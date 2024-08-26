Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Allup Silica Limited

Allup Appoints IHC Mining Consultants for McLaren PFS

Allup Silica Limited (ASX: APS) (“Allup” or “Company”) is pleased to announce it has appointed IHC Mining (IHC) to undertake a Pre- Feasibility Study( PFS) for the McLaren Mineral Sands Project in Western Australia.

Allup announced its acquisition of the advanced-stage McLaren Project earlier this month, which has an Indicated and Inferred JORC (2012) resource of 280Mt at 4.8% Heavy Mineral1 near surface. Allup is examining its potential to produce ilmenite, a key titanium mineral, which currently trades at more than US$300/t due to increasing titanium shortages. Strong ilmenite market demand expected to continue due to supply deficits and mine closures in Africa.

Whilst process optimisation of the McLaren plant will continue following the completion of test work, flow sheet development and basic engineering have already commenced. At this conceptual stage, the Company’s PFS is progressing with a focus on a medium sized, 10Mtpa spiral concentration plant, which could produce up to 400,000tpa of ilmenite in concentrate annually.

IHC has significant expertise in the design, engineering and construction of mineral sands processing plants, and has a significant laboratory, mineral processing and engineering group based in Queensland.

Its design optimisation work at McLaren will continue through the engineering and design stages.

Allup aims to deliver the PFS in Q2 2025, before moving into the Bankable Feasibility design phase.

About IHC Mining

IHC Mining, a division of Royal IHC, has more than a century of experience, providing geo-metallurgical consultancy, equipment design, and construction, aiming to enhance operational efficiency and sustainability. Its expertise covers various commodities, including mineral sands, gold, and battery minerals, with a strong emphasis on decarbonisation, tailings management, and digitalisation.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Allup Silica Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

West Cobar Metals Limited

Large Copper - Antimony System at Bulla Park

West Cobar’s (ASX:WC1) 100%-owned Bulla Park Copper Project 110km west of Cobar in New South Wales, contains a large copper – antimony system as indicated by previous drill intersections.

Keep reading...Show less
Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

More Sulphides in Step Out Holes at Bald Hill Cobalt-Copper Prospect

Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that the first two diamond drill holes completed as part of a larger 6 hole (~1,000 metre) step out drilling program at the Bald Hill Cobalt Copper Prospect, have successfully intersected multiple broad zones (downhole widths) of sulphide mineralisation 100 – 200m away from previous high-grade cobalt drill intercepts.

Keep reading...Show less
Asteroids with Earth in background.

Space Mining Startup AstroForge Sets Sights on Off-Earth Mission in 2025

Asteroid-mining startup AstroForge is making waves with its plan to land on a near-Earth asteroid in 2025.

The company announced the expedition on Tuesday (August 20), also revealing that it has raised US$40 million in a Series A funding round, bringing the total capital it has accumulated to US$55 million.

The mission will use AstroForge’s Vestri probe, a 440 pound spacecraft designed to dock with a metallic asteroid. The launch is scheduled to take place as a ridealong on Intuitive Machines’ (NASDAQ:LUNR) IM-3 Moon mission.

Keep reading...Show less
Allup Silica Limited

Allup Silica Boosts Leadership Team with New MD Appointment, Report Says

In a strategic move to bolster its position in the thriving mineral sands market, Allup Silica (ASX:APS) recently implemented significant changes to its leadership team, as the company progresses with its pre-feasibility study (PFS) for the McLaren heavy mineral sands project in Western Australia's Eucla Basin, The Western Australian has reported.
Keep reading...Show less
Battery materials and the growing importance of urban ore

Battery materials and the growing importance of urban ore

Why existing minerals and metals in batteries will change the dynamics of the mining industry


Keep reading...Show less
Black Canyon logo

Fig Tree IP Survey Results

Australian manganese explorer, Black Canyon Limited (Black Canyon or the Company) (ASX:BCA) is pleased to announce the results of Induced Polarisation (IP) Surveys across subcropping mineralisation and structural targets at the Fig Tree Project, part of the Carawine Joint Venture with Carawine Resources Ltd (ASX: CWX).

Keep reading...Show less

