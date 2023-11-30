Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Grid Battery Metals: Exploring Highly Prolific Lithium Assets in Nevada

Appia Announces Corrected Target IV Total Area

NorthStar Gaming Announces Plans to Launch Betting Platform Canada-Wide

Cell Signaling Technology Leverages Integrated Cyber's Employee-Focused Cybersecurity Service

NorthStar Gaming is First to Market with a New AI Sports Betting Tool

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Nextech3D.ai

NTAR:CNX
More Companies
Trending Reports

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
ALX Resources Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

ALX Resources Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing today of the second tranche of a non-brokered private placement consisting of 5,800,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") of the Company for gross proceeds of $203,000 (the "Second Tranche"). ALX has sold 12,942,858 FT Units in the first two tranches of the private placement for gross proceeds of $453,000.

The FT Units were sold at a price of $0.035 per FT Unit consisting of one flow-through common share and one non flow-through common share purchase warrant. One whole common share purchase warrant from the FT Units entitles the holder to purchase one non flow-through common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 for a period expiring 24 months following closing of the Second Tranche, that expiry date being November 30, 2025.

Finder's fees for the Second Tranche consisted of a total of $12,180 cash and 348,000 finder's warrants paid to Red Cloud Securities Inc. Finder's warrants are exercisable at $0.05 for one common share of the Company for a period of 24 months following closing of the Second Tranche, that expiry date being November 30, 2025.

All securities issued in the Second Tranche will be subject to a resale restriction expiring March 31, 2024, in accordance with applicable securities regulations. The securities described herein have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the Act or unless an exemption from registration is available.

The proceeds from the sale of FT Units will be used solely for exploration programs on the Company's critical minerals properties in Quebec, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Nova Scotia.

About ALX

ALX is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AL", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "6LLN" and in the United States OTC market under the symbol "ALXEF".

ALX's mandate is to provide shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties in Canada, which include uranium, lithium, nickel-copper-cobalt and gold projects. The Company uses the latest exploration technologies and holds interests in over 220,000 hectares of prospective lands in Saskatchewan, a stable jurisdiction that hosts the highest-grade uranium mines in the world, a producing gold mine, and production from base metals mines, both current and historical.

ALX owns a 50% interest in eight lithium exploration properties staked in 2022-2023 collectively known as the Hydra Lithium Project (a joint venture with Forrestania Resources Limited of West Perth, Australia), located in the James Bay region of northern Quebec, Canada, a 100% interest in the Anchor Lithium Project in Nova Scotia, Canada, and 100% interests in the Crystal Lithium Project and the Reindeer Lithium Project, both located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

ALX's uranium holdings in northern Saskatchewan include 100% interests in the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, the Sabre Uranium Project, the Bradley Uranium Project, and the Javelin and McKenzie Lake Uranium Projects, a 40% interest in the Black Lake Uranium Project (a joint venture with Uranium Energy Corporation and Orano Canada Inc.), and a 20% interest in the Hook-Carter Uranium Project, located within the uranium-rich Patterson Lake Corridor with Denison Mines Corp. (80% interest) as operator of exploration since 2016.

ALX also owns 100% interests in the Firebird Nickel Project (now under option to Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., who can earn up to an 80% interest), the Flying VeeNickel/Gold and Sceptre Gold projects, and can earn up to an 80% interest in the Alligator Lake Gold Project, all located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. ALX owns, or can earn, up to 100% interests in the Electra Nickel Project and the Cannon Copper Project located in historic mining districts of Ontario, Canada, the Vixen Gold Project (now under option to First Mining Gold Corp., who can earn up to a 100% interest in two stages), and in the Draco VMS Project in Norway.

For more information about the Company, please visit the ALX corporate website at www.alxresources.com or contact Roger Leschuk, Manager, Corporate Communications at: PH: 604.629.0293 or Toll-Free: 866.629.8368, or by email: rleschuk@alxresources.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of alx resources corp.

"Warren Stanyer"

Warren Stanyer, CEO and Chairman

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/189420

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ALX ResourcesAL:CATSXV:ALBattery Metals Investing
AL:CA
The Conversation (0)
ALX Resources Corp. Completes Geochemical and Magnetic Surveys at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Completes Geochemical and Magnetic Surveys at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a soil geochemistry survey and a high-resolution ground magnetic survey at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project ("Gibbons Creek", or the "Project") located in the northern Athabasca Basin near the town of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan. The surveys were designed to provide detailed magnetic and geochemical signatures over fault structures and surface expression of uranium where the Company previously intersected basement-hosted uranium mineralization grading 0.13% U3O8 over 0.23 metres from 107.67 to 107.90 metres in drill hole GC15-03, and over a strong radon anomaly that was detected on surface by a predecessor company in 2013.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Closes First Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

ALX Resources Corp. Closes First Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

alx resources corp.  (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing today of the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement consisting of 7,142,858 flow-through units (the "FT Units") of the Company for gross proceeds of $250,000 (the "First Tranche").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Completes Prospecting Program at McKenzie Lake Uranium Project

ALX Resources Corp. Completes Prospecting Program at McKenzie Lake Uranium Project

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a surface prospecting program in October 2023 at its 100%-owned McKenzie Lake Uranium Project ("McKenzie Lake", or the "Project") located in the southeastern Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

McKenzie Lake 2023 Prospecting Program

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Resumes Lithium Exploration at Hydra Lithium Project in James Bay Region, Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. Resumes Lithium Exploration at Hydra Lithium Project in James Bay Region, Quebec

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the remobilization of its lithium exploration crew to the Volta sub-project area ("Volta") of the Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra") located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. Hydra is the subject of a 50%-50% joint venture between ALX and Forrestania Resources Limited of West Perth, Australia ("Forrestania", ASX: FRS) formed to explore for lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LCT") bearing pegmatites, with ALX as operator.

2023 Hydra Exploration Summary

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Receives Permit for McKenzie Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Receives Permit for McKenzie Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received an exploration permit from the Government of Saskatchewan to include prospecting, geological mapping and ground geophysical surveys at its 100%-owned McKenzie Lake Uranium Project ("McKenzie Lake", or the "Project") located in the southeastern Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

McKenzie Lake Exploration by ALX

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The United States Department of Defense Awards Multi-Million-Dollar Grant to South Star Battery Metals to Support the Accelerated Expansion of U.S. Domestic Battery Graphite Production Within the Contiguous United States of America

The United States Department of Defense Awards Multi-Million-Dollar Grant to South Star Battery Metals to Support the Accelerated Expansion of U.S. Domestic Battery Graphite Production Within the Contiguous United States of America

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF), is pleased to announce that it has received a US$3.2 million grant (equaling approximately CA$4.4 million) from the Department of Defense ("DoD") under the Defense Production Act ("DPA") Title III authorities utilizing funds appropriated by the Inflation Reduction Act, to advance a National Instrument 43-101 Feasibility Study ("FS") for the BamaStar Graphite Project, South Star's flagship graphite project in the USA, located in central Alabama. The FS will also incorporate a vertically integrated lithium-ion ("Li-ion") battery-graphite anode manufacturing facility in the southeast corridor of the United States. The FS will cover all aspects of the planned BamaStar graphite mine from upstream mining operations to the downstream manufacturing of finished commercial battery-ready graphite products, while detailing all important and essential related information, including operational, financial, commercial graphite product performance data, and environmental, social and governance criteria. South Star's planned battery-graphite products will include a broad range of products from coated spherical purified graphite ("CSPG") active anode materials for Li-ion battery applications to conductivity-enhancement products for use in all major primary (i.e., non-rechargeable) and secondary (i.e., rechargeable) battery chemistries

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMV Minerals Receives Helicopter-Borne High Resolution Magnetic and Radiometric Survey Results ---Multiple Priority Targets Identified at Its Daisy Creek Lithium Project

GMV Minerals Receives Helicopter-Borne High Resolution Magnetic and Radiometric Survey Results ---Multiple Priority Targets Identified at Its Daisy Creek Lithium Project

GMV Minerals Inc. (TSXV: GMV) (OTCQB: GMVMF) (the "Company" or "GMV") is pleased to announce that it has received the completed geophysical surveys from Precision GeoSurveys Inc. of Langley, British Columbia on its Daisy Creek project in Lander County, Nevada.

The survey was designed to outline the northern portion of the Daisy Creek caldera where Phillips Uranium's historic drill results returned very impressive high-grade lithium values while testing uranium targets within the basin fill. GMV's current survey included high-resolution radiometric and magnetic measurements across its entire claim package.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Exercises Complete Globex Option

Brunswick Exploration Exercises Complete Globex Option

GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exch anges and GLBXF OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW) has exercised the entire Lac Escale Lithium property option (Mirage Property) which Globex and Brunswick jointly announced on January 24, 2023 ( click here to access press release ).

The option covers 96 cells and a one-kilometer area of influence extending from the current 96 cell boundaries. Under the option agreement, Brunswick was required to make payments totaling $500,000, (half in cash and half in shares) and undertake a minimum of $1,000,000 in exploration work over four years. In addition, at the fifth anniversary of the coming into force of the retained 3% Gross Metal Royalty, Brunswick must pay Globex an advance royalty of $100,000 per year.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Adds to Quebec Properties

Canada Silver Cobalt Adds to Quebec Properties

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

The Company has acquired 2,335 hectares covering a geologically favourable unit with Base Metal and Gold potential

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Announces the Exercise of the Mirage Project Option From Globex Mining Enterprise

Brunswick Exploration Announces the Exercise of the Mirage Project Option From Globex Mining Enterprise

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has met all payment and work expenditures requirements to acquire a 100% interest on the claims held by Globex Mining Enterprise (TSX: GMX) at the Mirage Project through the payment acceleration clause of the Option Agreement dated January 5 2023.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "Following our successful autumn drilling campaign, we have decided to accelerate the Option Agreement covering the main portion of the Mirage Project. This further consolidates our position in the Mirage Project region as we continue to expand and delineate an exciting lithium discovery."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Announces the Exercise of the Mirage Project Option From Globex Mining Enterprise

Brunswick Exploration Announces the Exercise of the Mirage Project Option From Globex Mining Enterprise

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has met all payment and work expenditures requirements to acquire a 100% interest on the claims held by Globex Mining Enterprise (TSX: GMX) at the Mirage Project through the payment acceleration clause of the Option Agreement dated January 5 2023.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "Following our successful autumn drilling campaign, we have decided to accelerate the Option Agreement covering the main portion of the Mirage Project. This further consolidates our position in the Mirage Project region as we continue to expand and delineate an exciting lithium discovery."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) – Trading Halt (2+2)

Encouraging Beneficiation Results for Rare Earth Element (REE) Clays at Point Kidman Prospect, East Laverton

Jeffreys Find Gold Mine - Stage One Reconciliation Total Surplus Cash to Auric $4.77 Million9,741 Ounces Produced

Pampa Metals Options Copper-Gold Project Along San Juan Porphyry Belt. Historical Unaudited Intervals Include 413.5m from 167 @ 0.47% Cu and 0.52 g/t Au *

Related News

Nickel Investing

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) – Trading Halt (2+2)

Base Metals Investing

Pampa Metals Options Copper-Gold Project Along San Juan Porphyry Belt. Historical Unaudited Intervals Include 413.5m from 167 @ 0.47% Cu and 0.52 g/t Au *

Base Metals Investing

Dr. Jack Milton and the Fireweed Metals Team Receive the 2023 AME H.H. "Spud" Huestis Award

Precious Metals Investing

Silver Viper Minerals Announces $5 Million LIFE Private Placement

Energy Investing

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 4th- December 6th, 2023

Critical Metals Investing

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 4th- December 6th, 2023

Energy Investing

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 4th- December 6th, 2023

×