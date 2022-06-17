Life Science NewsInvesting News

-- Report is aimed at helping practitioners and the industry understand and prepare for the future by supporting the evolving needs of patients --

-- Built on robust market research and analysis of global social listening data, industry research, academic studies, and Allergan Aesthetics* proprietary global research into thousands of consumer attitudes 1 --

-- Developed with specialist trend forecasting agency Wunderman Thompson Intelligence and validated by interviews with 13 leading aesthetics practitioners from around the world 1 --

- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, and a global leader in medical aesthetics treatments, today launched 'The Future of Aesthetics' global trends report via a high-profile virtual event for media and industry. Commissioned by Allergan Aesthetics and independently developed by specialist trend forecasting agency Wunderman Thompson Intelligence, the report aims to help the industry understand the developments driving today's aesthetics market, and to highlight the key trends that may shape it in the years ahead.

Allergan Aesthetics Logo (PRNewsfoto/AbbVie)

Register HERE to receive a copy of the report.

Consumer interest in medical aesthetics continues to rise, with the number of dermal filler treatments worldwide growing by almost two million between 2017 and 2020. 2,3,4,5 In parallel, 'The Future of Aesthetics' global trends report found that physicians around the world are now catering to an increasingly diverse patient population spanning different ages, races and genders. 1

Carrie Strom , SVP, AbbVie and President, Global Allergan Aesthetics, comments; "The Future of Aesthetics global trends report, helps us to understand what is driving aesthetics today and what will shape the aesthetics industry of tomorrow. The report builds on our 2019 research – Allergan 360° Aesthetics Report™ – about evolving global beauty perceptions and priorities 6 and reaffirms our commitment to innovative science and the future growth of the market. The input we received from practitioners and consumers provides a unique view of what tomorrow may hold for aesthetics. It's an exciting time to be in this industry and we are thankful to our partners who participated in this important study."

Virtual event led by cross-industry leaders

Today's launch was led by prominent experts from the world of aesthetics, innovation and futurology. It was opened by leading aesthetic surgeon and report co-contributor Dr Jonquille Chantrey, UK, who talked delegates through the drivers behind today's behaviour change: Beauty Empowerment , Untabooing Treatments , Aesthetics-Fluency and a desire to move Back to Nature . 1 Dr Chantrey then gave an overview of the 10 major trends identified in the report as most likely to impact medical aesthetics practice in the coming five years, 1 more on which can be found here: https://global.allerganaesthetics.com/ . Guest panellists also included: Geraldine Wharry , Futurist, US; Dr Steven Liew , Specialist Plastic Surgeon, Australia ; Vania Goy , Journalist, Brazil ; Dr. Leonard Nenad Josipovic , Germany / Dubai ; Elliot Langerman , Creative Director, ZS.

Dr Chantrey, commented; "I'm proud to be a part of the launch of 'The Future of Aesthetics' global trends report - a must-read for anyone interested or involved in the aesthetics industry. The report represents three important things: change, choice and curiosity. We have all had to change, significantly. We have the power to decide what change represents in the future, and what it represents for patients. We need to support our patients to make the best possible choices as practitioners by applying our curiosity to cultural shifts and being as creative as possible in our work. This report will enable us to understand the patients of tomorrow and implement practical changes that appeal to them."

Brought to you by some of the world's leading practitioners

'The Future of Aesthetics' global trends report was validated via interviews with 15 world leading aesthetics practitioners** from 13 trend-led countries *** between May and September 2021 . 1 It is informed by extensive research and analysis across consumer and business media, social listening data, and market research from around the globe.

Healthcare professionals and media can sign up to receive a copy of the report. To register your interest and receive a copy when it goes live in your country, or for more information on the trends identified and about Allergan Aesthetics, please visit us at https://global.allerganaesthetics.com/ .

For more information, please contact your local Allergan Aesthetics representative.

Notes to Editors
About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio.

About Wunderman Thompson Intelligence

Wunderman Thompson Intelligence is Wunderman Thompson's futurism, research and innovation unit. It charts emerging and future global trends, consumer change, and innovation patterns—translating these into insight for brands. It offers a suite of consultancy services, including bespoke research, presentations, co-branded reports and workshops. It is also active in innovation, partnering with brands to activate future trends within their framework and execute new products and concepts. The division is led by Emma Chiu and Marie Stafford , Global Directors of Wunderman Thompson Intelligence.

Footnotes:

*

An AbbVie company

**

Chytra Anand , Cosmetic Dermatologist, India; Jonquille Chantrey , Aesthetic Surgeon, United Kingdom, Ligia Colucci , Dermatologist, Brazil; Dmitry Durdyklychev , Dermatologist, Russia; Tijion Esho , Cosmetic Doctor, United Kingdom; Nobutaka Furuyama , Plastic and Cosmetic Surgeon, Japan; Lana Kashlan , Consultant Dermatologist, UAE; Steven Liew , Specialist Plastic Surgeon, Australia; José R. Montes , MD and Oculoplastic Surgeon, Puerto Rico/USA; Roni Munk , Medical and Cosmetic Dermatologist, Canada; Kyung-Ho Park , MD and Dermatologist, South Korea; Chantal Sciuto , Dermatologist, Italy; Rashmi Shetty , Dermatologist, India; Danru Wang , Professor of Cosmetic Surgery, China; Gong Wei , Editor-in-Chief of Medical Aesthetics Observer, China

***

Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, Russia, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK

References

1 Allergan Aesthetics, The Future of Aesthetics global trends report. March 2022 ALL-AGNA-220005
2 ISAPS international survey 2017. Available at ISAPS_2017_International_Study_Cosmetic_Procedures_NEW.pdf . Accessed March 2022 .
3 ISAPS international survey 2018. Available at: ISAPS-Global Survey Results 2018.indd . Accessed March 2022 .
4 ISAPS International survey 2019. Available at: Global Survey_2019_Stand_2020.indd (isaps.org) . Accessed March 2022 .
5 ISAPS international survey 2020. Available at: ISAPS-Global-Survey_2020.pdf . Accessed March 2022 .
6 Allergan 360 Aesthetics Report. 2019. RES-214052

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allergan-aesthetics-publishes-the-future-of-aesthetics-global-trends-report-providing-unrivalled-insight-into-future-of-industry-301570052.html

SOURCE AbbVie

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

