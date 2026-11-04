Alto Ingredients, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Alto Ingredients, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Q3 2026 Net Income of $12.7 Million, or $0.16 per Share

Q3 2026 Adjusted EBITDA of $21.0 Million

ALTO Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer and distributor of renewable fuels, essential ingredients and specialty alcohols, reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

"We delivered positive gross profit, income from operations, net income and adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter demonstrating the earnings power of our core operations with 45Z tax credit earnings adding to an already solid foundation," said President and Chief Executive Officer Bryon McGregor. "On the strength of these positive results, we paid down $6.5 million on our line of credit, bringing the total debt reduction on a year-to-date basis to $26.5 million. We also continued to execute on our high return capital projects to expand production capacity, improve process efficiencies and optimize CO2."

Added Mr. McGregor, "During the quarter we took a number of actions to increase our 45Z tax credit earnings this year and into 2027. Through our efforts to lower our carbon scores at our Columbia facility and Pekin dry mill, we now expect to generate a minimum of $20 million, net of monetization costs, in 2026. We also signed our first multi-year agreement with a local farmer cooperative to supply a meaningful portion of our Pekin campus low carbon intensity corn needs and share the resulting 45Z benefit with its members, and we are currently working on additional agreements. Finally, as a result of the debottlenecking project at our Pekin dry mill, we are on track to exit the year with higher production capacity, which positions us to qualify more gallons and drive additional gross margin."       

"Looking ahead, industry tailwinds are supporting healthy ethanol demand and positive crush margins, notably the improved outlook for year-round adoption of E15 in California. With our disciplined operating model working as intended and diversified product portfolio unlocking premium values, we are positioned to take advantage of favorable industry fundamentals today and are executing plans for Alto to grow, drive profitability and build shareholder value."

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 Compared to 2025

  • Net sales were $257.9 million, compared to $241.0 million.
  • Cost of goods sold was $243.1 million, compared to $217.5 million.
  • Gross profit was $14.8 million, compared to $23.5 million.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses were $7.8 million, compared to $6.5 million.
  • Interest expense was $1.5 million, compared to $2.8 million.
  • Net income attributable to common stockholders was $12.7 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to $13.9 million, or $0.19 per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $21.0 million, compared to $21.4 million.

Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2026 were $23.6 million, compared to $23.4 million at December 31, 2025. The company's borrowing availability at September 30, 2026 was $108 million.

Third Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call
Management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, and will deliver prepared remarks via webcast followed by a question-and-answer session.

To receive a number and unique PIN by email, register here. To dial directly up to 20 minutes prior to the scheduled call time, please dial (833) 630-0017 domestically and (412) 317-1806 internationally. Alternatively, the webcast for the conference call can be accessed from Alto Ingredients' website at www.altoingredients.com and will be available for one year.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures
Management believes that certain financial measures not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") are useful measures of operations. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as unaudited consolidated net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, provision (benefit) for income taxes, asset impairments, unrealized derivative gains and losses, acquisition-related income or expense, excess insurance proceeds and depreciation and amortization expense. A table is provided at the end of this release that provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss). Management provides this non-GAAP measure so that investors will have the same financial information that management uses, which may assist investors in properly assessing the company's performance on a period-over-period basis. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or any other measure of performance under GAAP, or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows or as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider this measure in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP.

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.
ALTO Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) is a leading producer and distributor of renewable fuels, essential ingredients and specialty alcohols. Leveraging the unique qualities of its facilities, the company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and commercial products in the Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Industry & Agriculture; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels markets. For more information, please visit www.altoingredients.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
Statements and information contained in this communication that refer to or include Alto Ingredients' estimated or anticipated future results or other non-historical expressions of fact are forward-looking statements that reflect Alto Ingredients' current perspective of existing trends and information as of the date of the communication. Forward-looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "should," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "outlook," "guidance," "intend," "may," "might," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Alto Ingredients' expectations around generating Section 45Z tax credit earnings in 2026 and 2027, including the anticipated minimum amount of 2026 credits net of monetization costs, lowering the carbon scores at its Columbia facility and Pekin dry mill, and the benefits of its agreement with a local farmer cooperative and its ability to enter into additional agreements; the expected results of the debottlenecking project at its Pekin dry mill and its other capital projects to expand production capacity, improve process efficiencies and optimize CO2, including exiting the year with higher production capacity and qualifying additional gallons; industry tailwinds, ethanol demand, crush margins and the outlook for year-round adoption of E15, including in California; profitability and opportunities to grow earnings, including through additional gross margin, and build shareholder value; and Alto Ingredients' other plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. It is important to note that Alto Ingredients' plans, objectives, expectations and intentions are not predictions of actual performance. Actual results may differ materially from Alto Ingredients' current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting Alto Ingredients' business and plans. These factors include, among others, adverse economic and market conditions, including for renewable fuels, specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, export conditions and international demand, and the anticipated size of the markets and continued demand for Alto Ingredients' products; fluctuations in the price of and demand for oil and gasoline, and the pace and extent of E15 adoption, including in California; raw material costs, including production input costs, such as corn and natural gas, and adverse impacts of inflation and supply chain constraints, including from tariffs; the impact of competitive products and pricing and the risks and uncertainties normally incident to the alcohol production, marketing and distribution industries; Alto Ingredients' ability to timely and within budget execute on its optimization and capital projects and to realize the anticipated production capacity increases and other benefits of those projects; Alto Ingredients' ability to successfully pursue and secure opportunities, and realize the expected results, under existing and new legislation, such as the Section 45Z regulations, including its ability to apply for and receive anticipated credit amounts, achieve anticipated carbon intensity scores and monetize tax credits at the anticipated cost; the ability of Alto Ingredients' farmer partners to supply low carbon intensity corn as anticipated, and Alto Ingredients' ability to enter into additional such agreements; regulatory developments and changes in laws, regulations, governmental policies and generally accepted accounting principles, and successful compliance with governmental regulations applicable to Alto Ingredients' facilities, products and/or businesses; the inherent uncertainty associated with financial and other projections; the loss of key senior management or staff; and other events, factors and risks previously and from time to time disclosed in Alto Ingredients' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, specifically, those factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" section contained in Alto Ingredients' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 7, 2026. Alto Ingredients undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Company IR and Media Contact:   
Michael Kramer, Alto Ingredients, Inc., 916-403-2755
Investorrelations@altoingredients.com

IR Agency Contact:
Jody Burfening, Alliance Advisors Investor Relations, 212-838-3777, 
Investorrelations@altoingredients.com


ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
     
    Three Months Ended
September 30,
   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2026     2025     2026     2025  
         
Net sales $ 257,885   $ 240,986   $  728,263   $  685,962  
Cost of goods sold        243,084     217,492      687,607      666,212  
Gross profit          14,801     23,494              40,656     19,750  
Selling, general and administrative expenses          (7,786 )          (6,514 )          (22,502 )          (19,875 )
Income (loss) from operations          7,015     16,980              18,154     (125 )
Transferable tax credits generated, net          7,565            —              16,577              —  
Interest expense, net        (1,520 )   (2,800 )   (5,678 )   (8,340 )
Other income (expense), net             (38 )                  28     (59 )   (3 )
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes          13,022     14,208             28,994     (8,468 )
Provision for income taxes                
Net income (loss) $ 13,022   $ 14,208   $  28,994   $  (8,468 )
Preferred stock dividends $ (319 ) $ (319 ) $  (946 ) $  (946 )
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 12,703   $ 13,889   $  28,048   $  (9,414 )
Net income (loss) per share, basic $  0.17   $  0.19   $   0.37   $   (0.13 )
Net income (loss) per share, diluted $  0.16   $  0.19   $   0.36   $   (0.13 )
Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic    75,756      74,777      75,381      74,415  
Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted    77,596      74,777      76,859      74,415  



ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)
           

ASSETS 		  September 30,
2026		     December 31,
2025
Current Assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $  23,595   $   23,415
Restricted cash   2,055     2,258
Accounts receivable, net   64,325     55,069
Inventories   54,309     61,676
Transferable tax credits, net   15,829     7,500
Derivative instruments   5,332     525
Other current assets               4,261                 5,474
Total current assets   169,706     155,917
Property and equipment, net   195,568     198,501
Other Assets:        
Right of use operating lease assets, net             20,209     16,931
Intangible assets, net             6,887     7,574
Other assets             10,080                  9,863
Total other assets   37,176     34,368
Total Assets $  402,450   $   388,786



ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)
   

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 		  September 30,
2026		     December 31,
2025		  
Current Liabilities:    
Accounts payable $ 19,751   $ 14,509  
Accrued liabilities   18,048     16,691  
Current portion – long-term debt       16,600  
Current portion – operating leases   5,536     4,958  
Derivative instruments   1,242     1,067  
Other current liabilities   5,519     5,246  
Total current liabilities   50,096     59,071  
     
Long-term debt, net   54,468     63,027  
Operating leases, net of current portion   15,606     13,012  
Other liabilities   8,826     8,435  
Total Liabilities   128,996     143,545  
     
Stockholders' Equity:    
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized;
    Series A: no shares issued and outstanding as of
    September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025
    Series B: 927 shares issued and outstanding as of
    September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025		   1     1  
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized;
    77,571 and 77,307 shares issued and outstanding as of
    September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively		   78     77  
Non-voting common stock, $0.001 par value; 3,553 shares
    authorized; 1 share issued and outstanding as of September
    30, 2026 and December 31, 2025		        
Additional paid-in capital   1,051,959     1,051,795  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   5,461     5,461  
Accumulated deficit   (784,045 )   (812,093 )
Total Stockholders' Equity   273,454     245,241  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $
 		402,450   $ 388,786  


Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA 

  Three Months Ended
September 30,
   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(in thousands) (unaudited)             2026     2025     2026     2025  
Net income (loss) $ 13,022   $ 14,208   $ 28,994       $    (8,468 )
Adjustments:        
Interest expense, net   1,520     2,800     5,678     8,340  
Interest income   (83 )   (56 )   (249 )   (206 )
Unrealized derivative gains   (194 )   (1,841 )   (4,632 )   (1,357 )
Acquisition-related income               (460 )
Depreciation and amortization expense               6,688     6,257               19,507     18,888  
Total adjustments   7,931     7,160     20,304     25,205  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,953   $ 21,368   $ 49,298   $ 16,737  


Sales and Operating Metrics (unaudited)

    Three Months Ended
September 30,
     Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2026     2025     2026     2025
Alcohol Sales (gallons in millions)              
Pekin Campus renewable fuel gallons sold   32.0     31.6     94.8     93.1
Western production renewable fuel gallons sold   9.1     8.1     26.7     24.7
Third party renewable fuel gallons sold   26.4     27.1     73.9     81.2
Total renewable fuel gallons sold   67.5     66.8     195.4     199.0
Specialty alcohol gallons sold   21.5     22.4     68.0     66.6
Total gallons sold   89.0     89.2     263.4     265.6
               
Sales Price per Gallon              
Pekin Campus $ 2.16   $ 2.05   $ 2.08   $ 1.97
Western production $ 2.28   $ 2.14   $ 2.18   $ 2.03
Marketing and distribution $ 2.35   $ 2.17   $ 2.22   $ 2.04
Average sales price per gallon $ 2.23   $ 2.09   $ 2.13   $ 1.99
               
Alcohol Production (gallons in millions)              
Pekin Campus   53.7     55.5     156.7     160.8
Western production   9.4     8.2     26.3     24.8
Total production gallons   63.1     63.7     183.0     185.6
               
Corn Cost per Bushel              
Pekin Campus $ 4.62   $ 4.44   $ 4.55   $ 4.64
Western production $ 5.85   $ 5.36   $ 5.66   $ 5.67
Average cost per bushel $ 4.79   $ 4.55   $ 4.70   $ 4.77
               


Average Market Metrics        
PLATTS ethanol price per gallon $ 2.01   $ 1.84   $ 1.89   $ 1.76
CME Corn cost per bushel $ 4.78   $ 4.01   $ 4.53   $ 4.41
Board corn crush per gallon (1) $ 0.30   $ 0.41   $ 0.27   $ 0.19
         
Essential Ingredients Sold (in thousand tons)        
Pekin Campus:        
Distillers grains   86.8     91.3     235.4     252.2
CO2   55.6     55.6     144.1     146.0
Corn wet feed   30.0     22.9     86.2     86.1
Corn dry feed   25.0     27.1     70.7     72.3
Corn oil and germ   19.2     19.5     56.4     58.0
Syrup and other   10.2     9.7     31.3     29.7
Corn meal   10.1     9.8     27.8     27.5
Yeast   5.9     6.3     17.9     18.5
Total Pekin Campus essential ingredients sold   242.8     242.2     669.8     690.3
         
Western production:        
Distillers grains   65.4     59.2     192.5     179.2
CO2   15.4     16.1     42.7     43.0
Corn oil   0.9     0.9     2.6     3.2
Syrup and other   0.6     0.7     2.0     2.7
Total Western production essential ingredients sold   82.3     76.9     239.8     228.1
         
Total Essential Ingredients Sold   325.1     319.1     909.6     918.4
         
         
Essential ingredients return % (2)        
Pekin Campus return   54.5%     52.4%     53.4%     48.1%
Western production return   48.7%     53.5%     50.0%     51.1%
Consolidated total return   53.5%     52.5%     52.8%     48.6%
         

________________
    (1) Assumes corn conversion of 2.80 gallons of alcohol per bushel of corn.
    (2) Essential ingredients revenues as a percentage of total corn costs consumed.

Segment Financials (unaudited, in thousands)

    Three Months Ended
September 30,
     Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  
    2026     2025     2026     2025  
Net Sales            
             
Pekin Campus production:            
Alcohol sales $ 114,482   $ 109,276   $ 336,802   $ 310,666  
Essential ingredient sales   49,750     45,307     138,814     129,490  
Intersegment sales   275     283     767     764  
Total Pekin Campus sales   164,507     154,866     476,383     440,920  
                         
Marketing and distribution:                
Alcohol sales $ 62,048   $ 58,669   $ 164,046   $ 165,910  
Intersegment sales   2,619     2,497     7,581     7,338  
Total marketing and distribution sales   64,667     61,166     171,627     173,248  
                 
Western production:                
Alcohol sales $ 20,759   $ 17,419   $ 58,238   $ 50,218  
Essential ingredient sales   9,056     8,017     25,179     24,076  
Intersegment sales   494     513     1,341     1,281  
Total Western production sales   30,309     25,949     84,758     75,575  
                 
Corporate and other   1,790     2,298     5,184     5,602  
Intersegment eliminations   (3,388 )   (3,293 )   (9,689 )   (9,383 )
Net sales as reported $ 257,885   $ 240,986   $ 728,263   $ 685,962  
                         
Cost of goods sold:                
Pekin Campus production $ 154,978   $ 135,942   $ 447,898   $ 431,669  
Marketing and distribution   60,718     56,738     160,159     160,904  
Western production   27,696     24,447     80,402     72,719  
Corporate and other   1,404     2,063     3,450     5,449  
Intersegment eliminations   (1,712 )   (1,698 )   (4,302 )   (4,529 )
Cost of goods sold as reported $ 243,084   $ 217,492   $ 687,607   $ 666,212  
                         
Gross profit:                
Pekin Campus production $ 9,529   $ 18,924   $ 28,485   $ 9,251  
Marketing and distribution   3,949     4,428     11,468     12,344  
Western production   2,613     1,502     4,356     2,856  
Corporate and other   386     235     1,734     153  
Intersegment eliminations   (1,676 )   (1,595 )   (5,387 )   (4,854 )
Gross profit as reported $ 14,801   $ 23,494   $ 40,656   $ 19,750  



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