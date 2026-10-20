Amazon Creates Over 300,000 New U.S. Jobs This Holiday Season with Increased Pay and Expanded Benefits

Starting January 1, 2027, eligible seasonal employees will have access to healthcare coverage from their first day on the job
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced it is hiring over 300,000 people for seasonal, part-time, and full-time roles across its U.S. core operations network nationwide this holiday season. Beginning January 1, 2027, all eligible seasonal employees will have access to healthcare coverage starting on their first day of work, with plans starting at $5 a week with $5 copays. Seasonal employees earn an average of $20 an hour, while full-time core operations employees start at a minimum of $20 an hour, with average hourly pay reaching nearly $24 an hour; when factoring in benefits, average total compensation for full-time employees exceeds $32 an hour. New job opportunities will be posted weekly from October through December, and interested applicants can visit amazon.com/localjobs to sign up for job alerts.
The following is a blog post written by J. Ofori Agboka, Vice President of People Experience and Technology, Global Operations, Amazon.
Key takeaways
- Amazon is hiring over 300,000 people for seasonal, part-time, and full-time roles across its U.S. core operations nationwide this holiday season.
- Beginning January 1, 2027, eligible seasonal employees (who work at least 30 hours per week) will have access to healthcare coverage on their first day. Plan options start at $5 a week with $5 copays.
- Full-time operations employees start at a minimum of $20/hour, with average hourly pay reaching nearly $24. With benefits, average total compensation for full-time employees exceeds $32/hour.
- Seasonal employees earn an average of $20/hour, with access to a range of benefits and the opportunity to transition into full-time roles.
- New job opportunities will be posted weekly from October through December. Visit Amazon.com/localjobs to sign up for job alerts.
The holidays are my favorite time of year at Amazon. There's an energy across our operations network that's hard to match as our teams come together to deliver for customers during our busiest season.
One of the best parts is welcoming so many new teammates into Amazon and, this year, we're hiring over 300,000 people for seasonal, part-time, and full-time roles across our core operations network nationwide.
And as we welcome those new teammates, we're also continuing to invest in the people who make all of this possible and the benefits that matter most to them and their families.
How Amazon is expanding access to healthcare coverage for eligible seasonal employees
It's rare for companies in our industry to offer healthcare starting on the first day on the job, but we've been offering that to regular full-time employees for several years. Starting on January 1, 2027, we're excited to extend that industry-leading benefit to seasonal employees who work at least 30 hours per week. That means anyone who joins us in these qualifying seasonal roles now or in the future will have access to healthcare—whether they join us for the holidays or at another point in the year since we hire seasonal employees year-round. Eligible employees hired before January 1 will gain access to coverage on that date, while those hired on or after January 1 will have access from their very first day.
We know access to healthcare can make a meaningful difference for employees and their families. And with plans starting at just $5 a week with $5 copays, we're helping make quality healthcare more affordable and accessible for our teammates. Whether someone joins Amazon for a few months or comes to build a long-term career, we want them to have access to industry-leading benefits that support them and their families.
How much do Amazon jobs pay and what benefits do they include?
Healthcare is just one part of how we're continuing to invest in our employees. We recently announced more than $1.5 billion in higher pay for our U.S. core operations workforce . Seasonal employees now earn an average of $20 an hour, and our full-time core operations employees now earn a minimum starting wage of $20 an hour, while average hourly pay across our core operations workforce is nearly $24 an hour. When you include the value of our benefits, average total compensation exceeds $32 an hour.
Alongside that investment in pay, we've added benefits designed to help our teammates make their paychecks go further. Earlier this month, Amazon employees in the U.S. gained access to an uncapped 10% discount on eligible groceries and everyday essentials on Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market online, along with an uncapped 20% discount in Whole Foods Market stores, including the hot bar and salad bar. Those discounts can be combined with existing Prime member savings.
Another new benefit, Day 1 Financial, gives qualified employees and their families access to low-cost, high-quality banking through First Tech Federal Credit Union—and it's a membership they can keep for life. Fees and limited access to straightforward financial tools can make it harder for people to get the most from what they earn. Day 1 Financial helps remove some of those barriers, giving employees and their families another resource to manage their money and plan for the future. Qualified employees, their spouses, and their children can retain the benefit for life, so it can continue supporting their financial needs long after their time at Amazon. Access will begin rolling out in late 2026 and become broadly available in 2027.
These benefits build on what we already offer eligible employees, including a free Prime membership, prepaid tuition through Career Choice of up to $5,250 a year, a 401(k) with company match, paid parental leave, and 24/7 mental health support through Resources for Living. You can learn more about our benefits at hiring.amazon.com.
How a seasonal job at Amazon can be the start of something bigger
Seasonal roles give people the opportunity to earn, work flexible schedules, and be part of the team during our busiest time of year. For some, it's a job for the season. For others, it becomes the start of a longer career at Amazon.
Each year, we welcome seasonal employees who go on to become trainers, managers, and leaders across our operations network, and programs like Career Choice can help teammates gain new skills, earn degrees or certificates, and prepare for what comes next—whether that future is at Amazon or somewhere else.
That's what opportunity should look like: meeting people where they are and giving them the tools to build the career they want.
Our employees are at the heart of everything we do. These investments reflect our continued commitment to making Amazon a place where people can earn, learn, and create opportunities for themselves and their families. Whether someone joins us for a season or builds a career here, we want them to feel valued and supported for the work they do. We deliver the future together.
How to apply for Amazon seasonal jobs
Our seasonal roles can fill quickly, so visit Amazon.com/localjobs or text NEWJOB to 31432 to sign up for local job alerts. New roles will be posted weekly from October through December.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit Amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.
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Amazon.com, Inc.
Olivia Connors
Amazon-pr@amazon.com
www.amazon.com/pr