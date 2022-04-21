Altiplano Metals Inc. is pleased to report on the Q1 2022 results from the Farellon Copper-Gold-Iron mine located near La Serena, Chile. During Q1, 2022, the Company extracted a total 10,075 tonnes of mineralized Cu-Au material at Farellon and processed 6,676 tonnes at an average copper grade of approximately 1.99%. Sales of 281,949 pounds of copper generated approximately US$857,238 in revenue which represents the ...

APN:CA