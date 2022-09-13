Life Science NewsInvesting News

NEARLY 20,000 PEOPLE RESPONDED TO AN OPEN CASTING CALL FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED IN THE UPCOMING CAMPAIGN FOR THE NUMBER ONE SELLING PRODUCT OF ITS KIND

Allergan Aesthetics, an ABBVie company (NYSE: ABBV), is unveiling the 25 real patients of all forms, genders, ethnicities and backgrounds who were selected to participate in the latest iteration of the BOTOX ® Cosmetic ' See Yourself ' campaign. After receiving nearly 20,000 submissions to its first-ever open casting call, BOTOX ® Cosmetic, the #1 selling product of its kind 1 is creating a content series that captures inspiring and intimate accounts of people speaking candidly about how they see themselves and their motivation for being treated with BOTOX ® Cosmetic.

"We were thrilled by the huge influx of responses we received to our open casting call in January of this year," said Carrie Strom , Senior Vice President, AbbVie and President, Global Allergan Aesthetics. "It was moving to see how BOTOX ® Cosmetic continues to impact so many lives across the country. Our mission continues to be rooted in showing up authentically, sharing candid, sincere stories and content highlighting our real patients' reasons for getting treated and how they feel about treatment. At a time when people want transparency and honesty, we are giving them just that, real patients with real results."

The newly released content includes testimonial footage, before and after treatment, behind the scenes footage, self-filmed treatment diaries, a new before & after series for YouTube and social first reels. The videos provide candid interviews with the cast members — one before their BOTOX ® Cosmetic treatment and a second interview 30 days post-treatment.

"I am so happy BOTOX ® Cosmetic is helping to pull back the curtain on what the treatment experience is really like and answering key questions so many of my patients have," said Sherly Soleiman , M.D. "The reality is my patients don't want to see more models staring into the camera while striking a posh pose. They want to see people they can fully relate to because they have similar challenges, desires and hopes in life. I choose BOTOX ® Cosmetic because I believe in the product, the level of scientific rigor behind it and the results it delivers. This campaign gives me yet another reason to continue to choose BOTOX ® Cosmetic for myself and my patients."

Research shows that people are curious about aesthetic treatments and want to learn more.  Recent data shows that 83% of aesthetic neurotoxin considerers moved from consideration of treatment to a neurotoxin treatment in the past year. 2 ,* So, in addition to sharing their stories, the cast answered the 10 most common questions about BOTOX ® Cosmetic that people search online in a special content series that will appear online.

BOTOX ® Cosmetic is the first and only product of its kind that is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat three areas, temporarily improving the appearance of moderate to severe forehead lines, glabellar lines and crow's feet in adults. 3-6 Backed with 20 years of experience and science, 7 BOTOX ® Cosmetic has established itself as a trusted 8,** and reliable brand for real people and real results.

Watch ' See Yourself' at www.BOTOXCosmetic.com , @BotoxCosmetic on social and on the brand's YouTube channel . New stories and content continue to unveil throughout the year. To learn more about BOTOX ® Cosmetic or to find a provider, please visit www.BOTOXCosmetic.com .

Consumers who receive aesthetic treatment with BOTOX ® Cosmetic can also enroll in Allē, Allergan Aesthetics' loyalty rewards program. Allē is the first and only loyalty program in the aesthetics market to offer consumers the ability to earn points on over 40 non-Allergan Aesthetics treatments and brands. To learn more about Allē, visit www.alle.com .

*Based on an online survey of 14,388 adults, aged 18-75 years, who answered questions about neurotoxin injection in 2020 and 2021. 2 6.4M (2021 Q. When was your most recent treatment with each of the following? "Neurotoxin injection—within the past 12 months") / 7.7M (2020 Q. When would you consider doing each of the following procedures?  "Neurotoxin injection–within the next year")  =  83% (Past 1 year conversion rate calculation)

** Based on a 2018 survey of 381 healthcare providers in which 86% reported they agree the brand has earned their trust (top-2 box on a 6-point scale of agreement). 8

BOTOX ® Cosmetic Important Information

BOTOX ® Cosmetic may cause serious side effects that can be life threatening. Get medical help right away if you have any of these problems any time (hours to weeks) after injection of BOTOX ® Cosmetic:

  • Problems swallowing, speaking, or breathing, due to weakening of associated muscles, can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are pre-existing before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months.
  • Spread of toxin effects. The effect of botulinum toxin may affect areas away from the injection site and cause serious symptoms including: loss of strength and all-over muscle weakness, double vision, blurred vision and drooping eyelids, hoarseness or change or loss of voice, trouble saying words clearly, loss of bladder control, trouble breathing, and trouble swallowing.

BOTOX ® Cosmetic dosing units are not the same as, or comparable to, any other botulinum toxin product.

There has not been a confirmed serious case of spread of toxin effect when BOTOX ® Cosmetic has been used at the recommended dose to treat frown lines, crow's feet lines, and/or forehead lines.

BOTOX ® Cosmetic may cause loss of strength or general muscle weakness, vision problems, or dizziness within hours to weeks of taking BOTOX ® Cosmetic. If this happens, do not drive a car, operate machinery, or do other dangerous activities.

Serious and/or immediate allergic reactions have been reported. They include: itching, rash, red itchy welts, wheezing, asthma symptoms, or dizziness or feeling faint. Get medical help right away if you are wheezing or have asthma symptoms, or if you become dizzy or faint.

Do not receive BOTOX ® Cosmetic if you: are allergic to any of the ingredients in BOTOX ® Cosmetic (see Medication Guide for ingredients); had an allergic reaction to any other botulinum toxin product such as Myobloc® (rimabotulinumtoxinB), Dysport ® (abobotulinumtoxinA), or Xeomin ® (incobotulinumtoxinA); have a skin infection at the planned injection site.

Tell your doctor about all your muscle or nerve conditions, such as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, myasthenia gravis, or Lambert-Eaton syndrome, as you may be at increased risk of serious side effects including difficulty swallowing and difficulty breathing from typical doses of BOTOX ® Cosmetic.

Tell your doctor about all your medical conditions, including: plans to have surgery; had surgery on your face; have trouble raising your eyebrows; drooping eyelids; any other abnormal facial change; are pregnant or plan to become pregnant (it is not known if BOTOX ® Cosmetic can harm your unborn baby); are breast-feeding or plan to (it is not known if BOTOX ® Cosmetic passes into breast milk).

Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Using BOTOX ® Cosmetic with certain other medicines may cause serious side effects. Do not start any new medicines until you have told your doctor that you have received BOTOX ® Cosmetic in the past.

Tell your doctor if you have received any other botulinum toxin product in the last 4 months; have received injections of botulinum toxin such as Myobloc® , Dysport® , or Xeomin® in the past (tell your doctor exactly which product you received); have recently received an antibiotic by injection; take muscle relaxants; take an allergy or cold medicine; take a sleep medicine; take aspirin-like products or blood thinners.

Other side effects of BOTOX ® Cosmetic include: dry mouth; discomfort or pain at the injection site; tiredness; headache; neck pain; and eye problems: double vision, blurred vision, decreased eyesight, drooping eyelids and eyebrows, swelling of your eyelids and dry eyes.

APPROVED USES
BOTOX ® Cosmetic is a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe forehead lines, crow's feet lines, and frown lines between the eyebrows in adults.

For more information refer to the Medication Guide or talk with your doctor.

To report a side effect, please call Allergan at 1-800-678-1605.

Please see BOTOX ® Cosmetic full Product Information including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide .

About Allergan Aesthetics
Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Their aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Their goal is to consistently provide customers worldwide with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch.

About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com . Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA)

Real BOTOX® Cosmetic patient. Results may vary.

Real BOTOX® Cosmetic patient. Results may vary.

