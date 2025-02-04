Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Altair Minerals (ASX:ALR)

Altair Minerals: High-quality, Growing Exploration Portfolio with Potential for Large Copper-Gold Deposits


Strategically positioned to unlock the value of its Venatica and Olympic Domain projects, Altair Minerals (ASX:ALR) is leveraging cutting-edge exploration techniques and its seasoned technical team’s expertise for significant copper and gold discoveries. Through a disciplined and systematic approach, Altair centers on building a portfolio of high-quality assets with the potential to become Tier-1 discoveries.

Altair Minerals' flagship Venatica Project is strategically situated in Peru’s Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry Belt, a globally significant copper-producing region. The project is neighboring and sitting along strike Tier-1 mines, including Las Bambas, Antapaccay and Haquira, collectively establishing the area as one of the world’s premier porphyry copper districts.

Location of Altair Minerals' Venatica Project,Location of Venatica Project, sitting along the Las Bambas trend and on key contact of Andahuaylas-Yauri Intrusive Batholith which is the main structural feature facilitating Tier-1 Copper deposits on the belt.

Venatica’s land package is strategically positioned along the northern extension of the batholith intrusion contact zone, a geological anomaly known for hosting large-scale copper deposits with no modern exploration. Altair holds a first-mover advantage, being the first company to test the extension of this trend which has without failure made Tier-1 discoveries every ~60 km. The project’s geology is characterized by a combination of porphyry and skarn mineralization, which underpins its exceptional exploration potential.

Company Highlights

  • Altair Minerals’ two world-class projects - Venatica in Peru and Olympic Domain in Australia - are located in globally significant mining districts, targeting Tier-1 copper and gold deposits.
  • Venatica Project is a 337 sq km exploration project in the world-famous Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry Belt, featuring extensive copper-gold porphyry and skarn mineralization with proven high-grade historical production.
  • The Olympic Domain project, located in South Australia’s Gawler Craton, is an 831 sq km IOCG project adjacent to BHP’s Oak Dam deposit (1.34 Bt @ 0.66 percent copper and 0.33 g/t gold) and boasts major analogous geophysical anomalies just 5 km from the Oak Dam deposit, indicative of significant mineralization.
  • Historic sampling and exploration work was conducted at Venatica by INMET prior to its subsequent take over First Quantum for C$5.1 billion. The historic work has shown two major porphyry targets of 6 sq kmand 4 sq km, respectively, which have demonstrated abundant copper mineralisation at surface.
  • Historic sampling at Venatica covers a small portion of the overall target, leaving substantial scope to expand its target size which remains open in all directions, these samples include:
    • 7.0 percent copper and 33 g/t silver (sample 2254)
    • 5.7 percent copper and 43 g/t silver (sample 4807)
    • 4.8 percent copper and 32 g/t silver (sample 15245)
    • 6.5 percent copper and 0.52 g/t gold (sample 4803)
    • 4.8 percent copper and 0.40 g/t gold (sample 4801)
  • Advanced geophysical techniques, modernized modelling has refined drill at Olympic Domain which shows previous impressive holes have narrowly missed the true core of the IOCG body, which shows a target size larger than the adjacent Oak Dam deposit owned by BHP.
  • Altair’s boasts a first class and leading technical exploration team, who have cumulatively contributed to 11.4 Mt of copper and 26 Moz of gold discoveries in the past two decades.

This Altair Minerals profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Altair Minerals (ASX:ALR) to receive an Investor Presentation

Altair Minerals

Altair Minerals


Juggernaut Secures 100 % Option on Big One Gold Discovery - Drill Ready - Golden Triangle, B.C.

Juggernaut Secures 100 % Option on Big One Gold Discovery - Drill Ready - Golden Triangle, B.C.


Sitka Prepares for Winter Diamond Drilling Program at Its RC Gold Project, Yukon

Sitka Prepares for Winter Diamond Drilling Program at Its RC Gold Project, Yukon


Yellow sign saying "trade war" against cloudy sky.

Trump's Trade Tactics Shake Up Global Commodities Markets

US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies are reshaping global commodities markets, with a variety of resource industries experiencing volatility since Trump reassumed power in the country.

The implementation of 25 percent tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico — albeit currently paused — and a 10 percent increase on Chinese tariffs has created supply and currency fluctuations across the commodities board.

1911 Gold Intersects 8.42 g/t Gold over 0.91 m and 7.23 g/t Gold over 1.05 m in Drilling at True North

1911 Gold Intersects 8.42 g/t Gold over 0.91 m and 7.23 g/t Gold over 1.05 m in Drilling at True North

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB) (OTCBB: AUMBF) (FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce the assay results from ten (10) drill holes for 2,222.00 metres ("m") from the surface exploration drilling program currently in progress at the True North Project located on the Company's 100%-owned Rice Lake Gold property in Manitoba, Canada .

Highlights:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Altair Minerals
