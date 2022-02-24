Allergan, an ABBVie company, today announced new data to be presented from Allergan's leading portfolio of eye care treatments at the 2022 American Glaucoma Society Annual Meeting being held in Nashville, TN and virtually from March 3-6 . Presentations will include updated analyses that help further scientific understanding of DURYSTA ® as well as new data on the XEN ® Gel Stent. The DURYSTA data presentations ...

