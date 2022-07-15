Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Alphinat Inc. (TSXV:NPA) announces the release of SmartGuide Version "X" and Board of Director changes

"SmartGuide X introduces several new features and a multitude of improvements to make developing your applications easier than ever," explains Harold Russel Alphinat's Chief Software Architect. "With this version, it has never been so easy and pleasant to create secure web/mobile applications for your organization."

SmartGuide X focuses on facilitating the integration of source control systems, as well on the addition of numerous functionalities to reduce, more than ever, the use of code in the creation of your apps.

With SmartGuide X it is possible to have dynamic validation messages, recalculate fields, trigger events on fields, or even stop the processing of a sequence of actions.

Multilingual support has also been greatly improved, allowing labels to be translated directly from the Designer interface without the need to use an Excel file.

  • A brand-new base theme is provided which allows much easier customization and facilitates updates.
  • Smartlet source files now separated by pages, for easier versioning
  • Smartlet localization files in JSON form separated by page, to facilitate version management
  • Metadata now available at theme level
  • New simplified Smartlets navigation URL, allowing you to ride in default Smartlets multiple mode
  • Scripts in beanshell now with highlighting for easier reading
  • Rules support via beanshell scripts
  • Action GotoSmartlet can now trigger Smartlet initialization destination
  • Actions to show/hide a field
  • Ability to assign an error message to a field
  • Ability to put a read-only field on an action
  • New function available to delete cookies
  • Extension functions can return arrays of values
  • As well as several performance optimizations

Do not hesitate to contact Alphinat at sales@Alphinat.com for more information.

Our teams are involved in a variety of strategic projects. Using SmartGuide, they have been able to rapidly delivery solutions with minimal delays, demonstrating the level of productivity that SmartGuide offers our clients and partners.

SmartGuide allows the IT department to focus on the infrastructure, technical conventions, connections to existing systems. SmartGuide demonstrates that it offers our clients and partners the lowest Total Cost of Ownership compared to custom coded solutions.

In order to accelerate future growth, Alphinat has considerably broadens its horizons by now counting five main areas of solution development:

  1. SmartGuide® Grants and Contributions solution (www.SmartGrants.ca) was developed in conjunction with a federal department of the Canadian Government. This platform offers unparalleled productivity for federal, state and municipal clients creating calls for grants including financial program creations for applications, adjudication and payments.
  2. SmartGuide® Portal Edition for Dynamics 365 (www.smartD365.com) has optimize the way that clients can now create and deploy online services on top of Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM solutions. This offering is available in SaaS mode as well as on-premises.
  3. SmartGuide® GreenHouse Gas Registry solutions (www.SmartGHGR.ca) is a green fintech solution allowing governments and industry to work together in reducing the harmful effects of greenhouse gas. Alphinat currently has three provincial clients for our SmartGHGR.ca solution.
  4. SmartGuide® Claims solutions (www.SmartClaims.ca) was developed in conjunction with a major IT consulting partner, which aims at offering unparalleled productivity to federal, state and municipal clients for financial claims applications, ajudication and settlements for financial compensation and class action settlements.
  5. SmartGuide® CIVIC Portal, CIVIC Portal for Permits & Licensing (www.PermitSmart.ca) and SmartGuide® Municipal Cloud are Municipal Cloud and on-premises solutions front ending partner solutions and other digital services for improved user experience for both the cities and their citizens.

The team delivers solutions to various federal, state, and provincial agencies and municipalities across North America. In addition, the company continues to be involved in supporting its partners to ensure the delivery of solutions to government customers.

Alphinat also announces the retirement of Marcel Elefant from the Board of Directors after many years of tireless services and valuable insights Marcel shared with management and the board.

"We wish to thank Marcel for his time and unwavering support of Alphinat Inc," said Michel Lemoine, Chairperson of the board of Alphinat. "We enjoyed his thoughtful recommendations and shared enthusiasm to help bring Alphinat to a commercial success."

Alphinat welcomes Sridhar (Sri) Subramanian to the Board of Directors of Alphinat as Sri brings 25 years of experience in the software industry including executive roles in marketing and strategic partnership development. "Sri has worked to partner with Alphinat in the past and has helped align our partnership strategy," said Curtis Page, President and CEO of Alphinat. "We are thankful to have Sri join our team and his support to management and the board will be impactful."

Alphinat's full filling information can be found on SEDAR, at www.sedar.com.

About Alphinat

At Alphinat, we are driven by the passion to make application development easy for everyone. We enable people leveraging a customer's vision to be an integral part of the development team. After all, what better way to ensure a more favourable outcome than to provide those closest to an application's end-users with a vested interest in its success throughout its development?

So, whether you choose to develop your applications with the help of our low-code platform SmartGuide®, kickstart your project using one of our pre-built apps or engage us or one of our partners to do the work for you, we're here to help you deploy better applications in record time. Visit us at https://www.alphinat.com for more information. We look forward to hearing from you.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this document, including those which express management's expectations or estimations with regards to the Company's future performance constitute «forward-looking statements" as understood by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are, of necessity, based on a certain number of estimates and hypotheses; while management considers these to be accurate at the time they are expressed, they are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and risks on the commercial, economic and competitive levels. We advise readers that these forward- looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other known and unknown factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause significant differences between actual results and those described in forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, the Company's capacity to increase acceptance of its products on the market, and to penetrate new markets; the potential existence of defects or undetected problems in the Company's products; the Company's ability to manage its growth; the Company's ability to compete with others; potential commitments; maintaining the Company's intellectual property rights and defending against litigation putting those rights in question; the Company's reliance on the knowledge of its key personnel; and the Company's access to sufficient capital to finance its future needs. This is a partial and non-exhaustive list of factors that could bear on any of our forward-looking statements. Investors are advised to not rely unduly on the forward-looking statements. This advisory applies to all forward-looking statements, whether expressed orally or in writing, attributed to Alphinat or to any individual expressing them in the name of the Company. The Company is under no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or other circumstances. Risks and uncertainties that bear on the Company are described in greater detail in the Company's Annual Report.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Curtis Page
Chief Executive Officer
Alphinat Inc.
(514) 398-9799 ext 225

SOURCE:Alphinat, Inc.



Overview

Alphinat (TSXV:NPA) is a software technology company developing platform solutions with a variety of applications, including its SmartGuide™ platform, which has been designed to integrate with any customer’s backend systems such as “relationship management (CRM)” through its open application programming interface (APIs). The company is developing a number of low-code solutions that can be integrated with existing applications and technologies such as encryption solutions, AI or blockchain type crypto currencies with a focus on automating design, control and deployment of secure digital services and platforms.

Alphinat’s SmartGuide is a low-code development solution that allows enterprise clients or their SIs to develop their mobile and digital applications. By enabling development of secure web applications and platforms, Alphinat can be used to help rejuvenate legacy systems with existing technical limitations or build new secure digital services. The Alphinat SmartGuide system allows for drag-and-drop development of an application, providing users the ability to preview, test and adjust layouts and designs using a sophisticated visual editor.

alphinat_profile_fig1

Alphinat offers its SmartGuide platform and proprietary CRM solutions through both perpetual sales agreements and software-as-a-service (SaaS) models, providing its clients with flexibility according to their business needs. Alphinat caters its software development solutions to enterprise organizations and government entities with complex digital service needs, including secure single sign-on (SSO) to protect their disparate records of information. As of 2020, Alphinat has secured agreements with over 30 municipal clients to provide its low-code SmartGuide platform as well as several state/provincial and federal governments.

In July 2019, Alphinat announced the company had signed an agreement with another member of the G7’s federal government, making that the fourth federal government to begin working with Alphinat and its SmartGuide platform. The federal agency has been provided with the entire suite of SmartGuide tools, including the SmartGuide software license files. Government organizations represent over 70 percent of Alphinat’s sales, with fintech companies and human resources organizations representing the remainder of its business.

Alphinat has partnered with a number of leading technology companies in order to optimize its platform offerings and reach, including Unisys, Atos, the Maplesoft Group and Calytera.

Alphinat’s Company Highlights

  • SmartGuide platform enables clients to easily design applications through an easy-to-use drag and drop visual editor
  • Partnered with four federal agencies from G7 countries to provide them with SmartGuide and its full suite of tools
  • SmartProfile add-on allows clients to register an account and manage their digital credentials from a central platform
  • Secured over 30 contracts with municipal clients, including many in the province of Ontario and across the USA.
  • Alphinat announced in December 2020 the launch of a fintech green technology. With the cooperation of a Canadian provincial government, Alphinat has launched a Greenhouse Gas Registry for state and federal level governments looking to work with industry to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide a platform for financial management of these credits.

Alphinat’s SmartGuide™ Platform

Alphinat’s SmartGuide platform is a low-code development solution that enables enterprise clients to develop their own mobile and digital applications. SmartGuide is designed to be deployed in J2EE and .NET environments, allowing for applications that can be deployed as portlets, servlets, web parts, user controls or web services.

alphinat_profile_fig2

SmartGuide is designed to be compatible with leading cloud providers, enabling clients to deploy multiple applications on the same instance. Alphinat offers a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) edition of its SmartGuide low-code development solution, enabling potential clients to deploy applications to the cloud quickly and easily.

SmartProfile

SmartProfile is an add-on for SmartGuide offered by Alphinat to allow clients to register an account and manage their digital credentials. Through SmartProfile, Alphinat aims to provide a Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) system capable of providing the optimal user experience without sacrificing security. Alphinat achieves this by offering a robust collection of security features, including multi-factor authentication (MFA), customizable session times, password age restrictions, password complexity requirements and IP address blocking after failed login attempts.

SmartGuide includes a signup system that can be adjusted to fit the exact requirements of the client. The platform comes loaded with a variety of predefined customer data fields that can be customized for any application. At the account management level, SmartProfile allows administrators to manage all account information with the ability to adjust user data and reset passwords. The platform comes with integrated CAPTCHA support to protect applications from spam and other automated attacks.

The SmartGuide platform is designed to allow for government & enterprise-level security and control over the applications it creates, including features such as AI, blockchain and unlimited bit encryption such as 1024-bit and two-factor authentication that are specifically designed to thwart identity and information theft.

Alphinat’s Municipal Services Platform

Civic Portal for Amanda is Alphinat’s digital platform designed to be integrated with Moneris, a leading payment solutions platform, allowing citizens and businesses to easily pay for licenses and permits using the platform. It incorporates into platform solutions such as Amanda and has the potential to enable seamless payment solutions that can be connected to additional payment gateways, depending on the use case.

alphinat_profile_fig3

The time and money necessary to facilitate in-person registrations and permitting systems can be significant, which led Alphinat to design a system that allows clients to take control of the process with a portal-based solution. Alphinat’s portal products can be built from scratch or a premade template, allowing clients to save time and money in the development process.

The Alphinat civic portal for Amanda comes loaded with a number of features that are designed for municipal registration and customer relationship management, including:

  • An online wizard capable of quickly connecting citizens and businesses to the applicable licenses and permits
  • Quick access options for advanced users that do not require back-end calls
  • Complete login support including Remember me, Forgot password and Google reCAPTCHA functionality
  • Self-service account creation including two-factor authentication (2FA) for enhanced security
  • Guided search technology to improve user requests

SmartPortal

SmartPortal for Dynamics 365 is a responsive and accessible digital portal that is capable of leveraging existing CRM data without the need for additional code. The SmartPortal has the potential to enable basic users to visually assemble a fully integrated portal in a WYSIWYG environment.

SmartPortal can be seamlessly integrated into other back-end systems using web services including SOAP and REST, or by using the .NET or Java API. Users are able to access this interface with a simple single sign-on (SSO) authentication system. The SmartPortal system comes loaded with features including automatic field creation, a WYSIWYG environment, flexible deployment options and multi-organization support. SmartPortal also supports existing .NET and Java-based portals including SiteCore, Kentico, WebSphere Portal and Oracle.

Alphinat’s Management Team

Curtis Page—CEO

Marc Chartrand—CFO

Eric David—Independent Director

Michel Lemoine—Chairman

Karyn Pellatt-Caron—Independent Director

Benoit Ste-Marie—Independent Director

Marcel Elefant—Independent Director

Denis Michaud—Chief Solutions and Security Officer

