ALX Resources Corp. Detects SGH Geochemical Uranium Anomaly at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of results from a Soil Gas Hydrocarbon ("SGH") geochemistry survey carried out on its 100%-owned Gibbons Creek Uranium Project ("Gibbons Creek", or the "Project") located in the northern Athabasca Basin near the town of Stony Rapids, SK. The SGH survey was designed to collect detailed geochemical signatures over fault structures and surface expressions of uranium where the Company previously intersected basement-hosted uranium mineralization grading 0.13% U3O8 over 0.23 metres from 107.67 to 107.90 metres in drill hole GC15-03, and over a strong radon anomaly that was detected on surface by a predecessor company in 2013.

2023 SGH Geochemical Survey

SGH is an analytical method developed by Activation Laboratories Ltd. ("Actlabs") of Ancaster, Ontario, Canada that is designed to detect subtle geochemical anomalies emanating from a buried source. In November 2023, ALX collected 278 SGH soil samples over an approximate 3.4 square kilometres area within the 2023 Gibbons Creek ground magnetic survey grid to assist in developing new drill targets in previously untested areas. The 2023 SGH survey was successful in identifying a strong uranium anomaly in a structurally complex area of the Project (see Figure 1 below).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/195253_05f0ffbeb42c3b24_001.jpg

Figure 1: Gibbons Creek Grid with 2023 sample locations and SGH uranium response

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/195253_05f0ffbeb42c3b24_001full.jpg

The 2023 SGH uranium anomaly covers the area of ALX's 2015 mineralized drill hole GC15-03 and a second mineralized hole (GC-15) drilled in 1979 by Eldorado Nuclear Limited ("Eldorado", a predecessor company of Cameco Corporation), which intersected 0.152% U3O8 over 0.13 metres from 134.11 to 134.24 metres1. The outline of the uranium anomaly as delineated by Actlabs is depicted as a roughly-oval shape measuring approximately 500 metres wide by 1,000 metres long, with the majority of its surface area untested by historical drill holes. In combination with the fault structures defined by ALX's "walking mag" survey in late 2023, the SGH survey results have provided compelling evidence for new drill targets at Gibbons Creek.

1 Saskatchewan Mineral Assessment Database #74P04-0024: Assessment Report, Project 516. M.P.P. 1064, (SMDC Permit 2) Report of 1979 Exploration, D. Currie.

ALX has an active drill permit for Gibbons Creek, good until April 2024, and is currently planning a diamond drilling program for the winter of 2024.

To view maps and photos of Gibbons Creekclick here

About Gibbons Creek

Gibbons Creek consists of seven mineral claims comprising 13,864 hectares (34,259 acres) located along the northern margin of the Athabasca Basin. The Project is located in a region hosting numerous historical uranium occurrences. ALX holds an exploration permit for Gibbons Creek, which allows for up to 20 diamond drill holes totaling approximately 5,000 metres, along with ground-based geophysics, prospecting, and geochemical sampling. Access to Gibbons Creek is via roads and trails that lead from the community of Stony Rapids, SK, which is connected to all-weather Highway 905, thereby creating flexibility for either summer or winter exploration programs. Stony Rapids is an excellent base for exploration activities and can provide accommodations, fuel, and field supplies, and hosts a year-round airport with regularly scheduled flights to and from Saskatoon, SK.

Statement of Qualified Person

Geochemical analyses on samples from ALX's 2015 drill hole described in this news release were carried out by SRC Analytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan using Inductively-Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry ("ICP") and Inductively-Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry ("ICP-MS") methods. Eldorado's 1979 geochemical analyses were carried out by accredited laboratories of that exploration era, which are believed to be reliable.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert Campbell, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101.

About ALX

ALX is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AL", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "6LLN" and in the United States OTC market under the symbol "ALXEF".

ALX's mandate is to provide shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties in Canada, which include uranium, lithium, nickel-copper-cobalt and gold projects. The Company uses the latest exploration technologies and holds interests in over 240,000 hectares of prospective lands in Saskatchewan, a stable jurisdiction that hosts the highest-grade uranium mines in the world, a producing gold mine, and production from base metals mines, both current and historical.

ALX owns a 50% interest in eight lithium exploration properties staked in 2022-2023 collectively known as the Hydra Lithium Project, located in the James Bay region of northern Quebec, Canada, a 100% interest in the Anchor Lithium Project in Nova Scotia, Canada, and 100% interests in the Crystal Lithium Project and the Reindeer Lithium Project, both located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

ALX's uranium holdings in northern Saskatchewan include 100% interests in the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, the Sabre Uranium Project, the Bradley Uranium Project, and the Javelin and McKenzie Lake Uranium Projects, a 40% interest in the Black Lake Uranium Project (a joint venture with Uranium Energy Corporation and Orano Canada Inc.), and a 20% interest in the Hook-Carter Uranium Project, located within the uranium-rich Patterson Lake Corridor with Denison Mines Corp. (80% interest) as operator of exploration since 2016.

ALX also owns 100% interests in the Firebird Nickel Project (now under option to Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., who can earn up to an 80% interest), the Flying VeeNickel/Gold and Sceptre Gold projects, and can earn up to an 80% interest in the Alligator Lake Gold Project, all located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. ALX owns, or can earn, up to 100% interests in the Electra Nickel Project and the Cannon Copper Project located in historic mining districts of Ontario, Canada, the Vixen Gold Project (now under option to First Mining Gold Corp., who can earn up to a 100% interest in two stages).

For more information about the Company, please visit the ALX corporate website at www.alxresources.com or contact Roger Leschuk, Manager, Corporate Communications at: PH: 604.629.0293 or Toll-Free: 866.629.8368, or by email: rleschuk@alxresources.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of alx resources corp.

"Warren Stanyer"
Warren Stanyer, CEO and Chairman

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include: ALX's 2023 exploration results and future exploration plans at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, and ALX's ability to continue to expend funds on those projects. It is important to note that the Company's actual business outcomes and exploration results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include that ALX may not be able to fully finance exploration on our exploration projects, including drilling; our initial findings at our exploration projects may prove to be unworthy of further expenditures; commodity prices may not support further exploration expenditures; exploration programs may be delayed or changed due to any delays experienced in consultation and engagement activities with First Nations and Metis communities, and local landowners in the region, and the results of such consultations;and economic, competitive, governmental, societal, public health, weather, environmental and technological factors may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and share price. Even if we explore and develop our projects, and even if uranium, lithium, nickel, copper, gold or other metals or minerals are discovered in quantity, ALX's projects may not be commercially viable. Additional risk factors are discussed in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Except as required by law, we will not update these forward-looking statement risk factors.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

ALX Resources
ALX Resources Corp. Receives Results from ZTEM Airborne Electromagnetic Survey at the Hook-Carter Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Receives Results from ZTEM Airborne Electromagnetic Survey at the Hook-Carter Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the results of an airborne Z-Axis Tipper electromagnetic ("ZTEM™") survey flown in June 2023 at the Hook-Carter Uranium Project ("Hook-Carter", or the "Project"). Exploration at Hook-Carter is operated by Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison") and the Project is owned 80% by Denison and 20% by ALX.

About Hook-Carter

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Closes Final Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

ALX Resources Corp. Closes Final Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") announced today the closing of the third and final tranche of a non-brokered private placement consisting of 1,143,286 flow-through units (the "FT Units") of the Company for gross proceeds of $40,015 (the "Third Tranche"). ALX sold 14,086,144 FT Units in three tranches of the private placement for gross proceeds of $493,015.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Extends Flow-Through Private Placement

ALX Resources Corp. Extends Flow-Through Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") wishes to announce a 30-day extension to its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") announced on October 17, 2023 consisting of up to 14,285,714 units flow-through units (the "FT Units") of the Company for gross proceeds of $500,000. Red Cloud Securities Inc. of Toronto, Ontario, has agreed to act as a finder for ALX on a "best efforts" basis for the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

ALX Resources Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing today of the second tranche of a non-brokered private placement consisting of 5,800,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") of the Company for gross proceeds of $203,000 (the "Second Tranche"). ALX has sold 12,942,858 FT Units in the first two tranches of the private placement for gross proceeds of $453,000.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Completes Geochemical and Magnetic Surveys at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Completes Geochemical and Magnetic Surveys at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a soil geochemistry survey and a high-resolution ground magnetic survey at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project ("Gibbons Creek", or the "Project") located in the northern Athabasca Basin near the town of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan. The surveys were designed to provide detailed magnetic and geochemical signatures over fault structures and surface expression of uranium where the Company previously intersected basement-hosted uranium mineralization grading 0.13% U3O8 over 0.23 metres from 107.67 to 107.90 metres in drill hole GC15-03, and over a strong radon anomaly that was detected on surface by a predecessor company in 2013.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Releases Maiden Resource Estimate of 7.1 Million Tonnes LCE on its Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Releases Maiden Resource Estimate of 7.1 Million Tonnes LCE on its Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV) (OTCBB: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that ABH Engineering Inc. ("ABH") of Surrey, BC Canada has completed a maiden resource estimate on the Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini", or the "Project") in Nevada, USA within the regulations of National Instrument 43-101 (the "Technical Report"). Nevada Sunrise plans to file the Technical Report within the next 45 days. It comprises a detailed review of the completed exploration programs, an Inferred resource estimate, interpretations and conclusions and recommendations for the next phase(s) of work.

The Gemini resource estimate was based on geochemical analyses for lithium from composite samples of material collected from the rotary splitter in the reverse circulation ("RC") drilling rigs contracted by the Company, which produced a continuous, representative 3 to 5 kilogram sample for each sample interval (see Nevada Sunrise news releases dated April 21, 2022 , April 28, 2022 , May 18, 2022 , and May 24, 2023 ). Results of the drilling proved the existence of clays mineralized with lithium, exhibiting very good geological continuity; the Inferred resource was calculated for lithium carbonate hosted in the clays.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Drilling Continues to Produce Strong Lithium Results at the Rincon West Project

Argentina Lithium Drilling Continues to Produce Strong Lithium Results at the Rincon West Project

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQX Venture Market: LILIF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSX-V: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQX: LILIF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") reports positive results from the tenth and eleventh exploration holes at its Rincon West Project in Salta Province Argentina . Samples collected over a 295.5 m section of RW-DDH-010 ranged from 245 to 366 mgl lithium. Samples collected over a 321 m section of RW-DDH-011 ranged from 246 to 344 mgl lithium.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Starts Winter Drilling Campaign at Mirage

Brunswick Exploration Starts Winter Drilling Campaign at Mirage

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has started a Phase II drilling campaign at the Mirage project, located in the Eeyou-Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The winter drill program is targeting extensions of known pegmatite dykes (MR-1 to MR-6) and new prospective outcrops that have yet to be drill-tested. The campaign will operate from a new BRW exploration camp located along the Trans-Taïga Road.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "This will be an exciting 2024 start for BRW as we immediately commence a significant drill program at Mirage. The drilling campaign will aggressively target known dykes with wide step backs and deeper holes. It is our intention to rapidly demonstrate the potential to build tonnage at Mirage, especially in the higher-grade dykes. Brunswick Exploration is well-financed and ready to execute its 2024 exploration program across Mirage, its latest discoveries at Elrond and Anatacau as well as the rest of its prospective portfolio."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Announces Financing

Lancaster Resources Announces Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is offering a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $200,000 (the " Offering "). The Offering will consist of up to 4,000,000 units at an issue price of $0.05 per unit, with each unit comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will be exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.08 per share for a period of three years.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Announces Effective Date of Name Change to "NORD PRECIOUS METALS MINING INC."

Canada Silver Announces Effective Date of Name Change to "NORD PRECIOUS METALS MINING INC."

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

January 19, 2024 TheNewswire - Coquitlam, BC, Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated January 4, 2024, the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the name change to " Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. ".

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Announces Effective Date of Name Change to Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Canada Silver Announces Effective Date of Name Change to Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated January 4, 2024, the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the name change to "Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.".

The shares will commence trading under the new name and trading symbol "NTH", effective Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at the market open. The Company's new CUSIP number will be 65558V100".

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×