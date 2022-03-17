Altiplano Metals Inc. is pleased to report on the February 2022 results from the Farellon Copper-Gold mine located near La Serena, Chile. Approximately 3,720 tonnes in total of mineralized copper-gold material was extracted at Farellon and 2,303 tonnes were processed during the month of February. This work represented a 4% improvement over the January output of 3,580 tonnes and a 4.5% improvement over the 2,110 ...

