ($50 twice a year) towards Air Canada travel in your AC wallet and save 15% on Air Canada flight rewards when you redeem your points, helping you save on your trips.
- Expanded lounge access: Enjoy more ways to relax before your flight with access to an expanded Worldwide Maple Leaf LoungeTM network, up to six complimentary Priority Pass™ lounge passes each year and eight complimentary lounge passes each year for use at select Aspire Amex lounges in Canada.
- Priority airport access: Enjoy the convenience of dedicated priority security lanes at select airports worldwide for you and up to eight companions traveling on the same reservation.
- More points as you spend: Earn 10% bonus Aeroplan points when you spend $125,000 annually. Plus, earn 10% bonus points for every additional $25,000 you spend, up to $400,000 annually.
- Explore Canada's best dining: A $200 Annual Dining Credit at eligible participating Air Canada's Best New Restaurants, making it easier to discover some of Canada's most exciting dining experiences.
- Get a fourth night or rental day: Get a fourth hotel Night Free when you book four nights with Aeroplan points at 300,000+ hotels worldwide and a fourth Day Free at 11,000 car rental locations worldwide.
The American Express Aeroplan Reserve Card annual fee will increase from $599 to $799 effective on the Cardmember's first annual fee billing date after January 12, 2027.
The American Express® Aeroplan®* Business Reserve Card new benefits include:
- Air Canada travel savings: Unlock up to $100 annually ($50 twice a year) towards Air Canada travel in your AC wallet and save 15% on Air Canada flight rewards when you redeem your points, helping you save on your trips.
- Expanded lounge access: Enjoy more ways to relax before your flight with access to an expanded Worldwide Maple Leaf LoungeTM, up to six complimentary Priority Pass™ lounge passes each year and eight complimentary lounge passes each year for use at select Aspire Amex lounges in Canada.
- Priority airport access: Enjoy the convenience of dedicated priority security lanes at select airports worldwide for you and up to eight companions traveling on the same reservation.
- Get a fourth night or rental day: Get a fourth hotel Night Free when you book four nights with Aeroplan points at 300,000+ hotels worldwide and a fourth Day Free at 11,000 car rental locations worldwide.
The new annual fee for the American Express Aeroplan Business Reserve Card will increase from $599 to $799 effective on the Cardmember's first annual fee billing date after January 12, 2027.
These new benefits build on both Cards' already strong value for frequent Air Canada travelers, including a market-leading earn rate of three Aeroplan points per $1 on eligible Air Canada and Air Canada Vacations purchases. Cardmembers can also enjoy a free first checked bag for themselves and up to eight companions on the same reservation, an Annual Worldwide Companion Pass after reaching the annual spend threshold, and Front Of The Line® access to presale and reserved tickets for sought-after concerts and events.
For new benefit details and terms, visit American Express® Aeroplan®* Card, American Express® Aeroplan®* Reserve Card, American Express® Aeroplan®* Business Reserve Card, American Express® Aeroplan®* Corporate Card, and American Express® Aeroplan®* Corporate Reserve Card.
Enhancements are also coming to the invite-only American Express® Air Canada®* Card, with more details to be shared directly with Cardmembers in the coming weeks.
About American Express
American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.
Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network.
For more information about American Express in Canada, visit amex.ca, americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ and ir.americanexpress.com and connect with us on Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.
SOURCE American Express Canada
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