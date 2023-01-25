iMetal Resources Recieves Exploration Permits for Next Phase of Exploration at Gowganda West

Altiplano Reports Q4 Operational Results with 2.05% Copper Grade at Farellon

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on quarterly results for Q4 2022 from the Farellon Copper-Gold-Iron (Cu-Au-Fe) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

During Q4, 2022, the Company extracted a total 11,340 tonnes of mineralized Cu-Au material at Farellon. This represents a decrease of 15% from the record Q3 results of 13,440 tonnes. Tonnes processed in Q4 represented 6,804 tonnes, down 10% from the previous quarter of 7,570 tonnes. The copper grade recovered was 2.05%, up 10% from the previous Q3 result of 1.87%. Waste removal increased by 18.5% to 1,422 tonnes in Q4 as the decline advanced to the lower 344 levels. Sales of 295,397 pounds of copper generated approximately US$691,000 in revenue (after processing costs). Q4 copper sales and revenue were in line with the previous quarter supported by higher copper grades.

At the end of December 2022, the Company had 800 tonnes in stockpiles at the Farellon site and a total of 3,160 tonnes of stockpiles at the El Peñón mill site. An additional 1,200 tonnes of lower grade material are stockpiled at the Farellon site and ready for processing at the El Peñón facility. The company currently has 1,046 tonnes of material in process with ENAMI. This material will be processed for sale and the revenue will be realized in the next coming months.

President and CEO Alastair McIntyre comments: "We are very pleased to reach another milestone at Farellon with copper sales now exceeding 5 million pounds since Q1 2018. High copper grades continue to be a driver of output and revenue at Farellon. 2022 was a productive year where we generated US$3.25 in revenue with sales of copper consistently averaging around 300,000 pounds per quarter with grade averaging close to 2%. This consistency was a result of focusing on grade control while developing new production levels at deeper areas of the mine. This work is important to set up increased capacity, output, and revenue through added value concentrate sales at El Peñón."

Figure 1. Quarterly Review of US$ Revenue and Copper Pounds Sold

PeriodMinedUSD Revenue*Cu Pounds SoldCopper Grade
Q1 20229,843$908,419295,1992.06%
Q2 202210,742$967,685310,0621.96%
Q3 202213,440$692,731297,4031.87%
Q4 202211,340$691,103295,3972.05%
TOTAL45,365$3,259,938 1,198,061 1.98%

 
* After processing costs

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/152430_d0b9f643a4864bd1_001.jpg
 
Figure 2. Mined, Processed, Waste Removed and Cu Grade by Quarter 2021-2022
 
To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/152430_d0b9f643a4864bd1_001full.jpg
 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/152430_d0b9f643a4864bd1_002full.jpg
 
Figure 3. Processed Material, Income vs. Mining Costs by Quarter
 
To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/152430_d0b9f643a4864bd1_002full.jpg
 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/152430_d0b9f643a4864bd1_003.jpg
 
Figure 4. Intersection of the Farellon Vein at the 344 m Level
 
To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/152430_d0b9f643a4864bd1_003full.jpg

Q4 mining activity focused on extraction of copper-gold bearing material on the 360 m and 352 m levels where selected grades in the NE section yielded copper greater than 2% with vein widths exceeding 8 m in certain locations. Bench mining continued between the 360 m and 352 m levels in the NE section of the mine. Work on widening the main parts of the Hugo Decline was conducted to improve accessibility for specialized haulage trucks to be used starting in Q1 2023 to improve extraction efficiencies. An escapeway chimney was completed between the 352 m and 382 m levels, improving accessibility and ventilation between levels. Development expansion to the 344 m level was completed in Q4 and work has begun with the extension to the 336 m level. Intersection of the 336 m level is expected in April.

Altiplano has generated over US$11.3 million from the recovery and sale (after processing costs) of more than 5 million pounds of copper with an average grade of 1.80% Cu (2018 Q1-2022 Q4). Cash flow has been re-invested into equipment, underground drilling, expanding underground development at Farellon, enhancing ventilation to increase productivity and capacity, new underground development and exploration, and the commissioning of the El Peñón fit-for-purpose mill and flotation plant located 15 km from the Farellon site.

About Altiplano
Altiplano Metals is a growing gold, silver, and copper company focused on the Americas. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets that include an operating copper/gold/iron mine and a state-of-the-art operating copper/gold and iron processing facility in the final stages of completion. Altiplano is focused on creating long-term stakeholder value through developing safe and sustainable production, reinvesting into exploration, and pursuing acquisition opportunities to complement its existing portfolio. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing on opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value. Altiplano trades on the Toronto Venture Exchange trading under the symbol APN and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol A2JNFG.

John Williamson, B.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this document

Altiplano is part of the Metals Group of companies. Metals Group is an award-winning team of professionals who stand for technical excellence, painstaking project selection and uncompromising corporate governance, with a proven ability to capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns.

www.metalsgroup.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

/s/ "John Williamson"
Chairman

For further information, please contact:
Alastair McIntyre, CEO
alastairm@apnmetals.com
Tel: (416) 434-3799

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the (TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify any historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the issuer is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The Farellon mine was previously in production dating back to the 1970's with a reported historical production (to a depth of 70 m) yielding approximately 300,000 tonnes at an average grade of 2.5% copper and 0.5g/t gold. This material was processed locally and sold to ENAMI. Altiplano is relying upon past production records, underground sampling and related activities and current diamond drilling to estimate grade and widths of the mineralization to reactivate production. The decision to commence production on the Farellon deposit is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with any production decision. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies

regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a summary of the Company's activity in 2022 and forward-looking activities for 2023 from the Company CEO Alastair McIntyre.

Happy New Year to our shareholders, stake holders, service providers and followers of Altiplano Metals Inc. I wish you the best for 2023 and thank you for your continued support. 2023 is shaping up to be an exciting year of new milestones and company growth.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the November 2022 operating results from the Farellon Copper-Gold (Cu-Au) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

During the month of November, approximately 4,110 tonnes of mineralized copper-gold material was produced at Farellon with approximately 2,950 tonnes shipped and processed. The November production represents an increase of 2.5% over the October output of 4,010 tonnes. Processing in November increased by 23.5% over the October figure of 2,390 tonnes processed. The copper grade at Farellon observed in November at 2.10%, represents an improvement from the 1.87% observed in October and represents the second highest monthly grade in 2022 and 3rd highest overall. Increased production and good copper grades generated the second highest amount of copper sales from Farellon on record in November at 131,153 pounds.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report the intersection of the 344 m mining level as part of the ongoing underground development of the Hugo Decline at the Farellon copper gold mine located near La Serena, Chile.

Cross cuts on the 344 m mining level have intersected the Farellon Iron Oxide Copper Gold vein structure with production headings now established on the northeast and southwest directions. Mining in this area has begun along with benching operations continuing between the roofs and floors of the 352 m and 360 m levels. Further development of the Hugo Decline to the 336 m level is expected to begin in the next four weeks with a time frame of approximately eight weeks to reach the new targeted intersection. In addition, the Company is planning an underground drill program in the new year to intersect drill targets below the current workings. This program will be designed to increase the geological confidence by extending the drilling intercepts in the Farellon vein system at depth and along strike.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on quarterly results for Q3 2022 from the Farellon Copper-Gold-Iron (Cu-Au-Fe) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

During Q3, 2022, the Company extracted a total 13,440 tonnes of mineralized Cu-Au material at Farellon. This represents an increase of 25% from Q2 results of 10,742 tonnes with Q3 representing the highest quarterly production since operations began in 2018. Tonnes processed in Q3 represented 7,570 tonnes, up 1% from the previous quarter of 7,488 tonnes. The copper grade recovered was 1.87%, down 4.8% from the previous Q2 result of 1.96%. Waste removal in Q3 decreased by 56% to 1,199 tonnes in Q2 as focus returned to advancing production headings.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 1,625,000 units (the "Units") at $0.20 per Unit for $325,000 in gross proceeds. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company, and one-half (12) non-transferable share purchase warrant (the "Warrants") to acquire one (1) additional common share at a price of C$0.30 per share for a period of two years.

Certain arm's length finders received cash fees of $3,290 and 16,450 finders warrants, issued on the same terms as the Warrants in the Offering. All the securities issued in this second tranche will be subject to resale restrictions until February 17, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Strong Reserves Replacement and Continued Reserves Growth in 2022

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Strong Reserves Replacement and Continued Reserves Growth in 2022

  • Added Total Company Reserves of 14 MMBOE 1P, 17 MMBOE 2P and 31 MMBOE 3P
  • Achieved 126% 1P, 148% 2P and 280% 3P Reserves Replacement
  • Fourth Consecutive Year of 1P Reserves Growth
  • Exploration Discoveries Alone Added Company Reserves of 5 MMBOE 1P, 16 MMBOE 2P and 32 MMBOE 3P
  • Achieved Three-Year Average Per Barrel Finding and Development Costs of $11.69 PDP and $14.51 1P
  • Reserve Life Indexes of 7 (1P), 11 (2P) and 15 (3P) Years
  • Net Present Value Before Tax Discounted at 10 Percent Increased to $2.1 Billion (1P), $3.0 Billion (2P) and $4.1 Billion (3P)
  • 1P Net Asset Value per Share of $4.62 Before Tax, Up 77% from 2021
  • 2P Net Asset Value per Share of $7.36 Before Tax, Up 56% from 2021
  • Net Debt-Adjusted Production per Share Growth of 67% since 2021
  • Net Debt-Adjusted Reserves per Share Growth of 56% (1P), 57% (2P) and 69% (3P) since 2021
  • Future Net Revenue After Taxes and Capital Expenditures Forecast to be $1.4 Billion (1P), $1.7 Billion (2P) and $1.9 Billion (3P) Over the Next Five Years
  • Strong Start to 2023 with Year-to-Date Total Company Average Production of Approximately 33,000 BOPD

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (" Gran Tierra" or the " Company ") (NYSE American:GTE) (TSX:GTE) (LSE: GTE) a company focused on international oil exploration and production with assets currently in Colombia and Ecuador, today announced the Company's 2022 year-end reserves as evaluated by the Company's independent qualified reserves evaluator McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. (" McDaniel" ) in a report with an effective date of December 31, 2022 (the " GTE McDaniel Reserves Report" ).

All dollar amounts are in United States (" U.S. ") dollars and all reserves and production volumes are on a working interest before royalties ( "WI" ) basis. Production is expressed in barrels ( "bbl" ) of oil per day ( "bopd" ), while reserves are expressed in bbl, bbl of oil equivalent ( "boe" ) or million boe ( "MMBOE" ), unless otherwise indicated. All reserves values, future net revenue and ancillary information contained in this press release have been prepared by McDaniel and calculated in compliance with Canadian National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (" NI 51-101 ") and the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook (" COGEH" ) and derived from the GTE McDaniel Reserves Report, unless otherwise expressly stated. The following reserves categories are discussed in this press release: Proved Developed Producing ( "PDP" ), Proved ( "1P" ), 1P plus Probable ( "2P" ) and 2P plus Possible ( "3P" ).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marquee Resources

West Spargoville Exploration Update

Marquee Resources Limited(“Marquee” or “Company”) (ASX:MQR) is pleased to update the market about the ongoing exploration activities at the West Spargoville Project (“WSP” or “Project”).

Keep reading...Show less
VRIC 2023 Preview — Jay Martin on Cutting Through Chaos for Investors

VRIC 2023 Preview — Jay Martin on Cutting Through Chaos for Investors

The new year has begun, and that means the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) is back.

Scheduled to run from January 29 to 30 at the Vancouver Convention Center, the two day event will bring together dozens of resource sector experts and more than 300 junior mining companies.

"Chaos abounds right now. It doesn't matter which direction you look, there's confusion and uncertainty … And so how do you play that as an investor?" Jay Martin, president of Cambridge House, said ahead of VRIC.

Keep reading...Show less
High-tech Metals logo

High-Tech Metals (HTM) Commences Trading On ASX

High-Tech Metals Limited (ASX: HTM) (High-Tech, or the Company), is pleased to advise it has commenced trading on the official list of the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) following completion of its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The Company successfully raised $4.718 million (before costs) through the issue of 23,590,000 shares at $0.20 each and has completed the acquisition of the Werner Lake Cobalt Project (Project) located in north-western Ontario, within the Kenora Mining District from Global Energy Metals Corporation (GEMC) (70%) and Marquee Resources Limited (MQR) (30%) (Please refer to Replacement Prospectus dated 31 October 2022).

Keep reading...Show less

