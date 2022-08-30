Life Science NewsInvesting News

-- Report is aimed at helping practitioners and the industry prepare for the future by supporting the evolving needs of patients --

-- North American medical aesthetic market expected to grow more than 10 percent annually through 2026* --

-- Built on robust research and analysis of global social listening data, global aesthetics practitioners, academic studies and Allergan Aesthetics proprietary global research into thousands of consumer attitudes 1 --

Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, and a global leader in medical aesthetics treatments, today announces the U.S. publication of 'The Future of Aesthetics' global trends report, developed to understand what is shaping the aesthetics industry of tomorrow.

Future of Aesthetics (U.S.) Infographic

Consumer interest in medical aesthetics continues to rise, and the growth rate of the North American medical aesthetics market is expected to accelerate to more than 10 percent annually through 2026.The number and type of non-surgical aesthetic procedures conducted worldwide grew by nearly two million between 2017 and 2020. 2,3,4,5 This growth is expected to continue, with 23 million dermal fillers and 14.6 million body procedures predicted by 2025. 6 In parallel, physicians globally saw an increased volume of younger patients, more patients from a diverse range of ethnic backgrounds, and more male patients than ever before. 1

"Aesthetics is a dynamic industry, which must continually adapt and evolve with changing habits and shifting cultural norms. Our trends report – The Future of Aesthetics report – builds on insights uncovered in the 2019 Allergan 360 Aesthetics Report™ on evolving beauty perceptions and diverse priorities around the world 7 ," commented Carrie Strom , President, Global Allergan Aesthetics. " We recognize the fast-moving nature of aesthetics and are committed to furthering research and innovation in our field. Our research on the evolution of consumer preferences aims to support practitioners to better meet future patient needs. Thank you to our partners who participated in this important study."

Exploring the underlying themes and trends for modern aesthetics
The research identified key themes driving the future of aesthetics including: Aesthetic Fluency , De-stigmatizing Treatments and a desire to move Back to Nature . 1 Resulting from these are 10 major trends, which will likely drive medical aesthetics practice in the coming years. 1

By acknowledging changes in the industry, clinicians may be able to educate and communicate with patients more effectively.

Renowned board-certified dermatologist, Elizabeth Hale says: "Recently, I have witnessed the evolution of the 'aesthetic patient' to one that is much more diverse, knowledgeable and vocal about their needs. 'The Future of Aesthetics' report provides research-driven and anecdotal observations to help health care providers prepare for the continued growth of the aesthetics industry and prepare for modern-day patients."

Brought to you by some of the world's leading practitioners
The Future of Aesthetics report, commissioned by Allergan Aesthetics and independently developed by Wunderman Thompson Intelligence, is informed by extensive research and analysis across consumer and business media, social listening data, and market research from around the globe that was validated through one-on-one interviews with 15 leading aesthetics practitioners . The Future of Aesthetics report provides a unique view of what tomorrow holds for the aesthetics industry.

To access The Future of Aesthetics report and for more information, please contact your local Allergan Aesthetics representative or visit news.allerganaesthetics.com/future-of-aesthetics to register your interest in receiving the report.

About Allergan Aesthetics
At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit allerganaesthetics.com.

About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio.

About Wunderman Thompson Intelligence
Wunderman Thompson Intelligence is Wunderman Thompson's futurism, research and innovation unit. It charts emerging and future global trends, consumer change, and innovation patterns—translating these into insight for brands. It offers a suite of consultancy services, including bespoke research, presentations, co-branded reports and workshops. It is also active in innovation, partnering with brands to activate future trends within their framework and execute new products and concepts. The division is led by Emma Chiu and Marie Stafford , Global Directors of Wunderman Thompson Intelligence.

Footnotes:

Chytra Anand , Cosmetic Dermatologist, India ; Jonquille Chantrey , Aesthetic Surgeon, United Kingdom , Ligia Colucci , Dermatologist, Brazil ; Dmitry Durdyklychev , Dermatologist, Russia ; Tijion Esho , Cosmetic Doctor, United Kingdom ; Nobutaka Furuyama , Plastic and Cosmetic Surgeon, Japan ; Lana Kashlan , Consultant Dermatologist, US/UAE; Steven Liew , Specialist Plastic Surgeon, Australia ; José R. Montes , MD and Oculopalstic Surgeon, Puerto Rico / USA ; Roni Munk , Medical and Cosmetic Dermatologist, Canada ; Kyung-Ho Park , MD and Dermatologist, South Korea ; Chantal Sciuto , Dermatologist, Italy ; Rashmi Shetty , Dermatologist, India ; Danru Wang , Professor of Cosmetic Surgery, China ; Gong Wei , Editor-in-Chief of Medical Aesthetics Observer, China

References

* Medical Insight, May 2022 North American MedSpa Market Opportunities Market Study

1 Allergan Aesthetics. The Future of Aesthetics global trends report. March 2022 ALL-AGNA-220005

2 ISAPS international survey 2017. Available at ISAPS_2017_International_Study_Cosmetic_Procedures_NEW.pdf . Accessed March 2022.

3 ISAPS international survey 2018. Available at: ISAPS-Global Survey Results 2018.indd . Accessed March 2022.

4 ISAPS International survey 2019. Available at: Global Survey_2019_Stand_2020.indd (isaps.org) . Accessed March 2022.

5 ISAPS international survey 2020. Available at: ISAPS-Global-Survey_2020.pdf . Accessed March 2022.

6 Medical Insight. The Global Aesthetic Market Study: XIX. November 2021

7 Allergan 360 Aesthetics Report. 2019. RES-214052

Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce it has entered into a global exclusive licensing agreement with Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), pursuant to which Allergan Aesthetics will develop and commercialize topical skin care treatments based on active ingredients derived from certain of Sirona's patents for TFC-1067 and related family of compounds.

"We are very pleased to have finalized terms with a global leader in medical aesthetics and the innovator behind SkinMedica™, a leader in the science of skin rejuvenation," said Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO of Sirona Biochem. "Our most recent clinical trial of TFC-1067 was a collaborative effort with Allergan Aesthetics to demonstrate the clinical potential in topical skin care treatments. This further validates our platform technology as viable for additional commercial products which we are actively pursuing. We would like to thank Dr. Linda Pullan of Pullan Consulting who assisted with our current success."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Biogen and AbbVie Receive Positive Opinion from the CHMP on ZINBRYTA™ (Daclizumab) for Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & NORTH CHICAGO, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the
European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion
recommending the granting of a marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA™
(daclizumab) intended for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple
sclerosis (RMS), Biogen
(NASDAQ: BIIB) and AbbVie (NYSE:
ABBV) announced today. ZINBRYTA is a once-monthly, self-administered,
subcutaneous investigational treatment for RMS. ZINBRYTA is also
currently under regulatory review in the United States, Switzerland,
Canada and Australia.
For people with relapsing forms of MS (RMS) and active disease,
ZINBRYTA has the potential to offer robust efficacy, a manageable safety
profile through patient monitoring, and once-monthly subcutaneous
dosing,” said Alfred Sandrock, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president and
chief medical officer at Biogen. “ZINBRYTA may offer another option for
people with multiple sclerosis (MS) with its targeted mechanism of
action (MOA) which did not cause broad and prolonged immune cell
depletion.”
The CHMP positive opinion is now referred to the European Commission
(EC), which grants marketing authorizations for centrally authorized
medicines in the European Union. A decision from the EC is expected
within the coming months.
Together with Biogen, AbbVie is committed to meeting the needs of
patients with MS, and the positive opinion issued by the CHMP is a
critical step that moves us closer to bringing ZINBRYTA to patients in
Europe,” said Michael Severino, M.D., executive vice president, research
and development and chief scientific officer, AbbVie.
According to the CHMP opinion, the benefits of ZINBRYTA are its ability
to reduce the annualized relapse rate (ARR), as well as the risk of
24-week confirmed disability progression. The opinion is based on
results from two clinical trials, DECIDE and SELECT, in which ZINBRYTA
150 mg, administered subcutaneously every four weeks improved results on
key measures of MS disease activity in patients with RMS compared to
AVONEX 30 mcg intramuscular injection administered weekly and placebo,
respectively.
In the DECIDE study, the overall incidence of adverse events was similar
in the ZINBRYTA and AVONEX groups. In patients treated with ZINBRYTA
compared to AVONEX, there was an increased incidence of serious
infections (4% versus 2%), serious cutaneous reactions (2% versus <1%),
elevations of liver transaminases greater than five times the upper
limit of normal (6% versus 3%), gastrointestinal disorders (31% versus
24%), and depression (8% versus 6%).
About ZINBRYTA™ (daclizumab)
ZINBRYTA (daclizumab) is an investigational compound being developed for
the treatment of relapsing forms of MS. ZINBRYTA is a new form of a
humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to the
high-affinity interleukin-2 (IL-2) receptor subunit (CD25) that is
expressed at high levels on T-cells that become activated in people with
MS. ZINBRYTA modulates IL-2 signaling without general immune cell
depletion.
Biogen and AbbVie are jointly developing ZINBRYTA.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops
and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with
serious neurological, autoimmune and rare diseases. Founded in 1978,
Biogen is one of the world’s oldest independent biotechnology companies
and patients worldwide benefit from its leading multiple sclerosis and
innovative hemophilia therapies. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com.
Follow us on Twitter.
Biogen Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements about the anticipated timing of the EC’s decision on the
marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA, and potential impact of ZINBRYTA,
if approved. These statements may be identified by words such as
“believe,” “expect,” “may,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions,
and are based on our current beliefs and expectations. You should not
place undue reliance on these statements. Drug development and
commercialization involve a high degree of risk. Factors which could
cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations
include the risk that the EC may fail to approve or may delay approval
of ZINBRYTA or may not follow the recommendation of the CHMP,
uncertainty of success in commercialization of ZINBRYTA For more
detailed information on the risks and uncertainties associated with our
drug development and commercialization activities and risks relating to
our collaborations with third parties, please review the Risk Factors
section of our most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak
only as of the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to
update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
About AbbVie
AbbVie is a global, research-based biopharmaceutical company formed in
2013 following separation from Abbott Laboratories. The company’s
mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to
innovation to develop and market advanced therapies that address some of
the world’s most complex and serious diseases. Together with its
wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacyclics, AbbVie employs more than 28,000
people worldwide and markets medicines in more than 170 countries. For
further information on the company and its people, portfolio and
commitments, please visit www.abbvie.com.
Follow @abbvie on
Twitter or view careers on our Facebook or LinkedIn
page.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements
for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project” and similar
expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking
statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to
differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking
statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other
products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process,
adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and
regulations applicable to our industry.
Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental,
technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie’s operations is
set forth in Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in AbbVie’s 2014 Annual Report on
Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any
revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events
or developments, except as required by law.

Enbrel Biosimilar Marks Victory for Merck and Samsung

The biosimilar alliance between Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Samsung Bioepis appears to have paid off, as the companies have won South Korean approval for their copy of Amgen’s (NASDAQ:AMGN) blockbuster drug Enbrel.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety signed off on the injection, to be marketed as Brenzys, to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, spondyloarthritis and psoriasis in adults. The biosimilar, developed as SB4, proved itself equivalent to Amgen’s cash cow in a 596-patient study disclosed this year, reducing symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis on pace with its reference product, according to Merck and Samsung.
Brenzys’ approval marks the first marketing victory for the two companies, a milestone Merck hopes will be a harbinger of future success in biosimilars.
The approval could also have major implications for Samsung Bioepis, long rumored to be considering a U.S. IPO. Details of the company’s Wall Street plans have been tricking out for months, and The Wall Street Journal reported in August that Samsung is planning a $1 billion debut offering for its biologics division, valuing the company at about $7 billion.
Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture with Biogen ($BIIB) that is 85% owned by the South Korean company, joined forces with Merck in 2013 in a wide-ranging deal designed to crack the growing market for off-patent biological treatments. Beyond Enbrel, the pair are working on copies of the similar Humira from AbbVie ($ABBV) and Remicade from Johnson & Johnson ($JNJ). The companies are also developing biosimilars of Sanofi’s ($SNY) blockbuster insulin Lantus and Roche’s ($RHHBY) cancer treatment Herceptin.

Aptose to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Aptose Biosciences Inc. ("Aptose" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral kinase inhibitors to treat hematologic malignancies, today announced that the Aptose management team will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 24 th Annual Global Investment Conference being held in-person and virtually September 12-14, 2022, in New York City.

Dr. William G. Rice, Chairman, President and CEO of Aptose, will deliver the Company presentation on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. ET, and with Mr. Fletcher Payne, CFO of Aptose, will be hosting one-on-one meetings during the conference. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Aptose management team, please contact your conference representative.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Gilead Demonstrates Strength of Oncology Portfolio Across Diverse Tumor Types at ESMO Congress 2022

Late-Breaking Presentation of Phase 3 TROPiCS-02 Study of Trodelvy ® Demonstrates Overall Survival Benefit in Pre-Treated HR+HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer –

– Additional Oral Presentations from TROPiCS-02 Study Feature New HER2 Status Sub-Analyses and Health-Related Quality of Life Data

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

AbbVie Showcases New Analyses and Real-World Data Across Multiple Immune-Mediated Skin Diseases at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology 2022 Congress

  • Analyses highlight long-term efficacy and safety results, including real-world data, from studies of SKYRIZI ® (risankizumab) in moderate to severe psoriasis and active psoriatic arthritis
  • Presentations include data from the largest-of-its-kind study that demonstrates the real-world burden of atopic dermatitis
  • Breadth of data underscores AbbVie's commitment to advancing research in dermatology for people living with immune-mediated skin diseases such as psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, atopic dermatitis and vitiligo

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced it will present 23 abstracts at the 31 st European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress, including a late-breaking oral presentation on long-term efficacy and safety data of SKYRIZI ® (risankizumab) in psoriatic arthritis and real-world data from MEASURE-AD to assess the multidimensional burden of atopic dermatitis. This research demonstrates ABBVie's commitment to deepening the understanding of immune-mediated skin diseases by investing in studies of difficult-to-treat patient populations, certain disease areas with few existing treatment options as well as real-world patient experience. The hybrid congress will take place from September 7-10 in Milan as well as virtually.

"Our leadership in dermatology runs deep – from developing innovative technologies to studying lesser-understood diseases where few to no treatment options currently exist," said Chiedzo Mpofu, MBChB, Ph.D., vice president, Global Medical Affairs, Immunology, AbbVie. "At this year's EADV Congress, we're presenting a range of data, including real-world, patient-centered research that will help elevate the community's understanding of the long-term impact of our treatments and the potential to support patients with difficult-to-treat diseases."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

NEW AMGEN DATA AT ESC 2022 SHOW LONG-TERM LDL-C LOWERING WITH REPATHA® WAS WELL-TOLERATED FOR MORE THAN 8 YEARS

Earlier Treatment With Repatha Resulted in a Lower Incidence of Major CV Events, Including CV Death

80% of Patients Achieved Guideline Directed LDL-C Levels of

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Late-Breaking Results From Phase 2 AXIOMATIC-SSP Study of Milvexian, an Investigational Oral Factor XIa Inhibitor, Show Favorable Antithrombotic Profile in Combination With Dual Antiplatelet Therapy

~30% relative risk reduction seen in symptomatic ischemic strokes in three milvexian arms compared to placebo; dose response not observed for primary study objective

No fatal bleeding and no increase in symptomatic intracranial hemorrhage observed in patients treated with milvexian, even with all patients receiving 21 days of background dual antiplatelet therapy followed by single antiplatelet therapy

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

7 NASDAQ Oncology Companies (Updated 2022)

7 NASDAQ Oncology Companies (Updated 2022)

The wide-ranging oncology market covers every area of cancer care, from diagnosis to treatment.

Coming in only after cardiovascular disease, cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide; unsurprisingly, oncology is one of the biggest sectors in the life science space.

With that in mind, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies alike are working to develop best-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers, including lung, breast and prostate cancer.

