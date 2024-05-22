Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Alzamend Neuro Announces Favorable Decision from Nasdaq Hearings Panel

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALZN) (" Alzamend "), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (" Alzheimer's "), bipolar disorder (" BD "), major depressive disorder (" MDD ") and post-traumatic stress disorder (" PTSD "), announced today that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (" Panel ") granted Alzamend's request to continue its listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market (" Nasdaq "), subject to Alzamend demonstrating compliance, on or before September 23, 2024, with Listing Rule 5550(b)(1), which requires stockholder equity of at least $2.5 million (the " Stockholder Equity Rule "), and satisfying all applicable requirements for continued listing on Nasdaq.

"We appreciate the Panel carefully considering our appeal and its decision granting Alzamend an extension to achieve compliance with the Stockholder Equity Rule," said Stephan Jackman, the Chief Executive Officer of Alzamend. "We continue to implement the compliance plan that we presented to the Panel and are excited to remain listed on Nasdaq."

For more information on Alzamend, stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties may read Alzamend's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at https://www.alzamend.com/ or available at https://www.sec.gov/ .

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of Alzheimer's, BD, MDD and PTSD. Our mission is to rapidly develop and market safe and effective treatments. Our current pipeline consists of two novel therapeutic drug candidates, AL001 - a patented ionic cocrystal technology delivering lithium via a therapeutic combination of lithium, salicylate and L-proline, and ALZN002 - a patented method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine that seeks to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's. Both of our product candidates are licensed from the University of South Florida Research Foundation, Inc. pursuant to royalty-bearing exclusive worldwide licenses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Alzamend undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect Alzamend's business and financial results are included in Alzamend's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on Alzamend's website at www.Alzamend.com .

Email: Info@Alzamend.com or call: 1-844-722-6333

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Alzamend Neuro Inc.
ALZN
Alzamend Neuro Announces Initial Closing of Private Placement

  • Investor had agreed to purchase up to $25 million of preferred shares
  • Alzamend expects to use proceeds to further its clinical trials and working capital purposes

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALZN) (" Alzamend "), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (" Alzheimer's "), bipolar disorder (" BD "), major depressive disorder (" MDD ") and post-traumatic stress disorder (" PTSD "), announced today that it closed upon the initial tranche of a private placement (the " Private Offering ") pursuant to the Securities Purchase Agreement (the " Agreement ") with an institutional investor (the " Investor ").

On May 10, 2024, the Investor purchased 50 shares of Alzamend's Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (the " Preferred Shares ") for $500,000 in the Private Offering, of which $311,356.16 (which included accrued but unpaid interest) was paid by the Investor by the surrender for cancellation of a term note issued by the Company to the Purchaser on April 29, 2024 in the principal face amount of $310,000. Concurrently with the initial closing of the Offering, the Investor purchased an additional 50 Preferred Shares in a registered direct offering for $500,000 (the " Registered Direct Offering "). The Investor also received warrants to purchase 800,000 shares of Alzamend common stock in the Private Offering.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Alzamend Neuro Announces Agreement for Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private Placement for an Aggregate of up to $25 Million

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALZN) (" Alzamend "), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (" Alzheimer's "), bipolar disorder (" BD "), major depressive disorder (" MDD ") and post-traumatic stress disorder (" PTSD "), announced today that it has entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (the " Agreement ") with an institutional investor (the " Investor ") for the purchase and sale of 50 shares of its Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (the " Preferred Shares "), stated value $10,000 per share in a registered direct offering, for $500,000.

In addition, in a concurrent private placement, the Investor agreed to purchase up to an additional 2,450 Preferred Shares, of which 50 shares will be purchased at the initial closing and the remaining Preferred Shares over a period of time as set forth in the Agreement, for an aggregate purchase of up to $25 million of Preferred Shares.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

MiNK Presents AgenT-797 Clinical Activity in Immune-Compromised Transplant Patient with Severe ARDS at ATS Annual Meeting

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (INKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced presentation of clinical data on agenT-797 in a complex case of severe acute respiratory distress (ARDS) at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) Annual Meeting. These translational and mechanistic insights build on an expanding dataset of clinical activity for patients with severe ARDS.

"Consistent with our prior publication of the survival benefit of agenT-797 in severe respiratory distress, the observed improvement in this case further demonstrates the potential of allogeneic iNKT cells in this setting," said Dr. Terese Hammond, University of California Los Angeles. "New therapeutic options, like allogeneic cell therapies, are urgently needed to address the critical unmet need in immune-compromised individuals with respiratory distress. I believe this growing body of data illuminates how iNKTs may have an impactful role in treating acute critical illness and merits further investigation."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Atea Pharmaceuticals Presents New Data Showcasing Potential Best-in-Class Combination Profile of Bemnifosbuvir and Ruzasvir for Treatment of Hepatitis C Virus at EASL Congress 2024

Presentations to Include New Antiviral Efficacy Results, Including SVR12 Data, from Lead-In Cohort of Ongoing Phase 2 HCV Trial

Data Also Highlight the High Prevalence of Pre-Existing NS5A Resistance-Associated Substitutions (RAS) Detected in HCV-infected Patients

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Dyne Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $325.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $31.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Dyne from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Dyne, are expected to be $325.5 million. All shares in the offering are being sold by Dyne. The offering is expected to close on or about May 24, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Dyne has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,575,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Kronos Bio Appoints Deborah Knobelman, Ph.D. as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer 

Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to developing small molecule therapeutics that address cancers and other diseases driven by deregulated transcription, today announced that it has appointed Deborah Knobelman, Ph.D., as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer effective June 3, 2024. Dr. Knobelman will oversee the finance, accounting, business development, investor relations and corporate strategy functions.

"I'm excited to have Deb join our team. She is a proven life sciences leader, and her strategic vision will play a critical role in shaping the future of Kronos Bio. As we continue to innovate, Deb's addition to our leadership team will be vital in moving our company forward and achieving our goals," said Norbert Bischofberger, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Kronos Bio, Inc.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Aligos Therapeutics Announces the Completion of Enrollment in the ALG-055009 Phase 2a HERALD Study for the Treatment of MASH

Topline data now projected in early Q4 2024

Rohit Loomba, MD, MHSc to serve as Principal Investigator

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Dyne Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $300,000,000 of shares of its common stock. Dyne also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $45,000,000 of shares of its common stock. All of the shares in the proposed offering are to be sold by Dyne.

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Stifel and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Oppenheimer & Co. and Raymond James are acting as co-managers for the offering. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Canuc Announces Natural Gas Production Workover in West Texas

Veru to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Getchell Gold Corp. Appoints Michael Hobart to Board of Directors

EDAP to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

