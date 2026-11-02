Amazon Grocery Introduces a Complete Thanksgiving Meal for Just $25 with Same-Day Delivery and Turkeys as Low as $0.79/lb

The meal includes a turkey plus ingredients for classic sides and dessert, part of a growing grocery and everyday essentials selection that is four times that of a typical grocery store
Shoppers can find additional savings on turkeys and Thanksgiving staples all month long with everyday low prices that meet or beat other retailers
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced a complete Thanksgiving Meal for just $25 from Amazon Grocery with turkey as low as $0.79/lb., delivered to the door with free Same-Day Delivery on orders of $25 or more. Available now through Nov. 26 while supplies last, the meal includes an 8 lb. turkey plus ingredients for classic sides and dessert. Customers in more than 2,300 cities and towns across the U.S. where Amazon offers fresh groceries with Same-Day Delivery can get the meal deal delivered to their doors within hours, alongside their choice of millions of other items and checkout from a single cart with prices that meet or beat other retailers.
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Amazon Grocery Thanksgiving Meal Ingredient Checklist
"Customers love the convenience of getting everything they need for the holidays delivered so they can come together with family and friends. Amazon makes it even easier for customers to put a delicious meal on the table," said Jason Buechel, Vice President of Amazon Worldwide Grocery Stores and Chief Executive Officer at Whole Foods Market. "With Amazon, customers can get everything they need at everyday low prices—from the turkey to the sides to the serving essentials—all in one cart, delivered to their door within hours."
The $25 Thanksgiving meal features familiar favorites from brands customers know and value, including an 8 lb. Butterball frozen turkey, Ocean Spray jellied cranberry sauce (14 oz can), 2 McCormick turkey gravy mix packets (.87 oz each), 2 Kraft Mac & Cheese (7.25 oz each), Stove Top turkey stuffing (6 oz), Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Soup (10.5 oz), French's Crispy Fried Onions (2.8 oz), and Nestlé Carnation Evaporated Milk (12 fl oz), alongside Amazon Grocery private brand staples including russet potatoes (5 lb), 2 cans of canned whole kernel corn (15.25 oz each), whole carrots (16 oz), 2 cans of cut green beans (14.5 oz each), crescent rolls (8 oz, 8 count), pie crusts (15 oz, 2 count), and organic pumpkin puree (15 oz).
More ways to save this Thanksgiving
Amazon makes life more affordable by offering the lowest prices every day that meet or beat other retailers across hundreds of millions of products spanning more than 35 categories, including groceries, everyday essentials, apparel, beauty, and more – whether customers are hosting the main event, bringing a side dish, or grabbing a few last-minute essentials. Beyond everyday low prices, customers saved an average of over $230 on groceries, household essentials, and other products last year through Subscribe & Save (up to 15% off through auto-delivery), coupons, and deals with validated savings throughout the year. Amazon's private brands—Amazon Grocery and Amazon Saver—offer more than 1,200 products, with the vast majority priced under $5.
Qualifying government-assistance recipients and income-verified customers can save even more through Amazon Access, which offers 15% to 20% off select groceries and everyday essentials.
Special holiday deals include:
- Frozen turkey for $0.79/lb. from Nov. 1 through Nov. 26
- Fresh turkey for $0.99/lb. from Nov. 14 through Nov. 26
- Thanksgiving staples under $4 from Nov. 1 through Nov. 26
- 40% off charcuterie and party snacks from Nov. 2 through Nov. 14
- 40% off pre-made sides from Nov. 15 through Nov. 26
And because hosting goes beyond the meal itself, Amazon offers low prices on entertaining essentials—from beverages and desserts to paper plates, napkins, and utensils—so customers can cover everything they need for the full holiday spread without stretching their budget:
- 20% off select Hefty compostable plates, utensils, and cups from Nov. 14 through Nov. 19
- 20–25% off select meal essentials and baking supplies across 300+ McCormick & Company products, Nov. 19 through Nov. 30
- 20% off select Ziploc Food Storage Container and Storage Bags to prep for leftovers from Nov. 26 through Nov. 30
More of what customers need, delivered same day
This Thanksgiving, customers shopping Amazon Grocery with Same-Day Delivery can choose from a growing selection of fresh groceries, pantry staples, and everyday essentials — with over 6,000 items added to the service in the last six months alone across fresh produce, pantry staples and more. Now, customers can discover more of the brands they know and love, like 365 by Whole Foods Market and Amazon Grocery private label products to items from national brands such as Dove, Pillsbury and Birds Eye, and hundreds of new brands recently added to Amazon's grocery delivery selection. They're also turning to Amazon for fresh grocery staples, with bananas, grapes, blueberries, eggs, and chicken among the fastest-selling items. And they can shop with confidence knowing that eligible perishable grocery items that carry Amazon's Freshness Guarantee badge come with a promise: if a customer is not satisfied, Amazon makes it right.
Now the second-largest grocer in the U.S., Amazon's Same-Day Delivery fulfillment centers offer tens of thousands of grocery and everyday household essentials items, four times that of a typical grocery store's total selection, and customers can add millions of other items available for Same-Day Delivery to the same cart. Last quarter, fresh groceries made up all 10 top best sellers on Same Day Delivery.
Prime members save beyond the grocery cart
Last year, U.S. customers avoided more than 4 billion store trips and saved over $11 billion in fuel costs through Amazon delivery. On average, Prime members saved over $650 on delivery fees and fuel, 64 shopping trips, and 55 hours of time. Fuel savings are a big part of that: members save $0.10 per gallon year-round at more than 7,500 bp, Amoco, and participating ampm and Thorntons locations nationwide. And this holiday season, whether customers are driving to Thanksgiving dinner or running last-minute errands, Prime members can double up, saving $0.20 per gallon on one fuel purchase every Friday now through Jan. 29.
Customers can visit Amazon.com/ThanksgivingMeal or search for "$25 Thanksgiving Meal" in the Amazon app or desktop search bar to shop the $25 meal and discover more Thanksgiving deals. To learn more about the Amazon Prime fuel savings, customers can visit Amazon.com/fuelsavings .
About Prime
Prime provides the best value because it bundles savings, convenience, and entertainment into a single membership. In the U.S., that includes more than 300 million items across over 35 categories with free Prime shipping, including tens of millions of items available with Same-Day or Next-Day Delivery, and free Same-Day Delivery on grocery orders over $25. Prime members enjoy added savings and convenience with discounts on 1-hour and 2-hour delivery on fresh groceries and everyday essentials from Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh, 1-hour and 3-hour delivery on over 90,000 items available on Amazon.com in select cities and towns, and where available ultra-fast delivery in about 30 minutes or less on fresh groceries and everyday essentials with Amazon Now. Prime members also enjoy exclusive deals and shopping events like Prime Day, movies, shows, and live sports with Prime Video, ad-free listening with Amazon Music, cloud gaming with Amazon Luna, savings across healthcare, prescription medications, restaurant delivery, and fuel, and Alexa+. Prime members can also share a broad range of benefits with others in their household with Amazon Family. Anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year or start a free 30-day trial if eligible at amazon.com/prime . Amazon ensures Prime is accessible by offering discounted memberships to higher education students and young adults ages 18-24 with Prime for Young Adults, as well as qualifying government assistance recipients and income-verified customers with Prime Access.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.
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