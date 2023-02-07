Platinex Inc. Announces Acquisition of Ontario Gold Assets, Shining Tree Joint Venture with Fancamp and $2.5M Equity Financing

Battery MetalsInvesting News

ALX Resources Corp. Provides Quebec Lithium Projects Exploration Update and Reports Acquisition by Staking of Python Lithium Showing

ALX Resources Corp. Provides Quebec Lithium Projects Exploration Update and Reports Acquisition by Staking of Python Lithium Showing

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its recent lithium exploration activities in the James Bay Region of the Province of Quebec, Canada.

On January 31, 2023, the Company received a report from its geological contractor, Dahrouge Geological Consulting of Montreal, QC, on the results of a reconnaissance prospecting program completed in October 2022 at the Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra", or the "Project"). Also in late January 2023, ALX staked a new sub-project known as the Python Project ("Python"). Python covers a historically sampled, lithium-bearing pegmatite showing located within a prospective geological trend of mafic gneiss, interpreted to be volcanic rocks within an unnamed greenstone belt.

Quebec Lithium Exploration Highlights

  • The primary objective of the 2022 Hydra field program was to sample and discover new areas of lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LCT") type pegmatites with potential for significant grades of lithium mineralization. Pegmatite outcrops were located during the helicopter-supported prospecting program and a total of 40 rock samples collected between October 17 and October 22, 2022, when work was halted due to worsening weather conditions.
  • Several of the samples yielded slightly anomalous lithium values and other pathfinder elements commonly associated with LCT-type pegmatite mineralization, such as cesium, tantalum, rubidium, and beryllium. In particular, rubidium concentrations ranging up to 189 parts per million ("ppm") were sampled on the Nike Property, and up to 232 ppm rubidium on the Volta Property.
  • A more extensive field program of closely-spaced traverses and systematic sampling is planned at Hydra for the spring/summer season of 2023.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/153854_7a6b7fb664a329fc_001.jpg

Sample Collection at Hydra, October 2022

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/153854_7a6b7fb664a329fc_001full.jpg

  • In late 2022, KorrAI Technologies of Halifax, NS conducted an artificial intelligence algorithmic search of a large database of historical assessment reports, targeting indicators of lithium-bearing pegmatites in Quebec. This data search successfully identified a pegmatite containing a historical lithium sample grading 330 ppm lithium. ALX staked the reported lithium-bearing pegmatite with an additional 88 claims totaling 4,297 hectares (10,618 acres) in a new claim block known as Python. The new claims cover the lithium-pegmatite showing and an area of metamorphosed Archean greenstone interpreted to extend to the southwest of the lithium showing. As shown on the map below, the Python claims are located in an outlying underexplored area northeast of the initial Hydra claim blocks approximately 100 kilometres north of the Trans-Taiga Road.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/153854_7a6b7fb664a329fc_002.jpg

ALX's Hydra Lithium Project claims in the James Bay Region, Quebec

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/153854_7a6b7fb664a329fc_002full.jpg

2023 Exploration Plansat Hydra

Compilation of historical data related to Hydra and other areas in the region that are prospective for LCT pegmatites is ongoing. ALX is planning airborne and photogrammetric surveys to provide additional geophysical, topographic, and aerial visual information to aid in the location and mapping of pegmatite bodies. In the 2023 spring/summer field season, follow-up geological and geochemical surveys are planned across the highest-priority areas in order to delineate potentially lithium-bearing pegmatite dykes and sills and to optimize resultant drill targets.

To view maps and more information on Hydra, visit our website at: https://alxresources.com/hydra-lithium/.

About Hydra

Hydra is 100%-owned by ALX with no applicable royalties and consists of seven sub-projects totaling 26,044 hectares (64,355 acres) known as Volta (4,806 ha.), Echo (5,537 ha.), Nike (2,056 ha.), Sprite (3,438 ha.), Cobra (4,249 ha.), Viper (1,280 ha.), and Python (4,298 ha.), all located within a fertile lithium exploration district that is known to host the following lithium deposits:

  • James Bay Lithium - (Indicated Mineral Resource: 40.33 million tonnes grading 1.4% Li2O), owned by Allkem Limited;1
  • Rose - (Probable: 26.3 million tonnes grading 0.87% Li2O and 138 ppm Ta2O5), owned by Critical Elements Lithium Corporation;2
  • Whabouchi - (Measured + Indicated "in Pit" Mineral Resource: 37.356 million tonnes grading 1.48% Li2O), owned by Livent Corporation and Investissment Québec.3

1 Preliminary Economic Assessment, NI 43-101 Technical Report, James Bay Lithium Project Ontario Canada, by G Mining Services, March 8, 2021

2Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project Feasibility Study NI 43-101 Technical Report,bySimon Boudreau, P.Eng., May 27, 2022

3NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Whabouchi Lithium Mine and Shawnigan Electrochemical Plant, by Met-Chem et al, November 7, 2018

ALX believes that Hydra is underexplored for LCT pegmatites because of the high prospectivity of the region, as suggested by the highly-positive exploration reports from the Corvette Lithium Deposit and due to the fact that historical exploration carried out in the James Bay region was mainly focussed on gold and base metals. The James Bay Hydroelectric Project (total investment by Hydro-Québec is estimated at greater than CAD$16 billion since the early 1970s) has created infrastructure for mineral exploration in the form of several all-weather roads, including the Trans-Taiga Road. Serviceable airstrips are located in the vicinity providing aircraft support capability for Hydra.

NationaI Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Charlton, P.Geo., a consultant to ALX, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101.

Geochemical analysis of the rock samples collected during the 2022 prospecting program was carried out by SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS"). SGS is an accredited laboratory conforming to the requirements of ISO/IEC17025 and utilized multi-element Inductively Coupled Plasma ("ICP") analysis.

Mineral resource information from lithium deposits in the James Bay region quoted in this news release was taken directly from publicly available disclosure. Management cautions that historical results were collected and reported by operators unrelated to ALX and have not been verified nor confirmed by its Qualified Person, but they create a scientific basis for ongoing work in the Hydra project area. Management further cautions that historical results or discoveries on adjacent or nearby mineral properties are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on ALX's mineral properties.

About ALX

ALX is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AL", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "6LLN" and in the United States OTC market under the symbol "ALXEF".

ALX's mandate is to provide shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties, which include uranium, lithium, nickel-copper-cobalt and gold projects. The Company uses the latest exploration technologies and holds interests in over 220,000 hectares of prospective lands in Saskatchewan, a stable Canadian jurisdiction that hosts the highest-grade uranium mines in the world, a producing gold mine, and production from base metals mines, both current and historical.

ALX's uranium holdings in northern Saskatchewan include 100% interests in the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project,the Sabre Uranium Project and the Javelin and McKenzie Lake Uranium Projects, a 40% interest in the Black Lake Uranium Project (a joint venture with Uranium Energy Corporation and Orano Canada Inc.), and a 20% interest in the Hook-Carter Uranium Project, located within the uranium-rich Patterson Lake Corridor, with Denison Mines Corp. (80% interest) as operator of exploration since 2016.

ALX owns 100% interests in lithium exploration properties staked in 2022 and 2023 known as the Hydra Lithium Project, located in the James Bay region of northern Quebec, Canada, and a 100% interest in the Anchor Lithium Project, located in Nova Scotia.

ALX also owns 100% interests in the Firebird Nickel Project (now under option to Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., who can earn up to an 80% interest), the Flying VeeNickel/Gold and Sceptre Gold projects, and can earn up to an 80% interest in the Alligator Lake Gold Project, all located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. ALX owns, or can earn, up to 100% interests in the Electra Nickel Project and the Cannon Copper Project located in historic mining districts of Ontario, Canada, the Vixen Gold Project (now under option to First Mining Gold Corp., who can earn up to a 100% interest in two stages), and in the Draco VMS Project in Norway.

For more information about the Company, please visit the ALX corporate website at www.alxresources.com or contact Roger Leschuk, Manager, Corporate Communications at: PH: 604.629.0293 or Toll-Free: 866.629.8368, or by email: rleschuk@alxresources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of ALX Resources Corp.

"Warren Stanyer"

Warren Stanyer, CEO and Chairman

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include: ALX's 2023 exploration plans at the Hydra Lithium Project, and ALX's ability to continue to expend funds at that project. It is important to note that the Company's actual business outcomes and exploration results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include that ALX may not be able to fully finance exploration on our exploration projects, including drilling; our initial findings at our exploration projects may prove to be unworthy of further expenditures; commodity prices may not support further exploration expenditures; exploration programs may be delayed or changed due to any delays experienced in consultation and engagement activities with First Nations and Metis communities and the results of such consultations;and economic, competitive, governmental, societal, public health, environmental and technological factors may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and share price. Even if we explore and develop our projects, and even if lithium, uranium, nickel, copper, gold or other metals or minerals are discovered in quantity, ALX's projects may not be commercially viable. Additional risk factors are discussed in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Except as required by law, we will not update these forward-looking statement risk factors.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/153854

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ALX ResourcesTSXV:ALBattery Metals Investing
AL:CA
ALX Resources

ALX Resources


Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Stakes Additional Claims at the Hydra Lithium Project in Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. Stakes Additional Claims at the Hydra Lithium Project in Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a second staking program at the Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra", or the "Project") in the James Bay region of northern Quebec, Canada. ALX staked an additional 108 claims in two claim blocks known as Cobra and Viper, bringing ALX's total holding in the region to 21,746 hectares (53,734 acres). Hydra is located in a world-class lithium exploration district that hosts several significant lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LCT") type pegmatites. Hydra is 100%-owned by ALX with no applicable royalties and the Cobra and Viper claims are in good standing until November 2025.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement

ALX Resources Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing today of the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (see ALX news release dated October 24, 2022) consisting of 6,125,000 non flow-through units (the "NFT Units") of the Company for gross proceeds of $245,000 (the "Second Tranche").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Locates Pegmatites at the Hydra Lithium Project in Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. Locates Pegmatites at the Hydra Lithium Project in Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a reconnaissance prospecting program at the Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra", or the "Project") in the James Bay region of northern Quebec, Canada. Hydra consists of 306 mineral claims in four sub-projects totalling 15,837 hectares (39,134 acres), located in a world-class lithium exploration district that hosts several significant lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LCT") type pegmatites. Hydra is 100%-owned by ALX with no applicable royalties and the newly-staked claims are in good standing until September 2025.

Highlights of ALX's Hydra Prospecting Program

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Samples 1.11% Nickel at the Flying Vee Nickel Project, Northern Athabasca Basin Area, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Samples 1.11% Nickel at the Flying Vee Nickel Project, Northern Athabasca Basin Area, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that recent surface sampling at the Flying Vee Nickel Project ("Flying Vee", or the "Project") performed as follow up to a 2022 airborne electromagnetic ("EM") survey has returned values of up to 1.11% nickel and 0.42% copper from a historical trench located over a newly-identified EM conductor. Flying Vee is located in the Athabasca region of northern Saskatchewan approximately 25 kilometres (16 miles) north of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Highlights of 2022 Flying Vee Prospecting and Sampling Program

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022

ALX Resources Corp. Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Intersects 929.8 ppm Lithium over 1,130 feet at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Intersects 929.8 ppm Lithium over 1,130 feet at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) is pleased to announce that the Company has received final geochemical analyses for lithium mineralization in sediments and groundwater collected from borehole GEM22-03, drilled at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . Drilling of borehole GEM22-03 began on October 18, 2022 and was completed to a depth of 1,620 feet (493.90 metres) on December 16, 2022 .

Highlights of GEM22-03
  • Borehole GEM22-03 intersected 929.80 parts per million ("ppm") lithium-in-sediment over 1,130 feet from 280 feet (85.37 metres) to 1,410 feet (344.51 metres), including 1,342.20 ppm lithium over 350 feet (106.71 metres) and 1,955 ppm lithium over 30 feet (9.15 metres) (see Table 1 below for greater detail on mineralized intervals);
  • GEM22-03 was completed at a location approximately 0.47 miles (0.76 kilometres) north of GEM22-01 and 1.14 miles (1.83 kilometres) north of GEM22-02, thereby successfully extending the lithium mineralized zone to the north.
  • Groundwater sample analyses showed anomalous concentrations of lithium in groundwater flows intersected within the hole, including two significant intervals of 120 milligrams/litre lithium ("mg/L") in a water flow of 14.22 gallons per minute ("gpm") from 1,100 to 1,120 feet (335.37 to 341.46 metres), and 110 mg/L lithium in a water flow of 16.4 gpm from 1,200 to 1,220 feet (365.85 to 371.95 metres).

Table 1.  Final Lithium-in-Sediment analytical results from borehole GEM22-03

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Infinity Stone Options 38,441ha Sugar Loaf and Little Dipper Lithium Projects Near Sigma Lithium in Minas Gerais Province, Brazil

Infinity Stone Options 38,441ha Sugar Loaf and Little Dipper Lithium Projects Near Sigma Lithium in Minas Gerais Province, Brazil

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has optioned the Sugar Loaf and Little Dipper lithium projects, collectively covering 38,441 hectares.
  • The Sugar Loaf Project covers 22,195 hectares, located approximately 15 kilometres from Sigma Lithium's Grota do Cirilo Project, located in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil .
  • The Little Dipper Project covers 16,246 hectares, located approximately 10 kilometres from Oceana's Solonopole Lithium Project in the state of Ceará, Brazil .

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the " Company " or " Infinity Stone "), is pleased to announce that it has optioned the 38,441-hectare Sugar Loaf and Little Dipper Lithium Projects (the " Sugar Loaf Project " and " Little Dipper Project ", respectively; collectively, the " Projects "). The Sugar Loaf Project is located 15 kilometres from both Sigma Lithium Resources' (" Sigma Lithium ") Grota do Cirilo Project and Lithium Ionic Inc's (" Lithium Ionic ") Itinga Project in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil . The Little Dipper Project is located in the state of Ceará, approximately 10 kilometres from Oceana Lithium Ltd.'s ( "Oceana ") Solonopole Lithium Project. The Sugar Loaf Project comprises 13 exploration permits, while the Little Dipper Project comprises 9 exploration permits. (Figures 1 & 2) .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noram Lithium Engages SRK Consulting To Optimize Zeus Mine Plan

Noram Lithium Engages SRK Consulting To Optimize Zeus Mine Plan

noram lithium corp. ("noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM | OTCQB:NRVTF | Frankfurt:N7R) announces that is has engaged SRK Consulting (U.S.) Inc. ("SRK") to produce an optimized mine plan for its 100% owned Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus" or the "Project") in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The optimization study will focus on the high-grade zone of the Zeus deposit, a component of the recently updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Project (see news release dated January 31, 2023). The high-grade zone at Zeus outcrops at surface and is approximately 60 meters thick x 1.2 kilometers wide x 3.0 kilometers long. The results of the study will form the basis for future technical, operational and economic studies for development and further de-risking of the Project

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Finalizes Option Agreement For LCT Lithium Property Near Power Metals Corp Case Lake Project

Canada Silver Cobalt Finalizes Option Agreement For LCT Lithium Property Near Power Metals Corp Case Lake Project

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

The property package is approximately 240 km 2 and is contiguous with Power Metals' Case Lake Lithium LCT property near Cochrane, Ontario.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium's Phase 3 Drilling Returns 2.25% Li2O Over 15.82m, and 1.21% Rb2O Over 3.98m at Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium's Phase 3 Drilling Returns 2.25% Li2O Over 15.82m, and 1.21% Rb2O Over 3.98m at Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce assay results for Phase 3 of the diamond drilling program at Zone 1 of the Raleigh Lake Lithium project near Ignace, Ontario, Canada.

The Raleigh Lake project consists of 48,500 hectares (485 square kilometres) of adjoining mineral claims 100% owned by ILC. It is not subject to any encumbrances and is royalty free. It is located less than 20 kilometers directly west of the Township of Ignace, Ontario. It distinguishes itself from other lithium projects in Canada by being very well situated near to major public infrastructure; the Trans-Canada Highway, with direct access to Thunder Bay on Lake Superior, is less than six kilometers north of the project as is the mainline of the Canadian Pacific Railway, natural gas pipelines, and the hydro power line junction at Raleigh Lake

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Comex Recommends the Approval of Hydro-Québec's Connection and Powerline Relocation Project to Power the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project

Comex Recommends the Approval of Hydro-Québec's Connection and Powerline Relocation Project to Power the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the Environmental and Social Impact Review Committee (the "COMEX") "), an independent body composed of members appointed by the governments of Québec and the Cree Nation, has completed its review of Hydro-Québec's connection of the Rose Lithium-Tantalum mine and 315-kV Eastmain-1-Nemiscau powerline relocation project, and recommends that the Québec Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks (the "Minister") authorize the connection and powerline relocation project, subject to certain conditions

The recommendation was adopted at the 408th meeting of the COMEX held on November 2, 2022, however it was just recently made public with the release of the minutes of the meeting on the COMEX website.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

Lithium Investing

Corporate Presentation February 2023

Resource Investing

Pocitos 7 DDH1 Intercepts +30m Brine Aquifer, Salta, Argentina

Lithium Investing

Bell Potter Unearthed February 2023

Nickel Investing

Pivotal Metals Investor Presentation

Graphite Investing

Altech – Silumina Anodes Project Update

×