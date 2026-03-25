American Express Chairman and CEO Stephen J. Squeri Highlights the Company's 2025 Performance and Position of Strength in an AI-Powered World in Letter to Shareholders

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) today published Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephen J. Squeri's annual letter to shareholders, which highlights the company's strong performance in 2025 and its strategy to drive growth and future success in an AI-powered world.
The letter is available on the American Express Newsroom , and will also be included in the company's 2025 Annual Report posted on the Investor Relations website .
ABOUT American Express
American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.
Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network.
For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com , americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ , and ir.americanexpress.com .
Source: American Express Company
Location: Global
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260324120486/en/
Media:
Amanda Miller, Amanda.C.Miller@aexp.com , +1.408.219.0563
Deniz Yigin, Deniz.Yigin@aexp.com , +1.332.999.0836
Investors/Analysts:
Kartik Ramachandran, Kartik.Ramachandran@aexp.com , +1.212.640.5574
Amanda Blumstein, Amanda.Blumstein@aexp.com , +1.212.640.5574