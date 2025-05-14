AMD Announces New $6 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced that its board of directors approved a new $6 billion share repurchase program. The new authorization is in addition to the remaining balance, as of March 29, 2025, of approximately $4 billion of its existing share repurchase program, increasing the total current repurchase authority to approximately $10 billion.

"Our expanded share repurchase program reflects the Board's confidence in AMD's strategic direction, growth prospects, and ability to consistently generate strong free cash flow," said AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su. "We remain committed to disciplined capital allocation and driving strong shareholder returns, including investing in our leadership product portfolio to drive growth, while returning capital to owners."

The timing and total amount of stock repurchases will depend upon market conditions and may be made from time to time in open market purchases or privately negotiated purchases. This program has no termination date, may be suspended or discontinued at any time and does not obligate the company to acquire any amount of common stock.

About  AMD

For more than 55 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website , blo g , LinkedIn and X pages.

Cautionary   Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) including those related to AMD's share repurchase program; AMD's strategic direction, growth prospects and ability to consistently generate strong free cash flow; AMD's commitment to disciplined capital allocation and driving strong shareholder returns; AMD's investment in AMD's leadership product portfolio to drive growth; and AMD's ability to return capital to owners, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are commonly identified by words such as "would," "may," "expects," "believes," "plans," "intends," "projects" and other terms with similar meaning. Investors are cautioned that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current beliefs, assumptions and expectations, speak only as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Such statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond AMD's control, that could cause actual results and other future events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. Material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, without limitation, the following: Intel Corporation's dominance of the microprocessor market and its aggressive business practices; Nvidia's dominance in the graphics processing unit market and its aggressive business practices; competitive markets in which AMD's products are sold; the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; market conditions of the industries in which AMD products are sold; AMD's ability to introduce products on a timely basis with expected features and performance levels; loss of a significant customer; economic and market uncertainty; quarterly and seasonal sales patterns; AMD's ability to adequately protect its technology or other intellectual property; unfavorable currency exchange rate fluctuations; ability of third party manufacturers to manufacture AMD's products on a timely basis in sufficient quantities and using competitive technologies; availability of essential equipment, materials, substrates or manufacturing processes; ability to achieve expected manufacturing yields for AMD's products; AMD's ability to generate revenue from its semi-custom SoC products; potential security vulnerabilities; potential security incidents including IT outages, data loss, data breaches and cyberattacks; uncertainties involving the ordering and shipment of AMD's products; AMD's reliance on third-party intellectual property to design and introduce new products; AMD's reliance on third-party companies for design, manufacture and supply of motherboards, software, memory and other computer platform components; AMD's reliance on Microsoft and other software vendors' support to design and develop software to run on AMD's products; AMD's reliance on third-party distributors and add-in-board partners; impact of modification or interruption of AMD's internal business processes and information systems; compatibility of AMD's products with some or all industry-standard software and hardware; costs related to defective products; efficiency of AMD's supply chain; AMD's ability to rely on third party supply-chain logistics functions; AMD's ability to effectively control sales of its products on the gray market; long-term impact of climate change on AMD's business; impact of government actions and regulations such as export regulations, tariffs and trade protection measures, and licensing requirements; AMD's ability to realize its deferred tax assets; potential tax liabilities; current and future claims and litigation; impact of environmental laws, conflict minerals related provisions and other laws or regulations; evolving expectations from governments, investors, customers and other stakeholders regarding corporate responsibility matters; issues related to the responsible use of AI; restrictions imposed by agreements governing AMD's notes, the guarantees of Xilinx's notes, the revolving credit agreement and the ZT Systems credit agreement; impact of acquisitions, joint ventures and/or strategic investments on AMD's business and AMD's ability to integrate acquired businesses, including ZT Systems; AMD's ability to sell the ZT Systems manufacturing business; impact of any impairment of the combined company's assets; political, legal and economic risks and natural disasters; future impairments of technology license purchases; AMD's ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; and AMD's stock price volatility. Investors are urged to review in detail the risks and uncertainties in AMD's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to AMD's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

Media Contact:
Phil Hughes
AMD Communications
512-865-9697
phil.hughes@amd.com

Investor Contact:
Liz Stine
AMD Investor Relations
720-652-3965
liz.stine@amd.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Advanced Micro DevicesAMDNASDAQ:AMDTech Investing
AMD
The Conversation (0)
InMed Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

InMed Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today reports financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025 which ended December 31, 2024.

The Company's full financial statements and related MD&A for the first quarter ended December 31, 2024, are available at www.inmedpharma.com, www.sedar.com and at www.sec.gov.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
InMed Announces INM-089 Intravitreal Formulation in the Treatment of Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration

InMed Announces INM-089 Intravitreal Formulation in the Treatment of Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration

  • INM-089 IVT formulation selected for continued development
  • Demonstrated successful delivery at doses up to 10 times the projected therapeutic level, indicating a favorable pharmacokinetic profile and a significant safety margin
  • Dose ranging studies completed

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced the selection of an intravitreal ('IVT') formulation for INM-089 as a drug candidate to be utilized in the Company's ongoing development program targeting the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration ('AMD').

Michael Woudenberg, InMed's Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls, commented, "We are encouraged by the recent data demonstrating that INM-089 can be successfully delivered as an IVT formulation, offering several advantages for the continued development of this compound in the treatment of dry AMD. The supporting data generated through the IVT formulation underscores its potential as an effective therapeutic approach for this challenging condition."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cisco Live 2024: Cisco Announces New AI-powered Innovations and Investments to Help Customers Unlock a More Connected and Secure Future

Cisco Live 2024: Cisco Announces New AI-powered Innovations and Investments to Help Customers Unlock a More Connected and Secure Future

News summary:

  • AI-powered innovations build customers' digital resilience by uniquely combining the power of the network with industry-leading security, observability, and data, simplifying adoption, and offering visibility and insight across the entire digital footprint.
  • Cisco Investments has launched a $1 Billion Global AI Investment Fund to advance industry innovation and customer readiness, and support Cisco's strategy to connect and protect organizations in an AI-powered future.
  • This year's show headlined by keynote speakers, including Cisco Chair and CEO Chuck Robbins ; 7x Super Bowl Champion, Entrepreneur & Philanthropist Tom Brady; and from McLaren Racing, CEO Zak Brown and F1 Team Driver Oscar Piastri.

CISCO LIVECisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) kicks off Cisco LIVE 2024 with new AI-powered innovations and investments that deliver a clear message: AI isn't just the latest turning point in technology. It's an efficient, intelligent source of digital resilience that can connect and protect entire organizations and power growth, scale, and an inclusive future for all.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Computer Industry Joins NVIDIA to Build AI Factories and Data Centers for the Next Industrial Revolution

Computer Industry Joins NVIDIA to Build AI Factories and Data Centers for the Next Industrial Revolution

  • Top Computer Manufacturers Unveil Array of Blackwell-Powered Systems Featuring Grace CPUs, NVIDIA Networking and Infrastructure
  • Broad Portfolios Encompass Cloud, On-Premises, Embedded and Edge AI Systems
  • Offerings Range From Single to Multi-GPUs, x86 to Grace, Air to Liquid Cooling

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA and the world's top computer manufacturers today unveiled an array of NVIDIA Blackwell architecture-powered systems featuring Grace CPUs, NVIDIA networking and infrastructure for enterprises to build AI factories and data centers to drive the next wave of generative AI breakthroughs.

During his COMPUTEX keynote, NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang announced that ASRock Rack , ASUS , GIGABYTE , Ingrasys , Inventec , Pegatron , QCT, Supermicro, Wistron and Wiwynn will deliver cloud, on-premises, embedded and edge AI systems using NVIDIA GPUs and networking.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Broadcom Revolutionizes AI Networking Landscape with High-Performance 400G RoCE/RDMA Ethernet NICs

Broadcom Revolutionizes AI Networking Landscape with High-Performance 400G RoCE/RDMA Ethernet NICs

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today announced its latest portfolio of highly-scalable, high-performing, low-power 400G PCIe Gen 5.0 Ethernet adapters to revolutionize the data center ecosystem. These latest products offer an enhanced, open, standards-based Ethernet NIC and switching solution to resolve connectivity bottlenecks as XPU bandwidth and cluster sizes grow rapidly in AI data centers.

"At Broadcom, we recognize the significance of fostering a power-efficient and highly connected data center for AI ecosystem," said Jas Tremblay, vice president and general manager of the Data Center Solutions Group, Broadcom. "Broadcom is prioritizing open standards and fostering collaboration with industry leaders to deliver the most extensive selection of high-performance connectivity solutions for AI infrastructure. Our 400G PCIe Gen 5.0 Ethernet adapters yet again underscore our commitment to enable the network-centric AI infrastructure platform."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Westport Publishes Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Westport Publishes Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the "Company") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq:WPRT), today held its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") in a virtual format. Shareholders approved all resolutions presented at the meeting including the election of all nominated directors for the ensuing year, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditors for the fiscal year, the advisory vote on executive compensation, and the sale of Westport Fuel Systems Italia S.r.l in accordance with the terms of the sale and purchase agreement dated as of March 30, 2025.

A summary of the results are as follows:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Partners With Solo Satoshi To Bring The Bitaxe To The Bitcoin Well Points Store

Bitcoin Well Partners With Solo Satoshi To Bring The Bitaxe To The Bitcoin Well Points Store

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta May 15, 2025 TheNewswire - Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces a partnership with Solosatoshi a company dedicated to the advancement of open-sourced Bitcoin mining.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene annonce des investissements des inities et autres mises a jour corporatives

Charbone Hydrogene annonce des investissements des inities et autres mises a jour corporatives

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Québec TheNewswire - le 14 mai 2025 - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), une rare compagnie d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans la production et la distribution d'hydrogène vert, a le plaisir d'annoncer qu'elle a tenu son assemblée générale annuelle et extraordinaire des actionnaires le 28 mars 2025 et que les actionnaires de la Société ont approuvé toutes les résolutions proposées :

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces Insiders Investment and Other Corporate Updates

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces Insiders Investment and Other Corporate Updates

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - May 14, 2025 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's rare publicly traded pure-play company specializing in green hydrogen production and distribution, is pleased to announce that it held its Annual General and Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders on March 28, 2025 and that the Company's shareholders approved all proposed resolutions:

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Westport Fuel Systems Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Westport Fuel Systems Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (" Westport ") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq:WPRT) reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and provided an update on operations. All figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

"We continue to make significant strides in transforming Westport and sharpening our strategic focus. Our priorities remain clear: driving success through Cespira, our HPDI joint venture with Volvo Group; pursuing operational excellence through initiatives to streamline processes and reduce costs; and positioning Westport at the forefront of the alternative fuel shift.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMD and HUMAIN Form Strategic, $10B Collaboration to Advance Global AI

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and HUMAIN Saudi Arabia's new AI enterprise, today announced a landmark agreement to build the world's most open, scalable, resilient, and cost-efficient AI infrastructure, that will power the future of global intelligence through a network of AMD-based AI computing centers stretching from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United States.

As part of the agreement, the parties will invest up to $10B to deploy 500 megawatts of AI compute capacity over the next five years. The AI superstructure built by AMD and HUMAIN will be open by design, accessible at scale, and optimized to power AI workloads across enterprise, start-up and sovereign markets. HUMAIN will oversee end-to-end delivery, including hyperscale data center, sustainable power systems, and global fiber interconnects, and AMD will provide the full spectrum of the AMD AI compute portfolio and the AMD ROCm™ open software ecosystem.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Taranaki Project proceeds to next stage of NZ Fast-Track

Manindi Ti-V-Fe Discovery Delivers High-Grade Concentrates

Westport Publishes Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Allied Critical Metals Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Taranaki Project proceeds to next stage of NZ Fast-Track

Battery Metals Investing

Manindi Ti-V-Fe Discovery Delivers High-Grade Concentrates

Gold Investing

Top 10 Gold Reserves by Country

Battery Metals Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Type Battery Shows 28 Year Shelf Life

Gold Investing

Athena Reports Results From 2024 Prospecting Program at Excelsior Springs, Outlines New Targets, and Expands Land Package

Copper Investing

Juggernaut Further Increases Oversubscribed Financing to $10,329,735 Due to Strong Demand from Institutions and Accredited Investors -- Dr. Quinton Hennigh Technical Advisor

Base Metals Investing

Cygnus Metals to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference on May 22nd

×