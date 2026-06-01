Altura Energy Announces CEO Full Time and Option Grant

Altura Energy Corp. (TSXV: ALTU,OTC:ALTUF) (OTCQB: ALTUF) (FSE: Y020) ("Altura" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective June 1, 2026 Ashley Lastinger has taken on a full-time role as Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Lastinger has a background in Petroleum Engineering spanning over 15 years, serving as both an engineer and engineering manager for companies like Chevron, Apache, SM Energy and Atalaya Resources. Her technical experience includes reservoir, production, and facilities engineering, as well as regulatory compliance and project management. She has been responsible for all facets of operations in multiple onshore US energy fields, from heavy oil to natural gas. Ms. Lastinger worked under Robert Johnston, both at Apache Corporation and Atalaya Resources, furthering the development of the Mid-Continent Granite Wash formation and evaluating various unexplored resources in Oklahoma, Texas, North Dakota, and Colorado.

"Taking on the role of full-time CEO at Altura Energy, I'm committed to leveraging the momentum we've established over the last year. With all my time and effort now devoted to the company, I will concentrate on scaling our operations, advancing our strategy, and cementing Altura's position in the helium market." says Ashley Lastinger, CEO of Altura Energy.

The Company announces that it has granted 500,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to Ashley Lastinger. The Options are exercisable to acquire common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price equal to the closing price on Friday May 29th, 2026, of $0.30 per Common Share until June 1, 2031.

The Options issued to Ashley Lastinger will vest in accordance with the following schedule:

  • 25% of the Options shall vest on the date that the closing price of the Company's Common Shares reaches $0.50;
  • 25% of the Options shall vest on the date that the closing price of the Company's Common Shares reaches $0.75;
  • 25% of the Options shall vest on the date that the closing price of the Company's Common Shares reaches $1.00; and
  • 25% of the Options shall vest on the date that the closing price of the Company's Common Shares reaches $1.25.

The Options are subject to resale restrictions until October 2, 2026 in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT Altura Energy CORP.

Altura Energy Corp. is an exploration and production company with interests in the Holbrook basin of Arizona. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Ashley Lastinger
CEO & Director
Investor Relations
KIN Communications Inc
604-684-6730
altu@kincommunications.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the achievement of the vesting schedule of the Options, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks that the vesting schedule of the Options, including, without limitation, achievement of the specific threshold trading prices of the Common Shares, may not be achieved as contemplated, or at all, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299530

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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