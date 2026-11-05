Amazon Launches Partnership with Uber Eats Featuring $0 Delivery Fee for Prime Members

U.S. Prime members can now order restaurant delivery right on Amazon.com and in the Amazon Shopping app—powered by Uber Eats—with $0 Delivery Fee and exclusive promotions adding up to potential savings of more than $175 per year*
Prime members from Boston, Mass., to Boardman, Ore., and nearly ten thousand cities and towns in between, can get started today with an introductory offer of $20 off the first two Uber Eats restaurant orders of $25 or more
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Uber (NYSE: UBER) announced today a new benefit for U.S. Prime members now offering $0 Delivery Fee on restaurant orders $25 or more directly through Amazon, powered by Uber Eats. The new partnership gives Prime members access to valuable perks on one of the largest restaurant delivery networks in the United States, accessible through Amazon.com and in the Amazon Shopping app. Prime members can start ordering immediately, with no new app, Uber account, or credentials required. The benefit is available to all Prime members, including members of Amazon's half-price memberships Prime for Young Adults and Prime Access.
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Amazon launches partnership with Uber Eats offering Prime members $0 Delivery Fee on restaurant orders over $25 placed on Amazon
"Whether it's game night, family night, or date night, Prime's new Uber Eats membership benefit makes getting dinner delivered even easier," said Jamil Ghani, Worldwide Vice President of Amazon Prime. "This is what Prime is all about: unlimited free, fast delivery on a wide selection of products, big savings, fantastic entertainment, and now even more value on restaurant delivery with Uber Eats, all in a single membership."
Prime members across nearly ten thousand cities and towns coast to coast now have access to hundreds of thousands of restaurants available through the Uber Eats delivery network—one of the largest selections of delivery nationwide. Prime's new benefit extends to major metros like Boston, Atlanta, or Los Angeles; suburban areas like Oak Park, Illinois and Daphne, Alabama; and rural communities like Boardman, Oregon, and Berkeley Springs, West Virginia.
Members can enjoy a range of options, including national favorites like Wingstop, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen, regional options like Aga's Restaurant in Houston and Papalote Mexican Grill in San Francisco, and a variety of small business restaurants in their own backyard. In addition to $0 Delivery Fees, members can also look forward to Prime-exclusive offers available only on Amazon, potentially saving more than $175 per year—more than the price of an annual Prime membership*. Prime members can get started with $20 off the first two Uber Eats orders of $25 or more eligible for the first 14 days. Plus, Prime Visa cardmembers earn 5% back on all Uber Eats orders through December 5, 2026. Eligible Prime membership required.
"Together with Amazon, we built an experience for Prime members designed to make restaurant delivery feel as natural, convenient, and affordable as ordering anything else on Uber Eats," said Andrew Macdonald, President and COO, Uber. "We're excited to connect our restaurant community with new Prime fans, while giving Prime members a seamless way to enjoy great food from restaurants through Uber Eats."
How to Get Started
- Prime members can visit www.amazon.com/ubereats or open the Amazon Shopping app and search "Uber Eats" to get started in three simple steps.
- Log in with existing Amazon credentials, browse from nearby restaurants, and then place an order with existing Amazon payment methods.
- Once an order is placed, Amazon will send email and push notifications with delivery status updates, and Uber Eats will follow up with a final order confirmation.
Whether it's ordering takeout from Uber Eats or tackling a grocery list for the week ahead, Prime members can do it all on Amazon. Members can use the new Uber Eats benefit to choose from ready-made entrees for the main course, then round out the meal with a complementary side salad, made possible by Prime-exclusive free Same-Day Delivery on perishable grocery orders over $25 from Amazon Grocery. Restaurant delivery from Uber Eats joins a membership that gives households time and money back—last year, Prime members each saved an average of over $650 on delivery fees and fuel, 64 shopping trips, and 55 hours of time.
Endless Entertainment, Everyday Savings
Prime members can now enjoy seamless restaurant delivery from Uber Eats alongside Prime Video's award-winning entertainment and live sports that include exclusive Thursday Night Football , and a wide range of entertainment options like ad-free Amazon Music listening, cloud gaming with Amazon Luna, access to a monthly Twitch subscription, a broad selection of popular eBooks, audiobooks, comics, and manga, and so much more. With Alexa+, Amazon's next-gen AI assistant that enhances the Prime experience, members can discover new entertainment, shop, and manage photo content through natural conversation.
The new benefit is the latest way Prime members enjoy exclusive savings on everyday needs. That includes everyday low prices and free Prime shipping on 300 million items across 35 categories. When members need products fast, Prime members in select cities and towns can choose from a variety of ultrafast delivery options in as little as 30 minutes. Prime members also enjoy fast, free delivery of prescription medications through Amazon Pharmacy, savings on healthcare, and fuel savings of $0.10 per gallon at 7,500 bp, Amoco, ampm , and Thorntons fuel stations nationwide.
Join Prime Today
Anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible at amazon.com/prime . Amazon ensures Prime is accessible by offering discounted memberships to higher education students and young adults ages 18 to 24 with Prime for Young Adults, as well as qualifying government assistance recipients and income-verified customers with Prime Access. Members can share a broad range of benefits, including waived delivery fees on Uber Eats orders, with one adult in their household through Amazon Family.
*Estimated savings are based on placing the typical number of Uber Eats orders on an annual basis, annualized based on August 2026 order data. Savings are based on the discounts and promotions available to Prime members ordering within Amazon.com or the Amazon Shopping app, compared to being placed on Uber Eats directly without Uber One membership. Savings per order will vary and are not guaranteed. Offers and promotions are subject to terms, eligibility and availability. Offers may be modified or canceled at any time with or without notice. See Amazon.com or the Amazon Shopping app for details.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit @AmazonNews.
About Uber
Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 83 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.
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