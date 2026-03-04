Alto Ingredients, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2025 Results

Results Improved in All Segments -

- Q4 2025 Gross Profit of $15.2 Million Increased $16.6 Million, Q4 2025 Net Income of $21.5 Million, or $0.28 per Share, Improved $63.5 Million, and Q4 2025 Adjusted EBITDA of $27.9 Million Grew $35.6 Million Compared to Q4 2024 -

ALTO Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols, renewable fuels and essential ingredients, reported its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

President and Chief Executive Officer Bryon McGregor commented, "The fourth quarter capped a year of strong execution and marked a pivotal milestone in our strategic realignment. Over the course of 2025, we completed the heavy lifting of addressing losses at underperforming assets, removing structural costs and repositioning our portfolio toward higher-value and more consistent revenue streams, and we are moving forward with plans to improve our return on assets.

"For the fourth quarter, gross profit reached $15.2 million, an increase of $16.6 million; net income was $21.5 million, improving $63.5 million; and Adjusted EBITDA was $27.9 million, increasing $35.6 million, compared to the prior-year period. Higher crush margins, generating qualified 45Z credits and strong renewable fuel export sales were major contributors to improved performance for the quarter." 

Mr. McGregor continued, "We entered 2026 in a position of greater strength, with a leaner cost structure, an improved ability to navigate market volatility and a clearer strategy to drive higher-margin diversification and enhance asset values. During the year, we intend to stay focused on driving profitability and executing on opportunities to grow earnings, including enhancing and expanding our production capabilities, increasing renewable fuel exports, leveraging the demand for liquid CO2, and monetizing additional 45Z tax credits. As in 2025, we will maintain strong cost discipline and prioritize the highest ROI projects. I am proud of the progress our team has made and excited about the path forward."

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Compared to 2024

  • Net sales were $232.0 million, compared to $236.3 million. 
  • Cost of goods sold was $216.8 million, compared to $237.7 million.
  • Gross profit was $15.2 million, compared to a gross loss of $1.4 million. Gross profit included $1.9 million of realized derivative gains, compared to losses of $3.5 million.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses were $6.9 million, compared to $7.4 million.
  • Interest expense was $2.4 million, compared to $2.5 million.
  • Net income attributable to common stockholders was $21.5 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $42.0 million, or $0.57 per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $27.9 million, compared to negative $7.7 million. 

Financial Results for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 Compared to 2024

  • Net sales were $917.9 million, compared to $965.3 million. 
  • Cost of goods sold was $883.0 million, compared to $955.5 million.
  • Gross profit was $34.9 million, compared to $9.7 million. Gross profit included $10.7 million of realized derivative gains, compared to losses of $2.5 million.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses were $27.2 million, compared to $29.7 million.
  • Interest expense was $10.8 million, compared to $7.6 million.
  • Net income attributable to common stockholders was $12.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $60.3 million, or $0.82 per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $44.7 million, compared to negative $8.5 million. 

Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2025 were $23.4 million, compared to $35.5 million at December 31, 2024. The company's borrowing availability at December 31, 2025 was $102 million, including $37 million under the company's operating line of credit and $65 million under its term loan facility.

Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2025 Results Conference Call
Management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, and will deliver prepared remarks via webcast followed by a question-and-answer session.

To receive a number and unique PIN by email, register here. To dial directly up to 20 minutes prior to the scheduled call time, please dial (833) 630-0017 domestically and (412) 317-1806 internationally. Alternatively, the webcast for the conference call can be accessed from Alto Ingredients' website at www.altoingredients.com and will be available for one year.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures
Management believes that certain financial measures not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") are useful measures of operations. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as unaudited consolidated net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, provision (benefit) for income taxes, asset impairments, unrealized derivative gains and losses, acquisition-related expense, excess insurance proceeds and depreciation and amortization expense. A table is provided at the end of this release that provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss). Management provides this non-GAAP measure so that investors will have the same financial information that management uses, which may assist investors in properly assessing the company's performance on a period-over-period basis. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or any other measure of performance under GAAP, or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows or as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider this measure in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP.

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.
ALTO Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) is a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols, renewable fuels and essential ingredients. Leveraging the unique qualities of its facilities, the company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and commercial products in the Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Industry & Agriculture; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels markets. For more information, please visit www.altoingredients.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
Statements and information contained in this communication that refer to or include Alto Ingredients' estimated or anticipated future results or other non-historical expressions of fact are forward-looking statements that reflect Alto Ingredients' current perspective of existing trends and information as of the date of the communication. Forward-looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "should," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "outlook," "guidance," "intend," "may," "might," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Alto Ingredients' expectations of driving profitability and executing on opportunities to grow earnings, including enhancing and expanding its production capabilities, increasing renewable fuel exports, leveraging the demand for liquid CO2, and monetizing additional 45Z tax credits, including the Section 45Z tax credits for which Alto Ingredients may be eligible to apply and receive; Alto Ingredients' intentions with respect to cost discipline and prioritizing highest return on investment projects; and Alto Ingredients' other plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. It is important to note that Alto Ingredients' plans, objectives, expectations and intentions are not predictions of actual performance. Actual results may differ materially from Alto Ingredients' current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting Alto Ingredients' business and plans. These factors include, among others adverse economic and market conditions, including for renewable fuels, specialty alcohols and essential ingredients; export conditions and international demand for the company's products; fluctuations in the price of and demand for oil and gasoline; raw material costs, including production input costs, such as corn and natural gas; adverse impacts of inflation and supply chain constraints, including from tariffs; Alto Ingredients' ability to timely and fully realize the results of its productivity and cost saving initiatives; regulatory developments and Alto Ingredients' ability to successfully pursue and secure opportunities, and realize the expected results, under existing and new legislation, including the Section 45Z regulations, and to successfully apply for and receive anticipated credit amounts. These factors also include, among others, the inherent uncertainty associated with financial and other projections; the anticipated size of the markets and continued demand for Alto Ingredients' products; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the risks and uncertainties normally incident to the alcohol production, marketing and distribution industries; changes in generally accepted accounting principles; successful compliance with governmental regulations applicable to Alto Ingredients' facilities, products and/or businesses; changes in laws, regulations and governmental policies; the loss of key senior management or staff; and other events, factors and risks previously and from time to time disclosed in Alto Ingredients' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, specifically, those factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" section contained in Alto Ingredients' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 7, 2025.

Company IR and Media Contact:
Michael Kramer, Alto Ingredients, Inc., 916-403-2755
Investorrelations@altoingredients.com

IR Agency Contact:
Harriet Fried, Alliance Advisors Investor Relations, 212-838-3777,
Investorrelations@altoingredients.com

ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
                   
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Years Ended
December 31,
  2025   2024   2025   2024
                       
Net sales $ 231,965     $ 236,347     $ 917,927     $ 965,258  
Cost of goods sold 216,802     237,738     883,014     955,536  
Gross profit (loss) 15,163     (1,391 )   34,913     9,722  
Selling, general and administrative expenses (6,873 )   (7,358 )   (27,208 )   (29,736 )
Acquisition-related recoveries (expenses)     (5,676 )   460     (7,701 )
Gain on sale of assets             830  
Asset impairments (803 )   (24,790 )   (803 )   (24,790 )
Income (loss) from operations 7,487     (39,215 )   7,362     (51,675 )
Interest expense, net (2,425 )   (2,474 )   (10,765 )   (7,644 )
Transferable tax credits, net 7,500         7,500      
Excess insurance proceeds 6,688         6,688      
Other income, net 1,935     150     1,932     508  
Income (loss) before (benefit) provision for income taxes 21,185     (41,539 )   12,717     (58,811 )
(Benefit) provision for income taxes (621 )   173     (621 )   173  
Net income (loss) $ 21,806     $ (41,712 )   $ 13,338     $ (58,984 )
Preferred stock dividends $ (319 )   $ (319 )   $ (1,265 )   $ (1,269 )
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 21,487     $ (42,031 )   $ 12,073     $ (60,253 )
Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.29     $ (0.57 )   $ 0.16     $ (0.82 )
Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.28     $ (0.57 )   $ 0.16     $ (0.82 )
Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 74,778     73,835     74,507     73,482  
Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 76,536     73,835     75,663     73,482  
                       



ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)
       

ASSETS 		December 31, 2025   December 31, 2024
Current Assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,415     $ 35,469  
Restricted cash 2,258     742  
Accounts receivable, net 55,069     58,217  
Inventories 61,676     49,914  
Derivative instruments 525     3,313  
Transferable tax credits, net 7,500      
Other current assets 5,474     5,463  
Total current assets 155,917     153,118  
Property and equipment, net 198,501     214,742  
Other Assets:    
Right of use operating lease assets, net 16,931     20,553  
Intangible assets, net 7,574     4,509  
Other assets 9,863     8,516  
Total other assets 34,368     33,578  
Total Assets $ 388,786     $ 401,438  
           


ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)
           

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 		December 31, 2025    December 31, 2024 
Current Liabilities:          
Accounts payable $ 14,509     $ 20,369  
Accrued liabilities 16,691     24,214  
Current portion – long-term debt 16,600      
Current portion – operating leases 4,958     4,851  
Derivative instruments 1,067     1,177  
Other current liabilities 5,246     7,193  
Total current liabilities 59,071     57,804  
           
Long-term debt, net 63,027     92,904  
Operating leases, net of current portion 13,012     16,913  
Other liabilities 8,435     8,754  
Total Liabilities 143,545     176,375  
           
Stockholders' Equity:          
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized;
 Series A: no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024
 Series B: 927 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024		 1     1  
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 77,307 and 76,565 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 77     77  
Non-voting common stock, $0.001 par value; 3,553 shares authorized; 1 share issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024      
Additional paid-in capital 1,051,795     1,044,176  
Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,461     4,975  
Accumulated deficit (812,093 )   (824,166 )
Total Stockholders' Equity 245,241     225,063  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 388,786     $ 401,438  
           


Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss)
                   
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Years Ended
December 31,
(in thousands) (unaudited)           2025   2024   2025   2024
Net income (loss) $ 21,806     $ (41,712 )   $ 13,338     $ (58,984 )
Adjustments:                      
 Interest expense, net 2,425     2,474     10,765     7,644  
 Interest income (175 )   (112 )   (381 )   (689 )
 Unrealized derivative (gains) losses 4,036     (5,495 )   2,679     (13,574 )
 Excess insurance proceeds (6,688 )       (6,688 )    
 Acquisition-related expenses (recoveries)     5,676     (460 )   7,701  
 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (621 )   173     (621 )   173  
 Asset impairments 803     24,790     803     24,790  
 Depreciation and amortization expense 6,328     6,548     25,216     24,408  
Total adjustments 6,108     34,054     31,313     50,453  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,914     $ (7,658 )   $ 44,651     $ (8,531 )
                       


Segment Financials (unaudited, in thousands)
                   
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Years Ended
December 31,
  2025   2024   2025   2024
Net Sales                      
                       
Pekin Campus, recorded as gross:                      
Alcohol sales $ 105,134     $ 100,216     $ 415,801     $ 415,710  
Essential ingredient sales 45,108     42,011     174,598     169,308  
Intersegment sales 324     316     1,088     1,243  
Total Pekin Campus sales 150,566     142,543     591,487     586,261  
                       
Marketing and distribution:                      
Alcohol sales, gross $ 55,398     $ 37,290     $ 221,306     $ 216,524  
Intersegment sales 2,489     2,831     9,827     10,833  
Total marketing and distribution sales 57,887     40,121     231,133     227,357  
                       
Western production, recorded as gross:                      
Alcohol sales $ 17,083     $ 41,306     $ 67,301     $ 115,389  
Essential ingredient sales 7,476     12,769     31,552     36,953  
Intersegment sales 416         1,697     (122 )
Total Western production sales 24,975     54,075     100,550     152,220  
                       
Corporate and other 1,766     2,755     7,369     11,374  
Intersegment eliminations (3,229 )   (3,147 )   (12,612 )   (11,954 )
Net sales as reported $ 231,965     $ 236,347     $ 917,927     $ 965,258  
                       
Cost of goods sold :                      
Pekin Campus (1) (2) $ 139,712     $ 139,899     $ 572,134     $ 563,033  
Marketing and distribution 53,190     36,348     214,095     213,023  
Western production (1) 24,931     59,449     96,897     172,209  
Corporate and other 1,240     3,592     6,689     12,285  
Intersegment eliminations (2,271 )   (1,550 )   (6,801 )   (5,014 )
Cost of goods sold as reported $ 216,802     $ 237,738     $ 883,014     $ 955,536  
                       
Gross profit (loss):                      
Pekin Campus $ 10,854     $ 2,644     $ 19,353     $ 23,228  
Marketing and distribution 4,697     3,773     17,038     14,334  
Western production 44     (5,374 )   3,653     (19,989 )
Corporate and other 526     (837 )   680     (911 )
Intersegment eliminations (958 )   (1,597 )   (5,811 )   (6,940 )
Gross profit (loss) as reported $ 15,163     $ (1,391 )   $ 34,913     $ 9,722  
                       

________________
(1) – includes depreciation and amortization expense
(2) – includes unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives

Sales and Operating Metrics (unaudited)
           
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Years Ended
December 31,
  2025   2024   2025   2024
 Alcohol Sales (gallons in millions)                      
 Pekin Campus renewable fuel gallons sold 29.5     32.1     122.6     125.7  
 Western production renewable fuel gallons sold 7.9     22.3     32.6     60.5  
 Third party renewable fuel gallons sold 25.7     19.0     106.9     108.3  
 Total renewable fuel gallons sold 63.1     73.4     262.1     294.5  
 Specialty alcohol gallons sold 21.4     21.7     88.0     91.5  
 Total gallons sold 84.5     95.1     350.1     386.0  
                       
Sales Price per Gallon                      
 Pekin Campus $ 2.09     $ 1.89     $ 2.00     $ 1.95  
 Western production $ 2.16     $ 1.86     $ 2.06     $ 1.91  
 Marketing and distribution $ 2.15     $ 1.96     $ 2.07     $ 2.00  
 Total $ 2.10
     $ 1.88     $ 2.02     $ 1.95  
                       
 Alcohol Production (gallons in millions)                      
 Pekin Campus 54.5     55.4     215.3     212.4  
 Western production 8.1     21.2     32.9     58.7  
 Total 62.6     76.6     248.2     271.1  
                       
 Corn Cost per Bushel                      
 Pekin Campus $ 4.22     $ 4.17     $ 4.54     $ 4.45  
 Western production $ 5.47     $ 5.79     $ 5.62     $ 5.73  
 Total $ 4.38     $ 4.63     $ 4.68     $ 4.72  
                       
 Average Market Metrics                      
 PLATTS Ethanol price per gallon $ 1.77     $ 1.60     $ 1.76     $ 1.69  
 CME Corn cost per bushel $ 4.31     $ 4.26     $ 4.39     $ 4.24  
 Board corn crush per gallons (1) $ 0.23     $ 0.08     $ 0.19     $ 0.18  
                       
 Essential Ingredients Sold (thousand tons)                      
 Pekin Campus:                      
 Distillers grains 85.4     85.3     337.6     336.4  
 CO2 46.2     52.7     192.2     188.6  
 Corn wet feed 21.2     41.4     107.3     121.8  
 Corn dry feed 34.6     22.0     106.9     87.2  
 Corn oil and germ 20.0     21.0     78.0     75.1  
 Syrup and other 6.7     10.0     36.4     38.6  
 Corn meal 9.3     9.3     36.8     35.4  
 Yeast 5.9     5.4     24.4     23.2  
 Total Pekin Campus essential ingredients sold 229.3     247.1     919.6     906.3  
                       
                       
 Western production:                      
 Distillers grains 56.1     144.3     235.3     394.5  
 CO2 13.5     14.6     56.5     57.7  
 Syrup and other 0.8     17.2     3.5     54.8  
 Corn oil 1.1     3.1     4.3     7.6  
 Total Western production essential ingredients sold 71.5     179.2     299.6     514.6  
                       
 Total Essential Ingredients Sold 300.8     426.3     1,219.2     1,420.9  
                       
                       
 Essential ingredients return % (2)                      
 Pekin Campus return 53.1%     49.5%     49.3%     49.7%  
 Western production return 48.3%     30.3%     50.4%     32.0%  
 Consolidated total return 52.4%     43.1%     49.5%     45.2%  
                       

________________
(1) Assumes corn conversion of 2.80 gallons of alcohol per bushel of corn.
(2) Essential ingredients revenues as a percentage of total corn costs consumed.


