Alpha Lithium Corporation (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company") is pleased to report a maiden but preliminary lithium ("Li") and potassium ("K") resource statement for its Tolillar brine project in the Salta province of Argentina. The resource estimate detailed in Table 1 below includes 2,119,000 tonnes of indicated, and 1,158,000 tonnes of inferred, lithium carbonate ("Li 2 CO 3 ") equivalent ("LCE"). The resource estimate also includes 7,387,000 tonnes of potassium equivalent ("KCl") in the indicated category and a further 4,786,000 tonnes of KCl in the inferred category.

The Company has not included any of its Hombre Muerto assets in this resource estimate.

The resource is labeled "preliminary" for several reasons as outlined below, and Montgomery & Associates ("M&A") who prepared the independent resource estimate, noted that additional resource is expected to be added in the future:

  • Only 9,000 (33%) of the 27,500-hectare site has been explored,
  • The resource does not include results from two wells that were drilled, completed, flow-tested and sampled; however, results have not been received back from the lab,
  • M&A has recommended drilling additional wells for the purposes of adding additional resource and at increased lithium concentrations,
  • Lower bound lithium grades were used for two wells, which lowered the overall average lithium concentration, as finalized lab test results have not yet been received from the laboratory.

Brad Nichol, President, and CEO of Alpha, commented, "We are very excited to see a robust NI 43-101 resource estimate from our hydrogeological consultants. We expect to expand this resource by drilling (i) deeper, as we haven't reached basement rock, (ii) laterally, as we have not drilled anywhere near the extents of the salar, and (iii) through increased lithium grades, as we continually improve our understanding of the salar's hydrodynamics. Importantly, the Company now has a strong, albeit preliminary, resource estimate in place that will allow us to proceed with our planned Economic Assessment. Since closing the recent bought deal financing and increasing our cash reserves to over $45 million, we are confidently advancing Tolillar to the next level."

Table 1. Tolillar Brine Resource Statement

Resource
Category 		Brine
Volume
(m 3 ) 		Avg.
Li
(mg/l) 		In situ Li
(tonnes)* 		Li 2 CO 3
Equivalent
(tonnes*) 		Avg.
K
(mg/l) 		In situ K
(tonnes)* 		KCl Equivalent
(tonnes)*
Indicated 1.6 billion 242 398,000 2,119,000 2,315 3,873,000 7,387,000
Inferred 1.1 billion 191 218,000 1,158,000 2,201 2,510,000 4,786,000

*Tonnages are rounded to the nearest thousand
The reader is cautioned that mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

The resource estimate was prepared in accordance with the guidelines of National Instrument 43-101 and uses best practice methods specific to brine resources, including a reliance on sampling methods that yield depth-specific chemistry and effective (drainable) porosity measurements. The resource estimation was completed by independent qualified person Mr. Michael Rosko, M.Sc., C.P.G. of the international hydrogeology firm E.L. Montgomery & Associates.

The resource is defined over a 90.58 km2 footprint using results from depth-specific packer sampling. In addition, the brine was sampled during short-term pumping tests and from naturally flowing wells. The indicated and inferred resource was derived from wells drilled to depths up to 400 meters, without reaching bedrock. Geophysical surveys were used to assist with location and anticipated depths for all holes, but also to identify potential for increased grades at-depth, freshwater values, and to extend the inferred resource, to be included in future drilling to even greater depths and potential for increased resource estimates. Over most of the basin, the brine resource occurs to within one metre of surface and its thickness is defined by the extent of drilling.

The maximum depth drilled was 400 metres near the north of the mining concessions. The deepest brine sample was obtained at a depth of 349 metres with a lithium concentration of 345 mg/L.

The chemistry of Tolillar brine is judged to be very favourable. Results of more recently drilled wells are continuously better than originally drilled wells, a fact that may be lost in averaging values.

The total contained lithium and potassium values are based on measurements of effective (drainable) porosity distributed throughout the aquifer volume that defines this resource. This method of porosity determination is designed to estimate the portion of the total porosity that can theoretically be drained; however, these in-situ estimates may differ from total extractable quantities. The porosity of the resource volume varies with geology, but to-date effective porosity has been predictable within distinct hydrostratigraphic units.

The Company has also discovered a potentially significant fresh water source adjacent to Tolillar Salar and is planning additional exploration during the next several months to confirm this fresh water resource.

Resource Estimation Methodology

A total of 3,083 metres of drilling from 11 holes was evaluated for this resource estimate calculation; other core holes and wells were drilled but were shallower. The total thickness of the basin, and the total thickness of saturated sediments, is unknown.

The consultants chose to estimate the resource using a drill-hole centered polygonal technique. Hydrostratigraphic units have variable thickness and were determined by the consultants based on observed lithology and anticipated similar hydraulic properties. The values for drainable porosity and grade (lithium and potassium values) for each hydrostratigraphic unit were derived from direct measured values from the well. The unit thicknesses combined with the areas yield a volume. The volumes combined with the drainable porosity values, representing the amount of fluid available from the formation yield the tonnage of brine. Applying the grade, represented as lithium carbonate and potassium chloride equivalents then provides the estimated resource for each block, which are then summed.

The primary analytical laboratories for the data used in this resource are Alex Stewart in Mendoza, Argentina and SGS Laboratory in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Both laboratories are accredited to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO14001:2004 for their geochemical and environmental labs for the preparation and analysis of numerous sample types, including brines.

Qualified Person

The resource estimate was completed by Mr. Michael Rosko, M.Sc., C.P.G. of Montgomery and Associates Consultores Limitada ("M&A"). Mr. Rosko is a Registered Geologist (C.P.G.) in Arizona, California, and Texas, a Registered Member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration, and is a qualified person (QP) as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Rosko and hydrogeologists from M&A have been on site multiple times during the various phases of drilling and sampling operations; Mr. Rosko has extensive experience in salar environments and has been a QP on many lithium brine projects. Mr. Rosko and M&A are completely independent of Alpha Lithium. Mr. Rosko has reviewed and approved the content of this news release, and has verified the data disclosed herein, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information contained herein.

Program design and exploration support was provided by Dr. Rodolfo Fernando Garcia Maurizzio, (PhD. Geology) of Alpha Lithium. Dr. Garcia is a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG). Dr. Garcia has spent significant time on site at Tolillar during all drilling and sampling operations; and has extensive experience with lithium projects at other lithium bearing salars in Argentina and several other countries in South America.

A Technical Report prepared under the guidelines of NI 43-101 standards describing the resource estimation will be filed on SEDAR within 45 days of this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Alpha Lithium CORPORATION

"Brad Nichol"

Brad Nichol
President, CEO and Director

For more information:
Alpha Lithium Investor Relations
Tel: +1 844 592 6337
relations@alphalithium.com
www.alphalithium.com

About Alpha Lithium (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1)

Alpha Lithium is a team of industry professionals and experienced stakeholders focused on the development of the Tolillar and Hombre Muerto Salars. In Tolillar, we have assembled 100% ownership of what may be one of Argentina's last undeveloped lithium salars, encompassing 27,500 hectares (67,954 acres), neighboring multi-billion-dollar lithium players in the heart of the renowned "Lithium Triangle". In Hombre Muerto, we continue to expand our 5,000+ hectare (12,570 acres) foothold in one of the world's highest quality, longest producing, lithium salars. Other companies in the area exploring for lithium brines or currently in production include Orocobre Limited, Galaxy Lithium, Livent Corporation, and POSCO in Salar del Hombre Muerto; Orocobre in Salar Olaroz; Eramine SudAmerica S.A. in Salar de Centenario; and Gangfeng and Lithium Americas in Salar de Cauchari.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the results of further brine process testing and exploration and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.


Overview

The international community is in the midst of a battery revolution. Shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) surged over 740 percent in 2020, then an additional 56 percent gain in 2021, making it one of the most valuable companies in the world. This dramatic increase in demand showcases the promising growth narrative of the electric vehicle boom.

The revolution for electric powered cars is not only being led by Tesla, but many other car companies including Nio (NYSE:NIO), with a year-over-year increase of 26 percent. Volkswagen (OTC Pink:VWAGY), General Motors (NYSE:GM), Nissan (OTC Pink:NSANY), Hyundai (OTC Pink:HYMTF) and Bayerische Motoren Werke, known as BMW (OTC Pink:BMWYY) are also investing heavily into the boom.

With the rising movement towards a sustainable and electric-powered world, the lithium that will be needed to support this rapid transition lends it the potential to become one of the most valuable resources in the world.

At the forefront of this rapid growth is Argentina, has the world’s third-largest lithium reserve and is the fourth-largest producer globally.
Alpha Lithium - Lithium Triangle

The famous Triángulo del Litio — the Lithium Triangle — is an under-explored area that is becoming a major host for investor-friendly projects prepared to embrace the potential of a lithium-powered future.

Alpha Lithium (TSXV:ALLI,OTC Pink:APHLF) is one of many pursuing lithium in this region, given its potential to be one of the last greenfield project opportunities in this section of the world.

Alpha Lithium is a development company that is focused on highly prospective lithium production of its Tolillar Salar project in Salta province, Argentina.

The company has been able to leverage its 100-percent ownership and work towards repeating the successes of its highly established lithium producing neighbor. There is promising potential for Alpha Lithium to thrive as the company is surrounded by notable players.

Alpha Lithium’s flagship Tolillar Solar project is located in Northwest Argentina near the heart of the Lithium Triangle. Its highly accessible infrastructure connects the project site to Salta and San Antonio de Los Cobres by paved road networks, natural gas resources and a skilled local workforce.

The company recently purchased two mining properties in the renowned Salar del Hombre Muerto, Argentina. Nestled right alongside its existing property, the company controls interest in a total of 5,072 hectares in what many claim to host the world’s largest lithium brine reserves. This land is immediately bordered by Korean giant, Posco, which recently announced that it was investing US$4 billion in Hombre Muerto, up from its originally planned investment of US$830 million. The increase follows a drilling campaign that increased its estimated lithium carbonate equivalent sixfold from a 2018 estimate to 13.5 million tonnes.
Alpha Lithium - Lithium Triangle

In two geophysical surveying campaigns, the company discovered structural trends that mimicked the Salar del Hombre Muerto horizon. This basin hosts one of the longest operating lithium brine producers in the world with over 25 years of active extraction.

“We consider the geological similarities between the Tolillar Salar, and other nearby salars like Hombre Muerto, to be very encouraging,” said Brad Nichol, president and CEO of Alpha Lithium.

Additionally, the project’s discovery and exploration plans are especially exciting for Alpha Lithium (TSXV:ALLI,OTC Pink:APHLF) due to the high-producing mining companies situated near Tolillar Salar.

Local operations include Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) with a market cap of approximately US$3.2 billion and POSCO (NYSE:PKX) with an approximate market cap of US$23.2 billion.
Alpha Lithium - Tolillar Salar

Alpha Lithium presents a unique entry opportunity for investors as an emerging player in the lithium production space.

Global demand for lithium is expected to rise from an estimated 47,300 tonnes in 2020 to 117,400 tonnes in 2024, according to a GlobalData report.

Vinneth Bajaj, a senior mining analyst for GlobalData, said lithium demand will be driven by a surge in EV sales, with annual production expected to go from 3.4 million vehicles in 2020 to 12.7 million in 2024.

Lithium-ion battery production is also forecast to rise from 95.3 GWh in 2020 to 410.5 GWh over the same period. A Fastmarkets report from 2021 explains that the projected EV market penetration will increase from 15 percent to 35 percent by 2030. This sustained increase in demand could strain supply, showing the growing value of Argentine lithium deposits.
Alpha Lithium - Forecast

Alpha Lithium received promising VES geophysical survey results at its Tolillar lithium project and is preparing permit applications for exploration.

These achievements put Alpha Lithium on track for project expansion and execution of the company’s well-engineered six-phase approach for developing its major emerging lithium assets.

Timeline – A Six Phased Approach

Timeline \u2013 A Six Phased Approach

Company Highlights

  • Alpha Lithium is an emerging lithium development company focused on exploring its highly prospective, under-developed lithium assets in Salta province, Argentina.
  • The company owns 100 percent of its salar with over $40 million in the treasury.
  • Alpha Lithium’s flagship Tolillar Salar project is located near the heart of the Lithium Triangle, surrounded by multi-billion dollar lithium producers with decades of active lithium production.
  • The project site’s infrastructure strategically positions the project nearby accessible electricity lines, paved road networks, natural gas resources and a skilled local workforce.
  • Two geophysical surveys have supported theories that the Tolillar Salar property mimicked structural trends of the Salar del Hombres Muerto, one of the world’s longest-producing lithium brine basins.
  • After two acquisitions in the same salar Alpha now controls a 100 percent interest in 5,072 hectares in the Salar del Hombre Muerto and is the second largest landholder, after Posco, on the Salta side of the famous salar.
  • All of Alpha’s 5,072 hectares are immediately bordered by Korean giant, Posco, which recently announced that it was investing US$4 billion in Hombre Muerto, an increase from its originally planned investment of US$830 million due to a drilling campaign increased its estimated lithium carbonate equivalent sixfold, to 13.5 million tonnes.
  • Alpha Lithium is primed for project expansion and permit acquisition as drilling campaigns are presently underway.

Key Projects

The Tolillar Salar Project

The Tolillar Salar property covers 27,500 hectares and consists of 10 exploration concessions registered in the Salar de Tolillar basin in Argentina’s Salta province. With limited exploration history, and a strategic location nearby several lithium producing heavyweights, the Tolillar Salar project puts Alpha Lithium in a unique first-mover position for significant mining success.

The Tolillar Salar occupies an internally drained basin with much of the property’s rock formation dating back to the Ordovician period. This geological makeup has created a sediment profile that includes younger continental sediments, salt crusts and evaporite deposits.

This property is in close proximity to the Hombre de Muerto Salar, a premier lithium brine basin. The company recently acquired 3,800 hectares in this area, expected to yield high-grade lithium discoveries with low impurities.

Early stage investigations have already revealed lithium concentrations up to 504 mg/l in a sampling campaign from 2015. With drilling licenses approved, Alpha Lithium is ready to commence an advanced drill program.

The company has conducted two substantial geophysics surveying programs and accomplished development goals under budget and ahead of schedule. This trend in lithium exploration shows promise for the future of the project.

Location

Alpha Lithium is located less than 10 miles away from Livent, which has a market cap of over US$3 billion and over 20 years of production from the nearby property. The company is strategically located approximately six miles from Livent's high-quality, low-impurity Fenix Project.

Immediately adjacent to Livent is South Korean company Posco (NYSE:PKX), with a staggering market cap of around US$20 billion. Posco has been very busy in the area, expanding on their lithium project that they bought from Australian lithium miner Galaxy Resources, now Alkem (ASX:AKE), for US$280 million in 2018.

The Tolillar project area has never been extensively explored, yet is located in prime territory, directly near a concentration of major lithium producers, providing a significant portion of the international lithium supply.

Alpha Lithium

The world’s going to need more lithium mines due to the unprecedented lithium-ion battery demand required to fuel electric vehicles and energy-hungry devices. With a project located in the coveted Lithium Triangle in South America, Alpha Lithium could be sitting on a potentially massive lithium discovery.

The management team at Alpha Lithium comprises industry professionals and experienced stakeholders with years of expertise in mining, exploration and capital markets. This well-connected team uses a proven de-risk approach, priming the company for significant growth on the global lithium market.

Management Team

Brad Nichol - President & CEO

Brad Nichol is an international entrepreneur who has served and advised corporations on strategy and finance for over 25 years. Throughout his career, Nichol has served as both senior executive and director of several public and private enterprises across the finance and resource sectors. He has led successive organizations through multiple rounds of private and public project financing, initiated and executed dual listings and established key international and domestic financial relations. Nichols also has significant experience in various business functions including financial, operational, human resources, investor relations and legal and regulatory processes.

Previously, Nichol worked at Schlumberger, the world’s largest oil and gas services firm, in various technical, managerial, marketing and sales roles in North America, South America and Europe. He left Schlumberger to pursue his MBA at one of the world’s top-ranked business schools, the London Business School in the UK, Nichol he graduated with honours in 2003. Nichol also holds a BSc. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Alberta and has been a registered Professional Engineer since 1994.

David Guerrero - Country Manager

David Guerrero brings almost 20 years of international experience in the mining industry, 10 of which are specifically related to lithium as a specialty product. He has held various roles with mining major Rio Tinto as well as senior management positions with Canadian company, Lithium One, and with Australia-based Galaxy Resources. In this capacity, Guerrero undertook a critical functional role in a recent US$280 million M&A transaction with giant South Korean steelmaker POSCO for mineral resources at the Salar del Hombre Muerto, the best quality brine producing district in Argentina. He was also the former president of the Salta Mining Providers Chamber and the AUSCHAM Argentina chapter’s vice president. Guerrero brings indispensable local knowledge and communal leadership to Northern Argentenian projects.

Nathan Steinke - CFO

Nathan Steinke is a highly respected financial professional with over 15 years of experience at public and private companies in the international resource sector. Since 2003, Steinke’s responsibilities have included all of the companies’ financial aspects, including debt and equity financing, corporate structure design and management, cash flow management and forecasting, legal and regulatory compliance, stakeholder engagement and reporting, dual listing execution and management and risk management.

Foster Wilson - Director

Foster Wilson has over 30 years of experience in explo­ration and development, including reserve drilling and estimation, feasibility studies, mine permitting and development. He has worked in various capaci­ties for Placer Dome, Echo Bay, American Bonanza Gold and different junior exploration companies. Foster also currently serves as president of Mesa Exploration.

Sean Charland - Director & Corporate Secretary

Sean Charland is a seasoned communications professional with experience in raising capital and marketing resource exploration companies. His network of contacts within the financial community extends across North America and Europe. Charland also serves as a director of Maple Gold Mines, Arctic Star Exploration, Eyecarrot Innovations and Voltaic Minerals.

Andrew Hallett - Director

Andrew Hallett is a commodity transaction specialist with over 10 years of cross-commodity investment experience within investment banking, trading, and asset management. Hallett is currently a partner at Rice Capital and an investment advisor specialized in alternative investments, focusing on upstream metals and mining investments in critical raw materials. Hallett received a bachelor’s of arts in economics from the Augustana Faculty of the University of Alberta and a master’s of science in finance from the London School of Economics. He was previously a director within the commodities investments group at BTG Pactual Commodities, responsible for all principal investments and structured finance transactions in metals, mining and energy. His prior experience includes commodity investment roles within global markets at Deutsche Bank as a senior structured originator and as a director at Natsource Asset Management.

Chris Cooper - Director

Chris Cooper has over 20 years of management and finance experience in the oil and gas, mining and technology industries. Cooper received his B.A. from Hofstra University and his M.B.A. from Dowling College, both in New York State. He has been involved in the creation and funding of several oil and gas issuers, including Choice Resources Corp., an intermediate oil and gas producer, before it was taken over in August 2007 by Buffalo Resources Corp. Cooper also sits on the board of other junior public companies, including Counterpath Corporation, Westridge Resources Inc, Bullion Gold Resources Corp. and Planet Mining Exploration Inc. He has sat on the audit committee of many public companies in several different industry sectors and has a broad, comprehensive knowledge of financial reports.

Darryl Jones - Director

Darryl Jones has over 15 years of capital market experience and an estab­lished financial network. Jones was an investment advisor in Canada with PI Financial and Raymond James. He was responsible for raising significant risk capital for growth companies in all sectors, focusing on natural resources.

Pedro Mauricio Torres - Technical Advisor

Pedro Mauricio Torres is a metallurgical Engineer with 17 years of experience in operation, process and projects of chemical plants. He has 10 years of experience in SQM Salar, where he participated in developing the new lithium hydroxide plant, expansion of the lithium carbonate plant to 70,000 tonnes per year. In recent years, Torres has also worked as process advisor for Galaxy Lithium, Tianqi Lithium and Eramet Chilean Lithium Salars.

Adrian Sergio Arias - Technical Advisor

Adrian Sergio Arias has over 22 years of experience in the operation of various chemical plants. Arias has dedicated the last seven years to developing technologies and process improvements for the processing of lithium brines. He has also worked in exar with Lithium Americas to develop the Cauchari Lithium project, recently taking on the position of process manager of Galaxy Lithium in the Sal de Vida project, located in the Salar del Hombre Muerto.

Alpha Lithium Corporation (TSXV: ALLI) (OTC Pink: APHLF) has secured a US$30 million investment from Uranium One Group.

Uranium One Group, (www.uranium1.com) one of an international group of companies, all wholly owned subsidiaries of the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation, better known as Rosatom, manages one of the world's largest uranium mining holdings with a diversified portfolio of assets.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Alpha Lithium" in the search box.

It is developing projects in Kazakhstan, Tanzania, Namibia and in South America. Rosatom recently assembled a team of lithium industry experts within Uranium One to focus on constructing one of the world's largest lithium portfolios and to become a very significant provider of battery grade lithium to key international manufacturers.

Alpha Lithium has formed a wholly owned subsidiary, Alpha One Lithium B.V., which will be the sole owner of Alpha Lithium's Tolillar lithium deposit in Argentina. The 27,500-hectare deposit is located in the Argentine province of Salta, neighboring multi-billion-dollar lithium players in the heart of the renowned "Lithium Triangle", a region rich with hydromineral raw materials with a high concentration of lithium.

Uranium One's wholly owned subsidiary Uranium One Holding N.V. has agreed to invest US$30 million in exchange for a 15% ownership of Alpha One Lithium, with Alpha Lithium holding the balance of 85% and retaining full control of Tolillar, management, and the board and will be responsible for deploying the invested capital. The transaction is limited only to Tolillar and when closed, is expected to leave Alpha Lithium with approximately $45 million in cash, free to focus expansion and development efforts on its nearby Salar del Hombre Muerto, where the company continues to expand its 5,000+ hectare foothold in one of the world's highest quality and longest producing lithium salars.

Following the completion of a bankable Feasibility Study on the project, Uranium One Holding N.V. will have the option to invest an additional US$185 million to acquire another 35% of Tolillar, thereby increasing its ownership to 50%. Should Uranium One exercise its Earn-in Right, the US$185 million will be directed toward the construction of an initial 10,000 tonne per annum LCE commercial production facility. This initial production facility is intended to be the first module of several, allowing production to be expanded if and when it is desired.

If Uranium One were to issue a large capital call associated with a plant expansion in which Alpha Lithium may choose not to participate in, Alpha has an option to sell its equity stake in Alpha One, receiving fair market value plus a premium of 25% for its position as well as having a right of first offer to solicit higher offers.

Brad Nichol, Alpha's President and CEO, stated: "This early-stage asset has attained a truly game-changing breakthrough for our shareholders. This sort of milestone is rarely achieved by a company with less than two years of operations and with a valuation at this level. Exercising the Earn-in Right implies a value at Tolillar of US$529 million, not including any Additional Consideration. Including the maximum Additional Consideration, the implied project value would be US$604 million, which is over CDN$750 million for the Tolillar asset alone. Uranium One has the ability to earn a 50% interest in Tolillar and Alpha will retain a 50% working interest in a salar that is funded up to the point of commercial production. Having gotten to know Mr. Shutov and his team over the past few months, I am truly pleased to be partnering with Uranium One, an internationally recognized, large-scale project developer. I have no doubt they will match our hunger for fast and full development of the Tolillar Salar, in addition to offering large project execution experience and significant downstream contacts in Europe."

Andrey Shutov, President of Uranium One, added: "In alignment with our stated strategy of securing non-uranium mineral resources, Uranium One is very excited to work with the famous Alpha Lithium team to advance the Tolillar Project, located within the renowned Lithium Triangle, the world's most prolific lithium region. This partnership agreement represents a scaled approach to expanding Uranium One's lithium production, while allowing Uranium One and Alpha Lithium to collaborate on the development of Tolillar and implement efficient extraction technologies."

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.AlphaLithium.com. Investor Relations is handled by Rob Guzman of Xander Capital Partners, who can be reached at 844-592-5337 or by email at relations@alphalithium.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106273

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

alpha lithium corp stock price

