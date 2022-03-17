Copper Investing News

Altiplano Metals Inc. is pleased to report on the February 2022 results from the Farellon Copper-Gold mine located near La Serena, Chile. Approximately 3,720 tonnes in total of mineralized copper-gold material was extracted at Farellon and 2,303 tonnes were processed during the month of February. This work represented a 4% improvement over the January output of 3,580 tonnes and a 4.5% improvement over the 2,110 ...

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the February 2022 results from the Farellon Copper-Gold (Cu-Au) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

Approximately 3,720 tonnes in total of mineralized copper-gold material was extracted at Farellon and 2,303 tonnes were processed during the month of February. This work represented a 4% improvement over the January output of 3,580 tonnes and a 4.5% improvement over the 2,110 tonnes processed in January. The grade in February improved to 2.17% for the month compared to the January grade of 2.05%. The February copper grade is recorded as the highest monthly grade recovered from Farellon since operations began in Q1 2018. Grade improvements in the last few months are noticeable and attributed to accessing higher grade material in the lower levels of the NE sections of the mine at the 368 m and 360 m levels.

Revenue generated in February was approximately US$327,436 after processing costs, representing an 18% improvement over January's revenue of $277,845. Revenue continues to improve as a result of higher grade and increased copper sales. At February month end, an additional 250 tonnes were stockpiled at site where the revenue will be credited to the following months after processing has been completed. In addition, 1,450 tonnes of low-grade copper/high grade iron are stockpiled at site for processing at El Peñón site when that facility is completed.

CEO Alastair McIntyre commented, "Productivity improvements at Farellon are generating positive returns in improving grade and increased production. We are pleased to see higher grades, especially at depth, which drives increased revenues and supports our plans for continuing the development at Farellon to deeper levels."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/117123_a14ec1e904ded895_001.jpg

Figure 1. Comparative 2021 Monthly Review of Farellon Output

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/117123_a14ec1e904ded895_001full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/117123_a14ec1e904ded895_002.jpg

Figure 2. Monthly Processed Material, Income and Mining Cost at Farellon

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/117123_a14ec1e904ded895_002full.jpg

Month 2021USD Income*Copper PoundsCu grade %
January$218,695 104,7411.77%
February$137,990 68,8061.38%
March$184,028 83,9741.43%
April$230,655 88,0531.64%
May$99,614 39,3301.23%
June$269,442 93,2771.49%
July$243,853 90,6541.52%
August$162,78369,9501.20%
September$154,70960,9141.42%
October$176,31869,4011.44%
November$373,668121,8491.94%
December$229,06876,6671.82%
January$277,84592,5942.07%
February$327,436105,7342.17%

 

Figure 3. Comparative 2021 Income, Copper Contained and Grade

*After processing costs

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/117123_a14ec1e904ded895_003.jpg

Figure 4. Farellon Mine Section

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/117123_a14ec1e904ded895_003full.jpg

The decision to commence production on the Farellon deposit is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with the production decision.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/117123_altiplanofigure5_550.jpg

Figure 5. Jumbo setting up on the 360 m level

To view an enhanced version of Figure 5, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/117123_altiplanofigure5.jpg

Note the copper in yellow on the right side of the picture as chalcopyrite. The darker steel grey areas are magnetite which will be also recovered at the El Peñón processing facility.

Altiplano has generated over US$7.98 million from the recovery and sale of 3.86 million pounds of copper with an average grade of 1.74% Cu (2018 Q1-2021 Q4). Cash flow has been re-invested into equipment, underground drilling, expanding underground development at Farellon, enhancing ventilation to increase productivity and capacity, new underground development and exploration at Maria Luisa, and the commencement of the permitted El Peñón fit-for-purpose mill and flotation plant located 15 km from the Farellon site.

About Altiplano
Altiplano Metals is a growing gold, silver, and copper company focused on the Americas. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets that include an operating copper/gold/iron mine, development of near-term producing gold/copper projects, and exploration land packages with district-scale potential. Altiplano is focused on creating long-term stakeholder value through developing safe and sustainable production, reinvesting into exploration, and pursuing acquisition opportunities to complement its existing portfolio. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing on opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value. Altiplano trades on the Toronto Venture Exchange trading under the symbol APN and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol A2JNFG.

John Williamson, B.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this document.

Altiplano is part of the Metals Group portfolio of companies. Metals Group is an award-winning team of professionals who stand for technical excellence, painstaking project selection, uncompromising corporate governance and a unique ability to pan through the rubble to discover and develop golden opportunities.

www.metalsgroup.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

/s/ "John Williamson"
Chairman

For further information, please contact:
Alastair McIntyre, CEO
alastairm@apnmetals.com
Tel: (416) 434 3799

Jeremy Yaseniuk, Director
jeremyy@apnmetals.com
Tel: (604) 773-1467

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the (TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify any historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the issuer is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The Farellon mine was previously in production dating back to the 1970's with a reported historical production (to a depth of 70 m) yielding approximately 300,000 tonnes at an average grade of 2.5% copper and 0.5g/t gold. This material was processed locally and sold to ENAMI. Altiplano is relying upon past production records, underground sampling and related activities and current diamond drilling to estimate grade and widths of the mineralization to reactivate production. The decision to commence production on the Farellon deposit is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with any production decision. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/117123

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Altiplano MetalsTSXV:APNCopper Investing
APN:CA
Altiplano Provides an Update on the Exploration Program at the Pastillas Gold-Copper Project

Altiplano Provides an Update on the Exploration Program at the Pastillas Gold-Copper Project

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the exploration activities at the Company's newly optioned Pastillas gold exploration project (the "Property"), located within the prolific Maricunga Gold Belt in the Atacama region of northern Chile.

Altiplano's geologists have arrived on site at Pastillas and the adjacent La Isla projects to conduct an initial exploration and mapping program. This work is designed to further the understanding of the lithology, fault network and the widespread advanced steam heated argillic alteration system indicative of epithermal and porphyry systems (Figures 1 and 2). Initial focus will be to complete an extensive alteration and bedrock lithology mapping survey over the southern portion of the property including following up with an extensive short-wave infrared spectroscopy (SWIR) program to build on the limited historical work.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Provides Activity Update and Commences Drill Program at Maria Luisa

Altiplano Provides Activity Update and Commences Drill Program at Maria Luisa

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a surface and underground delineation and exploration diamond drill program and provide a general activity update at its Maria Luisa project, located 100 km north of La Serena within the Atacama Region in Incahuasi, Chile.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Reports January 2022 Results with Improved Revenue and Grade

Altiplano Reports January 2022 Results with Improved Revenue and Grade

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the January 2022 results from the Farellon Copper-Gold (Cu-Au) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

During January 2022, a total of approximately 3,580 tonnes of mineralized copper-gold material was extracted at Farellon, and 2,221 tonnes were processed. This work represented an 11% improvement over the December output of 3,228 tonnes and a 12% improvement over the 1,989 tonnes processed in December. The grade in January improved to 2.05% for the month compared to the December grade of 1.82%. Grade improvements are attributed to accessing higher grade material in the NE sections of the mine in the 368 m and 360 m levels in addition to the benching mining of the higher grades in the 389 m level.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Discovers New Vein System at Maria Luisa; samples 2.50 Metres of 1.44 g/t Gold and 4.65% Copper

Altiplano Discovers New Vein System at Maria Luisa; samples 2.50 Metres of 1.44 g/t Gold and 4.65% Copper

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce progress of the decline advance and underground channel sampling of a newly discovered vein system intersected within the Maria Luisa decline (Table 1). The decline is currently being advanced parallel to projected gold-copper vein mineralization in a southeast direction towards historical underground workings in the southernmost portion of the property (Figure 1). The Maria Luisa project is located within the Atacama Region 100 km north of La Serena in Incahuasi, Chile.

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Reports on Construction Progress at El Penon Processing Facility

Altiplano Reports on Construction Progress at El Penon Processing Facility

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the ongoing construction activity at the El Peñón processing facility being built to support copper-gold-iron production from the Farellon mine located near La Serena, Chile.

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Teck Reports 2021 Sustainability Performance

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today the release of our 21 st annual Sustainability Report, highlighting our sustainability and ESG performance in 2021 and progress on our sustainability strategy goals.

"Our focus at Teck is on responsibly providing the essential resources needed to improve the global standard of living while caring for people, communities and the environment," said Don Lindsay, President and CEO. "Our annual Sustainability Report outlines our ESG performance for the year and the progress we've made towards achieving the goals of our sustainability strategy."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Usha Resources Secures Drill Contractor for Lost Basin Gold-Copper Project

Usha Resources Secures Drill Contractor for Lost Basin Gold-Copper Project

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA)(OTCQB:USHAF) is pleased to announce that it has executed a drilling contract for its upcoming maiden drill program at the Lost Basin Gold-Copper Project located in Mohave County, Arizona. The Company intends on completing a reconnaissance visit by its personnel and the drilling contractor in the coming weeks to review drill sites after which it will commence with the construction of access roads and drill pads in preparation for drilling

The Company has elected to proceed with diamond core drilling for its maiden program to better understand the lithological and structural data at the Site. The Company plans to drill 1,500 metres over two phases with the results of the maiden program being used to delineate a larger follow-up drill campaign.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trilogy Announces Additional Results from the 2021 Infill Drill Program at the Arctic Project and Update on the Ambler Access Project

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE: TMQ) ("Trilogy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the fourth set of drilling results from the 2021 summer field season at the Arctic Project, part of the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects ("UKMP") located in Northwestern Alaska managed by Ambler Metals LLC ("Ambler Metals"), the joint venture operating company equally owned by wholly owned subsidiaries of Trilogy and South32 Limited (ASX: S32) (LSE: S32) (JSE: S32) (ADR: SOUHY) ("South32").

The 2021 Arctic drill program included 4,131 meters of diamond drilling, comprising 18 holes, that were designed to convert part of the resources from the Indicated category to the Measured category, and provide material for metallurgical testing and geotechnical information. The assay results detailed here are for additional infill/metallurgical drill holes from the 2021 summer field season.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Provides Update on Option Agreement to Acquire Chaco Bear Property and Ashton Property

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Provides Update on Option Agreement to Acquire Chaco Bear Property and Ashton Property

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG" or the "Company") issues an update to prior news releases dated October 21, 2021 and January 31, 2022 to confirm the final terms of its previously announced option agreement (the "Agreement") with Houston Minerals Ltd. to acquire a 100% interest in the Chaco Bear Property and the Ashton Property located in British Columbia, Canada (collectively, the "Properties").

The term of the Agreement has been extended from a four year period to a ten year period, and the annual advance royalty payments in the amounts of C$250,000 on the Chaco Bear Property and C$150,000 on the Ashton Property are to be paid starting on the fifth year from closing through to the ninth year, rather than in the fourth and fifth year only. All other terms, as disclosed in the news release dated October 21, 2021 are unchanged.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Teck's Highland Valley Copper Achieves Canada's First Copper Mark Verification

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today announced Highland Valley Copper Operations (HVC) has been awarded the Copper Mark.

Copper Mark is a voluntary assurance framework to promote responsible production practices and demonstrate commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. To be verified for Copper Mark, HVC was assessed and independently verified against 32 responsible production criteria including greenhouse gas emissions, community health and safety, respect for Indigenous rights and business integrity.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Reports on the Magnum Mine Deposit UAV Drone Mission Survey

Fabled Copper Reports on the Magnum Mine Deposit UAV Drone Mission Survey

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the 10th set of results of 2021 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project comprised of the Neil Property and the Toro Property in Northwestern British Columbia. The Company also holds rights to the Bronson Property. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - Location Map

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×