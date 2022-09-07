Life Science NewsInvesting News

JUVÉDERM ® Collection of Fillers Continues Position as the World's Number One Chosen Dermal Filler Collection

Today, Allergan Aesthetics, an ABBVie company (NYSE: ABBV), announced its manufacturing facility in France has reached the milestone of producing and shipping 100 million syringes of JUVÉDERM ® products globally. 1 Since its launch in 2000, the JUVÉDERM ® Collection of Fillers has grown to where its products are now available in more than 110 territories worldwide and it remains the world's number one chosen dermal filler collection. 2,3 This remarkable achievement is a milestone years in the making, and further demonstrates the JUVÉDERM ® Collection of Fillers' dedication to patients and providers globally.

"This is more than just a number. 100 million JUVÉDERM ® syringes is a great source of pride for everyone at Allergan Aesthetics who helped make this happen," said Carrie Strom , President, Global Allergan Aesthetics and Senior Vice President, AbbVie. "It represents the millions of patients who've benefitted from our innovation and robust product offerings. We couldn't have done this without the years of support from all our healthcare professionals who continue to believe in and trust our products. We look forward to forging ahead as a brand, setting new goals, and continuing our legacy as the international category leader."

The global success of JUVÉDERM ® is in large part due to its wide range of minimally invasive treatment options specifically designed for different areas of the face. The JUVÉDERM ® Collection of Fillers offers products that provide results that are long-lasting and natural-looking for popular treatment areas, including the lips, cheeks, and chin. 4-10 The JUVÉDERM ® Collection of Fillers' VYCROSS ® technology is the number one chosen dermal filler technology worldwide. The safety and efficacy of the JUVÉDERM ® Collection of Fillers has been demonstrated in more than 330 clinical studies. 11

"I am thrilled to celebrate this momentous occasion alongside the JUVÉDERM ® Collection of Fillers. I trust the brand in my practice and have successfully offered it for more than 15 years," said Dr. David Shafer , board certified plastic surgeon. "Sixteen years of clinical studies and safety data, the widest range of filler options, and their rigorous testing protocols to ensure patient safety are just some of the reasons why I offer JUVÉDERM ® products to my patients. I look forward to the continued innovation from the JUVÉDERM ® Collection of Fillers and the rest of the Allergan Aesthetics portfolio for many years to come."

In the U.S., the JUVÉDERM ® Collection of Fillers boasts the top chosen fillers for cheeks (JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC), lower face wrinkles and folds (JUVÉDERM ® Ultra Plus XC and JUVÉDERM ® VOLLURE ® XC), lips (JUVÉDERM ® Ultra XC and JUVÉDERM ® VOLBELLA ® XC), and perioral lines (JUVÉDERM ® VOLBELLA ® XC), 2 all top areas of concern among patients and all areas Allergan Aesthetics offers robust training for. The company is dedicated to training aesthetic specialists on the use of all its products and their approved indications.

"I've had the honor of serving as an Allergan Medical Institute (AMI) trainer for more than six years. The training Allergan Aesthetics provides focuses on facial anatomy, considerations for safe injection, appropriate patient selection, and aseptic technique," said Shawna Chrisman , NP. "I work closely with aesthetic specialists across the country to help them use the JUVÉDERM ® Collection of Fillers to achieve their patients' aesthetic goals and am truly honored to be a part of this brand's rich history and bright future."

The JUVÉDERM ® Collection of Fillers currently offers five specially formulated, modified hyaluronic acid (HA) fillers to address patients' varying facial treatment needs: JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC, JUVÉDERM ® VOLBELLA ® XC, JUVÉDERM ® VOLLURE ® XC, JUVÉDERM ® Ultra Plus XC, JUVÉDERM ® Ultra XC. The latest product approved by the FDA, JUVÉDERM ® VOLUX™ XC for improvement of jawline definition, will be available nationwide in early 2023. 4-10 Patients who are interested in HA fillers should schedule a consultation with their aesthetic specialist to see if they're a candidate and discuss a treatment plan customized to their desired outcome.

For more information on the JUVÉDERM ® Collection of Fillers, visit Juvederm.com and follow @JUVÉDERM on Instagram.

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.AllerganAesthetics.com .

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com . Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

JUVÉDERM ® Injectable Gel Fillers Important Information

APPROVED USES

JUVÉDERM ® VOLUX™ XC injectable gel is for deep injection to improve moderate to severe loss of jawline definition in adults over the age of 21.

JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC injectable gel is for deep injection in the cheek area to correct age-related volume loss and for augmentation of the chin region to improve the chin profile in adults over 21.

JUVÉDERM ® VOLLURE ® XC, JUVÉDERM ® Ultra Plus XC, and JUVÉDERM ® Ultra XC injectable gels are for injection into the facial tissue for the correction of moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds, such as nasolabial folds. JUVÉDERM ® VOLLURE ® XC injectable gel is for adults over 21.

JUVÉDERM ® Ultra XC injectable gel is also for injection into the lips and perioral area for lip augmentation in adults over 21.

JUVÉDERM ® VOLBELLA ® XC injectable gel is for injection into the lips for lip augmentation and correction of perioral lines, and for injection into the undereye hollows to improve the appearance of undereye hollows in adults over the age of 21.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Are there any reasons why I should not receive any JUVÉDERM ® formulation?
Do not use these products if you have a history of multiple severe allergies or severe allergic reactions (anaphylaxis), if you are allergic to lidocaine or the Gram-positive bacterial proteins used in these products, or if you have had previous allergic reactions to hyaluronic acid fillers.

What warnings should my doctor advise me about?

  • One of the risks with using dermal fillers is the unintentional injection into a blood vessel. The chances of this happening are very small, but if it does happen, the complications can be serious and may be permanent. These complications, which have been reported for facial injections, can include vision abnormalities, blindness, stroke, temporary scabs, or permanent scarring of the skin. Most of these events are irreversible.
  • If you have changes in your vision, signs of a stroke (including sudden difficulty speaking, numbness or weakness in your face, arms or legs, difficulty walking, face drooping, severe headache, dizziness, or confusion), white appearance of the skin, or unusual pain during or shortly after treatment, you should notify your health care practitioner immediately.
  • The use of dermal fillers where skin sores, pimples, rashes, hives, cysts, or infections are present should be postponed, as this may delay healing or make skin problems worse.
  • The effectiveness of removal of any dermal filler has not been studied.

What precautions should my doctor advise me about?

  • JUVÉDERM ® VOLBELLA ® XC should only be injected into undereye hollows by doctors who have completed the necessary training for this treatment area. To find a doctor, visit Juvederm.com/find-a-specialist . Doctors who complete the training will be listed with a symbol
  • The safety of these products for use during pregnancy or while breastfeeding has not been studied
  • The safety of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC has not been studied in patients under 35 years or over 65 years for cheek augmentation, or under 22 years and over 80 years for chin augmentation. The safety of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUX™ XC, JUVÉDERM ® VOLLURE ® XC and JUVÉDERM ® VOLBELLA ® XC has not been studied in patients under 22 years, and the safety of JUVÉDERM ® Ultra Plus XC and JUVÉDERM ® Ultra XC has not been studied in patients under 18 years
  • The safety and effectiveness of treatment with JUVÉDERM ® products in anatomical regions outside of their approved uses have not been established in clinical studies
  • If you have a history of excessive scarring (thick, hard scars) or pigmentation disorders, treatment in these patients has not been studied and may result in additional scars or changes in pigmentation
  • If you are planning other procedures including laser treatments or a chemical peel, there is a possible risk of inflammation at the treatment site if these procedures are performed closely before or after JUVÉDERM ® injectable gel treatment
  • Tell your doctor if you are on therapy used to reduce your body's natural defense system (such as steroids, chemotherapy, and medicines to treat autoimmune diseases, HIV, and AIDs), as these may increase your risk of infection; and medications that can prolong bleeding (such as aspirin, ibuprofen, or other blood thinners), as these may result in increased bruising or bleeding at the injection site
  • Avoid applying makeup for 12 hours after treatment and minimize strenuous exercise, exposure to extensive sun or heat, and alcoholic beverages within the first 24 hours following treatment, as these may cause temporary redness, swelling, and/or itching at the injection site
  • JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC was not studied in patients with significant loose skin of the chin, neck, or jaw
  • The effect of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC injection into the chin on facial hair growth has not been studied
  • Patients who experience skin injury near the site of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC injection may be at a higher risk for adverse events
  • Tell your doctor if you have already been injected with dermal fillers in the same area as the one(s) you are about to be treated for. This information helps your doctor decide when and whether you should get treatment

What are possible side effects of treatment?
The most commonly reported side effects with JUVÉDERM ® injectable gels were redness, swelling, pain, tenderness, firmness, lumps/bumps, bruising, discoloration, and itching. For JUVÉDERM ® VOLBELLA ® XC, dryness was also reported.

These side effects are consistent with other facial injection procedures and most will resolve within 30 days. Your doctor may choose to treat side effects persisting longer with antibiotics, steroids, or hyaluronidase (an enzyme that breaks down hyaluronic acid).

As with all skin injection procedures, there is a risk of infection.

To report a side effect with any product in the JUVÉDERM ® Collection, please call the Allergan ® Product Support Department at 1‑877‑345‑5372. Please also visit Juvederm.com or talk to your doctor for more information.

Products in the JUVÉDERM ® Collection are available only by a licensed physician or properly licensed practitioner.

